Best Canadian Betting Sites in January 2026 | Top 6 Sportsbooks

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Our experts have reviewed all the best betting sites in Canada. Here are our six top-rated sites, along with a breakdown of each brand below.

Sportsbook Bonus Rating bet365 First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets 4.8/5 Sports Interaction 125% Deposit Match Up To $750 4.7/5 BET99 $800 First Bet Encore 4.5/5 ToonieBet 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150 4.0/5 BetVictor First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets 4.4/5 1xBet 120% up to C$1080 3.8/5

bet365

Our Rating 4.8/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (147k reviews) Android App Store Rating 4.6/5 (223k reviews) Last Verified January 1st 2026

bet365 is one of the biggest sports betting sites available in Canada. It holds licenses from several of the top regulators in reputable gambling jurisdictions from all around the world, including Canada (through iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission).

The sportsbook’s standout feature is its soccer betting options. If you’re a fan of the beautiful game, you will find more bets available at bet365 than almost any other site. You can bet on the Premier League, MLS, LaLiga, and all the other top leagues in the world. It’s not just soccer, though. bet365 also has hockey, football, and over 30 other sports available to bet on year-round.

Another solid point in bet365’s favour is its mobile betting experience. The bet365 app is extremely user-friendly and a great way to get started if you are a new sports bettor in Canada. The only real downsides to bet365 are the withdrawal times, which usually take multiple days, and limited banking options.

Overall, if you want to bet with a legit sportsbook with tons of markets, you can’t go wrong with bet365. Find out more about them in our dedicated bet365 review.

Pros Cons ✅ Flexible welcome bonus offer ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Elite mobile user interface ❌ Limited banking options ✅ Parlay Boosts and other promos ✅ Unique soccer betting markets

Screenshot taken January 1, 2026

Sports Interaction

Our Rating 4.7/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 2-5 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.5/5 (7.5k reviews) Android App Store Rating 4.2/5 (600 reviews) Last Verified January 1st 2026

Founded in 1997, Sports Interaction is one of the oldest sportsbooks in Canada. It has remained as a go-to sportsbook for tons of bettors in the country, even as dozens of other Canadian betting sites have entered the market.

The biggest reason for Sports Interaction’s continued success is that it goes to great lengths to cater to Canadian players. For example, Sports Interaction has daily hockey betting promos and NHL offers, like cash prize tournaments. Canadian bettors can also enjoy 24/7 customer support by phone, which is something almost no other sportsbook offers.

Along the same lines of catering to Canadian bettors, Sports Interaction has comprehensive markets for all the major North American sports. However, its niche betting markets are a bit more limited. In other words, Sports Interaction is great for betting on the Toronto Blue Jays or Philadelphia Eagles, but not ideal for fans of rugby, cricket, or lower division soccer teams.

Sports Interaction has also taken great effort to improve its mobile app in recent years. The user interface looks a bit basic compared to sleek modern apps like bet365, but the Sports Interaction app is very easy to use and highly rated by both Android and iOS users.

Pros Cons ✅ Great reputation in Canada ❌ High minimum withdrawal requirements for most cashout options ✅ Generous welcome bonus ❌ 6x wagering requirement on welcome bonus ✅ Piñata Bets promo and other fun features ✅ 24/7 customer support by phone and live chat

ToonieBet

Our Rating 4.5/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.4/5 (1.6k reviews) Android App Store Rating 4.2/5 (850 reviews) Last Verified January 1st 2026

As you can tell by the name, ToonieBet is a sportsbook that prides itself as being a truly Canadian brand. The company is based in Toronto with a major focus on the local market. They are an official partner of the Canadian Football League. However, ToonieBet doesn’t have as big of a reputation as some of the other brands available in Canada. That said, ToonieBet has an impressive amount of features that make it worth using.

The top feature is the amount of ongoing promos. ToonieBet has a generous 100% deposit match welcome bonus, along with weekly reload offers, boosted bets, and enhanced profits on parlays. Compared to other top sites, this is an impressive amount of bonus variety.

