Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4/5 Sports Leagues 5/5 Betting Odds 4/5 Live Betting 5/5 Live Streaming 4/5 Mobile App 4.5/5 Payment Methods 4/5 Payout Speed 4/5 Customer Support 4/5 User Experience 5/5

About ToonieBet

ToonieBet initially debuted in Canada in late 2024 after receiving authorization from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. It didn't take long for the brand to become accessible in other provinces like Alberta, Quebec, and British Columbia. The sportsbook section incorporates official data feeds to give bettors access to the most up-to-date local and international events.

In addition, the platform offers live streaming on selected sports events, backed by real-time match analytics. This is especially beneficial for punters who desire a more immersive experience to make informed betting decisions. The operator has also developed a mobile app for iOS and Android devices as part of its focus on user satisfaction. Both the app and mobile site cover an extensive portfolio of sports that match the desktop version.

Sensational betting options are available across 28+ sports and over 200 leagues worldwide, including the CFL. To enhance the experience, various sports promotions are regularly featured on the website. The payment methods include options like credit cards and e-wallets with fair limits to ensure customers can bet anytime.

Pros Cons ✅ Attractive and easy-to-use interface ❌ Withdrawals can take up to 5 days to process ✅ Responsive 24/7 customer support ❌ No two-factor authentication feature ✅ $10 deposits and withdrawals are accepted

Is ToonieBet legal in Canada?

Yes, the Toonie Bet sportsbook operates legally in Canada under a license from the Tobique Gaming Commission. It's owned and operated by Tobix Limited, a company registered offshore in the Isle of Man. Although ToonieBet isn't based in Canada, it adheres to all relevant guidelines within the Canadian Gaming market and is also licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Welcome Bonus

Our ToonieBet review team took time to evaluate the promotions and offers available to bettors on the platform. The impressive lineup begins with a welcome bonus and extends to various offers targeting returning users. Above all, no ToonieBet promo code is needed to get your hands on any of these bonuses.

Get a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150!

The sports welcome bonus can be claimed by newly registered customers who have made the first qualifying deposit. This offer is a match deposit bonus that's equal to 100% of your first deposit up to $150. It isn't the biggest or most attractive welcome offer we've seen at Canadian sportsbooks but it works. The minimum amount you can deposit to claim the bonus is $30, which is fair enough for casual bettors.

After making the deposit, the funds are sent to your bonus balance and locked. To release it to your real balance, you would need to wager the bonus plus your initial deposit 6x. The types of bets that will qualify for wagering are:

Single bets with minimum odds of 2.00(+100) that are settled either as a win or a loss.

that are settled either as a win or a loss. Parlay bets with minimum odds of 1.5(-200) per selection that are settled either as a win or a loss.

Before claiming the ToonieBet welcome bonus, here are some important terms and conditions to note:

Deposits made with Skrill or Neteller cannot be used for this promotion .

. Initially, a withdrawal request before activating the bonus voids your eligibility.

Some bet types do not count towards the 6x wagering requirement. They include cashed-out or system bets, void bets, or bets placed with bonus money or a free bet.

The maximum bet amount that counts towards wagering is $75 .

. The wagering requirements must be met within 30 days from your deposit.

Ongoing Promotions

A couple of promotions are available to existing ToonieBet customers. If you’ve previously received the welcome bonus or become ineligible for any reason, you can claim these offers.

50% Weekly Reload Bonus Up to $750

This offer can be claimed once every week between Monday 00:00 UTC and Sunday

23:59 UTC. The minimum deposit needed to qualify for it is $30. To obtain the bonus, you must contact the ToonieBet support team via live chat or email. Once activated, your bonus funds should be used within 30 days by wagering it 8x alongside the deposit. Single bets with odds of at least 2.00 and multi-bets with minimum odds of 1.50 can be placed.

