Alberta Sports Betting Sites in April 2026

Alberta Sports Betting at a Glance

Alberta is set to transition from an unregulated market to a fully regulated one, with sportsbook licences and an official government watchdog. This makes Alberta one of the most interesting sports betting markets in North America and also one of the most complicated. You shouldn’t stress, though. We are here to make things simple and will guide you through all the most important issues.

Below, we’ll give you an overview of where things stand now. Then, we’ll break down the future of legal sports betting in Alberta and tell you what you need to know before the full launch of legal Alberta sportsbooks in July 2026.

Alberta Betting Summary

Legal Age 18+ Gaming Regulators Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission, Alberta iGaming Corporation Legal Operators PlayAlberta.ca, Sport Select Regulated Market? No - not yet Grey-market Sportsbooks? Yes Best Alberta Sportsbook bet365 Most Common Payment Options Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay

Sports Betting Law Timeline

The iGaming Alberta Act (a.k.a. Bill 48) is the law responsible for ushering in Alberta sports betting’s revolution. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what Bill 48 does, how it was passed, and the other important milestones on the path to legal sports betting in Alberta.

Regulation Timeline

March 31, 2026: The AGLC announced July 13, 2026 as the tentative launch date for legal Alberta sports betting.

The AGLC announced July 13, 2026 as the tentative launch date for legal Alberta sports betting. Jan. 14, 2026: AGLC issued a warning to offshore operators and began announcing plans to combat unregulated betting activity within Alberta. .

AGLC issued a warning to offshore operators and began announcing plans to combat unregulated betting activity within Alberta. . May 8, 2025: Lawmakers approved Bill 48, immediately sparking discussions for how to best launch the legal market among the AGLC and other relevant stakeholders.

Lawmakers approved Bill 48, immediately sparking discussions for how to best launch the legal market among the AGLC and other relevant stakeholders. March 26, 2025: Bill 48 is officially introduced in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta as the iGaming Alberta Act.

Bill 48 is officially introduced in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta as the iGaming Alberta Act. May 24, 2024: Alberta lawmakers pass the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, paving the way for a regulated sports betting market in Alberta.

Alberta lawmakers pass the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, paving the way for a regulated sports betting market in Alberta. April 4, 2022: Ontario officially launched its legal sports betting market. This allowed sportsbooks like bet365 and Sports Interaction to operate legally with licences from iGaming Ontario. It also set the model which Alberta would follow in 2026.

Ontario officially launched its legal sports betting market. This allowed sportsbooks like bet365 and Sports Interaction to operate legally with licences from iGaming Ontario. It also set the model which Alberta would follow in 2026. June 29, 2021: Parliament passed the Regulated Sports Betting Act (a.k.a. Bill C-218), decriminalising single game betting nationwide. This bill also empowered provinces to create their own regulated sports betting market.

Parliament passed the Regulated Sports Betting Act (a.k.a. Bill C-218), decriminalising single game betting nationwide. This bill also empowered provinces to create their own regulated sports betting market. October 1, 2020: Play Alberta launched in Alberta, becoming the first legal sports betting site in the province.

What is Bill 48?

Bill 48 is the law that allows the AGLC to regulate privately-operated sports betting sites. Officially, it created the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) and enables that agency to issue sports betting licences to Alberta sportsbooks.

To put it simply, Bill 48 is the Alberta sports betting bill. It was passed to update old legislation that limited the AGLC’s authority. Bill 48 is closely modeled off the Ontario law that created iGaming Ontario to regulate Ontario betting sites.

All new licensed Alberta sportsbooks will have to pay a 20% tax on revenues earned in the province. This is the same rate Ontario applies to its legal betting sites.

Is sports betting legal in Alberta?

It is legal to bet on sports in Alberta. The province’s minimum gambling age is 18 years old. As long as you are over 18, you can bet on sports legally in Alberta.

