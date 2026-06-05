Best World Cup Betting Sites in Canada for 2026: Top 8 Ranked

TL;DR The best World Cup betting sites have a huge selection of markets, special tournament promos, and fair odds.

There are several high-quality, legal sportsbooks available in Canada for World Cup betting, including bet365 and Sports Interaction.

Signing up for sportsbooks is simple. The process can be completed in just a few minutes after you pick where you want to bet.

Best World Cup Betting Sites in Canada: Overview

World Cup Betting Site Overall Rating Best Feature bet365 4.8/5 Soccer player props Sports Interaction 4.7/5 24/7 customer support BET99 4.5/5 Clean soccer betting app ToonieBet 4.5/5 Variety of ongoing promos for soccer bettors BetVictor 4.4/5 Competitive soccer betting odds Tonybet 4.3/5 Soccer same-game parlays Stake 4.2/5 Soccer bet-insurance promos 1xBet 3.8/5 Huge selection of soccer markets

Best World Cup Betting Site: Expert's Pick of the Week Our expert pick this week is Sports Interaction. This sportsbook has been proudly serving Canadians since 1997 and was one of the first sports betting sites to be licensed in Ontario under the new iGaming Ontario rules. Some European betting sites have more soccer betting markets than Sports Interaction, but when it comes to a tournament as big as the World Cup, you are sure to find all the wagers you want at this Canadian sportsbook. You should also expect a local feel with streamlined and simple, Canadian-friendly payment methods, like Interac and Visa/MasterCard. Special Tournament Promos Sports Interaction doesn’t have the biggest slate of ongoing promos, but for big events like the World Cup, the sportsbook’s bonuses are hard to beat. For this summer’s tournament, Sports Interaction has a special Ultimate Soccer Countdown promo that allows you to collect daily rewards all throughout the tournament as you bet. You can claim other promos on top of the Ultimate Soccer Countdown offer, such as same-game parlay boosts, soccer bonus bets offers, and standard boosted bet promos for select betting markets. Relax with 24/7 Customer Support Outside of the bonuses and betting markets, Sports Interaction is a sportsbook that really feels like it cares for Canadian bettors unlike other sites. The biggest example of this is Sports Interaction’s 24/7 customer support phone line. Almost no sportsbooks on the market today even have phone lines offering direct support, so it’s noticeable that Sports Interaction has one that’s available 24/7. If you’d prefer to chat with customer support, Sports Interaction also has a 24/7 live chat feature available through its website and betting app. All forms of support are available in French and English.

Top 5 World Cup Betting Sites in Detail

bet365

bet365 offers more unique player and team props than almost any other sportsbook on the market. It’s also super user-friendly with a world-class betting app and multiple welcome bonus offers to choose from.

Best for: Features like the Bet Builder and parlay profit boost promo make bet365 an ideal choice for new sports bettors looking to dive right into same-game parlays.

bet365 World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎 Available Provinces for World Cup 2026 AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK 📱bet365 World Cup Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣ Legal Age 19+ (18+ in AB, MB, QC) ✅ Last Expert Review (Cody Aceveda) June 2026

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction delivers a high-quality sportsbook experience with competitive odds, daily rewards, and special World Cup promos all with a uniquely Canadian feel.

Best for: Sports Interaction’s daily World Cup promotions makes it an ideal option for die-hard soccer fans who are going to be tuning into every match.

SIA World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎 Available Provinces for World Cup 2026 AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK 📱 SIA World Cup Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣ Legal Age 19+ ✅ Last Expert Review (Cody Aceveda) June 2026

BET99

Bet99 offers bettors an attractive and engaging sports betting experience with a streamlined user interface, wide betting markets, and intuitive live betting features to help you stay on top of all the action as it’s happening.

Best for: Mobile users will enjoy the Bet99 app and mobile betting site. Both options have a sleek design and mobile-optimised features, like banking with Apple Pay.

