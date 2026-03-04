bet365 App and Mobile Site Guide in March 2026

Feature Details Available Platforms iOS, Android App Features Bet Builder, Live Betting, Live Streaming, Early Cashout Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Interac, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paysafecard, Payz, Wire Transfer Customer Support Live Chat, Email Request Form

Note: as the bet365 is only available in Ontario, users in other provinces can use the bet365 mobile website.

Overall Opinion

The bet365 app is world-class compared to other mobile sportsbooks in Canada. Very few apps have as many features and its user interface is as user-friendly as you can get. All the sportsbooks top features, like its Bet Builder and live streaming tools, are easy to find and easy to use. The app also has mobile-only features, such as push notifications.

Notifications aren’t available on the bet365 mobile betting site, but all the other features are. This makes it a great option for users outside Ontario and for bettors who don’t want to download the app to their phone.

Pros Cons ✅ Many live streaming and live betting options ❌ Available in Ontario only ✅ Streamlined mobile payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ In-depth stats at your fingertips

How to Download the App

Downloading the bet365 app is as easy as downloading any other app to your phone. To show you how easy it is, we have a step-by-step guide for the download process on both iOS and Android devices for you to follow below.

iOS Devices

Find App: Open the Apple App Store and search for bet365. It will be listed as bet365 Sports Betting, but read the description just to be sure it’s the right app. Download App: Select Get then confirm the download with your Apple password or Face ID. Open App: Once you’ve installed the app, open it and agree to the app permissions. You’ll have to agree to share your location with the app before you can log in or sign up.

Android Devices

Locate App: Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and search for bet365. The Canada app is titled bet365 - Sports Betting, but again, read the description to make sure it’s the right one. Download App: Select Install and wait for the app to download. Open App: Open your new app and agree to any of the app permissions. Like with the iOS app, you will need to allow bet365 to access your location.

Once you've downloaded the app, you can sign up for a bet365 account and start betting.

bet365 App Features

Our experts rate the bet365 app highly because of its great features. Here are some of the most important features for sports bettors in Canada that you can enjoy once you download the app.

Live Streaming

Arguably the best thing about the app is that you use it to watch live sports. To use this feature, just go to the live betting menu and look for sporting events with the live streaming icon.

Typically, you’ll find soccer, tennis, horse racing, and many other sports available to live stream. That said, the live stream service is not available in all countries and available streams vary across different regions in Canada. You should also be aware that live streaming is only available to users who have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Match Live

The bet365 Match Live is a dedicated betting menu for live events. It has live stats and, of course, all the available live bets for the game. You’ll also find the live broadcast, if live streaming is available for the event.

For horse racing, the Match Live menu gives you second-by-second updates and allows you to the runner’s position as the race progresses along with a progression bar that shows how much of the race is left.

My Alerts

The bet365 My Alerts tool allows you to keep track of your bets as events unfold. All you need to do is tap an event and select the bell icon. If you want to stop following an event, you can delete it from the View Event Alerts menu on your account profile.

This feature is available for soccer, tennis, horse racing, and basketball bets. It will alert you of key moments in the game/event, such as kickoff, halftime, yellow cards, and whether goals/points have been scored.

Personalised Display

The My Alerts menu is just one of the many ways you can personalise your experience with the bet365 app. For example, you make changes to the app interface, such as changing the odds format or changing the language from English to French. You can also save your preferred banking options, which you’ll really appreciate when you need to withdraw money. On similar lines, you can keep track of all multiple bets and all past wagers on the My Bets menu.

Expert Verdict - Cody Aceveda The phrase “world-class” gets thrown around a lot for things that don’t deserve it, but I genuinely think the bet365 app is world-class. I’ve reviewed all the best sports betting sites in Canada. Very few have as many mobile betting features as bet365 does and almost none are as user-friendly. My favourite feature of the app is its bet builder. It’s not a mobile-exclusive feature, but it’s much easier to use on mobile and, honestly, just more fun. I also really like that bet365 supports convenient mobile payment options, like Apple Pay and Google Pay. This allows you to make fast deposits and withdrawals on your mobile device, especially since you can save your preferred banking options. The final standout feature sold me on bet365 is its live streaming options. As we covered above, events available for streaming may depend on your location. Even with that being said, I was impressed with the number and variety of events I found available to watch live. The way that the Match Live betting menu incorporates live broadcasts and in-depth live stats was also really stellar. Other features like the My Alerts and My Bets tools weren’t that important to me personally, but I know that other sports bettors will appreciate them. How do I know that? Well, bet365 is one of the top-rated iOS and Android sportsbook apps. The bet365 app has a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store and 4.6-star rating on the Google Play Store. If I had to nitpick and say something bad about the app, it would be that I’ve seen some negative reviews about the location verification. For example, Ontario sports bettors report being locked out of the app because it doesn’t realise they are in Ontario. I’ve never personally experienced this bug, but I have seen it come up, so it’s worth mentioning here in my bet365 review. Other than that, I rate the bet365 app very highly and would recommend it to Canadian sports bettors.

Final Summary

The bet365 app is one of the best sports betting platforms in Canada. If you want an app that’s easy to use, full of great features, and lets you watch live sports, you should download the app. You can get it on iOS from the App Store or on Android using the Google Play Store. The bet365 installation process is super simple on mobile devices and bet365 registration only takes a few minutes.

If you’re ready to sign up, make sure to use the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL to claim your welcome bonus. New users can claim either Bet $10 Get $50 bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer.

Disclaimer: The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

FAQ

What are the main features of the top-rated sports betting apps?

The main features of the best sports betting apps in Canada are user-friendly interfaces, live streaming, fast cash-out, mobile-focused banking options, and in-app customer support. The bet365 app has all of these features.

Are there any welcome bonuses when you sign up to bet365?

Yes! bet365 has two welcome bonuses available for new sports bettors in Canada. You can choose to redeem either a Bet $10 Get $50 bet-and-get offer or a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. To claim your bonus, make sure you use the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL when you sign up. Note: The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

What should I do if the bet365 app doesn’t load?

First, check your internet connection to make sure you’re actually connected to the internet. If you are, turn off any VPNs you may have running and restart the app. Finally, check your device settings and app permissions to make sure the app is allowed to access your location.

Is the bet365 app available in Canada?

Yes, the bet365 app is available in Canada, but only in Ontario because that is the only province with a fully-regulated sports betting market. Outside of Ontario, you can use bet365 on your phone using the sportsbook’s dedicated mobile betting site.

Is bet365 safe in Canada?

Yes, bet365 Canada is safe. bet365 is one of the most reputable sportsbooks in the world. It’s licensed in Canada and by several of the top foreign regulators in Europe, including the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner.

Do you need the bet365 authenticator app alongside the bet365 app?

No, you do not need to use the bet365 authenticator app alongside the main bet365 sports betting app. However, if you want to use it, you can. The bet365 authenticator app is one of the optional ways bet365 allows users to secure their account with two-factor authentication.