All Alberta sports betting is regulated by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission (AGLC). The only regulated sports betting sites in Alberta are Play Alberta and the Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s Sport Select platform. These options are the only two sportsbooks officially approved by Alberta’s gaming regulator.

However, offshore ‘grey market’ sites are also available in Alberta. These sportsbooks are based outside of Canada and not formally regulated by the AGLC. However, they are legal to access in Alberta. This will change on July 13, 2026. The AGLC has ordered all offshore grey market operators to stop offering their services to Alberta sports bettors before this date.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, most experts also predict that July 13, 2026 will be the official launch date of the legal Alberta sports betting market. The AGLC has accepted over 50 licence applications and some top Alberta sportsbooks have already opened pre-registration for Wild Rose Country residents.

Until July 13, 2026, grey market sportsbooks like bet365, Sports Interaction, and Stake will be legal in Alberta. It remains to be seen whether they will receive licences from the AGLC. Without a licence, they will no longer be available.

Top 8 Sports Betting Sites in Alberta

The Alberta sports betting market is about to change massively. Here are the top Alberta sportsbooks you can bet with right now.

Operator Bonus Rating bet365 First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 OR Bet $10 Get $50 4.8/5 Sports Interaction 125% Deposit Match Up To $750 4.7/5 BET99 $800 First Bet Encore 4.5/5 BetVictor First Bet Shield up to $500 in Free Bets 4.4/5 Tooniebet 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150 4/5 1xBet 120% up to C$1080 3.8/5 Parimatch 100% on First Deposit up to $500 3.8/5 Stake 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 3.5/5

bet365

If you want the absolute best Alberta sports betting site, it’s hard to look past bet365. This sportsbook is a giant of the industry, with a huge presence in the United Kingdom and right here in Canada.

In our opinion, bet365’s standout feature is its welcome bonus. Unlike most sportsbooks, bet365 actually has two offers:

First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000: If you choose this offer and lose your first bet, bet365 will refund your losing wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

If you choose this offer and lose your first bet, bet365 will refund your losing wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bet $10 Get $50: Sports bettors who select this offer and place a $10+ wager will get $50 in bonus bets as soon as their first wager settles. You do not need to win to get your bonus.

Both offers have a low $10 minimum deposit requirement and simple 1x wagering requirement. These terms make bet365 an ideal option for new bettors, but all levels of sports bettors can find value with these bonuses.

Besides the welcome offer, we also rate bet365 highly for its betting markets and usability. If you’re a soccer fan, you will find more soccer props at bet365 than at any other sportsbook. The clean layout and top mobile interface makes finding these bets super simple.

bet365 Overview

Our Rating 4.8/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (156k ratings) Android App Store Rating 4.7/5 (29.3k ratings) Last Verified April 13th 2026

bet365 Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Atttractive user interface ❌ Standard withdrawal times ✅ Generous welcome bonus with multiple sign-up offers ❌ Limited banking options in Canada ✅ Daily boosted same-game parlays ✅ Industry-leading Bet Builder feature

Sports Interaction

Most of our top Alberta sports betting sites are based abroad, but Sports Interaction is a homegrown company located in Canada with almost 30 years of experience in the Great White North.

If you bet with Sports Interaction, you can definitely tell that it’s a Canadian company. For example, the sportsbook is partnered with the NHL, so you’ll find tons of NHL promos and other NHL-specific features.

Sports Interaction arguably also has the best customer support in Alberta, which you would expect from a company based in Canada instead of abroad. Sports Interaction customer support is available 24/7 by phone and through the site’s live chat feature. Most sportsbooks don’t offer any phone support so the fact that Sports Interaction has it available 24/7 is a massive positive in its favour.

As for the negatives, Sports Interaction doesn’t have as many niche markets as other top sportsbooks. With that being said, its NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA betting markets are just as deep as all the best betting sites’. Sports Interaction also has competitive odds for most major markets.

