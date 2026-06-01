Betting on Soccer: Best Soccer Betting Sites in June 2026

Best Soccer Betting Sites in Canada: Overview

Soccer Betting Site Overall Rating Best Feature bet365 4.8/5 Bet Builder Sports Interaction 4.7/5 24/7 Customer Support BET99 4.5/5 Streamlined Mobile App Stake 4.4/5 VIP Program BetVictor 4.4/5 Fast Withdrawals ToonieBet 4/5 Ongoing Promos 1xBet 3.9/5 Variety of Markets Parimatch 3.8/5 Crypto Banking Methods

Top 5 Soccer Betting Sites in Detail

bet365

bet365 is arguably the biggest name in soccer betting around the world. Its Bet Builder tool changed the game for same-game parlays and it continues to be an industry leader, with an accessible and intuitive sports betting app that’s ideal for new sports bettors.

Best For: New bettors and player prop lovers

Sports Interaction

Founded in 1997, Sports Interaction is the oldest Canadian-owned online sportsbook still on the market today. You can see its age when you look at the old-school feel of the Sports Interaction mobile app, but overall, the sportsbook stands out for how well it caters to Canadian bettors. For instance, it’s the only sportsbook on our shortlist with a 24/7 customer support hotline available in Canada.

Best For: Canadian sports fans and casual sports bettors

BET99

Based in Toronto, BET99 is a new name on the scene looking to challenge the heavy-hitters, like Sports Interaction, with an attractive user interface and wide variety of live betting options. Its $800 First Bet Encore is also one of the better welcome bonus offers available in Canada right now.

Best For: Mobile sports bettors

Stake

Stake’s flashy sponsorships often overshadow its impressive betting options. The sportsbook has a huge variety of bets available across 40 different sports and a generous VIP program. For soccer, Stake stands out for its bet insurance promos, which payout bets instantly as soon as a team takes a big lead. However, these offers are usually available for big events, like the Premier League and Champions League.

Best For: Premier League and Champions League fans

ToonieBet

ToonieBet is another new sportsbook based in Canada. Its reputation isn’t as big as Sports Interaction or BET99’s yet, but if you’re looking for ongoing rewards, it’s hard to beat ToonieBet. The sportsbook has a solid 100% deposit match welcome bonus, multiple sportsbook reload bonuses, cashback offers, and many other promos for existing users.

Best For: Frequent sports bettors

How We Rate Soccer Betting Sites

All of our top-rated soccer betting sites have been thoroughly reviewed by our sports betting experts. We apply a standard process to each sportsbook to ensure that each review is comprehensive, unbiased, and honest. Here are some of the factors we use to make our ratings.

+ Security User safety is the number one thing we consider when reviewing sportsbooks in Canada. All of our top betting sites are licensed from reputable regulators and legal to access in Canada. We audit their licences and ensure that they use industry-leading security features, such as SSL encryption. Our team is also always sure to make note of extra features, like two-factor authentication, third-party auditing, and independent accreditations. The bottom line is that we only recommend sites that we trust. + Variety of Soccer Betting Markets Soccer betting sites need to have soccer betting markets. It’s really that simple. With that being said, some sites have a lot more markets than others. bet365, for example, stands out for its huge variety of player props compared to other sportsbooks, while sites like 1xBet have a good amount of alternative lines for the major team prop markets. BET99, on the other hand, has tons of live betting options. To sum it up, we rate both the amount and variety of bets available at every site we review. + Promos and Bonuses All sportsbooks offer bonuses to new and existing users. However, the quality of these bonuses can vary a lot between sites and the bonuses themselves come in many different shapes and sizes. Some are simple high-value offers with low wagering requirements, like the bet365 Bet $10 Get $50 offer you can claim with our bet365 bonus code. Others are more complicated, such as the BetVictor First Bet Shield, which requires multiple bets with odds and bet type restrictions on wagers. + Competitive Odds When you start to bet on soccer, you’ll notice that every sportsbook has different soccer betting odds. Some offer more value for certain markets, like player props or live odds for underdogs, and other sites will have better odds across the board. We do our best to assess and analyse the odds at every site we come across and only recommend sportsbooks with odds that we deem to be competitive compared to the overall market. + Available Banking Methods Most Canadians use Interac or debit cards for their sports betting transactions, but we expect the top betting sites to have more than just these two options. You should also be able to use mobile-friendly payment options, like Apple Pay, and e-wallets, such as Skrill and iDebit. Sportsbooks that accept PayPal also usually rate highly in our rankings, but these are relatively rare. Cryptocurrencies are also not super common, but we appreciate when they are available since we know that many sports bettors prefer to use digital currencies, like Bitcoin or Ethereum. + Mobile Compatibility All online sportsbooks in 2026 need to be compatible with iOS and Android devices. Ideally, they’d have apps that you can download directly from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. But at the very least, they need to have mobile betting sites accessible through smartphone mobile browsers. Additionally, the top sportsbooks should have all the same features on mobile as on desktop. Bonus features, like push notifications for event tracking, are nice extra touches that we also like to see.

