    Premier LeagueLiverpool

    RANKED: The 10 best EPL signings of the season so far

    As we reach Christmas and approach the midway point in the Premier League season, the time has come to reflect on the first half of a campaign that has delivered drama and unexpected twists in abundance. It's also the opportune moment to assess those players who completed a transfer to, or within, the English top-flight back in the summer, with a decent sample size of games now under their belts.

    Premier LeagueErling Haaland

    GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season so far

    Pure excitement has been the theme of this Premier League season. Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa are locked in a three-way title race while practically the rest of the division is competing for a European place. Indeed, the table is so crowded it feels more like the Championship than the top-flight, with back-to-back wins being all it takes to propel teams from 15th to the top five.

    Manchester UnitedB. Fernandes

    Amorim needs a miracle! Bruno injury is catastrophic

    Manchester United are a better footballing side under Ruben Amorim, that is undeniable. They move the ball far quicker and with a purpose that was largely lacking under the Portuguese manager's bumbling predecessor Erik ten Hag, whose poor decision-making set the club back years. Fans are getting proper entertainment in exchange for their money and time again, which means Amorim has hit the minimum requirement 13 months into his reign.

    ChelseaE. Maresca

    Maresca learning success doesn't mean stability at Chelsea

    After Chelsea's hard-fought Carabao Cup win in Cardiff on Tuesday, Enzo Maresca went to applaud the travelling support. They responded by singing the Italian's name. At most clubs, there would be nothing remotely remarkable about a pretty perfunctory display of mutual affection between a fan base and a trophy-winning manager. Chelsea are not most clubs, though.

    LiverpoolH. Ekitike

    Ekitike can become Liverpool's post-Salah poster boy

    Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Anfield on Saturday - but was it for good? The fact that he'd even made it onto the pitch was clearly a positive sign. After Salah's extraordinary attack on Arne Slot and the club the previous weekend, there was a very real fear that 'The Egyptian King' might not even make the squad for Liverpool's final fixture before he headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

    EnglandM. Rogers

    CR7-esque Rogers must start for England to win WC26

    After a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light on September 21, Aston Villa were languishing in the relegation zone and questions were being asked over Unai Emery's position as manager. The Villans finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in Emery's first two full seasons at the helm, but were winless after the opening five games of the 2025-26 campaign with only one goal on their record.

    LiverpoolM. Salah

    Salah & Slot are done - now Liverpool MUST sign Semenyo

    Is this it, then? Is this how Mohamed Salah's Liverpool love story ends? No fond farewell at an adoring Anfield? Just an embarrassing, back-door exit for the fallen Kop idol? This weekend's Premier League clash with Brighton was only meant to be Salah's final game for Liverpool before heading off to Morocco to represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations - but there's now every chance that he'll never play for the club again.

    NeymarSantos FC

    Brazil should avoid Neymar recall despite Santos heroics

    Neymar's second spell at Santos has, for the most part, been a disappointment. The injury problems that have plagued the Brazilian's career followed him back home, and as a result, he has been unable to build up any proper rhythm. He only featured in 20 of Santos' 38 Serie A games in the 2025 season, scoring eight goals, and is still waiting for a recall to the Brazil national team squad after a two-year absence.

    LiverpoolM. Salah

    No way back for Salah after Ronaldo-esque outburst

    In one of the most pivotal scenes during the hit movie 'Moneyball', which tells the story of the Oakland Athletics' ground-breaking, data-led approach in baseball - later copied by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) at both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool - the club's general manager Billy Beane has a candid discussion with veteran player David Justice over his role.

    LiverpoolM. Salah

    Could Salah leave Liverpool after back-to-back benchings?

    On April 11 of this year, Liverpool posted a video on their social media channels accompanied by the words 'The story continues' and a crown emoji. Nobody had to press play to understand what it all meant: after months and months of incessant speculation over Mohamed Salah's future, Anfield's Egyptian King had finally agreed a new contract with the club.

