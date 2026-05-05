bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UCL

With the aggregate score tied at 1-1, the Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg promises an intense showdown at the Emirates. Whether you’re backing Arsenal’s attacking flair or the legendary grit of Simeone’s defense, you can lock in $50 in Bonus Bets by using the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL. Don’t miss any of the action. Kick-off is at 3:00 PM EDT.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 5/5/2026

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Head to the bet365 website or download the mobile app to begin. Select “Join” in the top‑right corner and complete the registration form. Enter promo code 365GOAL during sign‑up to unlock your welcome bonus. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, you’ll receive $50 in Bonus Bets—win or lose. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days to maximize your playoff betting experience.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s UEFA Champions League Game

This second leg is set up perfectly: Arsenal return home with the tie level, while Atlético Madrid bring their trademark resilience and knockout experience. With both sides eyeing a place in the Champions League final, expect a tense, tactical battle where one moment of brilliance could decide everything. Check out the betting angles breakdown by our expert below.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, May 5, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd Leg)

Arsenal are the clear favorites to advance from the tie, priced at -350, while Atlético Madrid are underdogs at +250. For the match result in normal time, Arsenal are favored at -180, Atlético are long shots at +475, and the draw is set at +320.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are expected to lean on their structured possession game and high pressing to control tempo at home. Much of their attacking threat will run through Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, who are key to breaking down compact defenses with creativity, movement, and quick combinations. Arsenal’s challenge is turning dominance into clear chances without leaving space in transition.

Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, will approach the match with their trademark discipline, focusing on defensive structure and controlled aggression. In attack, Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez provide the main counterattacking threat, especially if Arsenal commits numbers forward.

With both teams evenly matched and hungry for the finals, expect a tense, physical game where set pieces, defensive concentration, and individual moments of quality are likely to decide who reaches the final.

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Full Time Result, Arsenal win @ -180

Bukayo to Score or Assist @ -139

Goal Over/Under 2.5 @ -111

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change

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