SIA Overview

Our Rating 4.7/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 2-5 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.5/5 (8.2k ratings) Android App Store Rating 4.1/5 (680 ratings) Last Verified April 13th 2026

SIA Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Has a solid reputation and is based in Canada ❌ Average market variety ✅ 125% deposit match welcome bonus ❌ 6x wagering requirements ✅ 24/7 phone support ✅ Special NHL promos

BET99

If you’re looking for more Canadian sportsbooks available in Alberta, BET99 is another solid option. The sports betting site has been based in Toronto since it was founded in 2019. In our opinion, it is a good middle ground compared to the other two sportsbooks based in Canada on our shortlist (Sports Interaction and ToonieBet).

BET99 is more modern than Sports Interaction but it doesn’t have as many promos as ToonieBet. To give you an example of what we mean, the BET99 betting app supports mobile banking options like Apple Pay. It’s also much more sleek and easier on the eye than Sports Interaction’s basic layout. However, BET99 doesn’t have any of the reload bonuses ToonieBet offers. Instead, BET99 has parlay and profit boosts for every major sport and monthly prize drops.

The sportsbook also has 24/7 live support and a dedicated VIP programme for select sports bettors. Our only real notable criticism is the $20 minimum deposit requirement, which is higher than the industry average in Alberta.

BET99 Overview

Our Rating 4.5/5 Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.2/5 (10k ratings) Android App Store Rating 3.2/5 (330 ratings) Last Verified April 13th 2026

BET99 Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Top-notch iOS betting app ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement ✅ Accepts Apple Pay ❌ Buggy Android app (according to customer reviews) ✅ Prize drops and unique promos

BetVictor

Founded in 1946, BetVictor is one of the oldest sportsbooks in the world. It got its start as a racebook and is still our top choice for horse racing betting thanks to features like its Best Odds Guaranteed horse racing promo and live streaming options for all UK and Irish horse races.

Besides horse racing, we recommend BetVictor for its features. Despite being such an old sportsbook, BetVictor keeps things surprisingly fresh. Its Lucky Dip feature, for example, is up there with some of the most unique features in Canada alongside Sports Interaction’s Pinata Picks promo. BetVictor also has more traditional features, like NFL live streaming and boosted bets.

While it has plenty of modern features, BetVictor unfortunately can feel a bit dated in places. The desktop site is very basic and the layout is not super organised compared to other top sportsbooks. On the other hand, the mobile betting site and BetVictor app are more streamlined.

BetVictor Overview

Our Rating 4.4/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (3.7k ratings) Android App Store Rating 2.8/5 (400 ratings) Last Verified April 13th 2026

BetVictor Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Strong reputation ❌ Basic layout ✅ Great horse racing betting markets ❌ Complicated welcome bonus ✅ Rewarding VIP programme

Tooniebet

Tooniebet is another company based in Canada with 24/7 live support. However, unlike Sports Interaction, ToonieBet is a pretty new company. It was only founded in 2024, but it quickly impressed our experts thanks to its wide variety of promo offers.

In addition to its generous 100% deposit match welcome bonus, ToonieBet has multiple reload bonuses and cashback offers. For example, the sportsbook’s Weekly Reload Bonus will match 50% of your first deposit of the week up to $750. Sportsbook offers like this make ToonieBet an ideal choice for regular sports bettors who wager often and regularly top up their accounts. If you’re a more casual bettor, the sportsbook has standard parlay boosts and boosted bets you might enjoy.

While we rate ToonieBet highly, we have to point out that the sportsbook has its limitations. The biggest downside is its bonus terms. ToonieBet’s welcome bonus has a 6x wagering requirement, which is within the average. However, only single bets with +200 odds and parlays with -200 odds per selection count towards the wagering requirement. We still recommend ToonieBet, but you should be aware of terms like this before signing up.

