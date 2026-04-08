Sports Interaction Registration Guide: How to sign up to SIA in 2026

How to sign up to Sports Interaction

It is incredibly easy to sign up to Sports Interaction. Find the steps below.

1. Use the links on this page to go directly to the official Sports Interaction website and click "Register". 2. Enter your email address and a password that is at least 8 letters long and uses both upper and lower-case letters. 3. Enter your first, middle and last names (as they are written on your ID), as well as your date of birth. 4. Enter your current address and mobile phone number. 5. Finally, choose how you would like to be contacted by SIA, confirm your age and agree to the Privacy Policy before clicking "Create my account"

Sports Interaction Welcome Bonus

An essential part of signing up for Sports Interaction is claiming your welcome bonus. The sportsbook currently offers a 125% deposit match up to $750, which, in our opinion, is one of the best in Canada. All you need to do to claim it is sign up and deposit $10 or more into your account.

To claim the deposit match, you need to make your first deposit within 10 days of creating your account. This offer has a 6x wagering requirement. Your bonus bets are good for up to 60 days after your first deposit.

This bonus has a minimum redemption age of 19, even in provinces where the legal gambling age is 18. Other terms and conditions apply, so make sure to read them carefully and always play responsibly and take advantage of Sports Interaction’s responsible gaming tools.

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

All sports betting sites in Canada are required by law to collect certain personal information about their users. Here is what you will need to provide during the Sports Interaction registration process when you sign up:

Email address

Full name (as it appears on your government ID)

Gender

Date of birth

Current address

Phone number

Scan/photo of a government ID (driver’s licence, passport, national ID card, etc.)

Proof of address, such as a recent bank statement or utility bill (not applicable to all users)

Why sign up to Sports Interaction?

Now that we’ve gone over how to sign up for Sports Interaction, let’s talk about some of the reasons why you would want to. We have a full in-depth Sports Interaction review going over the site’s pros and cons on another page. Here, we’ve decided to focus on just the four biggest standout features that you should know about.

+ Early Payout If you’re someone who worries about losing a bet because of a last-minute buzzer-beater, Sports Interaction has you covered. The sportsbook offers early cashout so that you can collect your winnings before suffering a bad beat. If you’re already losing, this feature allows you to cut your losses early before losing everything. Sports Interaction also has a good amount of early payout promos, which pay out wagers once the team you bet on takes a big lead. For example, the sportsbook’s 2-Up Early Payout automatically cashes out soccer moneyline bets as soon as your team goes up by two-goals. This is a nice boost on top of Sports Interaction’s already impressive competitive odds. + Live Betting Sports Interaction live betting allows you to wager on the action as it's happening. Whether you’re a hockey fan or a die-hard Toronto Raptors supporter, you can bet on every single game live. The sportsbook also has a dedicated live betting menu where you can keep track of betting opportunities. Once you select a game, you’ll find stats, play trackers, and other useful information to help you make smart bets. These sorts of small touches are what separate sportsbooks like Sports Interaction from low-quality sites. + Localised Payment Methods If you didn’t know, Sports Interaction is a proudly Canadian company. It was founded in Kahnawake territory near Quebec in 1997 and has been in the country ever since. It’s no wonder, then, that Sports Interaction tailors to Canadian players much more than other sportsbooks. The payment methods it accepts is a big example of this. Sports Interaction allows bettors to use all the most popular payment methods in Canada, including Interac, Visa, and Mastercard. Other sportsbooks prioritise niche e-wallets or things like crypto. Sports Interaction does accept e-wallets, but their biggest priority is making deposits and withdrawals simple for Canadians. + Same Game Parlays All the best sportsbooks in Canada offer same-game parlays, but the quality of their offerings can vary a lot. Sports Interaction is one of the best sportsbooks for same-game parlays. It has a diverse range of prop bets so that you can actually make unique bets instead of relying on the same boring markets. Sports Interaction also has special same-game parlay promos, such as profit boosts, which can increase your payouts by as much as 200%. If you’re a stats-head, you can also take advantage of the sportsbook’s Fantasy Points promo that rewards picking high-performing players.

Mobile Registration

Sports Interaction supports both desktop and mobile registration for new customers. You can create your account using the site on PC or through your mobile web browser. For a more streamlined experience, you can sign up with the Sports Interaction app.