100% Parlay Boost

The parlay boost is available whenever you win a multibet with 3+ selections, each with odds of 1.40 (-250). Your exact percentage boost amount will depend on the number of qualifying selections on your bet slip. For example:

4 selections – 5% boost

8 selections – 15% boost

15 selections – 55% boost

21+ selections – 100% boost

50% Bet Builder Risk-Free Bonus of $75

To participate in this promotion, you'll need to place a successful bet builder on supported events in the sportsbook. The total qualifying odds for these events should be 1.70 (-143) or more, placed with a $30 minimum bet. If your first bet builder of the day is losing, you'll get a 50% stakeback of $75 in bonus bets.

It's important to note that the bonus bet will only be credited after contacting customer support via live chat/email. Once received, the bonus bet must be used within 3 days. Any winnings accumulated should be rolled over at least 3x on 1.50+ odds before requesting a withdrawal.

Sports Betting

As with most top sports betting sites in Canada, ToonieBet’s event lineup encompasses 200+ leagues. The odds are also competitive in both live and pre-match markets. Additionally, a live streaming feature is available on the website to make live betting more sensational. Let's take a look at what you can expect at the ToonieBet sportsbook.

Sports Leagues

NBA

If you love basketball, ToonieBet has a pretty diverse selection of NBA betting options you'll love. Games are available from the preseason through to the finals, with special coverage of the All-Stars. Regardless of your team preference, there are betting options for totals, spreads, and individual player props.

NFL

The football section is another popular choice for bettors who want a full spectrum of betting options. With coverage of everything from the playoffs to the Super Bowl, you'll have access to spreads, totals, and parlays. The ToonieBet stats hub also provides info on injuries and recent head-to-head records. This gives you the opportunity to place smarter bets before locking in a ticket.

NHL

Hockey betting at ToonieBet follows every season game, outdoor showcase, the All-Star Game, and the Stanley Cup final. Various betting options are available, including moneyline, props, spreads, and totals. So whether you're backing your favourite team of an underdog, there are competitive odds to keep things fun.

English Premier League

Soccer has become a fascinating attraction for Canadian bettors, and ToonieBet covers dozens of matches weekly. The EPL, being one of the most popular soccer tournaments worldwide, offers a wide range of betting markets. In addition to regular match results, you can bet on props like halftime outcomes, corners, and goal scorers.

Betting Odds

As a sports bettor, one of the most critical things to understand is how odds work. Luckily, ToonieBet offers strong odds, and we found them at par with the values offered by top competitors. The operator also offers early odds on upcoming competitions, so you can take advantage of better prices. On the website, odds are displayed in decimal format, which is the most common in Canada. However, if you prefer the American or fractional format, you can change it in your account settings.

For in-play events, the odds are updated in real-time to match the changes in the game. Compared to some sportsbooks, ToonieBet features an impressive selection of prop markets. There are various player props, like goal scorer, as well as match props like corner kicks and bookings. To ensure you get the best from your bets, several promotions are regularly available on selected fixtures. They include the “Boosted Odds” option, which is often attached to single, system, and parlay bets on the 1x2 market.

An “Early Payout” feature is also available on some sports and matches. You can identify which matches have the option by looking out for the “EP” sign in the market description field. Where it's supported, you can only place singles, parlays, system bets, and bet builders, all on the 1x2 market. The bet must be for a home/away win only and placed before the start of the match.

Live Betting and Streaming

One notable feature we couldn't help but love during our review is the live betting section. This is where you'll find events to bet on as they're being played on the pitch. The live betting page can be accessed quickly by tapping the bright red “LIVE” button on the sports homepage. You can also go through the main menu, where you'll need to click “Live Betting” from the drop-down list.

The live interface on Tooniebet includes live scores and on-the-spot updates, so you can react quickly to the action. During games, the odds are updated in real-time within seconds, and the market refresh rate is dynamic. Each live market often appears with clear labels and stable placements, so you can act speedily to lock in bets.

