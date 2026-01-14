bet365 Offer Bonus Code Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets 365GOAL Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 365GOAL

*The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Using the Promo Code

Now that you’ve seen the bet365 bonus offers, let’s go over how to claim them. Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem your bonus without any delays:

Go to the bet365 sportsbook site using the links above on this page. Select Join to access the bet365 sign up form. Fill out the registration form with your province, email, phone number, name, date of birth, and other personal information. Enter the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL and create your account. Choose your bet365 bonus (either the $50 or the $1,000 offer). Find the cashier page and make your $10+ minimum deposit. Place your qualifying wager in line with the bet365 bonus T&Cs to claim your offer.

After you’ve placed your bet, you just have to wait. If you claim the $50 bonus, you’ll get your credits instantly once the wager is settled. For the $1,000 bonus, you’ll only receive a bonus if you lose your first wager.

Screenshots taken January 1 2026

Bonus Terms and Conditions

All sportsbook bonuses in Canada have terms and conditions that limit who’s eligible to claim the bonus and how you can use your bonus credits. The bet365 bonus is no exception. Here are the main bet365 bonus T&Cs you need to know before you create your account:

Available to new customers only

A minimum deposit of $10 or more is required to participate in both bet365 offers.

The Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets offer requires a $10+ initial wager on any eligible market with -500 odds or greater.

You must place your qualifying bet and claim your bonus within 30 days of registering your account.

Once released, your bet365 bonus credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

1x wagering requirement

These bet365 bonus terms and conditions are very fair compared to other sports betting bonuses in Canada. Most notably, the 1x wagering requirement is a massive positive in bet365’s favour.

bet365 vs Sports Interaction Comparison

If you’re new to online sports betting, a wagering requirement is a cumulative minimum bet requirement that you must meet before you can withdraw your initial deposit and winnings earned via bonus bets. The easiest way to explain it is by looking at another bonus. Let’s compare the bet365 offer with the Sports Interaction welcome bonus.

Sports Interaction offers new players a 120% deposit match up to $750. This means for every $1 you deposit, you get $1.20 back in bonus credits ($10 minimum deposit required). This is a very solid offer that might be even better than the bet365 bonus, depending on your personal preferences.

However, the Sports Interaction bonus has a 6x wagering requirement. If you claimed a $100 bonus at Sports Interaction, you’d have to wager $600 to unlock your bonus winnings. At bet365, you’d only have to wager $100 to satisfy the wagering requirement. This is a huge difference and why we prefer the bet365 offer.

Here is a more in-depth comparison of the Sports Interaction and bet365 bonuses:

Info bet365 Sports Interaction Bonus Amount Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets or Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 125% Bonus up to $750 Wagering Requirements 1x 6x Time Limit 30 days 7 days

Top bet365 Promotions This Week

The bet365 welcome bonus is just the tip of the iceberg of sports betting promos available once you sign up. Here are some of the top bet365 ongoing promotions that are available for new and existing users, and how they work.

Early Wins

bet365 offers early wins for a wide variety of leagues with its early payout promos. These bonuses automatically payout moneyline wagers when the team you bet on to win takes a big lead. It doesn’t matter what happens after they take the lead. Your team could go on to lose, and you would still win.

Here’s an overview of some of the early win offers available at bet365 in Canada:

Hockey Early Payout Offer: Pays out instantly if your NHL team takes a three-goal lead.

Pays out instantly if your NHL team takes a three-goal lead. NFL Early Payout: Win your NFL money line wagers as soon as the team you back goes up by 17 points or more.

Win your NFL money line wagers as soon as the team you back goes up by 17 points or more. NBA Early Payout Offer: Get your NBA moneyline bet paid out if the team you back gains a 20-point lead.

Get your NBA moneyline bet paid out if the team you back gains a 20-point lead. 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout: bet365 pays out soccer moneyline bets when the team you bet on goes ahead by two goals.

bet365 pays out soccer moneyline bets when the team you bet on goes ahead by two goals. CFL Early Payout: If the CFL team you bet on to win goes ahead by 17 points, you win your bet.

If the CFL team you bet on to win goes ahead by 17 points, you win your bet. Tennis Retirement Guarantee: Get paid as a winner if an opponent retires with an injury.

Bet Boosts

bet365 Bet Boosts are special offers giving you increased odds on bets. This promo is bet365’s most accessible and most popular offer. bet365 has tons of boosted bets and makes it very clear how much more you stand to win when you place a Bet Boost wager.

