Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Visitors to edge first leg
Wolves vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hunt down three points
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome
Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions: Hosts spring a surprise
How to bet on the Champions League play-off second legs
What new managers at Marseille and Rennes mean for Ligue 1 top-three betting
Double chance builder: Three Premier League picks this weekend
How to bet on the quadruple chase no one anticipated
Why the ‘Vardy Party’ is over as relegation fears loom
What Tuchel's contract extension means for England in the Nations League
Monaco vs PSG predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques
Benfica vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to struggle in Lisbon
Girona vs Barcelona predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break
Napoli vs Roma predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw
Arsenal vs Wigan predictions: Gulf in class expected to show
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions: Hosts to win to nil
Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress
Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions: The leaders seek revenge
How to bet on Forest after Dyche dismissal
Rennes vs PSG predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes
How to bet on Marseille following Roberto De Zerbi's departure
Brentford vs Arsenal predictions: Bees to sting Arteta’s men
Premier League winner odds: Value pick emerges after midweek matches
Manchester City vs Salford City predictions: Easy passage to Round 5
The upcoming fixtures create value bet in the La Liga outright odds
Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake
Manchester City vs Fulham predictions: City extend historic H2H run
Manchester City’s historic Anfield win unlocks three value bets
Everton vs Bournemouth predictions: Cherrie’s early lead streak