Best Soccer Betting Apps in 2026

Soccer Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 4.7/5 4.7/5 Sports Interaction 4.5/5 4/5 BET99 4.2/5 3.2/5 Stake 4.6/5 N/A BetVictor 4.7/5 2.7/5 ToonieBet 4.4/5 4.3/5 1xBet N/A N/A Parimatch N/A N/A

As you can see, not all the best Canadian betting sites also have sportsbook apps, but most of them do. Additionally, all sportsbooks offer mobile betting through their mobile sports betting sites. Both apps and these sites give bettors a more streamlined, user-friendly experience compared to their desktop sportsbook sites.

Here’s a closer look at the pros and cons of our three top-rated soccer betting sites in Canada.

bet365

Pros Cons ✅ Streamlined bet builder tool ❌ Standard withdrawal times ✅ Many mobile-friendly payment options ❌ Limited live streaming in Canada ✅ Intuitive layout ideal for beginners

Sports Interaction

Pros Cons ✅ Lucrative welcome bonus ❌ Basic layout ✅ Competitive soccer odds ❌ Few live streaming options ✅ 24/7 support by phone

BET99

Pros Cons ✅ Available in every province ❌ Basic promo offers ✅ Sleek user interface ❌ No phone support ✅ Live streaming and other live betting features

Soccer Games This Week

Game Date League Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa 5th June, 10 PM CPL FC Supra du Québec vs. Pacific FC 6th June, 7 PM CPL Cavalry FC vs. HFX Wanderers 6th June, 7 PM CPL Inter Toronto FC vs. Forge FC 7th June, 2 PM CPL

How to Start Betting on Soccer in Canada

Getting started betting on soccer in Canada is a simple process. All you need to do is follow the steps below and make sure you take your time filling out the sportsbook registration form so that you don’t make any mistakes that will cause delays later on.

+ Choosing a sportsbook UReview the top soccer betting sites in Canada and select one that best meets your needs. If you’re not sure which factors are important, you should consider its soccer betting markets, promo offers, and the other factors we covered in the How We Rate section above. + Creating an account Once you’ve selected a sportsbook, go to its official site and select Register or Sign Up to create your account. Most sportsbooks will ask for your name, email, date of birth, and other personal information. You will likely also have to upload a photo of an official government ID to verify your identity. + Depositing Funds Find the cashier/wallet page, select Deposit, choose your preferred deposit method from the list of payment options, and enter the information needed to use your card/bank/e-wallet/etc. From there, enter your deposit amount and confirm your transaction. Most sportsbook deposits process instantly, but soccer betting sites with crypto might take a bit longer. + Placing bets Select the soccer betting page, find a league/game you like, research bets, and select a wager you want to bet on. Then, just enter your wager amount in your betslip and place your bet. Finally, just sit back and wait to see if you are a winner.

Popular Soccer Bet Types

The top soccer games can have literally hundreds of unique bets available to choose from. Most of them fall into these five main categories of popular soccer bet types.

Moneyline (Match Result)

Soccer moneyline bets are simple wagers on the match result. You can bet on the home team, the away team, or wager that the match will end in a draw. The home team is usually written as 1 and the away team as 2, with the draw result as an X, so you’ll sometimes see this market listed as the 1X2 or three-way moneyline market.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals bets are wagers on the total number of goals scored by both teams in the match. Sportsbooks set a line and you just have to bet whether the total will be over or under it. 2.5 goals is the most common soccer betting over/under line, but it can vary significantly depending on the specific matchup.

Handicap (Point Spread)

To make betting on the underdog more appealing (and betting on the favourite more worthwhile) sportsbooks offer handicap bets where they add or subtract a goal from a team’s total. This is called the spread. You then bet on whether the underdog will lose by less than than this margin or whether the favourite will win by more than it.

Props

Proposition bets (props) are wagers on anything not directly related to the match result. The most common and popular prop bets are goalscorer wagers, where you bet whether a player will score or whether a certain player will be the game’s first goalscorer. These are examples of player props. You can also bet on whether a player will be carded, how many shots they will take, and other stats. Common team props include the number of corners a team will have in a game or whether a specific team will score in a specific half of the match.

Parlays

A parlay is a single bet made up of multiple other wagers. In order to win a parlay, you need every bet in the parlay to also hit. If any of the individual bets lose, you lose the entire parlay. For example, say you bet on Real Madrid to win, Kylian Mbappé to score, and Antonio Rüdiger to be shown a yellow card. This would be a same-game parlay because each bet is related to the same game. You would only win this parlay if Real Madrid won, Mbappé scored, and Rüdiger was given a yellow card.

Soccer Live Betting

Live bets are any wagers placed once a match has actually kicked off. These markets are super popular in soccer because there are so many of them at any given time. Just think about the Premier League, where most games kick off at the same time on Saturdays. If you’re keeping track of the games live, you’ll have no shortage of options to choose from.

Soccer live betting is also popular because of the features associated with it. Most of the top soccer betting sites have soccer live streaming that you can access with your sportsbook account. Many also have dedicated live soccer betting promos, like boosted bets for select markets.

Tips and Strategies

There’s no guaranteed way to win money betting on soccer. That said, these soccer betting tips and strategies can help you make your money last longer when you start betting.