The registration process is pretty much identical on any device. Here’s a simple overview for registering on your mobile phone.

Download the Sports Interaction mobile app or head to the mobile website: Find the Sports Interaction app on the Apple App Store (for iOS) or the Google Play Store (for Android) and install it on your device. Alternatively, click the button below to head to the SIA website from your phone. Select Register: Tap the register button and fill out the Sports Interaction sign-up form to create your account. Verify Identity: Check your email to verify it. Then, return to the Sports Interaction app and use its Document Uploader tool to take a photo of your ID and upload it to be reviewed. Wait: The upload process is faster on mobile since the Document Uploader is incorporated into the app, but you’ll still have to wait up to 24 hours for the Sports Interaction team to approve your documents. Start Betting: Once your documents have been approved you can make a deposit, claim your sign up bonus, and start betting.

Account Activation

Creating your account is just one part of the Sports Interaction registration process. Once you sign up, you will need to verify your identity to actually activate your account. Thankfully, Sports Interaction makes this a simple process.

All you need to do to verify your identity at Sports Interaction is upload a scan/photo of your government ID (passport, driving licence or national identity card, etc.). Sports Interaction has a dedicated document uploader tool that will guide you through this process. After you upload your documents, Sports Interaction will review them. It typically takes just a few hours, but may take as long as 24 hours, depending on how busy they are.

To avoid delays, make sure the information you used to create your account matches your ID exactly. For example, if you go by Mike but your ID says “Michael,” enter “Michael” on the Sports Interaction registration form. It’s okay if you don’t, since small things like that usually aren’t an issue, but it’s best to be on the safe side. An incorrect address is a much bigger issue.

If the address you used to sign up doesn’t match the address on your ID, Sports Interaction will ask for additional documents to prove your address, such as a bank statement or utility bill from the last three months. They may not ask for this right away, so try to resolve any discrepancies early before they become a problem later.

Customer Support while Signing Up

Sports Interaction has some of the best customer support in Canada. If you have any issues signing up, don’t hesitate to reach out by phone, email, or by using the website’s live chat function. Support is available 24/7 via all methods, and staff are very used to guiding people through the registration process.

Out of the three main options, we recommend using the Sports Interaction live chat for immediate support. Phone support is helpful too, but wait times can be longer. If you’re not in a rush, you can send an email and expect to get help within 48 hours. There’s also an FAQ page in the help centre that you can use to troubleshoot issues on your own.

Customer Support Method Contact Info Availability Live Chat Help & Contact Page 24/7 Email support@sportsinteraction.com 24/7 (responses within 48 hours) Phone 1-888-922-5575 24/7 FAQ Help & Contact Page 24/7

FAQ

How do I register my Sports Interaction account?

First, go to the official Sports Interaction website or download the mobile app. Then, select Register and fill out the sign-up form with the required information to create your account. Once you get things set up, follow the steps provided to verify your email address and identity. After that, you can make your first deposit, claim your welcome bonus, and start betting.

Is Sports Interaction legal in Canada?

Yes, Sports Interaction is legal in Canada. The sportsbook has licences from the top two online gambling regulators in Canada: iGaming Ontario and the Kahnawake Game Commission. These licences ensure that Sports Interaction is available legally to Canadian players all across the country.

How does Sports Interaction verify accounts?

Sports Interaction verifies accounts in two ways. First, you’ll have to verify your email once you sign up. Then, before you start betting, you’ll need to upload a copy of an official government ID. Someone at Sports Interaction will verify the document and approve it so that you can fully enjoy your sportsbook account

What is the Sports Interaction registration bonus?

The Sports Interaction registration bonus is a 125% deposit match up to $750. This offer is available to all new users. You can claim it on a desktop or your mobile device. You do not need a Sports Interaction bonus code to redeem the welcome bonus.

What documents are required for age verification on Sports Interaction?

You will need to provide proof of identification. To do this, you can upload a photo of any accepted government ID (driver’s licence, passport, etc.). You may also be asked to verify your address with a recent document showing your current address, like a bank statement or utility bill from the last three months.

What are the age requirements for creating a Sports Interaction account?

Sports Interaction has a minimum age requirement of 19. If you are younger than 19, you will not be able to create your account, even if the minimum gambling age in your province is 18. As covered above, you will also be asked to verify your age before you can start placing bets.