Analysis

  4. Legacy Italy World Cup GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    LegacyWorld Cup

    LEGACY: How four-time World Cup winners Italy lost their way

    This is Legacy, GOAL's feature and podcast series following the road to the 2026 World Cup. Every week, we dive into the stories and the legacies that shaped football’s greatest nations. This time it's a look at Italy’s long and painful fall from grace. From Berlin 2006 to the heartbreaks that followed, this is the story of a four-time world champion lost in footballing exile.

  5. Terry controversial momentsGetty/GOAL
    ChelseaJ. Terry

    Captain, leader... legend? Terry's biggest Chelsea controversies

    For all his quality as a defender and his overflowing trophy cabinet, John Terry's near-19-year Chelsea career was punctuated by moments of significant controversy - from his early days at Stamford Bridge right through to his peak. His legacy is a complex one as a result, with many recognising him as one of the finest defenders England has ever produced while simultaneously asking serious questions of his character.

  9. Brits Abroad Kane Bellingham GallagherGOAL
    J. BellinghamH. Kane

    Brits Abroad: Jude, Kane & Gallagher end 2025 with goals

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

  11. AFCON contenders GFXGetty/GOAL
    Africa Cup of NationsM. Salah

    Who will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations?

    In Europe, much of the build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has unfortunately - but inevitably - focused on which clubs will be most affected by the tournament's scheduling slap-bang in the middle of the season. As an incredibly prestigious tournament that rarely fails to deliver a barely-believable amount of drama, the AFCON deserves so much better.

  2. Yan Diomande NXGN GFXGOAL
    NXGNRB Leipzig

    Red Bull's best post-Haaland star on Liverpool & City's radar

    With all the data and all the video footage you could ever hope for, there really shouldn't be many secrets left in the world of youth football. Sure, progress isn't linear and some players' attributes translate better to the adult game than others, but for most teams, picking and finding the best young talent still feels like a bit of a lottery, at least from the outside looking in.

  3. Lord Bendtner GFXGOAL
    N. BendtnerArsenal

    The life & times of Lord Bendtner

    The life of a professional footballer is a dream for most people. You get paid handsomely to play the most popular sport in the world. The fame and notoriety are to die for. Yet even this high of highs isn't enough to completely satisfy the one percent who actually make it to the top of the game, and Nicklas Bendtner is walking, talking proof of that.

  8. Man Utd AFCON beneficiaries GFXGetty/GOAL
    Manchester UnitedJ. Zirkzee

    Six Man Utd back-ups set to benefit from AFCON absences

    The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest event for the continent's football outside of the World Cup, but for clubs, especially ones in the Premier League, it can create a major headache. This time around, the next month could be a particularly painful period for Manchester United, as the tournament will deprive them of three of their usual starting XI in Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.

  12. Premier League AFCON GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Africa Cup of NationsPremier League

    EPL clubs who will be most impacted by AFCON - ranked

    The Africa Cup of Nations is back this December and January, with the continent's very best set to battle it out in Morocco as they aim to take Cote d'Ivoire's crown after their unlikely victory at the start of 2024. AFCON's prestige, drama and quality remains up there with the Euros and Copa America, but the downside for European clubs is it's another tournament which falls slap bang in the middle of their seasonal calendar, meaning most teams will be losing players for up to a month.

  15. Amorim Bruno Fernandes splitGetty
    Manchester UnitedR. Amorim

    Man Utd's 'inspiring' attack can't mask dreadful home form

    Manchester United played as they can and as they should in their utterly thrilling 4-4 draw with Bournemouth. Monday's epic at Old Trafford was dubbed the game of the season by Jamie Carragher and everyone who made it into the Theatre Of Dreams got their money's worth, even at today's inflated prices. And yet in the cold light of day the result should concern United fans and the club's hierarchy.

  16. Alyssa Thompson Chelsea USWNT GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    A. ThompsonChelsea FC Women

    Thompson proving her worth as Chelsea's record signing

    Alyssa Thompson's transfer to Chelsea featured all the hallmarks of a marquee signing. First reported to be in the works over a week before it was done, allowing the hype and excitement to build, it was given a dramatic conclusion by being completed right at the Women's Super League's transfer deadline, and for a bumper fee surpassing £1 million ($1.4m) which set a new world record for the women's game at the time. Brought out to greet the fans of her new club at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea opened their WSL title defence with a statement win over Manchester City, Thompson was given the stage of a true star. But would she be?

  17. Man City Arsenal GFXGOAL
    Manchester CityPremier League

    Arsenal, beware! City are right where they want to be

    Pep Guardiola remarked last month that no one wins the title in November, and Manchester City's chasing down of Arsenal in the ensuing weeks has proven him right. The Gunners might still be out in front, but despite often feeling like a team in transition, City are showing many hallmarks of their ruthless title-winning seasons while cracks are showing in their rivals' campaign.

  18. WSL Team of the Season so far GFXGOAL
    WSLManchester City Women

    Four Lionesses in GOAL's WSL Team of the Season so far

    As the Women's Super League hits its winter break, Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, boasting a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea to put themselves in an incredible position in their pursuit of a first title since 2016. It's no surprise, then, that the Cityzens dominate GOAL's Team of the Season so far.

Older