+ Do Your Research The biggest difference between experienced sports bettors and newbies is the amount they research. Don’t get us wrong, no amount of research will guarantee winning bets, but betting with your head and making informed wagers is always better than betting emotionally without doing any research. + Take Advantage of Niche and Alternative Markets Most new soccer bettors don’t look beyond the basic moneyline, handicap, and over/under markets. This is a mistake. Both Teams To Score, Win or Draw, and Asian Handicap markets can often offer more value than the basic options. Like always, just make sure to do your research, especially if you’ve never placed one of these bets before. + Use Responsible Gambling Tools Whenever you gamble, you should play responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose. One way to ensure you stay within your limits is to use the tools available to you, like deposit and loss limits. Most sportsbooks have them and don’t take long to set up, so you should really use them. + Compare Odds Signing up for multiple sportsbooks allows you to shop around for the best odds before you place your bet. This may take more time compared to just betting with on site, but finding the best price can really pay off in the long-run and a massive difference to your overall bankroll over time. + Avoid Hype Soccer is a low-scoring game where anything can happen. It’s easy to forget that and to fall for the hype around overrated teams, media storylines, or other non-sporting factors that will not actually impact the result. Remember to always think for yourself and trust your instincts over the general consensus.

Notable Soccer Events to Bet On

Soccer is truly a global game, with thousands of leagues all across the world being played year-round — and that’s not even including international football. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the most popular soccer leagues to bet on in Canada.

World Cup

If there’s one thing all soccer fans dream of, it’s their country winning the World Cup. National teams shed blood and tears on grueling qualification campaigns leading up to the big tournament every four years. Once the tournament starts, everything goes out the window as players fight for their nations on the biggest possible stage.

Canada was lucky enough to be selected as one of the three hosts for the 2026 World Cup, along with the United States and Mexico. Team Canada aren’t one of the favourites — most soccer betting sites have them as outsiders — but, the excitement of World Cup matches on Canadian soil is sure to drive up betting interest among casuals and die-hard fans alike.

Premier League

The Premier League is the most popular national soccer league in the world and by metrics also the most popular in Canada. This is because it has most of the world’s best players, like Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, as well as some of the sport’s most historic teams, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

For bettors, it also helps that the Premier League is an English league as opposed to the German Bundesliga or Spanish LaLiga. This makes the EPL very accessible to the majority of Canadians compared to those other leagues. It also means there are tons of stats, analysis, and other soccer betting resources available in English for EPL fans to take advantage of before they place their wagers.

MLS

While not as prestigious as the Premier League or Europe’s other top leagues, Major League Soccer (MLS) is the preferred competition for huge swaths of soccer fans in Canada.

Three of the league’s 30 teams are in Canada: CF Montreal, Toronto FC, and the Vancouver Whitecaps. All three clubs are known for having unique and passionate supporters compared to many of their American fanbases south of the border. The rivalry between Montreal and Toronto is one of the most intense in the entire league.

From a betting perspective, MLS is an extremely chaotic league. Just ask any fan, and they’ll tell you about how unpredictable it can be and about the amount of freak results compared to other leagues. This can make MLS more risky for bettors but also more exciting.

Champions League

Every year, the cream of the crop across Europe’s top leagues face off in the Champions League for the right to be champions of the continent. No competition pays out more prize money or has as much historical and international prestige.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have basically shaped their identities around the competition. Madrid are the glamourous club they are today because of their 15 wins, while PSG spent decades spending big money on players as they sought to win the competition for the first time in their history.

In other words, when it comes to club soccer, there’s nothing bigger than the Champions League. It’s no surprise that the competition is also one of the most popular for sports bettors in Canada.

Serie A

If you’ve been to Toronto or any other major city in Canada, you’ll know just how popular Italian soccer is in the Great White North. Whether it’s Juventus flags hung up in sports bars or Inter jerseys out in the streets, Italian-Canadians proudly support their favourite Serie A teams all across the country. This also applies to sports betting.

Additionally, Serie A has been one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, with five different winners since 2019. This makes it a much more intriguing league for bettors than other competitions, like the Bundesliga or Ligue 1, which are dominated by one major club (Bayern Munich and PSG, respectively).

Soccer Betting Summary

You should now know everything you need to know about soccer betting sites in Canada. There are plenty of solid options available to you, including bet365, Sports Interaction, and our other top-rated sportsbooks.

Each site has its own pros and cons as well unique features, selling points, and bonus offers. Make sure you take some time to weigh up which option is best for you before you sign up. Also, don’t be afraid to try out multiple options. After all, signing up for different sportsbooks will allow you to shop around for the best odds later on.

If you’re ready to sign up for a sportsbook now, here’s a refresher of the standard sportsbook registration process in Canada to help you get started:

Go to the sportsbook site Select Sign Up or Join Now Fill out the registration form and create your account Deposit funds Start betting

When you sign up, don’t forget to opt-in to any bonus offers you see and be sure to read the fine print. Finally, don’t forget to always gamble responsibly and take advantage of responsible gambling tools when they’re available to you.

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