ToonieBet also exceeds other top sportsbooks with its customer support. Most sites have just live chat and email. ToonieBet offers these options, plus a dedicated phone line for more direct support.

For as good as these features are, ToonieBet’s web design and user interface are very basic. On one hand, this makes navigating ToonieBet simple on desktop and mobile. However, the process is not as streamlined as it is on other sportsbooks.

Pros Cons ✅ Comprehensive customer support ❌ Restricive bonus terms ✅ Wide variety of ongoing promos ❌ Lacklustre user interface ✅ Live streaming

BetVictor

Our Rating 4.4/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (3.3k reviews) Android App Store Rating 3.2/5 (380 reviews) Last Verified January 1st 2026

BetVictor was founded all the way back in 1946, but it only entered the Canadian market in June 2022. Since then, the legacy brand has gone quietly under the radar as one of the top sportsbooks in Canada.

The betting site is one of the few that allows you to live stream NFL games and PGA Tour events (available in select markets). BetVictor also stands out for its same-game parlays and its unique Lucky Dip feature that allows you to take advantage of massive boosted odds on select markets. These features really gives BetVictor an enhanced NBA betting experience compared to other top sportsbooks.

BetVictor is also noteworthy for how well it’s localised to the Canadian market. The overall customer support is fairly basic, with just an email and live chat. However, the BetVictor help centre is a genuinely world-class tool with clear guides specifically for Canadian bettors. Other foreign sportsbooks do a poor job of making it clear what information is relevant to Canada and what only applies to international markets.

Pros Cons ✅ Hockey and soccer betting promos ❌ Restricive bonus terms ✅ Boosted bets ❌ Lacklustre user interface ✅ NFL live streaming ✅ VIP programme

BET99

Our Rating 4.5/5 Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $0.10 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.2/5 (930 reviews) Android App Store Rating 3.2/5 (380 reviews) Last Verified January 1st 2026

Bet99 was founded in Toronto in late 2019 ahead of the launch of legal sports betting in Canada in 2021. Despite this, Bet99 is not a major player in the industry. According to our experts though, Bet99 deserves to be ranked near the top due to its wide betting markets, sleek iOS betting app, and promos.

Hockey and NFL betting are the two major markets that Bet99 dominates. It’s one of the few sportsbooks that promotes international hockey just as much as the NHL. If you’re someone who likes to bet on Team Canada at the Olympics or IIFH World Championship, Bet99 has the best markets, promos, and odds for these events. For NFL betting, Bet99 offers live streaming and deep live betting markets.

Bet99 also stands out for its payment options. You can use traditional options like Interac, Visa, Mastercard as well as more modern and convenient payment methods, such as Apple Pay and INSTADEBIT.

Pros Cons ✅ Hockey promos ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement ✅ Wide betting markets ❌ Poorly-rated Android app ✅ Accepts Apple Pay and other popular payment methods ✅ Attractive live betting tools and live streaming options

1xBet

Our Rating 3.8/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 0-24 hours iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified January 1st 2026

1xBet is a major international betting site with a huge amount of soccer betting options. The sportsbook is an official partner of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A, and the Confederation of African Football.

For top soccer matches, you can expect to see hundreds of unique bets available, including player props, team props, and alternative lines. 1xBet has similar offers for other sports, but its prop bets aren’t usually limited to the top sports (NFL, NBA, etc.). 1xBet has competitive odds and boosted bets for all its markets. However, the overall amount of promos isn’t as impressive as what you’ll find at other sites.

Additionally, 1xBet offers a limited number of banking options. You can only use bank transfer and Payz. This is a major drawback compared to sportsbooks that accept Interac, credit/debit cards, and other more convenient payment methods.

Overall, 1xBet is worth considering if you’re an experienced soccer bettor. If you’re new to sports betting, our other top-rated bookmakers are better options.