BET99 World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎 Available Provinces for World Cup 2026 AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK 📱 BET99 World Cup Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣ Legal Age 19+ (18+ in AB, MB, QC) ✅ Last Expert Review (Cody Aceveda) June 2026

ToonieBet

ToonieBet gives bettors tons of ways to get value for their money. The sportsbook has multiple reload bonuses, early cashout offers, and even a bore draw refund promo that allows you to get your bet back if a World Cup match ends 0-0.

Best for: If you plan on betting beyond this summer, ToonieBet is a great option due to the sheer number of ongoing promotions available for existing bettors.

ToonieBet World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎 Available Provinces for World Cup 2026 AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK 📱 ToonieBet World Cup Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣ Legal Age 19+ (18+ in AB, MB, QC) ✅ Last Expert Review (Cody Aceveda) June 2026

BetVictor

BetVictor is an iconic sportsbook brand with over 75 years of experience behind it that continues to deliver to this day. For the World Cup specifically, BetVictor is offering boosted bets and Same Game Parlay Boosts for every single match.

Best for: Parlay fans will love the Same Game Parlay Boosts promo. Multiple boosted bet offers will be available for all 104 tournament matches.

BetVictor World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎 Available Provinces for World Cup 2026 AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK 📱 BetVictor World Cup Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣ Legal Age 19+ (18+ in AB, MB, QC) ✅ Last Expert Review (Cody Aceveda) June 2026

How We Rate World Cup Betting Sites

+ Security The first thing to do when rating any betting site is to make sure it’s safe. We only recommend sportsbooks after they have been thoroughly vetted by our team of experts. All our top-rated sites are licensed, legal to use, and safe to access in Canada. + Market Depth World Cup betting sites are only good if they have World Cup bets. This sounds simple, but we think most bettors would be surprised by how much variation there is between sites. The best sportsbooks have hundreds of bets available for every game, including player props. Standard sites just have a few dozen, with mostly just the main markets. + Competitive Odds We compare the margins and odds at every site we review so that we can tell our readers whether or not a site is worth their time. Odds are something many people overlook, but it can make a big difference for long-term bettors. This is why we ensure every site we recommend has competitive soccer betting odds. + World Cup Promos Almost all sportsbooks have welcome bonuses and ongoing opportunities to earn bet credits that we review thoroughly when rating the best Canadian betting sites. When it comes to big events though, we want to see something more. This is why we rate World Cup betting sites based on their World Cup betting offers and other special tournament promos. + Live Betting Live betting can raise the stakes and make you feel more engaged in matches as they happen. This isn’t true at every site though, so we make sure that the top betting sites have easy-to-access live betting pages, intuitive betting menus, and fair odds. + Banking Options Interac, Visa, and Mastercard are the top three most popular banking options in Canada. We look for sites that have all these options available along with other common payment methods, like Apple Pay or MuchBetter. If any of the main three options aren’t available, we note it and rate the quality of the alternatives that are available. + Withdrawal Time Having to wait forever to cashout can be a huge dampener on your sports betting experience. Average sportsbook withdrawal times in Canada range between 1-3 banking days. Our top sites all fall within that range. Some, like Stake, support instant withdrawals with crypto. + Customer Support If something goes wrong with your account, you are going to have to talk to customer support. This is why we test the customer support options at every site we review and rate them based on how accessible, helpful, and time-consuming they are to use.

Best World Cup Betting Apps

World Cup Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 4.7/5 4.7/5 Sports Interaction 4.5/5 3.9/5 BET99 4.2/5 3.3/5

World Cup betting apps and mobile betting sites allow you to bet on soccer from anywhere in Canada. In fact, most of these mobile betting platforms are easier to use and more convenient for the vast majority of bettors. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top three mobile sportsbooks in Canada.

bet365

Pros Cons ✅ Intuitive user interface ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Huge selection of soccer betting markets ✅ Convenient banking options

Sports Interaction

Pros Cons ✅ 24/7 live support ❌ Very basic user interface with a large focus on casino content ✅ Daily rewards and unique promos ✅ Instant deposits with Interac, Apple Pay, and more

