bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Hawks vs Knicks Game 5

Lock in bet365 bonus code 365GOAL, and back your instincts in the only tie-breaker game on the slate tonight. As the intensity of the Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks series heats up at Madison Square Garden, every possession right from the 8:00 PM EDT tip-off matters as this Game 5 promises to deliver the kind of playoff excitement fans live for.

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Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first‑round series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tips off tonight, April 28, at 8:00 PM EDT in Madison Square Garden. Hear from our expert as the series is tied 2–2, with the Knicks entering as 6.5‑point favorites.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks, Apr 28, 8:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks is perfectly poised at 2–2, making this a true momentum swing at Madison Square Garden. Historically, teams that win Game 5 in a tied series go on to win the series most of the time, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Knicks enter as clear home favorites, sitting around -6.5 on the spread and -265 on the moneyline, while the Hawks are roughly +220 underdogs, with the total hovering near 214 points.

New York regained control in Game 4 with a dominant 114–98 win behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who recorded a triple-double and helped stabilize the offense. The Knicks’ formula is clear: balanced scoring, physical defense, and forcing turnovers—something that has disrupted Atlanta’s rhythm throughout the series. Jalen Brunson remains the engine, though he’s faced heavy defensive pressure and inconsistent shooting recently.

Atlanta’s path relies on shot creation and pace. CJ McCollum has been their most reliable scorer, while secondary pieces must step up against New York’s physical perimeter defense. When the Hawks control tempo and limit turnovers, they’ve shown they can win close games.

Overall, the Knicks’ home dominance and depth make them the safer side at -6.5. However, the Hawks’ ability to keep games tight suggests value on the spread. The total leans slightly over, given both teams’ scoring upside when pace increases.

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