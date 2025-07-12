Best Betting Exchange Sites: UK’s Top Betting Exchanges Ranked - July 2025

Read all about the best betting exchange sites as our expert ranks the UK’s top betting exchanges to use online in July 2025.

Best Exchange Betting Sites Ranked - July 2025

Betfair Exchange

The peer-to-peer model of Betfair’s highly-rated traditional sportsbook wins thousands of admirers and glowing five-star reviews.

The UK-based company is among the biggest names in sports betting and provides a well-rounded betting exchange that reflects its stellar reputation.

Betfair Exchange, the “world’s biggest betting exchange”, offers an extensive list of markets on popular sports, including football, basketball, cricket, and rugby, among over twenty additional categories.

Impressively, unlike numerous other betting exchanges, Betfair Exchange claims a minimal commission rate of 5%, enabling bettors to retain the bulk of their returns. Yet, it isn’t Betfair Exchange’s competitive commission rates that earn the bookmaker its plaudits.

Betfair Exchange offers pristine live streaming coverage of dozens of sporting events, including selected football, golf, and cricket events. It is not hyperbole to claim that the revolutionary 2000-formed company provides the most efficient and in-depth live streams of any betting exchange platform.

Smarkets

Bettors familiar with the globally renowned bookmakers offering fixed-odds markets might be tempted to opt for a large and reputable brand name when experimenting with betting exchange platforms.

Yet, Smarkets, a UK-based betting exchange platform, is arguably the most advanced, detailed, and impressive site in its field.

Boosting over 24 sports, including football where bettors can select from over 203 markets on Club World Cup fixtures, the reputable bookmaker offers choice, freedom, and flexibility to their estimated 49,000 monthly active user base.

The UK-based platform's plethora of five-star reviews is justifiable. An industry-leading 2% of profits are charged as commission. Additionally, new users who deposit a minimum of £10 are entitled to a rewarding 60-day start-up period without paying commission.

Smarkets’ digital displays and user-friendliness are impressive; navigating the site is effortless, information is displayed logically, and backing or laying bets can take less than sixty seconds.

Unfortunately, Smarkets, a betting exchange that has developed a strong reputation since its inception in 2008, does not currently provide live streaming options. Nonetheless, its array of betting exchange-specific advantages is hard to ignore as it comfortably sits among the industry’s most cost-efficient platforms.

SpreadEx

SpreadEx is an impressive multi-function bookmaker that provides fixed-odds and spread markets. Despite its diversification, betting exchange options remain as thorough as its highest-performing rivals.

Bettors can choose from dozens of selections on highly anticipated football fixtures, along with comprehensive coverage of popular sports including rugby, tennis, and darts.

While SpreadEx’s digital interface feels outdated compared with some of its competitors, the content itself is top-tier. Bettors can access high-definition live streams of elite football, horse racing, and cricket events.

The UK-based company’s benefits continue: an alluring £60 sign-up offer, a responsive customer service team, and minimal lags and delays across the platform ensure users enjoy SpreadEx’s competitive service.

Matchbook

Founded in 2004, Matchbook is among the oldest and most reputable betting exchange platforms. However, it isn’t just the platform’s long-standing service that attracts thousands of bettors monthly.

The UK-based online betting exchange provider takes a minimal 2% commission, beating established betting exchange powerhouses like Betfair Exchange.

Additionally, the platform occasionally offers Matchbook Zero – an enticing promotion that removes commission fees on specific wagers.

There are tons of available markets for bettors to take advantage of Matchbook’s low commission rates. For example, Club World semi-final matches offer over 100 available betting exchange selections.

Other popular sports, including horse racing, formula 1, and tennis, among several others, also receive substantial coverage.

Unfortunately, Matchbook does not currently offer live streaming. However, the platform’s lack of live streaming options is compensated for by an excellent digital platform that’s thoughtfully designed with bright colours and easy navigation, loads rapidly, and enables users to place bets instantaneously.

easyBet

easyBet is an impressive recent entrant to the betting exchange market. The platform was launched by the reputable easyGroup, the founders of easyJet, in October 2024 and is already among the market’s most trusted names.

The UK-based company’s peer-to-peer service offers punters better-priced odds than traditional fixed-odds bookmakers, offering an abundance of intriguing markets and options.

Football markets are plentiful; on elite fixtures, bettors can scroll through BTTS, Handicap, Away Team Total Goals, Correct Score, and Match Result, among numerous other match-prop selections.

The impressive betting exchange provider also offers several options on 19 additional popular British, Irish, Australian, and American sports.

easyBet charges 2% commission on profits, a figure that rivals the most cost-effective platforms in the industry and beats the reputable and globally popular Betfair Exchange.

Moreover, the UK-based firm offers live streams on numerous horse racing events. Unfortunately, football fixtures are not covered in easyBet’s live streaming coverage.

Nonetheless, its platform, accessible through desktop browsers and betting apps, is impressive. Decorated in the recognisable orange and white colourwave of the famous easyGroup brand, it creates a feeling comparable to booking a bargain trip abroad.

The peer-to-peer service enables competitive prices, digital displays are clear and informative, and loading times are minimal. Bettors are unlikely to experience many problems while using the recently launched betting exchange site.

Bookmaker Commission Liquidity Live Streaming Fixed-Odds Availability Betfair Exchange 5% 5/5 Yes Available on main Betfair platform Smarkets 2% 4/5 No No SpreadEx 2% 3.5/5 No Yes Matchbook 2% 3.5/5 No No easyBet 2% 3.5/5 Yes No

Basics of Exchange Betting Sites - How do they work?