Live broadcasts are also supported for some events in various sports at different times. To see a list of only the streamed matches, toggle on the “Streaming” button on the live betting page. The live streams are broadcast in HD and integrated neatly into the UI. You can watch live games directly on the mobile app or via compatible web browsers like Chrome and Safari.

The stream quality often depends on the strength of your network connection. If your internet service is above average, there are no noticeable delays or stability issues with the broadcasts. We also noticed that there are no restrictions on when you can access live sports streams. Even without logging in to your account, you can watch any ongoing live matches being live-streamed on the website.

Mobile App

The ToonieBet app is a well-built mobile application that can be installed on compatible smartphones and tablets. There's an iOS version, which you can download from the App Store via a link on the website. The Android version is a direct download Apk file and is not listed on the Google Play Store. It can be downloaded only from the official ToonieBet website by authorizing your device to “Install from Unknown Sources”.

For the most part, the performance of both apps is excellent, with top-level security and privacy tools embedded. The user interface is similar to the desktop and mobile sites, but with an additional in-app notification feature. All supported banking options on the website can also be used via the app for deposits and withdrawals. For iPhones, only devices running iOS 15.0 and upwards are supported. On Android, devices running OS version 11 and later will give you the best experience.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.2/5 Google Play Store N/A

Payment Methods

One of the main things we checked during our ToonieBet review was the banking options. The available methods include online transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and mobile money. Unfortunately, cryptocurrencies are not accepted, as you would see in some Canadian betting sites.

Deposit Methods

The table below provides an overview of the supported deposit methods at ToonieBet and their minimum limits:

Deposit Method Min Deposit Interac $10 Visa $20 Mastercard $20 Apple Pay $20 MuchBetter $10 Skrill 1-Tap $20 Skrill $20

Withdrawal Methods

Here's a table showing the payout options available for cashing out your winnings from ToonieBet:

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Interac $10 Visa $20 MuchBetter $10 Skrill 1-Tap $20 Skrill $20

Payout Speed

Regardless of your preferred method, the deposit payment speed at ToonieBet is often instant with only occasional delays. For withdrawals, however, the processing times depend on the payout option and time. Although the operator aims to process all withdrawals within 24 hours, it could take up to 5 business days.

Usually, identity verifications are not needed to complete payments, but it's advisable to get it sorted to avoid delays. You can always monitor the progress of your withdrawals to see the status at each point during processing. To do this, visit the cashier section in your account.

Customer Support

Canadian sports bettors at ToonieBet have access to 24/7 customer service via multiple channels. They include a live chat option, email, and a phone support line. Depending on the urgency of your query, each option has a specific duration within which you'll get a response. Using the live chat feature, for example, offers the fastest response time of just a minute. You're connected directly to an agent, and there are no chatbots to delay communication.

Sending emails is also effective if you don't mind the wait time, which could be as much as 30minutes at peak hours. If you prefer the phone option, it's important to note that your network provider may add charges. For self-help channels, the ToonieBet help centre features many popular questions and provides answers to them. You can access the page by expanding the main menu, then scrolling down to the “Help Center” tab.

Details of the available channels are as follows:

24/7 live chat (accessible on the ToonieBet website)

Email address – support@toonie-casinos.com

Phone line – +1(855) 529-1308

User Experience

The user interface on the ToonieBet website and app is smooth and attractive. Navigating the sportsbook is seamless, as all sports have been categorized clearly.

Ease of Use

When using the ToonieBet app or website for sports betting, one of the first things you'll notice is its ease. Pages load quickly, and the buttons are responsive to clicks or taps. Registering a new account is also extremely fast and takes less than 3 minutes if your internet connection is ok. No KYC verification is needed during the sign-up procedure or before making the first deposit.

However, you may be asked to verify your identity if any suspicious activity is detected in your account or before you want to withdraw winnings. Once requested, all you need to do is visit the verification page under “Account Details”, then upload the necessary documents. All this will take just 5 minutes, while the verification process is often concluded within 24 to 48 hours.