Pros Cons ✅ Comprehensive betting markets ❌ Not available in Ontario ✅ Parlay promos ❌ No betting apps ✅ Generous welcome bonus ❌ Few payment methods ✅ Fast payouts

How to Start Sports Betting in Canada

Now that you have seen our list of the best sports betting sites in Canada, let’s talk about how to create your sportsbook account. The entire process should only take you a few minutes, but to make sure it goes smoothly for you, we have prepared a simple step-by-step guide for you to follow below.

Choosing a sportsbook

Assess your preferences, review our Canada betting sites shortlist, and pick the sportsbook that best meets your needs. Consider the sportsbook’s betting markets, odds, and whatever else you find personally important. (Note: Keep reading to see a more detailed guide on how to choose the right sportsbook for you below).

Signing Up and Confirming ID

Once you’ve picked a sportsbook, go to its website (or download the sportsbook app) and select Sign Up or Join. Fill out the sportsbook sign-up form with your name, date of birth, email, and other personal information. Finally, follow the steps to upload your ID to verify your identity.

Depositing Funds

If you’re not automatically prompted to make a deposit, you need to find the cashier/wallet page. From there, select Deposit and choose your preferred deposit method from the list of available options. Set up your payment method, enter your deposit amount, and make your first deposit.

Choosing a bet type

Your first deposit should process instantly. Once it does, browse the available sports betting markets for a wager you like. If you’re not sure about popular bet types, betting odds, or how to find the best bets, we cover those topics later in this guide, so just keep reading.

Making bets

After you find a bet you like, you can select it to add the wager to your betslip. Then, just enter the amount you want to wager. You should see the odds and the potential payout from your wager. If everything looks good, submit the bet, and wait.

Withdrawing winnings

Once you have some winnings to withdraw, you should head back to the cashier/wallet page and select Withdraw. Choose your favourite withdrawal method from the list of options, enter the amount of money you want to cashout, and submit your withdrawal request.

How We Rate Canadian Betting Sites

Our experts use years of industry experience to assess all the top sports betting sites in Canada. We apply a thorough, hands-on testing process to every site we review to make sure our ratings stay fair and unbiased. Here are just some of the factors we use to make our ratings.

Security

Your safety is our highest priority. We only recommend legit betting sites with top-notch security features and valid sports betting licenses from reputable igaming regulators. Our golden rule is that we will never recommend a site to you that we wouldn’t use ourselves. This is a player-focused approach, but we also use our expertise to look for red flags that average bettors might miss, such as unfair terms and conditions.

Mobile Experience

The best betting sites in Canada offer a seamless experience to bettors on any device. If a sportsbook isn’t easy to use on mobile, it probably won’t score high in our ratings. Our top-rated sportsbooks all have streamlined mobile betting sites and most have high-quality betting apps available to download on iOS and Android.

Sports Betting Markets

A sportsbook is only as good as its sports betting markets. In other words, if a sportsbook doesn’t have anything available to bet on, it’s not very good. With this in mind, we pay close attention to the variety of bets at the sites we review. We especially look for sites that have betting markets that Canadians love, like NBA and Stanley Cup betting options.

Sportsbook Features

Fun sportsbook features can turn an okay online betting site into a truly great one. These can be basic features like live betting and same-game parlays or more advanced tools, like live streaming and betting insights. Whatever the case, we like to see sportsbooks with unique features that improve your user experience and that make them stand out from the rest of the market.

Banking Options

Convenient deposits and fast payouts are two of the most important things for having an enjoyable user experience at Canada betting sites. The only way to guarantee these things is to assess the available banking options. We do this for every site we review and take note of withdrawal times, fees, and other banking quirks that you need to know about.

Customer Support

Getting help when you need it is an essential part of betting on sports in Canada. The top sportsbooks offer 24/7 support by email and live chat. The very best betting sites also offer phone support. They should also have dedicated FAQ pages that allow you to troubleshoot issues on your own before reaching out to customer service. We test all of the customer support options at every site we review to make sure they are helpful and reliable.

