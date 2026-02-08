Super Bowl Odds 2026: Seahawks vs Patriots Winner?

Bet Type Seahawks Patriots Spread -4.5 @ -115 +4.5 @ -105 Total O 45.5 @ -110 U 45.5 @ -110 Moneyline -245 +195

Who is the Favorite to Win the Big Game?

As we wind down to the title game, the Seahawks emerge as the clear betting favorite against the Patriots on all NFL betting sites. According to bet365, the latest odds have Seattle as a 4.5-point favorite (-245 on the moneyline), as its veteran squad has been a force throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Seahawks’ defense allowed the fewest points (292) during the regular season, and the overall thinking is that Drake Maye will have one of his toughest challenges yet early in his NFL career.

On the other sideline, the Patriots benefitted from an extremely easy schedule throughout the entire season, and that carried over in this postseason run with wins over teams each going through an internal crisis. Former player-turned-coach Mike Vrabel will likely have a trick play or two up his sleeve, as his New England squad is a sizeable +195 underdog, with Maye dealing with some apparent shoulder issues. After all, the total is only sitting at 45.5 points, indicating that a defensive battle could be at the forefront for good chunks of this game.

Popular Bet Types

When searching through NFL odds between various sportsbooks, be sure to find the best price on anything from moneyline bets to prop bets with a little bit of intuition. This matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks is the final one of the NFL season, so search around in the specialized markets for hidden value and pull off a profit to remember. You can home in on these tactics and use them to your advantage on Sunday and well beyond.

Moneyline

Moneyline bets only require picking the outright winner, and not the winning margin. For instance, the Seahawks are -245 moneyline favorites. To win $100, you would need to wager $245. On the flip side, the Patriots are +195 underdogs. If you wagered $100, you would win $195.

Points Spread

Points spread wagers are a numerical value by which a team is expected to win or lose by. In the Super Bowl, Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite. If you place a point-spread wager on the Seahawks, they will need to win by five or more points for you to win your bet. However, if you place a point-spread wager on the Patriots, they will need to lose by four points or less for you to win the bet.

Total (Over/Under)

The total (over/under) wagers are a numerical value of how many points are expected to be scored in the game. In the Super Bowl, the total is currently at 45.5 points. For the over bets to win, 46 or more points need to be scored. On the flip side, 45 points or fewer are needed for under bets to win.

MVP Odds

The Super Bowl MVP odds are exactly what you’re thinking – we’re trying to predict who will be the most valuable player in the game. For instance, QBs Sam Darnold (+115) and Drake Maye (+240) both have odds loosely aligned with their team’s chances to win; the QB position is statistically the best chance to win the award, as 34 of them have won it in 59 Super Bowls (57.6%). Seahawks’ players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) or Kenneth Walker III (+800) come in just behind the QBs.

Props

Prop bets cover outcomes outside the basic moneyline, point-spread, and total points in other markets, like individual stats such as rushing yards or receiving yards. Prop bets are ideal for the title game each year, with everyone trying to jam a usual week’s worth of bets into one game. Some of these more unique prop bets include betting on the coin toss, the length of the pregame National Anthem, or even which colored Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.

History and Trends

Some of the NFL championship historic trends see favorites prevail about 60% of the time pregame odds, but underdogs won in roughly one-third of games. Underdogs often shine in close contests, winning 18 times overall, with notable comebacks in recent years like the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles. The over has hit in six of the last ten years, influenced by offensive innovations. The Eagles have been the biggest preseason underdog to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, when they did so in the 2017 season.

Previous Winners (2024-2015)

Examining the last decade's champions highlights how preseason and pregame NFL odds fluctuate based on team form and injuries.

Season Winning Team Preseason Odds Pregame Odds 2024 Philadelphia Eagles +1100 +100 2023 Kansas City Chiefs +600 +110 2022 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +100 2021 Los Angeles Rams +1200 -200 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 +140 2019 Kansas City Chiefs +600 -135 2018 New England Patriots +600 -135 2017 Philadelphia Eagles +4000 +170 2016 New England Patriots +600 -145 2015 Denver Broncos +900 +180

Wins and Appearances

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers share the record for the most championships, each with six. The Patriots also lead in appearances with 11, followed by four teams (49ers, Broncos, Cowboys, Steelers) with eight.

How and Where to Bet on the Super Bowl

Placing a wager on the NFL championship is accessible via top NFL betting sites for Canadians outside Ontario. Follow these steps to get started responsibly.

Research the best Canadian betting sites, comparing their latest odds and features. Sign up on your chosen platform, using a bonus code (if applicable), and verify your account to meet age requirements (19+). Claim promotions to get bonus bets for the big game. Deposit funds securely, using reliable options like credit/debit cards, online wallets, and more. Analyze Super Bowl odds, including moneyline and props, to give yourself a more optimistic outlook. Place your bets pregame or in live betting during the game.

Monitor responsibly, using tools for limits.

How to Read Super Bowl Odds

The Super Bowl odds are quite similar to the ones you’ll see in any other game. Negative numbers like -245 identify the favorite, as you’ll need to wager $245 to profit $100 from a winning bet. Positive odds like +195 are for underdogs, as a $100 bet would profit $195 from a winning bet. All of these odds reflect the aspect of probability, meaning a negative number (-245), indicating it is more likely that the outcome will occur.

