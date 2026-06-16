Best Prediction Market Sites Ranked - June 2026

Every prediction market platform has its own strengths and weaknesses. Some excel through huge liquidity and market depth, while others focus on innovative prediction products, low fees, or user-friendly interfaces.

easyBet

easyBet differentiates itself by blending traditional betting with exchange-based prediction markets. Users can back or oppose outcomes, create their own prices, and react to changing events by trading positions before the market settles.

One of the platform's main advantages is flexibility. Features such as Exchange Bet Builders, accumulators, and a very low commission can help bettors find better value, particularly during major football tournaments, when liquidity is highest. Regular promotions and prediction markets also add variety beyond sport.

The downside is that exchange betting can be more complicated than using a traditional sportsbook. New users may need time to understand concepts such as laying selections, matching odds, and commission deductions before feeling comfortable.

Smarkets

Smarkets is one of the leading betting exchanges in the UK and offers a strong alternative to easyBet for football fans who prefer exchange betting. New customers benefit from a generous 60-day 0% commission period, while the standard 2% commission rate remains among the lowest in the industry.

Combined with a modern interface and detailed price charts, it is particularly attractive to bettors who enjoy trading markets rather than simply placing traditional wagers.

Another strength is the platform's technology. Smarkets offers advanced market data, a dedicated API for automated betting strategies, and excellent liquidity on major football competitions such as the Premier League, Champions League, and international tournaments.

It has also established itself as one of the strongest platforms for political and current affairs prediction markets.

However, there are some limitations. Liquidity can drop significantly on lower-league football, niche sports, and less popular events, making it difficult to get bets matched at your preferred odds.

Unlike traditional bookmakers, betting exchanges also require a greater understanding of concepts such as backing, laying, and market trading, which may not appeal to casual users.

Betfair

Betfair is one of the biggest names in prediction markets and exchange betting, offering huge liquidity across sport, politics, entertainment, and other real-world events.

Its large user base means competitive prices, fast-matched bets, and plenty of opportunities for traders looking to react to breaking news or major football matches.

A major advantage is the sheer variety available on the platform. Beyond prediction markets, users can access exchange betting, a traditional sportsbook, horse racing, live streaming, casino games, poker, and extensive in-play markets.

For football fans, it offers an all-in-one betting experience that few competitors can match.

The main drawback is complexity. Back and lay betting can feel confusing for beginners, while commission structures are not always as straightforward as some rival exchanges. New users may need time to understand how the exchange operates.

That said, if you're looking for excitement, market depth, and access to almost every betting product imaginable, Betfair remains one of the strongest and most complete options in the industry.

Best Prediction Site for Football Betting

Smarkets is an excellent choice for football prediction betting thanks to its huge market coverage, competitive pricing, and exchange-based model. Unlike traditional bookmakers, users can both back and lay outcomes, giving them greater flexibility when predicting match results.

Whether you're backing a team to win or betting against a particular outcome, the platform provides a wide range of ways to express your opinion on a match.

The depth of football markets is one of Smarkets' biggest strengths. Major matches from the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and European Championships can feature well over 150 individual betting markets.

These include Full-Time Result, Correct Score, Both Teams to Score, Over/Under Goals, Double Chance, Draw No Bet, Asian Handicaps, Goal Handicaps, First Goalscorer, Team Goals, Corners, Cards, Clean Sheets and Half-Time/Full-Time combinations.

Long-term football predictions (also known as outrights) are also available, including league winners, relegation markets, top-four finishes, Golden Boot races and managerial sackings.

Smarkets also covers an enormous range of football competitions. Alongside elite leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, users can trade on the Championship, UEFA club competitions, international tournaments and hundreds of lower-profile leagues worldwide.

For football fans who enjoy following multiple competitions, there is rarely a shortage of markets to explore.

What makes a good Predictions Market site?

Not all prediction market platforms are created equal. The best sites combine competitive odds, strong liquidity, diverse market coverage, and easy-to-use trading tools, allowing users to place predictions quickly and efficiently. Below, we'll compare the key factors that separate the strongest prediction market platforms from the rest.

Welcome Offers

Welcome offers are one of the biggest factors when choosing a betting platform. They provide an opportunity to boost your starting bankroll, explore different markets, and get a feel for how a site operates before committing more of your own funds.

However, the best offer is not always the one with the biggest headline figure. Flexibility, qualifying requirements, and long-term value are just as important.

Smarkets ranks well due to its unique 0% commission offer for new customers. Rather than providing free bets, Smarkets allows users to keep all of their winnings for an introductory period. For active football traders, especially those betting regularly on major matches, the commission savings can be worth significantly more than a standard free bet offer.

easyBet has a great £20 free-bet promotion, which is a useful introduction to exchange betting, but the qualifying requirements and segmented free-bet structure make it less flexible than its rivals.

Nevertheless, it remains a solid option for casual football bettors who want a simple welcome bonus and access to exchange-style football markets.