Reputation

If a sportsbook has a bad reputation with players, there’s usually a reason why. We take other Canada sportsbook reviews seriously and investigate any complaints to the best of our ability before we recommend any betting site.

How to Choose a Sports Betting Site

As we explained in our start sports betting in Canada section, picking a sportsbook is the first step to betting on sports. Here are some useful tips to help you select the best sports betting site for you.

Assess Your Own Priorities

The first thing you need to understand about betting on sports is that everyone has different values. The best sportsbook for you will probably be different from the one that’s best for your best friend. Therefore, you need to consider your own betting preferences, habits, and priorities.

Consider your budget, favourite betting markets, and how often you plan on betting. Also, don’t forget to think about how you like to bet and the features you enjoy. For example, if you like to bet on your phone, you should think about betting sites with mobile apps.

Research Legal Canada Betting Sites

Once you’ve identified your priorities and the sports betting features you enjoy, it’s time to apply your preferences to the available options. This means you need to research the options, read sportsbook reviews, and player testimonials.

You can find most of these resources on our site, such as the reviews of our top-rated Canadian betting sites right here in this guide.

Choose the Best Sportsbook for You

After you’ve looked over your options and got a sense of each site’s pros and cons, you can pick which sportsbook is best for you.

Say you know that you’re a casual soccer bettor, a site like bet365 is probably ideal. If you’re an experienced bettor with a big bankroll and wide interests, you’ll probably like a site with a VIP programme like BetVictor or Northstar Bets.

Canada Sports Betting Resources

Betting on sports in Canada is actually very simple. Once you understand the basic topics below, you should be able to confidently wager at all the top sportsbooks.

Sports Betting Odds

Sportsbooks in Canada primarily use the American odds format, but some opt for decimal or fractional odds. Most allow you to select whichever you prefer. Here’s how to read the odds for all three formats:

American Odds

Uses positive and negative numbers to represent value and probabilities (e.g., +200 or -200). Larger odds represent bigger potential returns and lower likelihood of winning.

Positive numbers tell you how much you stand to win from a $100 wager. For example, a $100 wager on a bet with +200 odds will pay out $200 in profit ($300 overall with your initial $100 stake).

Negative odds represent how much you need to bet to win $100 in profit. So, if the odds are -200, you would need to bet $200 to win $100 in profit ($300 overall with your initial $200 stake).

Decimal Odds

Most popular at European sportsbooks. Odds are represented as simple numbers, such as 3.00. Like with American odds, the larger the number, the smaller your chances of winning and the bigger your returns.

To calculate your potential winnings, you just need to multiply your stake times the odds. If you placed a $10 wager on a bet with 3.00 odds, you would win $30 ($20 in profit, plus your $10 stake).

Fractional Odds

Used almost exclusively in the UK and for horse racing betting. Odds are listed as a fraction, which itself represents your potential returns. For example, a wager with 2/1 odds means you will win $2 in profit for every $1 you wager.

Popular Bet Types

Canada sports betting sites offer tons of different types of bets. With that being said, most fall into these seven main categories of different bet types.

Moneyline: Straight-up wagers on which team/player will win. Margin of victory, method of victory, and total score does not matter. All you need to do is correctly predict the winner.

Straight-up wagers on which team/player will win. Margin of victory, method of victory, and total score does not matter. All you need to do is correctly predict the winner. Point Spread (ATS): Wagers based on the margin of victory. Sportsbooks will set a spread (e.g., +7.5 points). You wager on whether the favourite will win by more than the spread (i.e., cover the spread) or whether the underdog will win outright or lose by less than the spread. In hockey, points spread wagers are called puckline bets.

Wagers based on the margin of victory. Sportsbooks will set a spread (e.g., +7.5 points). You wager on whether the favourite will win by more than the spread (i.e., cover the spread) or whether the underdog will win outright or lose by less than the spread. In hockey, points spread wagers are called puckline bets. Totals (over/under): Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored by both teams. The betting site will set a line, and you wager whether the total score will be over or under that line.

Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored by both teams. The betting site will set a line, and you wager whether the total score will be over or under that line. Props: Bets on some aspect of a game not related to the outcome. Typically, props are based on player or team props, like whether Josh Allen will throw more than three touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills.

Bets on some aspect of a game not related to the outcome. Typically, props are based on player or team props, like whether Josh Allen will throw more than three touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills. Live Bets: Any wager placed once a game has started is a live bet. Some sportsbooks call them “in-play” wagers.

Any wager placed once a game has started is a live bet. Some sportsbooks call them “in-play” wagers. Futures: Wagers on any outcome larger than one game. Usually they are season-long bets. For example, wagers on who will win the Stanley Cup are usually one of the most common bets placed in Canada every year.

Wagers on any outcome larger than one game. Usually they are season-long bets. For example, wagers on who will win the Stanley Cup are usually one of the most common bets placed in Canada every year. Parlays: Multiple bets packaged into one wager. For example, you could bet on both Toronto FC and Tottenham to win. If either team loses, you lose your parlay, regardless of what happens in the other game.

Legal Betting by Province

Canada legalised sports betting in 2021 via an amendment to the Canadian Criminal Code called Bill C-218 (a.k.a. the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act). This was a monumental moment in sports betting history, but it also raised more questions because it didn’t create any national guidelines. Instead, sports betting in Canada is entirely regulated by the provinces and territories.

Ontario opted to open its market to private-sector sports betting sites in April 2022 through the establishment of a new government agency called iGaming Ontario. All legal sportsbooks in Ontario must have a license from iGaming Ontario.

opted to open its market to private-sector sports betting sites in April 2022 through the establishment of a new government agency called iGaming Ontario. All legal sportsbooks in Ontario must have a license from iGaming Ontario. Alberta is set to follow Ontario’s example and is expected to open its sports betting market in 2026.

is set to follow Ontario’s example and is expected to open its sports betting market in 2026. Quebec has been very resistant to privately-owned online sportsbooks. The provincial government operates a monopoly on sports betting through Loto-Québec’s Mise-o-jeu sportsbook. Barring a massive change in government sentiment, La Belle Province will likely be one of the last provinces to adopt a regulated sports betting market.

has been very resistant to privately-owned online sportsbooks. The provincial government operates a monopoly on sports betting through Loto-Québec’s Mise-o-jeu sportsbook. Barring a massive change in government sentiment, La Belle Province will likely be one of the last provinces to adopt a regulated sports betting market. British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan do not have regulated markets. Legal sports betting is available through the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s PlayNow platform.

and do not have regulated markets. Legal sports betting is available through the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s PlayNow platform. New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island offer sports betting through the Atlantic Lottery Corporation’s Proline+ betting site. There is no regulated market for privately-owned sportsbooks.

Betting Sites Payment Methods

Being able to use your preferred payment method can make a massive difference to your overall enjoyment when betting on sports. Here are some popular banking options available at most Canada sports betting sites.

Credit and debit cards

Visa and Mastercard are by far the most widely available and convenient banking options in Canada. All you need to do is enter your card information, just like you would at any other website. Credit/debit deposits are instant, but not all sites support withdrawals. Also, make sure to check your card policy. Most sportsbooks don’t charge processing fees, but your bank or card carrier might.

E-wallets

E-wallets offer fast deposits and withdrawals with an extra layer of security and enhanced mobile convenience compared to traditional bank transfers. However, not all e-wallets are available everywhere. Apple Pay, INSTADEBIT, and MuchBetter are three of the most common, but PayPal and Skrill are also available at some sites.

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and other popular cryptocurrencies remain popular in Canada. That said, you won’t find them available at many top sites because they are required to provide certain financial information that just isn’t possible with crypto. Some jurisdictions also ban crypto. For example, Ontario sportsbooks can only accept CAD.

