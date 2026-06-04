Stable Arsenal are the Premier League best bet amid manager merry-go-round

Unlike all of their fellow challengers, the Gunners won’t have a new man at the helm. That should stand them in good stead for the campaign to come.

Arsenal in 2026/27 Odds To win the Premier League 2.50

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal are the Premier League champions. They had waited for two decades to reclaim the title and fully earned their crown in England’s top flight. Now, the challenge is to take things up a notch again, both domestically and on the continent.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the division last season, conceding just 0.71 goals per game on average. Mikel Arteta’s approach was labelled as defensive at times, but his side still managed to score 1.87 goals per league game. With new incomings over the summer and no key players set to leave, they should remain a force.

There was probably an over-reliance on set-pieces, but expect the Londoners to play with more freedom now they have won the title. Arteta is also likely to strengthen their attack as they seek to take things to the next level.

They came close in the Champions League. Clearing that final hurdle on the European stage is the next challenge.

Arsenal are in good shape and should only get better during the upcoming transfer window. They’re now an even greater attraction for the world’s elite and not far off the level of Paris Saint-Germain. It looks like the future is bright for the Gunners.

Instability elsewhere

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all changed their manager in 2026. Even sixth-placed Bournemouth will have a new man at the helm for the upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, a stable Arsenal are set to strengthen their ranks and will fancy their chances of success once again.

The departure of Pep Guardiola will leave a huge void at the Etihad, so it’ll be fascinating to see how they adapt. After a decade of dominance, the Cityzens could now face a period of transition under a new manager. City aren’t the only ones seeing a changing of the guard.

Arne Slot has left the Reds after a very tough season at Anfield, while Xabi Alonso is the new manager of the Blues. United are sticking with Michael Carrick, but it’s his first season as permanent manager. Spurs avoided the drop narrowly under Robert De Zerbi, and now the Italian has a different challenge on his hands.

Elsewhere, the Cherries see Andoni Iraola head to Merseyside, leaving Arsenal and Villa as the only top-six teams without a recent change. The Gunners can use that to their advantage. With the right acquisitions in the coming weeks, they could create a gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

We don’t expect Arsenal to run away with things, but they are the best-placed team to succeed. As a result, we're tipping them to go back-to-back when domestic football returns after this summer’s World Cup.