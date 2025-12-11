Betting Glossary - Most Popular Definitions Explained

Betting Glossary for Beginners

Sports betting terms can be confusing for beginners, as there are many unique terms associated with wagering. Let’s explain some of the most popular definitions in football betting, listed in alphabetical order:

1x2 Betting

1x2 betting is the most popular in sports and it involves betting on the result in a match with three possible outcomes. Simply, the meaning of 1x2 in betting is placing bets on a home win, away win or draw.

Accumulator Betting

Want to know what accumulator means in betting? Accumulator betting involves more than one selection on one bet, mostly consisting of three or more selections, which requires all selections to win.

Anytime Goalscorer Betting

The anytime goalscorer means betting on a specific player to score a goal at any time during a football match. The bet simply names a player to score and pays out if that player scores.

Asian Handicap Betting

In Asian handicap betting, an advantage is given to the team considered the underdog in a match. This involves staking money on the outcome of a match in which one team is given a ‘head start’ before the match begins.

Betting in Play / Live Betting

Live betting allows you to place bets while the event is ongoing. The odds change in real-time based on what's happening in the match, giving you dynamic betting opportunities.

Both Teams to Score Betting

This betting market is one of the easiest to bet on in football. You need to predict whether both teams will score during the match. If you think both teams will score goals, you choose "Yes".

Correct Score Betting

When it comes to the meaning of a correct score, punters attempt to guess the final score of a match. Your prediction has to be right for you to win the bet. If the prediction does not match exactly the final score, you lose.

Double Chance Betting

The double chance is used to cover two of the possible three outcomes in one bet. You can choose a team to win or for the match to end in a draw. Either outcome will win the bet.

Draw No Bet Betting

The draw-no-bet market eliminates the possibility of a draw in a match. It allows you to bet on either team to win. If the match ends in a draw, your stake is refunded.

Dropping Odds

Dropping odds refer to a situation where the odds on a specific outcome start decreasing. This usually happens when there's a high volume of bets on one side or new information changes the expected outcome.

Half-Time Full-Time Betting

This is the bet placed on both the result at half-time and the full-time result of a game in a single bet. You need to correctly predict both outcomes to win.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting gives one team a goal advantage or disadvantage before the start of the match. It’s used to even the playing field between two unevenly matched teams.

High Odds

High odds indicate that the outcome is less likely to happen. If you win a bet with high odds, your payout is greater.

Over/Under Betting

Over/Under betting is simply predicting how many total points or goals will be scored by both teams combined. For example, betting on over 2.5 goals means you win if 3 or more goals are scored.

Surebet

A surebet is a situation where you can place bets on all possible outcomes of a sporting event using different bookmakers and still make a guaranteed profit due to variations in the odds.

Value Bet

A value bet is when the odds offered are higher than the actual probability of the outcome. Identifying value bets can lead to profit over time.

Win to Nil Betting

Win to nil allows players to bet on a team to win without conceding a goal. For the bet to win, the team must win the match and keep a clean sheet.

Betting Glossary FAQ

What are the most popular betting terms in Canada?

Some of the most popular betting terms in Canada include 1x2 betting, accumulator betting, both teams to score, double chance betting and over/under betting.

What does +/- mean in betting?

The plus (+) and minus (-) in sports betting refer to either the point spread or betting odds. The “-” refers to the favourite and the “+” refers to the underdog.

How to read betting terms?

The betting glossary provides a handy reference for you to check the terms you like. To read betting terms is very simple – scroll down until you find the betting term you want and check the meaning.

What is the U and O in betting?

U stands for "Under" and O stands for "Over". It’s used when a player bets on under or over a certain number of goals or points in a match.

How to read football odds?

Betting odds show the probability of an outcome occurring in a sports event. Low odds show that an outcome is more likely to happen and usually offer lower winnings. High odds indicate that the event is less likely, but the winnings are bigger.