If you go to the bet365 sportsbook website right now, you’ll see a green and white Bet Boost logo icon over select wagers (usually same-game parlays). Each of these bets will show the old odds alongside the new boosted odds and the potential payout from a $10 wager.

Super Boosts

bet365 Super Boosts are just like Bet Boosts, but bigger. The standard bet boost increases your odds by up to 30%. Super boosts increase the odds by as much as 50%. This means a $100 payout with standard odds would be worth $150.

Super boosts are usually reserved for parlays. For example, the NFL same-game parlay super boost offer only applies to parlays with three legs or more and combined odds over +100. This can still be a good wager, but just keep in mind that parlays are still riskier than single bets - even Super Boosts.

Parlay Boosts

The bet365 Parlay Boosts promo offers boosted odds on almost all parlay bets. Any parlay made of two or more bets from qualifying markets will get a minimum boost of 2.5%, increasing all the way up to 100% as you add more legs.

Qualifying wagers include moneyline bets for all sports, both teams to score soccer bets, and dozens of other popular betting markets. Any parlay with a bet boost or super boost wager will be excluded from the Parlay Boost promo.

Profits Boosts

bet365 profit boosts are basically Bet Boosts that you control. When you have a profit boost token - which you can earn via other bet365 promos - you’ll have the option to apply the boost to a bet of your choice. In other words, you’re not limited to the selection of Bet Boosts and Super Boosts curated by bet365. However, there are some restrictions.

You cannot apply a profit boost to a bet that already has boosted odds. Most profit boosts also have restrictions on eligible markets. For example, you may be given a profit boost that can only be used on soccer parlays with 3+ legs and combined odds over +100.

Safety Net Bets

The bet365 $1,00 First Bet Safety Net is bet365’s biggest bet insurance offer, but it’s not the only one. The sportsbook also has a Prop Protect promo that pays out select losing parlays if a player you bet on as a part of your parlay doesn’t feature in the game. Your odds will be recalculated and, if you win, you’ll get bet credits equal to the parlay amount without the player prop. Keep an eye out during big events for more offers like this.

Sports Betting with bet365

The bet365 welcome bonus is just one of many things that makes it a top Canadian betting site. Let’s go over some of the betting options and other features you can look forward to once you create your bet365 Canada account.

Available leagues

bet365 has over 30 sports available to bet on year-round, including all the leagues Canadians love. This includes:

NBA: Full coverage of all 1,230 regular season games and playoffs.

Full coverage of all 1,230 regular season games and playoffs. NHL: Puck-line, moneyline, totals and props for every single game.

Puck-line, moneyline, totals and props for every single game. NFL: Impressive coverage of all 32 teams, plus football betting promos.

Impressive coverage of all 32 teams, plus football betting promos. MLB: Daily bets and boosted odds offers all summer long.

Daily bets and boosted odds offers all summer long. MLS, EPL, & Other European Soccer: World-class coverage of almost every soccer league in the world, with player props and alternative lines most other sites lack.

In addition to these main betting markets, you can also wager on these more niche sports at bet365 in Canada:

Tennis

Esports

Golf

F1

MMA

Live Betting and Streaming

bet365 has an impressive selection of live betting markets with almost all the same leagues, competitions, and bets as its pre-match markets. It also has unique live bets that are only available once a game starts, like whether there will be a goal in the next five minutes or which team will be the next to score.

The bet365 in-play betting menu is very clean and intuitive compared to others we’ve reviewed in Canada. It has stats, graphics, and up-to-the-minute odds. This makes it easy to follow the action and find value bets.

If you use the bet365 desktop site, you can actually watch sports live via the bet365 live streaming feature. There’s a small symbol showing which games are available to watch in Canada. The live stream service is not available in all countries. You must have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to watch bet365 live streams.

Mobile App

The bet365 app is available to download on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, the app only works in Ontario.

You can download it in other provinces, but you will be geo-blocked from placing bets unless you are in Ontario. This is an annoying quirk of the current fragmented Canadian sports betting market, but it’s not the end of the world. This is also in line with other sports betting apps in Canada.

The bet365 betting site is available on any device with a web browser. This means you can use bet365 on your iPhone or Android smartphone by opening the betting site on Safari, Google Chrome, or other web browser. The bet365 mobile site has almost all the same features as the app, minus a few things like push notifications.