Tooniebet Overview

Our Rating 4.4/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (3.7k ratings) Android App Store Rating 2.8/5 (400 ratings) Last Verified April 13th 2026

Tooniebet Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Great variety of ongoing promo offers ❌ Basic mobile app ✅ Simple user interface ❌ Restricive bonus terms ✅ Live betting and live streaming options

1xBet

If you’ve watched LaLiga or Serie A over the past few years, you’ve probably seen 1xBet’s logo, so you won’t be surprised to learn that 1xBet is one of our go-to suggestions for soccer bettors in Alberta.

Whether you only follow the top teams or are a fan of lower division European soccer, you are sure to find betting markets for your favourite teams and leagues on 1xBet. The sportsbook offers wagers for hundreds of leagues, including the English Premier League, Major League Soccer, and Canadian Premier League. 1xBet has player and team props available for almost every game for all of its major markets.

Outside of soccer, you can also bet on the NFL, NBA, and NHL with 1xBet. These markets won’t be quite as deep as the soccer betting markets for player props, but you will find plenty of team props and alternative betting lines for most games.

1xBet Overview

Our Rating 3.8/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most payment methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified April 13th 2026

1xbet Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely wide betting markets ❌ Small selection of banking options ✅ Fast payouts ❌ Complicated bonus terms for all promo offers ✅ Generous welcome bonus

Stake

Stake is one of the most well known sportsbooks in the world thanks to its partnerships with major celebrities. Their most high-profile partner is Canada’s own superstar rapper Drake. These sponsorships are definitely flashy, but we’re much more impressed by Stake’s generous welcome bonus.

If you sign up now using our Stake promo code GOALCA, Stake will match 200% of your first deposit up to $2,000. This is an absolutely massive offer compared to the other top sportsbook welcome bonuses in Alberta. Most other sites will refund your first bet or match 100% of your first deposit. Very few match more than 100% and virtually no other sportsbooks allow you to claim up to $2,000 in bonus bets.

Stake’s other standout features include its loyalty programme, which is available to all sports bettors. It also has a very simple layout that’s ideal for mobile users.

With all this being said, keep in mind that Stake has a 40x wagering requirement on all bonus bets. This is a very high requirement that many casual bettors may not be able to satisfy.

Stake Overview

Our Rating 3.5/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most payment methods iOS App Store Rating 4.6/5 (5.8k ratings) Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified April 13th 2026

Stake Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ 200% deposit match welcome bonus ❌ 40x wagering requirement ✅ Simple loyalty programme ❌ Not ideal for non-crypto users ✅ 24/7 customer support

Parimatch

Parimatch may be the most unknown sportsbook on our list of the best betting sites in Alberta. However, despite its small reputation in Canada, Parimatch is a legit sportsbook with over three decades of experience.

The Cyprus-based betting site was founded in 1994 and is an industry leader for esports betting. It also stands out for its crypto banking options. Along with Stake, Parimatch is one of the top two sportsbooks for crypto users. On the other hand, its banking options are limited to Interac, Visa, and Mastercard.

Parimatch’s other limitations are its bonus terms. Almost all Parimatch bonuses have a 20x wagering requirement. This isn’t as high as Stake’s requirement, but it’s still way above the industry average in Canada.

Parimatch Overview

Our Rating 3.8/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most payment methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified April 13th 2026

Parimatch Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Ideal for esports bettors ❌ 20x wagering requirement ✅ Fast withdrawals ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement on most payment methods ✅ Parlay boost promos

How to Start Betting in Alberta

The exact process for signing up for Alberta sportsbooks will vary from site to site. However, this step-by-step guide applies to almost every sportsbook. If you follow it, you should be able to start betting on sports in Alberta in just a few minutes.

Choosing a sportsbook

Use our list of the best betting sites in Alberta to choose the ideal one for you. Consider their bonus offers, sportsbook features, payment methods, and any other factors that you find personally important. Remember, the best sportsbook for you might be different than our favourite.

