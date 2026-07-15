Coral's England vs Argentina Offer: Get 66/1 for Three Lions to Reach Final

How to claim Coral's England vs Argentina offer

Visit Coral through the promotional offer page. Register a new Coral account. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first single bet of £1 on England to reach the World Cup Final at the enhanced odds of 66/1 before kick-off. Cash Out is not available on the qualifying wager. If the qualifying bet settles as a winner, you'll receive your stake and winnings at the original odds as cash. You'll also receive 13 x £5 Free Bets. Free Bets are credited within 24 hours of settlement. Free Bets can be used across eligible sports markets and expire after four days.

England vs Argentina preview

Few World Cup fixtures carry as much history as England against Argentina. Their rivalry has produced some of football's defining moments, from Diego Maradona's unforgettable performance in Mexico City in 1986 and more than a few controversial red cards along the way. Another chapter will now be written in Atlanta, with a place in Sunday's final at stake.

Neither side has enjoyed a comfortable route through the knockout rounds. England required resilience to eliminate DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, with Jude Bellingham's brace against the Norwegians sending Thomas Tuchel's side into the semi-finals after extra time. Argentina have endured a similarly demanding path, overcoming Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in three emotionally draining contests.

Tuchel was openly critical of England's display after the victory over Norway despite their progression, insisting his side must improve technically if they are to lift the trophy. Lionel Scaloni delivered a similar assessment after Argentina edged past Switzerland, acknowledging that his defending champions had ridden their luck at times.

The headline duel is impossible to ignore. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals during the tournament, while Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight after another remarkable World Cup campaign at the age of 39. Wednesday's match will also be the first senior meeting between Messi and England.

England holds the historical advantage with six wins to Argentina's two in official meetings, while Opta rates the Three Lions as marginal favourites to reach the final. Even so, Argentina's unbeaten record in World Cup semi-finals underlines why separating these sides is so difficult. With both nations repeatedly finding ways to survive under pressure, another tight, dramatic contest looks the most likely outcome.

Coral's England vs Argentina offer: Key details

Coral Offer England to Reach the World Cup Final at 66/1 Bonus Amount 13 x £5 Free Bets Qualifying Bet £1 single bet after a minimum £10 first deposit Enhanced Odds 66/1 (originally 2/1) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Minimum £10 first deposit. Bet £1 on England to reach the World Cup Final at 66/1 before kick-off. Free Bets are credited within 24 hours and expire after four days. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.

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