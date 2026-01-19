1xBet Promo Code: Use GOALCA in January 2026 for 125% up to $1080

Information Offer Details 1xbet Bonus Code GOALCA Bonus Type 120% Deposit Match Bonus Description Make a first deposit and receive matching bonus funds up to $1080 Minimum Deposit $4 Wagering Requirements 5x Type of Bet Accumulator bets Minimum Odds 1.50

How to Claim the 1xBet Sports Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code

Using the 1xbet promo code and claiming their welcome bonus is straightforward. Your bonus funds will be credited automatically to your account once you meet the minimum requirements. This guide will help you through the registration process.

Open the 1xBet website or app

The 1xbet sportsbook supports play on both its website and on mobile devices via the 1xbet Android and iOS applications. To begin, you will need to make your way to the site or download the appropriate app. Then, hit the Register button to start registration

Register with 1xbet

When registering with the sportsbook, you will first be invited to enter your email address and choose a strong password that fulfils the platform’s security requirements. You must then fill out the registration form, including your full name, date of birth and full address.

These steps are important: by law, all Canadian sportsbook users must be aged 19 or over at the time of registration and resident in the province. When you have completed the initial registration form, you will be prompted to provide a copy of your photo ID. 1xbet accepts several types of identification, the most common being an image of your passport or driving license. Once this information has been entered, the platform will perform a brief verification to ensure you meet its requirements to become a user.

Enter the 1xbet promo code "GOALCA"

Before you complete registration, do not forget to enter the exclusive promo code GOALCA in the space provided. This will allow you to claim bonus funds once you have made your first deposit on the sportsbook.

Make a deposit

With verification complete, the next step is to make your initial deposit. Further down in this guide you will find a full list of the payment methods that 1xbet currently accepts for deposits or withdrawals.

Remember that the 1xbet promo code entered previously will grant bonus funds worth 120% of your first deposit, with a maximum value of $1080. There is a minimum deposit requirement of $4 to take advantage of the 1xbet promo code.

Place bets

Once your 1xbet account has been credited with the deposit funds, you are free to start betting. 1xbet features top sporting events from across the world, including all of the major Canadian and North American leagues.

In order to claim your bonus funds, you must place parlay bets. This wager must contain at least three legs (individual bets) and hold minimum odds of 1.50 to be valid under the terms of the bonus code.

Meet playthrough requirements

1xbet requires new customers make 10 separate accumulator bets using the sportsbook’s bonus funds before they are eligible to be converted into withdrawable money. Once that requirement is satisfied you will find the funds in your regular account alongside any further deposit or winnings funds.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before signing up to claim the 1xbet bonus, it is worth taking a few minutes to read the following T&Cs which apply to the sportsbook’s promotion.

Minimum deposit amount: $4

Proportion of original deposit: 120%

Maximum bonus: $1080

Wagering requirements: 10x on parlays with odds longer than 1.50

Time period: 30 days

Eligibility: New users aged 19 or over

Promotional code: GOALCA

Bonuses for Existing Users

While there is only one bonus users can claim when opening a new account with 1xbet, there are many others that existing users can claim.

NBA Win Shot

1xbet’s NBA Win Shot is a long-running promotion geared towards pro basketball fans. Bettors can get bonuses back on their NBA wagers and enter a pool for great prizes.

No Risk Bet

Through the No risk bet, users can get a second chance to win on unsuccessful wagers. If your bet on a featured sporting event does not come in, 1xbet will refund your stake in bonus bets.

Bonus for a series of losing bets

1xBet also offers support to bettors who are on a losing run, providing a bonus for a series of 20 losing bets.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

The 1xbet welcome bonus compares favourably to those provided by fellow Canadian sportsbooks such as Sports Interaction.

While Sports Interaction's multiplier bonus of 125% is slightly higher than the 120% offered by 1xbet, the latter holds the advantage in total value. Bettors can claim a maximum of up to $1080 using the 1xbet promo code, compared to Sports Interaction’s ceiling of $750.

1xbet also offers a lower entry requirement for new users with a minimum deposit of just $4 to claim the bonus funds. The sportsbook’s playthrough requirements are slightly stricte,r and bettors must meet them in 30 days, while Sports Interaction has a time limit of 60 days.

Overall, we lean towards the 1xbet promo code as the best choice for new customers. With a maximum deposit match worth over $1000, 1xbet’s bonus has one of the most valuable currently offered by any Canadian sportsbook and that feature more than makes up for those heightened playing conditions to make it an excellent deal.

Info 1xBet Sports Interaction Sports Bonus Amount 120% bonus on first deposit up to $1080 125% bonus on first deposit up to $750 Wagering Requirements $4 minimum deposit $10 minimum deposit Time Limit 30 days 60 days

If neither of these bonuses interests you, check out the following operators:

Sports Betting with 1xBet

Sports betting enthusiasts will not be disappointed with the range of leagues they will find on 1xbet. The sportsbook covers all of the biggest North American sports - NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB as well as local CFB - as well as top sports leagues from around the globe.

Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting is a particular strength of 1xbet’s, with a wide array of betting markets catered for. The sportsbook provides impressive live betting options with real time odds changes, giving users an immersive experience on both the website and apps. It is simple to pick your favoured live bet and put the funds gained via the 1xbet promo code into action.

Through 1xbet, you can get live odds on moneyline, spread, total and props as your chosen game unfolds, as well as instant updates to ensure you can make your bet at just the right time.

Currently, 1xbet does not offer live streaming capability on its web or mobile platforms.

Mobile App

The 1xbet mobile app is available on both iOS and Android devices. The 1xBet app cannot be directly downloaded from Google Play or the App Store; users must download an .apk file via the prompt on the mobile site.

Security

The 1xbet sportsbook is licensed internationally by Curacao eGaming and legal for Canadian bettors to use (excluding Ontario). Access to the website and apps is completely secure thanks to the platform’s encryption and security technology, which keeps users’ personal information and funds safe. All 1xbet users must be aged 19 or over in order to enjoy this sportsbook’s services.

Payment Methods

One area in which 1xbet stands out is in the huge number of payment methods it offers Canadian bettors. Users can deposit funds using more than 100 different options, including a wide range of e-wallets and even cryptocurrencies.

It is important to note that crypto is not a valid method for withdrawing funds from 1xbet. Below you will find some of the more popular options for deposits and withdrawals on this sportsbook.

1xBet Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa/Mastercard N/A $1 0-7 days Interac N/A $1 0-15 minutes Skrill N/A $1 0-15 minutes Supported Crypto (incl. Bitcoin, Ripple, Tether, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin) N/A $1 0-15 minutes Payz N/A $1 0-15 minutes

1xbet Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Visa/Mastercard N/A $2 0-7 days Interac N/A $2 0-15 minutes Skrill N/A $2 0-15 minutes Supported Crypto (incl. Bitcoin, Ripple, Tether, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin) N/A $2 0-15 minutes Payz N/A $2 0-15 minutes

1xBet Customer Service

Customers have the following means of communication available should they wish to contact 1xbet with a complaint or query.

Phone Number +44 127 325 69 87 Email Address info-en@1xbet-team.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

The 1xBet Live Chat is monitored by trained staff 24 hours a day. Should you fail to get an adequate response there, you can also contact the company on the phone number provided or send an email detailing the issue.

1xBet are largely satisfied with the response times reported by the company, which scores highly in customer service reviews.

Responsible Gaming with 1xBet

1xbet provides a number of tools to promote responsible gaming among customers. Users are able to impose daily bet, deposit and time limits to help control their playing, while there are also self-exclusion and timeout options which cut off access to 1xbet on a temporary or permanent basis.

Expert Opinion - Daniel Edwards

There is plenty to like about this sportsbook aside from their strong welcome bonus.

The sportsbook stands out with its excellent live betting options, though it would be good to see this complemented in the future with event streaming to give a fuller experience to users.

It could pick up extra marks by removing some of the restrictions around converting bonus funds, with customers currently restricted to solely parlay betting in order to claim withdrawable cash.

Summary

1xBet has built a reputation as a reputable online gambling platform thanks to its excellent all-round service with strong reviews of its customer care. The welcome bonus gives new users the chance to accumulate up to $1080 in matching bonus funds for parlay betting upon registration while we also liked the flexibility of options for deposits and withdrawals.

The sportsbook is a great stop for NBA, NFL and NHL bets thanks to its competitive odds. It also makes signing up easy with its quick and easy registration process. Users are also protected with a rapid, responsive customer service system and top security encryption.

To find out more about this operation, check out our 1xBet review.

FAQ

What is the bonus code for 1xBet?

The 1xBet promo code in January 2026 is GOALCA.

Does 1xBet offer a no deposit bonus?

No, 1xbet requires a minimum deposit of $4 in order to begin using the bonus funds.

How do you claim your bonus on 1xBet?

New users must enter the 1xbet promo code GOALCA upon registering with the sportsbook and meet the minimum deposit and betting requirements laid out in 1xbet’s terms and conditions.

Is it legal to play at 1xBet in Canada?

Yes, 1xbet is legal across Canada, apart from in Ontario. It is licensed by Curaçao Egaming License. Users must be aged 19 or over to place wagers with 1xbet or any Canadian sportsbook.

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my 1xBet account?

Yes, 1xbet provides a number of features which allow bettors to set restrictions on their gambling, including daily time, deposit and betting limits.

Does 1xBet offer any no deposit bonuses?

No, there aren't any no deposit bonuses available as a 1xbet sports betting bonus.

Can I get a free bet from 1xBet?

While there is no specific free bet bonus available at 1xBet, the match deposit bonus provides additional funds that can be used to cover bets.