Interac and Instant banking

If you’re a Canadian, you don’t need us to tell you that Interac e-transfer is arguably the most reliable and trusted way to send money online in Canada. Because of its popularity, all the top sportsbooks support Interac for deposits and withdrawals. That said, Interac has low limits of around $1,400. This isn’t an issue for most bettors, but if you expect it to be for you, most sites also have other instant banking and wire transfer options with higher limits.

Sports Betting in Canada

Popular sports to bet on in Canada

Canada is a sports-crazy nation. When it comes to betting though, the Great White North’s favourite sports are basketball and soccer, followed by football, hockey, and baseball.

According to data from iGaming Ontario, 29% of all bets in the province were placed on basketball. Another 15% were placed on soccer and 13% on football. Hockey and baseball betting ranked fourth and fifth with 9% and 8%.

We don’t have detailed data from the rest of the country, but considering the popularity of the Toronto Raptors and the fact that most of the nation lives in Toronto, it’s fair to assume that the national numbers are similar.

Sports Teams and Sportsbook Partnerships

Once Canada legalised sports betting in 2021, many big international brands jumped into the market to partner with local sports teams and leagues. These partnerships allow the sportsbooks to grow their brands in a developing market. For the teams and leagues, sports betting allows them to boost their revenues and provide a better product to their fans.

Team League Betting Partner Toronto Raptors NBA BetMGM Ottawa Senators NHL ToonieBet Toronto Maple Leafs NHL FanDuel Toronto Blue Jays MLB theScore Bet

Events to Bet on This Month

Event Date and Time Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) January 15, 9.30pm NFL Divisional Playoff Round January 17-18, TBD CFP National Championship (NCAAF) January 19, 7.30pm New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks (NHL) January 23, 7pm NFL Conference Championship Games (AFC & NFC) January 25, TBD New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors (NBA) January 28, 7.30pm

What else can you bet on in Canada?

While traditional sports are the most popular things to bet on in Canada, they aren’t your only options. Esports betting is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Canadian sports betting markets. There are several betting sites dedicated almost entirely to esports betting.

If you’re a film buff, you can bet on the major awards shows, like the Oscars and Golden Globes. Politics bets are also offered at most top sportsbooks, but don’t expect to see many Canadian races available. US politics dominate sports betting sites, even north of the border in Canada.

Responsible Gaming Resources

We take responsible gambling very seriously and you should too. Always play responsibly and take breaks often. Have a budget and stick to it. Never gamble more than you’re willing to lose.

If you or someone you know need support, there are several responsible gambling organisations available to help:

FAQ

Is Betway legal in Canada?

Yes, Betway is legal in Canada. The sportsbook is licensed by both the Malta Gaming Authority and iGaming Ontario. These licenses enable players from every Canadian province and territory to access Betway sportsbook legally.

Is FanDuel Canada legit?

Yes, FanDuel Canada is legit. FanDuel is one of the biggest and most trustworthy sportsbooks in North America. It has several unique sites for its various legal markets in the US and Canada. FanDuel Canada is the specific FanDuel sportsbook site for Ontario sports bettors.

Is bet365 legal in Canada?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Canada. The sportsbook is available in every Canadian province and territory, including Ontario.

Is betting legal in Canada?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Canada. Parliament amended the Criminal Code in August 2021 to remove the criminal penalties for single-event wagering. Since then, sports betting has been legal in Canada. However, every province has different rules for legal sports betting sites.

Can I bet on a single game in Canada?

Yes, you can bet on single games in Canada. Local lotteries and legal Canada betting sites offer single-event wagers for a wide variety of sports.

How old do I have to be to bet online in Canada?

The legal betting age in most Canadian provinces is 19. If you are under 19 years old, you will not be able to bet on sports online in Canada. If you live in Alberta, Manitoba, or Quebec, you can bet on sports when you turn 18.