Going to the betting site

Once you’ve selected your preferred sportsbook, go to its official site and select Sign Up/Register/Join. All of our top-rated sportsbooks can be accessed on mobile and desktop devices. Some, like BET99 and Stake, have apps you can download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Signing Up and Confirming ID

Fill out the sportsbook registration form with your name, email, date of birth, address, and other requested personal information. After you create your account, most sportsbooks will also require that you verify your identity. This is typically an easy process where you just have to upload a photo of an official government ID, such as your driver’s licence.

Depositing Funds

Find the cashier/wallet page and select Deposit. Then, scroll through the list of sportsbook payment methods and choose your preferred option. Most betting sites accept popular banking options, like Interac, Visa/Mastercard, and Apple Pay. Some also accept e-wallets, such as Skrill and Neteller.

Choosing a bet type

Once you fund your account, you can start making bets. Before you do that, you need to browse the markets for a bet you like. Make sure you understand popular bet types (moneyline, totals, etc) and that you have researched the bet before placing your wager. If you have time, you should also consider shopping around for the best odds.

Making bets

If you’re comfortable with the market and bet you’ve chosen, select it. The bet should be automatically added to your betslip. From there, all you need to do is enter your bet amount. The betslip will show your potential returns based on the betting odds. If everything looks good, confirm your bet and place your wager.

Withdrawing winnings

If luck is on your side and you have winnings to withdraw, you can go back to the cashier/wallet page. This time, select Withdraw and choose your preferred withdrawal option. Enter the amount you want to withdraw and cash out your winnings.

What can you bet on in Alberta?

Popular sports to bet on in Alberta

Hockey: The NHL is king in Canada, but especially in Alberta thanks to the popularity of the Edmonton Oilers. The team is one of the most successful in NHL history, with iconic players like the one and only Wayne Gretzky.

The NHL is king in Canada, but especially in Alberta thanks to the popularity of the Edmonton Oilers. The team is one of the most successful in NHL history, with iconic players like the one and only Wayne Gretzky. Football: With two CFL teams in the province, Alberta is a hotbed for Canadian football. There are also plenty of NFL fans in Wild Rose Country, with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings being especially popular.

With two CFL teams in the province, Alberta is a hotbed for Canadian football. There are also plenty of NFL fans in Wild Rose Country, with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings being especially popular. Baseball: Alberta prides itself on being independent, but when it comes to baseball, the province roots for the Toronto Blue Jays like the rest of the country does.

Alberta prides itself on being independent, but when it comes to baseball, the province roots for the Toronto Blue Jays like the rest of the country does. Basketball: Like the Blue Jays in the MLB, the Toronto Raptors are the only NBA team in Canada.

Like the Blue Jays in the MLB, the Toronto Raptors are the only NBA team in Canada. Soccer: Professional soccer has often struggled in Alberta (especially in Edmonton), but there are plenty of fans of the Beautiful Game in the province. Cavalry FC have a small but strong fan base and are one of the most successful teams in CPL history.

Popular betting markets

Moneyline: Simple ‘straight up’ bets where you wager on which team will win the game. If you predict the correct winner, you will win your wager. Some markets, like hockey and soccer betting markets, offer three-way moneyline bets that allow you to bet on whether the match will end in a tie.

Simple ‘straight up’ bets where you wager on which team will win the game. If you predict the correct winner, you will win your wager. Some markets, like hockey and soccer betting markets, offer three-way moneyline bets that allow you to bet on whether the match will end in a tie. Spreads: Handicap wagers based on the margin of victory. This margin is referred to as the spread (e.g., -5.5 points). The favourite must win by more than the spread, while underdogs must win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

Handicap wagers based on the margin of victory. This margin is referred to as the spread (e.g., -5.5 points). The favourite must win by more than the spread, while underdogs must win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread. Totals (Over/Under): Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored in a game by both teams. Sportsbooks set a line, and you wager whether the combined score will be over or under it.

Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored in a game by both teams. Sportsbooks set a line, and you wager whether the combined score will be over or under it. Prop Bets: Wagers on some aspect of a game unrelated to the actual outcome. Typically, prop bets usually relate to player or team performance. For example, you can bet on how many points a player will score in a game or how many three-pointers a team will make.

Wagers on some aspect of a game unrelated to the actual outcome. Typically, prop bets usually relate to player or team performance. For example, you can bet on how many points a player will score in a game or how many three-pointers a team will make. Futures: Bets on some outcome larger than an individual game. This usually means things like league winners or who will win player awards. Super Bowl winner betting is the most common type of futures betting in Alberta.

Bets on some outcome larger than an individual game. This usually means things like league winners or who will win player awards. Super Bowl winner betting is the most common type of futures betting in Alberta. Live Bets: Wagers on a game after it has started. Live betting odds are set automatically based on live stats and game state.

Wagers on a game after it has started. Live betting odds are set automatically based on live stats and game state. Parlays: Multiple wagers combined into one bet. For example, you could bet on the Oilers to win, Connor McDavid to score, and for the game total to be over 4.5 goals. This would be an example of a same-game parlay.

Other types of gambling available in Alberta

Most sportsbooks in Alberta offer more than just sports betting. You can also bet on non-traditional sports, like esports and virtual sports, as well as cultural events, like awards shows. These markets will likely be available once legal sports betting goes live in July. However, one market, political betting, remains uncertain.

Strictly speaking, Canadian law prohibits betting on Canadian politics. That said, many offshore sportsbooks offer political bets. These wagers are also extremely popular on prediction markets sites, like Polymarket. It’s unclear whether Alberta regulators will prohibit prediction markets. If they do, political betting will likely not be available in Alberta for much longer.

Responsible Gambling

Keeping bettors safe is one of the biggest concerns for Alberta sports betting regulators. They haven’t announced any formal rules for sportsbooks yet, but our experts expect that there will be robust responsible gambling requirements for legal betting sites.

At a minimum, sportsbooks will likely be required to offer tools, like deposit limits, and maintain a self-exclusion list. Whether you decide to take advantage of these tools is up to you. However, we strongly suggest that you take responsible gambling very seriously. Always have a budget and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

If you or someone you know needs help, consult these responsible gaming resources available to bettors in Alberta:

FAQ

Is sports betting legal in Alberta?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Alberta and has been for several years. The AGLC began offering limited sports betting through its PlayAlberta platform in 2020. Parliament then legalised sports betting nationally in 2021. Finally, Alberta lawmakers voted to create a regulated Alberta sports betting market in 2025. That market is expected to go live in July 2026.

What are the top sports betting apps available for Alberta residents?

Alberta sports betting apps available to download from the Google Play Store and App Store will not be available until the market goes live in July 2026. That said, bet365, BET99, and Sports Interaction all have solid mobile sports betting sites available in Alberta that you can access using your phone’s web browser.

Will FanDuel ever come to Alberta?

Almost certainly, yes. FanDuel is one of the best betting sites in North America and is always looking to expand. It was one of the first legal sites to secure a licence in Ontario and will likely be one of the first to go live in Alberta once the market opens.

Is bet365 allowed in Alberta?

Yes, bet365 is allowed in Alberta. It currently operates as an offshore operator as a grey market sportsbook. It remains to be seen whether bet365 will secure a licence from the AGLC. However, bet365 is licensed in Ontario, so we expect that it will also apply for one in Alberta.

Does Alberta have online gambling?

Yes, Alberta has online gambling, including online sports betting and casino gambling. Residents of the province can gamble legally online through the AGLC’s Play Alberta sportsbook. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation also offers online gambling and even some basic sports betting options via its Sport Select sports betting platform.

What is the legal gambling age in Alberta?

The legal gambling age in Alberta is 18. This makes it different than most of Canada, where the legal gambling age is 19. Because Alberta’s legal gambling age is lower than it is in other provinces, some offshore grey market sportsbooks will not accept sports bettors under 19.