Market Variety

Market variety is where betting exchanges can really separate themselves from the competition. More markets mean more opportunities to find value, react to breaking news, and enjoy different ways of predicting football matches and major events.

While all three platforms cover the essentials, they each bring something unique to the table.

Betfair leads the way in variety, thanks to the sheer scale of its offering. From Premier League football and World Cup betting to horse racing, tennis, snooker, darts, volleyball, esports, politics, and television specials, there is almost always a market available.

Its enormous liquidity allows Betfair to support niche sports and lower-league football that many competitors simply cannot sustain. The combination of a huge Exchange and a traditional Sportsbook creates a betting playground with virtually endless options.

easyBet stands out thanks to its creativity. While it covers fewer sports overall, it offers some genuinely unique features. The Predictions Hub provides simple Yes/No markets on trending topics.

At the same time, the platform's exchange-powered accumulators and same-game Bet Builders allow users to combine up to 12 selections into a single wager. For football fans who love building ambitious accas and creative match predictions, easyBet offers something refreshingly different.

Smarkets takes a different approach, focusing on depth rather than breadth. Its football coverage is excellent, often offering hundreds of markets for major matches, while its political prediction markets are widely regarded as among the strongest available.

The platform is designed with traders in mind, offering extensive market detail and sophisticated betting opportunities. Compared to broader platforms, Smarkets feels more specialised, but for users interested in football trading and prediction markets, that focus can be a major strength.

Payment Methods

Payment methods might not be as exciting as predicting a dramatic injury-time winner, but they play a major role in the overall betting experience. Fast deposits, quick withdrawals, and a broad choice of banking options allow users to react quickly to opportunities and access their winnings with minimal friction.

Betfair offers one of the widest ranges of payment methods available to UK bettors. Users can choose from debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and instant bank transfers, while its Fast Funds technology can return winnings within hours.

The low minimum deposit requirements and extensive banking options make it particularly appealing to bettors who value flexibility.

easyBet focuses on simplicity and mobile convenience. Support for both Apple Pay and Google Pay allows users to fund accounts quickly from their smartphones.

At the same time, the straightforward £10 minimum deposit and withdrawal thresholds make the platform easy to understand. For many casual bettors, this streamlined approach can be just as appealing as a broader menu of banking options.

Smarkets caters well to exchange bettors through features such as Trustly and instant bank transfers, making it easy to move funds directly between a bank account and the exchange.

While it offers strong payment functionality and fee-free processing, some frequent e-wallet users may encounter additional withdrawal reviews, making the experience slightly less seamless than some competitors.

Liquidity

Liquidity is one of the most important factors in exchange betting because it determines how easily your bets can be matched. The deeper the liquidity, the easier it is to secure competitive odds, place larger stakes, and trade positions during live events.

For football bettors in particular, strong liquidity can make the difference between a smooth betting experience and waiting for a wager to be matched.

Betfair is renowned for its enormous liquidity pools, particularly across football, horse racing, and major international sporting events.

Premier League matches, Champions League fixtures, and World Cup games attract huge volumes of money both before kick-off and during live play, allowing bettors to enter and exit positions quickly.

The platform's scale also supports a wide range of lower-league football and niche sporting markets that many exchanges struggle to sustain.

Smarkets also provides excellent liquidity on mainstream events. Premier League football, major horse racing meetings, and high-profile political markets typically feature strong trading volumes and competitive pricing.

Its political prediction markets are especially active, while top-flight football markets generally offer more than enough liquidity for the vast majority of recreational and semi-professional bettors.

easyBet benefits from the underlying Matchbook exchange network, which combines user activity with market-making support to help maintain liquidity across major sporting events.

Football, horse racing, and major tournament markets are generally well supported, while the platform's growing prediction market offering has created additional liquidity around major global events.

Meet the Author: Warren Johnson

Warren Johnson has spent years working in sports editorial, covering football betting, online casinos, and sportsbook promotions. He has written extensively on betting offers, industry developments, and changes to gambling legislation.

Having worked alongside a wide range of betting brands and publishers, Warren combines industry knowledge with practical betting insight. He's also a football fan who still enjoys building his weekly 3 pm Saturday accumulator.

Best Prediction Markets Sites FAQS

How do prediction bets work?

Prediction bets allow users to speculate on whether a future event will happen. In football, this could be predicting whether England will win the World Cup, while other markets may cover politics, entertainment, or economic events. If your prediction is correct, you profit based on the odds or market price available when you placed your bet.

What is the difference between prediction markets and match betting?

Traditional match betting focuses on sporting events such as football, horse racing, or tennis matches. Prediction markets cover a much wider range of outcomes, including elections, award ceremonies, TV shows, and global events. Prediction markets also often use exchange-style trading, allowing users to buy and sell positions before the final result is known.

Do people actually make money on prediction markets?

Some users do make money on prediction markets by accurately assessing probabilities and reacting quickly to new information. However, like sports betting and financial trading, there is no guarantee of profit. Successful prediction market traders typically rely on research, discipline, and long-term strategies rather than luck alone.