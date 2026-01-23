BetVictor Bonus Code in January 2026 - Up to $100 Bonus

Sign Up Offer Information Offer Details BetVictor Bonus Code N/A Bonus Type First Bet Offer Bonus Description First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Minimum Deposit $10 Wagering Requirements None Type of Bet Any Sports Market / Parlay Only Second Bet Minimum Odds +100 Sign up to BetVictor Go to BetVictor

How to Claim the BetVictor Bonus using the Promo Code

The BetVictor sign up offer is easy to claim, but there are some things worth looking out for. To make it as simple as possible for you, we have created a step-by-step guide to follow below.

Use the links in this page to go to the official BetVictor Canada website. Click the green Sign Up icon to create your account. Fill out the BetVictor registration form with your name, date of birth, address, and other requested personal information. Make sure this information is exactly how it appears on your ID or other document that you will use to verify your identity. Enter your email and create a password for your account. Select Submit. Select the First Bet Shield BetVictor sign up offer by tapping Opt In. Choose your preferred payment method and make your $10+ minimum deposit. Place your first wager and wait on any market with +100 odds or greater (excluding virtual sports).

If you lose your first wager, BetVictor will refund 50% of your bet amount as a free bet (up to $50). You can use this free bet on any sports market. If you lose your free bet, you will get another free bet equal to 50% of your first wager up to $50.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before you claim the BetVictor sign up offer, make sure you read the fine print. Here are the most important BetVictor bonus terms and conditions you need to know about before signing up:

Must be 19 years old or older

Available to new customers only

$10 minimum deposit requirement

You must place your qualifying bet within 7 days of registering your account

+100 minimum odds requirement on qualifying bets

First free bet can be used on all sports markets excluding virtual sports

Second free bet can only be used on parlays with three legs or more

Free bets expire in 7 days

No wagering requirements

Bonuses for Existing Users

Once you claim the BetVictor welcome offer, you can take advantage of even more bonuses available for existing users. Here are just some of the promos you can enjoy after you sign up.

NHL Double Wheel

Opt in to the NHL Double Wheel promo and bet $25 on any NHL betting market with +100 odds or greater to get up to $50 in NHL Bet Credits. This offer is available daily. Bet credits range from $2 to $50. They expire 72 hours after issuance and can be used on NHL parlays with 3+ legs and NHL player props with +100 odds or greater.

2 Up Early Payout on Soccer

When you place a soccer moneyline bet, BetVictor will pay out your winnings as soon as the team you wagered on takes a two-goal lead. It doesn’t matter if the team you backed goes on to draw or lose. You win as soon as they go up by two.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

To give you a better picture of where the BetVictor sign up offer ranks in Canada, let’s compare it to another top offer: the BET99 $800 First Bet Encore.

Like BetVictor, the BET99 offer will refund your first bet if you lose. However, as you can see, it’s much bigger. This makes it better for people with large bankrolls, but not really much better if you’re a new bettor or someone with a small budget. Both welcome bonuses have a 1x wagering requirement and similar time limits. The BET99 bonus has a $20 minimum deposit, while the BetVictor bonus requires just $10.

Overall, there’s not much to split these two offers, so you really should pick the best one for your budget. With that in mind, we recommend the BetVictor offer for new bettors, since they really shouldn’t be betting more than $100 with their first wager.

Info BetVictor BET99 Bonus Amount $100 $800 Wagering Requirements 1x 1x Time Limit 7 days 14 days

If you're still on the look out for a different welcome bonus, check out:

Sports Betting with BetVictor

Now that we’ve talked about the BetVictor sign up offer, let’s take a closer look at some of the other factors you should consider before deciding to place your bets with BetVictor.

Available Leagues

BetVictor has a comprehensive selection of over 30 sports available to bet on year-round. The English Premier League and NBA are its deepest markets, with hundreds of bets per game and unique future betting markets. The site also stands out for its NHL and NFL offerings and exclusive features for those leagues, like NHL promos and NFL live streaming.

Live Betting and Streaming

Your BetVictor account allows you to bet on sports live as they are happening. You can even watch games (including NFL games) through your BetVictor account as long as you have placed a bet in the prior 24 hours. BetVictor's in-play betting markets include all the same pre-match markets as well as unique options, like next team to score and whether a team will score in the next X-amount of minutes.

Mobile App

The BetVictor app is available on both iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In our opinion, it’s a more convenient betting platform. The smaller screen eliminates some of the unattractive website design quirks we explained in our larger BetVictor review. Additional features like streamlined payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay and push notifications also make the BetVictor mobile app a superior platform. However, unfortunately, it’s only available in Ontario.

Security

After reviewing BetVictor thoroughly, we can confidently say that it takes security more seriously than a lot of other sportsbooks. The site is protected using industry-leading SSL encryption protocols. In addition to its licenses, which ensure that BetVictor is audited regularly, the sportsbook also has a number of third-party certifications from groups like the International Betting Integrity Association. These certifications tell us that BetVictor is serious about player safety and fair play.

