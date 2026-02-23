Responsible Gambling: How to Safely Gamble with CA Sportsbooks in 2026

Responsible Gambling Advice: How to Gamble Safely in 2026

Set Deposit Limits

What constitutes irresponsible gambling varies from user to user. For one bettor, weekly deposits exceeding $100 might be both enjoyable and manageable; for others, it might represent a gambling addiction.

So, major sportsbooks, including bet365, Sports Interaction, and BET99, among several others, offer customisable deposit limits.

The safer gambling tool prevents bettors from depositing over a pre-agreed limit on a weekly or monthly basis. If a bettor meets their self-imposed deposit limit, they’ll have to request an increase and wait for the cooling-off period to pass before depositing more funds.

Take Regular Breaks

It’s easy to get caught up in the exhilaration of gambling. Taking regular breaks enables bettors to make wagering decisions that are strategic rather than impulsive.

According to research, a break as brief as fifteen minutes after a losing bet can prevent – or reduce the chances of – impulsive, emotional, and unsafe betting decisions.

Many healthy and regulated bettors are only active periodically. It’s advisable for bettors to schedule active wagering periods that are followed by a break. For example, a bettor might choose to bet every other weekend, offering time for reflection.

Stick to your Bankroll

Sensible users allocate a small portion of their overall budget – covering necessities such as rent, bills, and food – to entertainment-driven betting. A bettor might allocate themselves a $100 spend on betting monthly, irrespective of the outcome of their wagers.

By sticking to their bankroll, bettors cannot accumulate losses larger than anticipated. In this example, the user has already accepted and budgeted for betting losses of up to $100. Any winnings that reduce total losses or result in a profit are considered as an added bonus, rather than an expectation.

Bettors should place wagers for entertainment purposes and not to work their way out of a challenging financial position.

Read and Understand all Terms and Conditions

Understanding a bookmaker’s terms and conditions is imperative to safer gambling, particularly when wagering substantial amounts. Sign-up offers, promotions, and exclusive features can have hidden stipulations that make bets less lucrative than previously imagined.

For example, a bettor might wager $30 on a singles full-time result to redeem a $30 sign-up offer. However, the offer might stipulate that qualifying bets must be placed on a bet builder with minimum odds of +100 (1/1 or 2.00).

In this example, despite wagering $30, the bettor will not receive their $30 free bet bonus.

Terms and conditions can always be found on the bookmaker’s desktop and mobile sites. It’s worth reading the small print to avoid any costly misunderstandings.

Gambling Effects on Mental Health

At its best, gambling is an entertainment-driven hobby that is sociable and elevates the watching experience of sporting events. However, it is not uncommon for gambling to have an adverse effect on bettors.

Gambling can be particularly troublesome among those with pre-existing mental health conditions. A study by GambleAware highlighted that “problem gamblers” (PGSI +8) have a 41% chance of having a diagnosed mental health condition.

Yet, the World Health Organisation recognises gambling disorder as its own recognised behavioural addiction. A 2025 report by a health agency (NHS) found that gambling disorders can lead to a wide range of harms, including financial difficulties, negative effects on physical and mental health, and relationship breakdown.

Bettors suffering from gambling disorder can feel shame and regret about their behavioural habits, be anxious or depressed about the implications of heavy losses, and feel out of control of their decision-making.

Fortunately, there are numerous organisations that promote safer gambling, helping bettors to have a healthier relationship with wagering.

Problem Gambling: How to spot and help those in need

For bettors to take advantage of the support provided by safer gambling addictions, they – or someone close to them – must recognise they have an unhealthy relationship with betting.

Additional consideration is not exclusive to bettors who have a diagnosable gambling disorder; all users who regularly place wagers should monitor their betting behavioural habits.

Among the simplest ways a bettor – or someone close to them – can spot a gambling problem is by noticing changes in behaviour, such as chasing losses, hiding the extent of their betting, or feeling anxious or irritable when unable to gamble.

Bettors who hide the extent of their betting are likely to feel shame around their habits and are consciously aware that it’s not conducive to achieving their goals beyond betting.

Meanwhile, when a bettor is chasing losses, it indicates that gambling is viewed as a mechanism for financial recovery or emotional relief rather than for enjoyment purposes.

Betting can be a costly way of experiencing temporary emotional relief. Those who feel anxious or irritable when they’re unable to gamble might have become dependent on the dopamine released and the exhilaration experienced while betting for them to feel pleasure.

Healthier alternative activities which release dopamine include exercise, socialising with friends or family, engaging in hobbies or creative pursuits, listening to music, and spending time in nature.

Safer Gambling Organisations February 2026

Canadian online bettors who feel at risk of developing gambling problems have access to several organisations. Here are key things you should note about them.

Responsible Gambling Council of Canada (RGC)

The Responsible Gambling Council is a well-respected nonprofit organisation that promotes safer gambling initiatives for gamblers. It does this by providing awareness about the risks associated with gambling, alongside the preventive strategies to reduce harm. The organisation also proposes various

tips to help keep online gambling safe and fun.

Some key suggestions include limiting alcohol intake while gambling and not accessing a platform when upset. Others include setting budgets and time limits, taking frequent breaks and not using gambling as an avenue to make money. The contact details for physical support locations in Canada are also listed on the RGC website. These services can be found in most cities across the country.

Online bettors can contact RGC by phone at +1 (416) 499-9800 or via fax at +1 (416) 499-8260.

ConnexOntario

ConnexOntario is Ontario's goto destination for those finding and seeking to connect with problem gambling support services. Since 2018, the organisation has made it easier for Ontarians to access help by consolidating its services into a single website. Bettors who consider themselves at risk can receive free and confidential support via phone call, live chat, and even text.

The support team is trained to listen with compassion and share information about gambling and addiction services that meet player needs. Educational resources, family support, counselling, and case management are also some key resources provided at ConnexOntario.

To get in touch with the team, bettors can place direct calls to +1 (866) 531-2600 or send a direct message via live chat. Direct SMS or emails can also be sent by clicking the respective links on the website, and a team member will respond.

Lower Risk Gambling Guidelines (LRGG)

Lower Risk Gambling Guidelines are a set of three standards designed to reduce the risk of experiencing gambling harms. The evidence based guidelines are scientifically backed and intended for people of legal gambling age. The first guideline proposes that bettors must not gamble over 1% of their monthly household income before tax.

Guideline 2 suggests that online bettors must not gamble more than four times in a month. The third guideline encourages gamblers to not play more than two types of games. Canadians who want to lower their risk exposure to gambling problems are advised to follow all three guidelines at the same time.

For information about the recommended standards, bettors should complete the “Contact Us” form on the LRGG website.