BET99

Pros Cons ✅ Wide live streaming coverage ❌ Low Android app rating ✅ Supports payments with Apple Pay ✅ Streamlined live betting experience

Upcoming World Cup Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Mexico vs South Africa June 11 (3 PM ET) Mexico (-227) South Korea vs Czechia June 11 (10 PM ET) South Korea (+165) Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina June 11 (3 PM ET) Canada (-122) USAMNT vs Paraguay June 12 (9 PM ET) USAMNT (-102) Qatar vs Swizterland June 13 (3 PM ET) Switzerland (-417)

Odds provided by Sports Interaction and subject to change.

How to start betting on the World Cup in Canada

Betting on the World Cup in Canada is a simple process. All you need to do is follow this step-by-step guide and take your time filling out the registration form to make sure you don’t miss anything.

+ 1. Choosing a sportsbook Before you can place your first bet, you need to pick a place to play. Review our top betting sites, assess whether they meet your needs, and pick the best one for you. If you can’t decide, consider trying a couple out. + 2. Creating an account Once you’ve picked a sportsbook, go to its official website or download the app. Select Join or Sign Up and fill out the betting site registration form with your name, date of birth, email address, and other personal information. If necessary, follow the steps provided to upload a copy of your government ID (driver’s licence, passport, etc.) to verify your identity. + 3. Depositing Funds After you set up your account, find the cashier or wallet page. Typically, you just need to click on your account balance to open it. From there, choose your preferred payment method and follow the steps to set it up. Then, just enter your deposit amount and confirm the transaction. + 4. Placing bets Your funds should arrive in your account instantly, so that means you don’t have to wait long to actually start betting. Just browse the markets, find a bet you like, and select it. Next, enter your wager amount in your betslip and place your first bet. + 5. Withdrawing winnings If you get lucky and win, go back to the cashier, select your withdrawal method, enter the amount you want to withdraw, and cash out. Remember that how much you earn is based on your wagers and the betting odds. Positive odds pay out based on every $100 you wager, while negative odds pay out based on how much you need to bet to win $100. For example, a $100 bet with +300 would pay out $300 in profit, but the same bet with -110 odds only pays out $90.91 in profit.

Popular World Cup Bet Types

Before you bet on this summer’s tournament, you need to understand the markets. In other words, the types of bets. Most sportsbooks will have hundreds of bets available for each game, which can be overwhelming. But, if you get up to speed on these popular markets, you should be alright.

Moneyline

A moneyline bet is a straight-up bet on which team you think will win. However, because soccer also has the chance of ties, you can also bet on whether a match will end in a draw.

Moneyline bets are typically represented as 1X2 bets, with 1 representing the home team, X a draw, and 2 the away team. If we went back to the 2022 final, here’s what you would’ve saw prematch:

1: Argentina (+160)

X: Draw (+205)

2: France (+185)

Another thing to keep in mind with moneyline bets is that they are typically only for 90 minutes. If a game goes to extra time or penalties, the result at the end of regular time is what decides your bet.

Correct Score

Correct score bets are bets on the exact score. These are riskier than moneyline bets, where you just need to predict the winner, but they offer higher returns if you win. They also take a lot more skill to get right. Be sure to research specific matchups before you place any correct score wager.

For example, you probably shouldn’t bet on 0-0 to be the score if Argentina face off against the Netherlands again after that heated Leo Messi performance in their thrilling quarter finals matchup in 2022.

Goalscorer

Goalscorer bets are wagers on a player to score. These can be anytime goalscorer bets, which would hit if the player scores at any time in the match. You can also bet on whether a player will be the first goalscorer of the match or whether they’ll score the match winner.

Anytime goalscorer is obviously the safer option, but first goalscorer can be worth a bet when you’re dealing with a player like Erling Haaland who is almost guaranteed to score against certain low-quality opponents.

Both Teams to Score

Both teams to score (BTTS) wagers are bets on both teams to score in a certain time period. The most BTTS bets are for the entire match, meaning the 90 minutes of regular time excluding extra time and shootouts. You can also bet on both teams to score in the first half, like if you’re convinced Canada will come out firing in their opener against Bosnia.

