Learn exactly how to claim £10 in free bets with the Bzeebet’s sign up offer in December 2023.

Bzeebet Sign Up Offer - December 2023

If you already have an account with Bzeebet, check out our experts guide to the best free bet offers around, or his analysis of the best betting sites in the UK.

How to claim your Bzeebet sign up offer

New customers will find it supremely straightforward and easy to claim Bzeebet’s sign up offer, only taking a few minutes to receive the free bets directly into your account.

Simply just:

Head to Bzeebet’s website via the link above

Begin the account creation process

Input personal information like your email, phone number and home address

Create a username and password to finalise this process

Deposit £10

Place this on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher

Once settled you will receive your £10 in free bets

Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 14 days

How does Bzeebet’s sign up offer compare with competitors

The Bzeebet sign up offer is a great way to kick off any new users playing with them, as who wouldn’t want some free bets?

It also does have some good features about it, namely in its expiration window.

The fact that players get 14 days within which to place their £10 in free bets is truly excellent. This then allows for users greater control and freedom over these, instead of being rushed and forced into using this due to a small expiry window.

Most other bookmakers only allow for seven days within which players can use their free bets, and this sets Bzeebet’s offer apart.

The fact that users do not need a promo code is also a decent aspect of this. Making sure that no one misses out on being able to claim their free bets, because they may have accidentally forgotten to enter the promo code.

Outside of this, the bonus amount isn’t perhaps as high as some others out there, but we think any free bets are always a nice little bonus,

The initial bet qualifying limits are par for the course, with virtually all betting sites requiring initial odds of 1/1 (2.00), but the fact this can be placed in any sports market is a bonus, with some limiting players in this regard.

Whilst there are certainly sign-up offers that provide more in the way of free bets out there, the expiry window is a great feature, and free bets are free bets, they can always come in handy.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 get £20 200% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10 get £30 300% 365GOAL 4. Unibet £40 back as Free Bet 100% No Code

18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.

Key Terms and Conditions of Bzeebet’s sign up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Bzeebet’s £10 Free Bet £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

Bzeebet's sign up offer is relatively easy to understand and claim, yet it does have some features that users need to be aware of.

No promo code is needed to be entered when signing up, players simply need to create an account, deposit and place £10 on any sports market with odds 1/1 (2.00), one that must settle within 14 days of the account being opened.

Once this is settled players will be credited with their £10 in free bets, and these will expire after 14 days, and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

This will come as one single £10 free bet token, that must be placed in its entirety on any sports market. When placing the £10 free token, the bet must be placed with odds of 4/5 (1.80) or higher.

Outside of this the initial deposit must be made via debit card, and cannot be done by any E-Wallets or PayPal, with the full list available via the T&Cs above.

Bzeebet Existing Customer Promotions

Bzeebet brings their players, both new and existing, a great selection of promotions. These include an acca bonus, rewards clubs and even some with free casino rewards.

BZ Combo Boost

Players can get extra winning on top of any accas that come in for any sports. These come on top of any potential winnings that the accumulator would give and are expressed as a percentage of these.

All users need to do is create an acca with 4+ legs, and each selection must have odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

The bonus amount then corresponds to the number of legs included in the acca, as such:

Legs Bonus % 4 4% 5 7% 6 10% 7 15% 8 20% 9 25% 10 30% 11 35% 12 40% 13 45% 14 50% 15+ 77%

This goes up to a maximum of £11,000 in bonus winnings. This represents a chance for players to see some great bonuses on top of any winning accas.

Free Bet Thursdays

Bzeebet will reward their users, who play with them throughout the week, each and every Thursday by giving them free bets.

All users need to do is wager £20 throughout the week, and then they will earn a £5 free bet on Thursday.

Should they wager £50 then they are eligible to receive £10 in free bets.

The minimum odds of these qualifying bets are 7/10 (1.70), meaning user’s bets must be at or above this level should they wish to be eligible for this offer.

Bet & Spin Mondays

Players can also earn free casino spins with Bzeebet’s ‘Bet & Spin Mondays’ offer. Simply by placing a £10 in the previous week.

This must have odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher, and once done players are eligible to receive their 10 free spins for Bzeebets casino game the “Book of Dead”.

Bzeebet’s Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Standard Initial Bet Lower Bonus Amount Lengthy Expiry Window





Bzeebet’s sign up offer certainly has some redeeming qualities about its sign-up offer and one that makes it well worth looking into.

Firstly, of course, free bets can always offer a nice little kick start to playing with Bzeebet, and with a 14 days expiry window, users have ample time to choose how and where they wish to place this.

This departs from what most others in the realm offer, normally with a 7-day window, forcing users to play these for fear of losing their free bets.

The initial bet is also par for the course, with almost all requiring a £10 wager and this to be placed with odds of 1/1 (2.00).

The bonus amount is low but as always one cannot turn their nose up at free bets.

Personal Experience with Bzeebet

I have recently gotten involved with Bzeebet due to their range of promotions, which I believe to be some of the best around, in terms of value for customers.

Having claimed the sign up offer also, it gave me a nice little bonus at the start and allowed me to get off to a great start with them.

The promotions bring some serious value to users from their loyalty club providing a handy set of free bets each week.

Outside of this I found their odds to be decently competitive, and their online betting site to be clean and fluid to use, providing an exemplary overall user experience.

I would recommend Bzeebet to anyone who is looking for a new betting site, and they are an excellent alternative.

Bzeebet Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is Bzeebet’s sign up offer?

Bzeebet’s sign up offer allows users to claim £10 in free bets, from a £10 deposit and play, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

This can be claimed via the link at the top of this page.

What is the Bzeebet promo code?

Bzeebet doesn’t require a promo code to be entered in order to claim their sign up offer.

This is a great feature as it means no one can accidentally become ineligible, by forgetting to enter the promo code when signing up.

How long does it take to withdraw money from Bzeebet?

This can depend on which banking service players are using, but it can generally take between 1-3 days to see the fund deposited into your account.

It is worth noting also that the sign up offer can only be claimed when depositing with a debit card.

Does Bzeebet have an app?

No, sadly as of right now Bzeebet do not have a mobile app for their player.

However, should this change we will update this page so to let you know.