Managing Your Account

After creating a new ToonieBet account, changes cannot be made to your personal information for security reasons. You can change your password, however, but alterations to your personal info can only be made by contacting customer support.

As stated, changing account information is not a straightforward process, so you really need to be sure of the details you are providing when filling out the registration form. If you have good reasons why you feel changes are necessary, send the support team the correct information and your reasons. Your request will be reviewed by an administrator, and you'll get a message directing you on the next steps to take.

Responsible Gambling Options

For your protection and prevention of addictive betting, ToonieBet has put some responsible gambling tools in place. For now, the operator offers deposit limits (daily, weekly, and monthly) and a self-exclusion option. Both features can be accessed and activated only by reaching out to the support team via live chat or email. If you initially opted for self-exclusion and want to reopen your account, you will need to submit a written request.

Stand Out Feature: Tooniebet Loyalty Program

The ToonieBet loyalty program is an impressive feature of the sportsbook that can add value to your betting experience. Membership into the program is automatic once you sign up for a new account. The program benefits are tailored to suit your betting style with the assistance of your personal VIP manager. Some other perks you'll enjoy from participating in the 5-level program are:

Cashback deals – The percentage increases with every deposit you make.

– The percentage increases with every deposit you make. Higher withdrawal limits – Increase in your daily and monthly payout threshold.

Expert Opinion - Irene Ayo

After spending several hours assessing the ToonieBet sportsbook, I ended up understanding its attraction to Canadians. The platform is super easy to use, the design is clean, and the theme colours aren't too intense. I also liked how quick the registration process was, especially due to the absence of mandatory KYC checks. Some experiences that stood out for me during this ToonieBet review include:

Excellent customer service: The live chat channel was astounding, both in response time and support quality.

The live chat channel was astounding, both in response time and support quality. Sports coverage: The site covered popular Canadian sports like hockey, cricket, and football, as well as niche disciplines like water polo.

The site covered popular Canadian sports like hockey, cricket, and football, as well as niche disciplines like water polo. Promotions to enhance betting: Early payouts, enhanced odds, and parlay boosts were some of the interesting promos that made betting fun.

Final Verdict

Overall, the ToonieBet sportsbook has succeeded in carving a niche for itself in the Canadian iGaming landscape. Despite not being based in the country, it offers phone support to bettors and several Canadian-backed payment options. The operator's attention to customer satisfaction is complemented nicely by its coverage of popular Canadian sports. Some top featured types include ice hockey, Canadian football, basketball, and baseball. Registration is also super fast and easy, as long as you have an email and a valid phone number.

FAQ

Is ToonieBet reliable?

Yes, ToonieBet is a reliable betting site that offers Canadians access to various sports betting options. The platform is protected by SSL encryption to protect the personal and financial data of customers.

Is ToonieBet legal?

Yes, ToonieBet is a legal sportsbook with the authorization to offer betting services in Canada. It's licensed by the Tobique Gaming Commission under the number 0000050.

Does ToonieBet offer competitive hockey odds?

Yes, the hockey odds at ToonieBet are competitive when compared to other sportsbooks. You can choose to bet on pre-match or in-play markets and still enjoy good prices across the board.

Is ToonieBet legit?

Absolutely, the ToonieBet website and apps are legitimate entities. The company behind the brand is Tobix Limited, which is fully registered with a physical office in the Isle of Man.

How long does it take to withdraw money from Tooniebet?

Generally, ToonieBet aims to process withdrawal payments within a 24-hour timeframe. However, certain things can impact this and cause processing to extend up to 5 days.

What kinds of bets can you make on Tooniebet?

Registered sports bettors at ToonieBet can place singles, multis, parlays, system bets, and bet builders. More specific betting options include spreads, totals, moneylines, and props.