Parlays

Parlays are wagers containing multiple wagers in one. All the individual wagers, referred to as legs, must hit for you to win your parlay. Say you placed these three wagers for the first three matches of the tournament:

Mexico to beat South Africa @ -222

South Korea vs. Czechia - BTTS @ -115

USA vs. Paraguay OVER 2.5 Goals @ +125

The combined odds on this parlay would be +500, meaning you’d get $500 back in profit if you bet $100. That’s a big return, but remember, all three results would have to hit. If Mexico don’t win, South Korea or Czechia don’t score, or the US and Paraguay score under three goals, you would lose.

Futures

Futures are bets on any outcome larger than an individual match. For the World Cup, this mostly means bets on who will win the entire tournament. You can also bet on which player will win the Golden Boot or whether specific teams will make it to specific stages of the tournament.

For example, if you feel confident about Canada’s chances, you can bet on them to go to the quarterfinal. According to the latest World Cup odds at time of writing, BetVictor is offering that wager at +700 odds.

Spreads/Handicaps

Betting on spreads and handicaps is betting on the margin of victory. If the team you wager on has a negative spread (e.g., -1.5) they must win by more than the spread. If you bet on a team with a positive spread (e.g., +1.5), they just need to lose by less than the spread. This also obviously means you win if the underdog draws or wins in regular time.

World Cup Live Betting

World Cup betting sites don’t stop offering bets once the games start. You can bet on every single match live as they’re happening.

Odds are calculated via automatic algorithms and many sportsbooks offer boosted live betting odds for select markets. You’ll also find certain bet types you won’t find available pre-match, like next team to score or whether there will be a goal in the next 10 minutes.

Live betting is also a good way to keep track of the action, since most sportsbooks have detailed match-trackers and stats pages. Some even offer live streaming, but this feature isn’t likely to be available for the World Cup because of the tournament’s broadcast rights agreements in Canada.

Tips and Strategies

+ Do Your Research Betting with your head is always better than betting with your heart. Make an effort to research the teams, players, and injuries. We also recommend diving into stats, especially ones important to the specific matchup, like if one team prefers to keep possession and another prefers to counter. + Avoid the Hype A tournament as big as the World Cup, media stories and fan excitement can have huge impacts on betting odds. This usually results in poor value for popular betting markets, so you should be wary of when everyone is buying the same bets. + Read the Fine Print All sportsbook bonuses have terms and conditions that you need to read. Things like unrealistic wagering requirements, high minimum odds requirements, and short expiration dates can devalue even the best offers. Understand what these terms mean and what they are before you claim any bonus. + Compare Odds All betting sites have different odds. Once you find a bet you like, take the time to compare odds at multiple sportsbooks and pick the bookmaker with the best odds. Trust us, this can make a big difference to your overall bankroll, especially over the long run. + Explore New Markets Most casual bettors stick to the moneyline and tournament winner bets. These are fine, but you’ll often find more value with other wagers. Consider both teams to score, win-or-draw bets, and other alternative markets for more valuable opportunities.

Notable World Cup Matches to Bet On

Mexico vs South Africa (Group Stage)

As the first match of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico vs South Africa will be a massive spectacle that likely more than a billion soccer fans all around the globe will tune in to see live.

According to the betting odds, El Tri are expected to win in front of their home fans at the Estadio Azteca, but anything can happen at a tournament as big as this one so we shouldn’t rule out the Bafana Bafana.

What makes this matchup even more interesting is that these teams have actually played in a World Cup opener before, when they faced off at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Match Details

Teams: Mexico vs South Africa

Mexico vs South Africa Date & Time: July 11 at 3pm ET

July 11 at 3pm ET Location: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group Stage)

After debuting in 1986, Canada had to wait 36 years before they would play in the World Cup again in 2022. Les Rouge had to wait just four years for their third appearance and will be playing a World Cup match on home soil for the first time in history.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be Canada’s first opponents of the tournament. The Dragons are many neutrals’ favourites after their stunning upset victories over Wales and Italy in the UEFA Qualifiers.