In most cases, sports betting is a transaction between a bettor and a bookmaker. When the bettor wins a wager, they take money from the bookmaker, and when the bookmaker wins, they take money from the bettor.

While globally popular and easy to understand, fixed-odds betting limits a bettor’s potential returns; after all, prices by multi-million pound bookmakers are expertly curated to generate profit.

In contrast, exchange betting, a flexible peer-to-peer alternative, offers punters opportunities to enjoy greater value.

Betting exchanges enable users to operate as bookmakers and lay bets from other users that they believe will not win. For example, users could lay bets from other punters on Liverpool to beat Manchester United if they think the Red Devils are the likely victors.

Likewise, bettors can back bets on markets and odds offered by a peer or fellow wagerers.

Notably, users laying bets can freely choose the odds they set, allowing bettors to access greater value opportunities than they would with a traditional bookmaker.

Betting on the Exchange - Backing and Laying Explained

Backing

Backing is a popular and widely understood type of sports betting, where punters place a bet on a specific outcome to happen.

Liverpool to beat Manchester City, Arsenal to score two goals against West Ham United, and Sunderland to lose against Fulham are all examples of backing. In each of the three mentioned example wagers, the bet is successful when the backed outcome occurs.

Backing is the standardised format of fixed-odds betting; bettors wager against bookmakers that a particular outcome will materialise.

Similarly, users can back wagers on the betting exchange. However, there’s a notable and sometimes beneficial difference. Bettors back that a chosen result will transpire against a fellow user acting as a bookmaker, rather than against a large and profit-focused corporation.

Naturally, exchange betting’s non-standardised approach proposes numerous benefits to backers; the market’s best odds are often accessible, it’s simple, and removes the risk of being punished by bookmakers for winning.

Laying

Laying is the opposite of backing. Instead of betting that something will happen, bettors lay a selection — wagering against a specific outcome. When users lay bets on a betting exchange, they’re effectively acting as the bookmaker.

For instance, laying Liverpool to beat Manchester City, Arsenal to score two goals against West Ham, or Sunderland to lose to Fulham means the bettor believes these results won’t occur. In each case, the lay bet wins if the selected outcome does not happen.

Laying is rarely – if ever – available in traditional fixed-odds betting, where the bookmaker sets the odds. However, on a betting exchange, savvy, knowledgeable, and tactical bettors can utilise misguided perceptions of a team’s strength and take on bets from other users.

Given laying’s sparse availability on most betting sites, the format presents several risks. Major bookmakers set odds through an intricate process of research, market interpretation, and risk-management tactics – it’s easy for users to underestimate the complexity of making a profit from laying bets.

Nonetheless, the potential rewards of laying are substantial. Bettors who learn how and when to set cut prices on markets can earn returns vastly exceeding what’s typically available from backing fixed-odds wagers.

Positives of Betting with an Exchange

Best Odds

Many layers, particularly those in an experimental phase, lack the knowledge, experience, and accessible data to provide odds that will consistently return a profit.

After all, the best bookmakers including SkyBet, bet365, and William Hill employ expert teams, advanced technology, and industry experience to set odds that will generate a profit; on the betting exchange, odds are determined by one individual’s interpretation.

As a result, backers can capitalise on potential knowledge gaps of layers and find the best odds on the market for particular selections.

Simplicity

At a glance, the user interface and presentation of information on betting exchange websites might appear confusing. However, once bettors are familiar with the betting format, it’s typically a simple and user-friendly experience.

On betting exchange platforms, promotions, boosts, and hidden margins – often deployed as strategies for a bookmaker’s profitability – are absent. Bettors are only required to focus on a singular event without unnecessary or counterproductive extras.

No Betting Limits

Unlike traditional bookmakers such as Betfred, BetMGM, and bet365, betting exchanges don’t penalise successful bettors with limits or restrictions.

There are no caps on high-stakes wagers — as long as another user is willing to match your bet. This creates a more flexible, open, and user-driven experience than what fixed-odds markets typically offer.

Never Punished for Winning

On exchanges, success doesn't lead to account restrictions. Bookmakers often limit or ban sharp bettors who win regularly. With a peer-to-peer model, there’s no reason to penalize profitable users — the platform simply takes a small commission.

Best Exchange Betting Sites FAQs

What are Betting Exchange Sites?

Betting exchange sites are platforms that allow peer-to-peer betting, where users can both back and lay bets with each other instead of against a traditional bookmaker.

This model enables bettors to set their own odds and take advantage of greater value opportunities, as they are essentially acting as both bettors and bookmakers.

What is the Biggest Betting Exchange?

Betfair Exchange’s promotional language claims its platform is “the world’s biggest betting exchange”, but is the bold claim accurate? Research indicates that Betfair Exchange offers an industry-leading range of markets and live streaming coverage of dozens of popular sporting events.

How many Betting Exchanges are there?

In the United Kingdom, several platforms offer betting exchanges, including Betfair Exchange, SpreadEx, Matchbook, BETDAQ, Smarkets, and easyBet, among others.

What is commission on Exchange Betting sites?

Commission is a small fee charged on the profits users make from their bets on exchange sites. Commission rates vary between platforms:

Betfair Exchange charges around 5% commission, while Smarkets, Matchbook, and easyBet each charge around 2% commission on profits. Some platforms also offer promotional periods with reduced or zero commission on specific bets.