Security

You should never place a bet at a sportsbook you don’t trust. With that in mind, you should feel comfortable betting at bet365. The sportsbook is one of the biggest and most-reputable brands available in Canada. It has licences from several of the strictest gambling regulators in the world, including iGaming Ontario and the Government of Gibraltar.

Beyond reputation and licences, bet365 uses world-class security features to protect its players. The sports betting site keeps your information and transactions safe using leading TLS Encryption protocols. It also offers additional security options you can use to shore up your account, like two-factor authentication.

Bet Builder

The bet365 Bet Builder is one of the sportsbook’s major selling points. You can combine up to 20 different wagers on one bet. The Same Game Parlay + feature allows you to include multiple bets from the same game.

This means you can basically use the Bet Builder to predict the story of a game. For example, if you think Manchester City are going to blow out a team, you can bet on City to win, Erling Haaland to score, and City to score 2+ goals.

All Bet Builder parlays also have boosted odds thanks to the bet365 Parlay Boost promo. Wagers with two legs get a 2.5% boost. This percentage increases with every leg you add to your parlay.

Payment Methods

bet365 payment methods vary by location. In Canada, you can expect to see a wide variety of options, including Visa, Interac, Apple Pay, and Wire Transfer. Below, we’ll break down the main bet365 deposit and withdrawal methods and give you some tips for making sure things go smoothly.

bet365 Deposits

Below are some of the deposit methods available at bet365. For the full list, check the website.

Deposit Method Fees Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa/Mastercard/Maestro Debit Cards N/A $10 Instant Visa/Mastercard Credit Cards N/A $10 Instant Interac N/A $10 Instant Apple Pay N/A $10 Instant Google Pay N/A $10 Instant Paysafecaard N/A $10 Instant Payz N/A $10 1-5 business days Wire Transfer N/A $200 Instant

Most of the bet365 deposit methods are also available for withdrawals (see below). But to actually make a withdrawal with a specific payment method, you typically have to have made a deposit with it first. For example, if you want to use Apple Pay for withdrawals, you should also make sure to use it for deposits.

bet365 Withdrawals

Below are some of the withdrawal methods available at bet365. For the full list, check the website.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Visa/Mastercard N/A $10 1-3 business days Interac N/A $10 1-3 business days Apple Pay N/A $10 4-48 hours Payz N/A $10 4-48 hours Wire Transfer N/A $10 1-5 business days

Generally speaking, bet365 pays out withdrawals around the industry average in Canada. That said, there can be delays if you’re making large withdrawals or if there are issues verifying your identity. Make sure to write your name, address, and other personal information exactly as it appears on your ID when you create your bet365 account to avoid unnecessary delays.

bet365 Customer Service

Here’s an overview of the customer service options available to bet365 users in Canada:

Phone Number N/A Email Address Via request form Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

As you can see, bet365 mainly offers customer support via email and live chat. Both options are solid, but neither are world-class, which is a bit disappointing considering bet365’s reputation. It’s also unfortunate that bet365 doesn’t offer support by phone.

When you use the live chat, you’ll typically be connected with an agent in less than 10 minutes. However, before you get added to the queue, you have to “speak” with an automated virtual assistant. The virtual assistant is not really helpful and there’s no way to skip it, which can be a bit frustrating if you need urgent help.

On the other hand, if you don’t need urgent assistance, the help form is really useful. bet365 responds to most requests in under 24 hours - other sites take as long as three business days.

bet365 also has a useful FAQ page with detailed answers in its help centre. Although, they could do a better job of making it clear which topics are applicable to the Canadian market and which aren’t.

Overall, bet365 customer support is solid, reliable, and professional. It’s a lot better than most sportsbooks in Canada, but there are betting sites with more comprehensive offerings.

Responsible Gaming with bet365

bet365 takes responsible gambling very seriously. It has measures in place to protect players and has multiple responsible gambling tools. You can set deposit, spend, and time limits on your account and also set maximum bet amounts. If you need a break, bet365 has a voluntary timeout feature and a self-exclusion list for long-term or permanent pauses.

All of these features are easily accessible from your main account page. Additionally, the dedicated bet365 responsible gambling page has guides on how to set limits. The page also has tips for how to gamble responsibly and links to outside resources for anyone who thinks they could have a gambling problem.