However, despite the good vibes around Bosnia, the most recent Canada team odds say that Les Rouge should win this Group B match in Toronto. If things go according to the odds, Canadian fans will be celebrating after the country’s first match. With luck, they might even make it to the knockout rounds.

Match Details

Teams: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Date & Time: July 12 at 3pm ET

July 12 at 3pm ET Location: BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

World Cup Semi Finals

The World Cup final is the biggest event in sports. Before that, teams have to make it through the semi finals. These games are often some of the most exciting matches of the tournament.

In 2022, we saw two major underdogs make it to the semi finals, with Croatia and Morocco facing off against Argentina and France, respectively. It’s too early to say who will be in the semi finals in 2026, but with such a large tournament field, we could definitely see another deep run from a dark horse.

Soccer fans in the Great White North will be hoping that Team Canada will be one of those potential dark horses. Reaching the semi finals would be a phenomenal achievement for Les Rouge.

Semi Final Match 1 Details

Teams: TBD

TBD Date & Time: July 14 at 3pm ET

July 14 at 3pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington. TX)

Semi Final Match 2 Details

Teams: TBD

TBD Date & Time: July 15 at 3pm ET

July 15 at 3pm ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

World Cup Final

The entire month-long World Cup tournament culminates in one match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 2026 final between Argentina and France was an all-time match, so fans will be hoping to see more of the same this year.

We will know the finalists on July 15, after the semifinals. Argentina and France are again among the favourites, so there’s a chance we could see a repeat of the 2015 final. That said, Spain, England, and Brazil are also strong contenders and could easily make it to the final.

All the best betting sites allow you to bet on who you think will win the final. Most also offer special final bonuses and World Cup specials betting markets just for the big game.

Match Details

Teams: TBD

TBD Date & Time: July 19 at 3pm ET

July 19 at 3pm ET Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

World Cup Betting Summary

The World Cup is coming to Canada and you can bet on it. Our top-rated sites all have wagers for every single game, including live bets, player props, and futures bets covering the whole tournament.

Before you start betting, these tips:

Only bet at recommended, legal sportsbooks

Do your research before you place any bet

Never bet more than you are willing to lose

If you keep these three points in mind when betting on the World Cup, you will increase your chances of having a safe and fun time betting on this summer’s tournament.

FAQ

+ Where can I bet on the World Cup? World Cup betting sites allow you to bet on the tournament from anywhere in Canada. These sportsbooks can be accessed on your home computer, laptop, or phone. If you prefer to bet on soccer in person, most provinces have retail sports betting available through their lottery system. + How do I choose a reputable online bookmaker for World Cup matches? The first thing you need to do is check whether the sportsbook is licensed by a respectable regulator, like iGaming Ontario. Then, you should consider your own preferences and pick a betting site that matches your needs. For example, if you like soccer player props, bet365 would be a better option for you than a site like PowerPlay. + What betting sites let you bet on the World Cup with Crypto? Stake, Parimatch, ToonieBet, 1xBet and TonyBet are the top sportsbooks that allow you to bet on soccer and other sports with crypto in Canada. Each of these options accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, and many of the other top coins. + What are the most popular World Cup betting markets? The most popular World Cup markets are outright wagers on who will win the tournament and single-game moneyline bets. These markets stand out about the rest because they are simple and usually attract a lot of casual fans and new sports bettors. + Do the odds change between stages? Yes, World Cup betting odds change between stages — often significantly.This is because, as teams drop out, the market will respond by changing the odds in favour of the strongest remaining teams. Fan hype and emerging storylines also can affect betting patterns and odds throughout the tournament. + Is live betting available for the World Cup? Yes, live betting is available for the World Cup. All 104 matches will be available to bet on live throughout the tournament. Many of the best betting sites even offer special live betting promos and betting markets.

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