    LiverpoolM. Salah

    RANKED: Liverpool's 10 biggest underperformers in awful run

    As Curtis Jones admitted on Wednesday, Liverpool are "in the sh*t" right now. The humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at home to PSV means the ragged Reds have now lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions and the common consensus is that Arne Slot is only still in a job because he won the Premier League last season. But how have Liverpool gone from champs to chumps in just six months?

    Premier LeagueD. Rice

    RANKED: Caicedo, Rice & the top 10 EPL midfielders right now

    This time last year, the narrative around Chelsea's meeting with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge focused on whether Cole Palmer had reached Bukayo Saka-levels of stardom. He had taken west London by storm during his first year with the Blues and was spearheading an unlikely title charge through the autumn. Now, though, the debate between the two rivals has shifted to midfielders Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

    C. RonaldoWorld Cup

    Bending the World Cup rules for Ronaldo is plain wrong

    A little over a year ago, Gianni Infantino announced that Inter Miami would participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He said the Herons were "deserved participants", having supposedly proven themselves "the best club" in MLS. Only they hadn't. Miami may have finished top of the regular-season standings, but the play-offs had yet to get under way.

    Real MadridVinicius Junior

    Let him leave: Madrid shouldn't stand in Vini's way anymore

    The signs that Vinicius Jr's relationship with Xabi Alonso's wasn't going to run smoothly were there almost immediately. Had Trent Alexander-Arnold not suffered an injury the day before Real Madrid's Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, the new Blancos boss was planning to bench his Brazilian winger, preferring instead to hand homegrown forward Gonzalo Garcia a start up front alongside Kylian Mbappe.

    Real MadridVinicius Junior

    Vinicius is entering his Real Madrid end game

    With just under 20 minutes to go in the first Clasico of the current campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso made a double substitution with his side 2-1 up on Barcelona. Federico Valverde accepted his withdrawal with good grace; Vinicius Jr did not. Five times he incredulously asked "Me?!", to the understandable bewilderment of his manager. "Come on, Vini, damn it!," Alonso pleaded. But there was no calming the winger down.

    Premier LeagueLiverpool

    RANKED: The worst EPL title defences of all time

    Arne Slot is not only facing an uphill battle to save Liverpool's season, but also his job. That is a sentence no Liverpool supporter would have imagined reading barely six months on from seeing the Dutchman deliver the club's second Premier League title, and yet it is no exaggeration. The Reds have plummeted to 11th in the table after losing six of their first 12 games in the 2025-26 campaign, which leaves them a whopping 11 points behind early pace-setters Arsenal already.

    LiverpoolA. Isak

    No more excuses: Time for Isak to prove his Liverpool worth

    After the October international break, Arne Slot conceded that there could be no more excuses as far as Alexander Isak was concerned. "Fitness-wise, he is close to the level he should be," the Dutch coach acknowledged ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Manchester United at Anfield, "and we can judge him in a fair way from now on." Just three weeks later, though, Slot was back pleading for patience with the most expensive player in British football history.

    A. SemenyoPremier League

    RANKED: Who should £65m Semenyo join in January?

    It would have been easy to miss amid all of the excitement generated during arguably the most dramatic international break of all time - but some very big transfer news broke earlier this week. According to the very reliable David Ornstein, Antoine Semenyo has a £65 million ($85m) release clause in his Bournemouth contract that can be triggered during the first two weeks of the winter window.

    NorwayErling Haaland

    Six reasons why Norway should be World Cup dark horses

    In an interview with Time Magazine published at the end of July, Erling Haaland claimed that Norway would only have a 0.5 percent chance of winning the 2026 World Cup. He added: “If we would qualify for the World Cup, it would be like another big nation winning it. It would be the biggest party ever. Scenes in Oslo would be incredible.” That party is now underway, with Norway having booked their spot at the tournament for the first time in 28 years after thumping 4-1 wins over Estonia and Italy during the November international break.