Expert Opinion: Cody Aceveda

I’ve reviewed tons of sportsbook bonuses in the last few years. The current bet365 welcome bonus is one of my favourites.

On a personal level, I like the Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets because it pays out guaranteed bonus credits, regardless of whether I win my first bet. As a neutral expert, bet365 stands out for having two different offers available for its welcome bonus. Normally, sportsbooks have one offer that’s obviously not ideal for everyone. bet365 offers flexibility and allows for a more personalised betting experience, which is something I rate very highly.

Simplicity is another area that bet365 does well. It takes less than 15 minutes to get your bonus when you sign up using the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL.

Here are some other features that stood out during my bet365 review:

Betting Markets: As a huge soccer fan, I really appreciated bet365’s variety of soccer props. Most sportsbooks just have basic goalscorer props. bet365 offers these markets, along with fouls, shots, yellow cards, corners, and numerous other team and player props.

As a huge soccer fan, I really appreciated bet365’s variety of soccer props. Most sportsbooks just have basic goalscorer props. bet365 offers these markets, along with fouls, shots, yellow cards, corners, and numerous other team and player props. Competitive Odds: I always shop around for the sharpest odds before placing my best. More often than not, bet365 has the best odds for my bets.

I always shop around for the sharpest odds before placing my best. More often than not, bet365 has the best odds for my bets. Streamlined Payments: bet365 allows you to save up to five payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. This makes depositing funds and cashing out super simple, when it often feels tedious at other sites.

These things are just what stood out to me personally. If you’re interested in bet365 at all, I recommend checking it out for yourself. When you sign up, make sure to claim your bonus with the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL.

Summary: bet365 is one of the best sportsbooks available

When you bet at bet365, you are betting with one of the best sportsbooks in the world. It has soccer markets other Canadian betting sites don’t have, top live betting features, and an industry leading bet builder feature. The bet365 bonus is just one of many things of the many things that this company gets right.

You can claim either of the offers below by using the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL when you create your account:

Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets

Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Both bonuses offer good value compared to other sports betting site bonuses in Canada. It takes just a few minutes to sign up and start betting. Once you get started and claim your bonus, you’ll find literally thousands of different betting markets. You can wager on the EPL, LaLiga, MLS, and non-soccer leagues, like the NBA and NFL.

Here’s a quick recap of what bet365 has to offer Canadian bettors:

Bookmaker Offer Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets or Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL Legal Provinces AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK (+NT, NY, YT) Minimum Deposit $10 New Customer Offers 4.8/5 Sportsbook Odds 4.6/5 Promotions 4.4/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5 Customer Service 4.0/5

bet365 Bonus Code FAQs

What is the promo code for bet365?

You can use the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL during registration, but it does not change the offer amount in any way.

Does bet365 offer a no deposit bonus?

No, there is no bet365 no-deposit bonus. All bet365 welcome bonus offers and ongoing promos require a small $10 deposit or a minimum wager amount.

Does bet365 have a referral bonus in Canada?

No, bet365 does not currently have a referral bonus in Canada. That said, bet365 has had a referral promo for Canadians in the past and offers referral bonuses in other countries. It’s possible that it could offer one again in Canada, but this isn’t guaranteed.

How do you claim your bonus on bet365?

The first thing you need to do is select which bet365 bonus you prefer. Then sign up, make a $10 deposit, and place your first bet to fully redeem the bonus.

Is it legal to play at bet365 in Canada?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Canada. You can play at bet365 in all Canadian provinces, including Ontario. However, some features are only available in Ontario - such as the bet365 app.

Is bet365 licensed in Ontario?

Yes, bet365 is licensed in Ontario. The British bookmaker was actually one of the first sportsbooks to receive an iGaming Ontario licence from the new government agency in April 2022.

What documents are required for the KYC verification process?

bet365 requires a photo of an official government identification (e.g., your driver’s licence). You may also be asked to provide proof of address and/or proof of funds with things like a utility bill or bank statements.

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my bet365 account?

Yes, bet365 allows you to set time, spend, deposit, and bet limits on your account. You can also choose to step away from your account for a mandatory minimum period, using bet365’s timeout and self-exclusion tools.

What happens to my bet if a game is postponed or cancelled?

If an event is canceled or postponed, bet365 will void and refund your bet. However, if the game is played within five days of the original scheduled match time, the wager will stand.