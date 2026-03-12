Goal.com
Messi kept quiet as Inter Miami settle for drab goalless draw

  2. Valverde Vinicius Real Madrid GFXGetty
    Player ratingsReal Madrid

    Valverde provides a masterclass - but will Vini miss prove costly?

    Federico Valverde turned in a Champions League performance for the ages, bagging a first-half hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Manchester City. The Uruguay international headlined a classic Madrid knockout performance, but a penalty miss from Vinicius Jr in the second half might have left the door open for a City comeback.

  4. Man City Real Madrid GFXGetty
    Player ratingsManchester City

    Pep gets his tactics wrong AGAIN as O'Reilly run ragged

    Manchester City have a mountain to climb in the Champions League after slumping to a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the Bernabeu. Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows with his team selection in the Spanish capital and saw his team simply swept away by Los Blancos, with Fede Valverde stealing the show for the hosts with a brilliant first-half hat-trick.

  6. Jorgensen Fofana Chelsea PSGGetty/GOAL
    Player ratingsChelsea

    Jorgensen clangers cost Chelsea as PSG expose Rosenior

    Errors from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen helped condemn Chelsea to a 5-2 loss in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Goals from Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez looked to have earned the Blues a deserved draw in the French capital, only for Jorgensen to gift the ball to the defending champions on the edge of his own penalty area, which Vitinha took advantage of before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added two further late goals.

CANADA MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

Expert Opinion & Analysis

Premier League

  1. Federico Valverde Ballon d'Or GFXGetty/GOAL
    F. ValverdeReal Madrid

    📽️ | Valverde 'handed Ballon d'Or' after Man City hat-trick

    Federico Valverde produced a masterclass that will go down in Champions League folklore, leading Real Madrid to a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester City. The Uruguayan midfield engine was outstanding, netting a stunning hat-trick to help the Spanish giants put one foot in the quarter-finals. His performance was so good that a reporter in the mixed zone decided to skip the formalities and jokingly crown him with a 'Ballon d'Or' on the spot.

  2. Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
    F. ValverdeReal Madrid

    Trent hails Valverde as 'world's most underrated player'

    Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Federico Valverde, describing him as the "most underrated player" in world football following a sensational display against Manchester City. The Uruguayan international took centre stage as Los Blancos secured a dominant 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu. Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Valverde’s first-half hat-trick dismantled Pep Guardiola's side in a rampant 22-minute spell.

  4. FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENALAFP
    Chelsea

    Less than half of Chelsea sale proceeds to go to Ukraine war victims

    The long-running saga of Chelsea's multi-billion-pound takeover has taken a dramatic new twist. Recent company accounts reveal that former owner Roman Abramovich is legally required to donate only the net proceeds of the sale to a charitable foundation. With massive internal debts owed to a Jersey-based investment firm, less than half of the headline price will reach war victims.

Major League Soccer

  1. Lionel Messi NeymarGetty/GOAL
    NeymarL. Messi

    Retire or join Messi in MLS? ‘Truly massive’ Neymar future claim

    Neymar has hinted at injuries forcing him to retire at the end of 2026, but a fellow Brazilian is tipping the 34-year-old playmaker to make the “truly massive” call of joining Lionel Messi in MLS. Neymar previously worked with the Argentine GOAT at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with Kleberson telling GOAL why a reunion at Inter Miami remains a distinct possibility.

  3. Lionel Messi Barcelona 2018Getty
    L. MessiBarcelona

    Rakitic insists Messi 'deserves' proper Barcelona tribute

    Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has called for the club to finally honour Lionel Messi with a fitting tribute, while expressing his hope that the Argentine superstar continues his career at the highest level for "a few more years". Speaking on his 38th birthday, the Croatian reflected on the impact his former team-mate has had on the sport, noting that Messi's influence transcends club rivalries and borders.

Transfer News

  4. Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. FernandezChelsea

    Why Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea for PSG

    Chelsea face a significant battle to retain midfield maestro Enzo Fernandez if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. Despite holding a massive long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine World Cup winner is reportedly attracting serious interest from European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, who are closely monitoring his situation in London.

Women's Soccer

  2. Jess Park Man Utd GFXGetty/GOAL
    Manchester United WomenJ. Park

    EXCLUSIVE: Lionesses star Park on Man Utd move & flying form

    There was less than an hour remaining in the Women’s Super League summer transfer window when the most stunning business of all was completed. Jess Park and Grace Clinton had been stalwarts at Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively, during the previous season. And yet, at the eleventh hour, both were sent to opposite sides of the city, to represent what had been their biggest and bitterest rival.

MUNDIAL

