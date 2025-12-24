Transfers

  6. Leicester City v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
    WrexhamRangers

    Wrexham reject shock bid for summer signing

    Wrexham have rejected a shock bid for summer signing Josh Windass as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side make their transfer stance clear ahead of the January window. The 31-year-old became Wrexham's third signing in the summer transfer window after the Welsh club secured their third consecutive promotion to the Championship. The midfielder joined them as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

  7. Vincent Kompany
    V. KompanyD. Lawlor

    Bayern linked with shock move for League One starlet

    Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Cardiff City teenager Dylan Lawlor, with the Bundesliga giants alerted to the defender’s rapid rise by Wales manager Craig Bellamy. talkSPORT have reported that the German champions have taken a serious interest in the 19-year-old, whose development in League One has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

  8. Turkish-Super-LeagueAFP
    A. OnanaManchester United

    Onana to stay at Trabzonspor? Man Utd flop enjoying 'perfect' move

    Once the undisputed No. 1 at Manchester United, Andre Onana now describes his life in Turkey as "perfect", a striking contrast to the turbulence that defined his final months at Old Trafford. He found himself surplus to requirements early in the campaign, first dropped in favour of the inconsistent Altay Bayındır before United moved again to recruit Senne Lammens. For a player regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world as recently as 2023, the writing was on the wall that a reset was no longer optional, but essential.

  9. FBL-ESP-CUP-REAL SOCIEDAD-REAL MADRIDAFP
    EndrickVinicius Junior

    Vinicius sends heartfelt message to Endrick after loan move to Lyon

    Vinicius Jr sent a heartfelt message to Endrick after the Brazilian star sealed a loan move to Lyon. The move represents a decisive step away from the Santiago Bernabeu spotlight and towards regular football. The 19-year-old has struggled to force his way into the picture under new head coach Xabi Alonso and will now spend the remainder of the campaign in Ligue 1 with Lyon, a club eager to harness his raw potential.

  10. Marc Guehi(C)Getty Images
    M. GuehiBarcelona

    Barcelona scared off move for Guehi due to wage demands

    Marc Guehi’s future appears to be drifting further away from Barcelona after reports in Spain suggested the reigning champions have cooled their interest in the Crystal Palace captain due to his wage demands. The England international, long admired across Europe, has become one of the most sought-after defenders on the market, but the financial gap between Guehi’s expectations and Barcelona’s limits is now considered too wide to bridge.

  1. Semenyo(C)Getty Images
    A. SemenyoManchester City

    Man City emerge as Semenyo's preferred choice

    Manchester City have reportedly emerged as Antoine Semenyo's preferred choice ahead of the opening of the January transfer window after Chelsea dropped out of the race to land the Bournemouth star. The Blues have walked away from a potential deal just hours after making an initial enquiry, leaving Man City to battle it out with Liverpool and Manchester United for the attacker's signature.

  3. Ruben Amorim Kobbie MainooGetty
    R. AmorimK. Mainoo

    Amorim accused of 'taking the p*ss' with treatment of Mainoo

    Ruben Amorim has been accused of "taking the p*ss" when it comes to his treatment of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time under Amorim and has been linked with a transfer away in a bid to get his career back on track. Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison believes Mainoo should feature more and that Amorim is wrong to keep him on the bench.

  4. Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga SantanderGetty Images Sport
    L. MessiBarcelona

    Pedri welcomes potential Messi return after Camp Nou visit

    Barcelona midfielder Pedri is more than receptive to the idea of playing alongside Lionel Messi again in the future. The two were team-mates at Barca for the 2020-21 season before Messi's contract expired and couldn't be renewed due to financial restrictions, leaving on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain instead. Ever since his emotional departure, the Argentine has been linked with a return to Catalunya.

  8. Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    K. MainooManchester United

    Man Utd's stance on Mainoo's future revealed after Fernandes injury

    Manchester United's reported stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future has been revealed, with Ruben Amorim seeing his midfield options reduced further after a serious injury to Bruno Fernandes. The playmaker suffered what has been described as a "soft tissue" problem that forced him to come off at half-time in United's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The injury is expected to sideline Fernandes for several weeks, while Mainoo missed the Villa game entirely due to a calf issue.

  9. Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Man Utd set to buy TWO midfielders as part of rebuild

    Manchester United are preparing to invest in a new midfield partnership next summer as part of a planned overhaul under Ruben Amorim. United have been monitoring several Premier League midfielders, including Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott, as they assess long-term changes in the centre of the pitch, with the futures of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo unclear.

  10. FBL-ESP-CUP-REAL SOCIEDAD-REAL MADRIDAFP
    EndrickLyon

    Endrick transfer agreed! Real Madrid star set for Lyon loan

    Lyon have reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a loan move for Brazil wonderkid Endrick. The Ligue 1 side were seeking a striker following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze during the summer window, and are set to reinforce their ranks for the second-half of the season with Los Blancos' young forward on his way to France.

  12. Enzo Maresca Chelsea 2025Getty
    A. AnselminoChelsea

    Chelsea consider shock loan recall as injury crisis continues

    Borussia Dortmund are facing the prospect of losing Aaron Anselmino as early as January after details emerged of a clause in his loan agreement with Chelsea. According to reports, Chelsea have the option to recall the 20-year-old defender during the winter window if he has not reached an agreed minimum number of playing minutes for Dortmund.

  15. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2025-26 Champions LeagueGetty
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Transfer talk over? Kane tipped to remain at Bayern ‘long time’

    Harry Kane is being tipped to remain at Bayern Munich for “a long time to come”. If that predication proves to be correct, then transfer talk surrounding the England international striker will quieten quickly. He has seen a return to the Premier League mooted, while also being linked with Barcelona, but is fully focused on events in Germany for the foreseeable future.

  16. Diant Ramaj Heidenheim 2025-26Getty
    ArsenalBorussia Dortmund

    Arsenal step up interest in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

    Arsenal are reported to have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund-owned goalkeeper Diant Ramaj - who is currently on loan at Heidenheim. It is claimed that the Gunners have sent several scouting missions to Germany. David Raya remains No.1 at Emirates Stadium, with Kepa Arrizabalaga filling back-up duties, but further additions between the sticks are being considered.

  17. Neymar Santos 2025Getty
    NeymarPremier League

    ‘About how many shirts they sell’ - PL teams warned off Neymar

    Premier League teams have been warned off a move for Neymar, as he prepares to hit free agency, with clubs in England being told that any approach for the Brazil international would be “about how many shirts they sell”. Despite being a modern day great, Neymar is now 33 years old and has struggled with injury of late - leading to questions of what he has to offer in a sporting sense.

  18. Ruben Amorim Manchester United 2024-25Getty
    Manchester UnitedR. Amorim

    Amorim makes bleak January transfer prediction for Man Utd

    Ruben Amorim fears Manchester United are going to “struggle” after club captain Bruno Fernandes was added to their list of absentees, but the Portuguese will not be demanding that club bosses make funds available in the January transfer window. Instead, in a bleak warning to supporters, the Red Devils are planning to battle through with what they have.

Older