Payment Methods

BetVictor accepts a fairly small amount of banking options. However, the deposit and withdrawal methods below should work for the majority of Canadian sports bettors. The only options missing are bank transfers and cryptocurrencies.

BetVictor Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa (Debit Card) None $10 Instant Mastercard (Debit Card) None $10 Instant Interac None $10 Up to 24 hours Apple Pay None $10 Instant Google Pay None $10 Instant

BetVictor Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Visa (Debit Card) None $10 Up to 24 hours Mastercard (Debit Card) None $10 Up to 24 hours Interac None $10 Up to 24 hours Apple Pay None $10 Up to 24 hours Google Pay None $10 Up to 24 hours

BetVictor Customer Service

BetVictor offers 24/7 customer support by live chat and email. There is also a help centre with FAQs and guides to common issues that BetVictor users experience.

Phone Number N/A Email Address help@betvictor.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

In our experience, BetVictor customer support is helpful, reliable, and professional. The live chat is a great option for when you need immediate help. It usually takes less than 10 minutes to connect with a representative.

If you reach out by email, expect to wait 24-48 hours for a response, which is the average time in Canada. We recommend only using this option if you couldn’t resolve your issue using the live chat or if you can afford to wait.

Responsible Gaming with BetVictor

BetVictor allows users to set daily, weekly or monthly loss and deposit limits on their accounts. You can opt in to additional responsible gambling tools, such as Reality Check time limits and timeout periods. If you need a long-term break or want to permanently step away, BetVictor has a voluntary self-exclusion list.

All of these tools are available through your main account settings menu. If you need help using them, consult BetVictor’s Safer Gambling page for detailed guides and links to outside organisations near you for more direct help.

Expert Opinion - Cody Acedeva

In my opinion, BetVictor is a solid sports betting site, but it’s not one of the very best sportsbooks in Canada. It gets close to being elite in a number of ways, but often falls a bit short. The BetVictor sign up offer is a good example of this.

Other first bet offers in Canada give you a simple, straightforward free bet equal to your bet amount if you lose your first wager. BetVictor, on the other hand, splits your refunded wager into two free bets. You don’t even get the second one unless you lose your first free bet. For me, this small complication holds BetVictor back compared to other top sports betting sites.

On the other hand, I really like BetVictor’s soccer betting markets and its ongoing promos are really impressive. The BetVictor sign up offer also has fair terms, such as a 1x wagering requirement. These things keep me from giving BetVictor an overall negative review.

Overall, BetVictor is a good site that I would recommend to sports bettors in Canada. Just be aware that it has some limitations.

Summary

The BetVictor sign-up offer allows you to claim a First Bet Shield worth up to $100. As we’ve explained, you don’t need a BetVictor bonus code to redeem this promo. Just sign up, deposit $10 into your account, and place your first bet. It’s that easy.

When you’re ready to claim this offer, you can use the links in this guide to create your account. Then, all you need to do is opt in to the First Bet Shield bonus, make your deposit, and start betting. If you sign up now, you can claim this offer in less than 10 minutes.

FAQ

Does BetVictor have a sign-up bonus?

Yes. The BetVictor First Bet Shield promo is a sign-up bonus available exclusively to new users. This offer allows you to place your first bet on any sport with the security of knowing you’ll get your bet back if you lose. You can get up to $100 back when you redeem this offer.

How do I claim the BetVictor sign up offer?

All you need to do is sign up for BetVictor, deposit $10+ into your new account, and place a wager on any eligible betting market with +100 odds or greater. You do not need a BetVictor promo code to claim the First Bet Shield welcome bonus.

Does BetVictor have offers for existing customers?

Yes. BetVictor has a wide variety of sports betting offers for existing customers. These offers include boosted bets, loyalty rewards, early payout promos, daily rewards, referral offers, and prize wheel promos. You can also take advantage of BetVictor’s Best Odds Guaranteed promo for UK horse racing markets.

Is it legal to play at BetVictor in Canada?

Yes. It is legal to play at BetVictor in Canada. It is a legit sports betting site with licenses from the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, and Government of Ireland. In Canada, BetVictor is licensed by iGaming Ontario. This collection of licenses make BetVictor legal to play in every Canadian province and territory.

What documents are required to verify your BetVictor account?

BetVictor will need you to provide a copy of an official government ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. The document must not be expired. BetVictor also may ask for proof of address or source of funding in the form of a utility bill or bank statement.

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my BetVictor account?

Yes. BetVictor has a full slate of responsible gambling tools under the “Settings and limits” menu on your account page. You can set deposit limits and also opt in to “Reality Checks” to make sure you’re not spending too much time or money betting on sports.