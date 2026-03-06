Best Sports Betting Bonus Guide for Canadian Bettors in 2026

Top Betting Bonuses in March 2026

There are tons of great sports betting bonuses in Canada, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top eight offers according to our sports betting experts.

Sportsbook Betting Bonus Promo Code bet365 Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets or Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets 365GOAL Sports Interaction Get a 125% Deposit Match Up To $750 No code needed BET99 $800 First Bet Encore GOAL99 Tooniebet Get a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150 No code needed BetVictor First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets! No code needed 1xBet 120% up to C$1080 GOALCA Stake Get a 200% Deposit up to $1000 GOALCA Parimatch 100% on First Deposit up to $500 No code needed

Top 8 Welcome Bonuses Reviewed

To help you pick which of our top eight sports betting bonuses is best for you, we’ve broken down each individual offer. Below, you’ll find an in-depth explanation of each bonus, the main bonus terms and conditions, and everything else you need to know about these sportsbook promotions.

bet365

bet365 is one of the few sportsbooks in Canada with two welcome bonuses. You can choose to claim either a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or a Bet $10 Get $50 offer. The former will refund your first wager if you lose (up to $1,000). The second gives you $50 in bonus bets once you place a $10 wager on any qualifying market.

Individually, both bonuses would earn a spot on our list. The fact that you have the option to choose which one is best for you puts the bet365 bonus a class above other sports betting sites in Canada.

Here are the main bet365 bonus terms and conditions you need to know about before claiming either offer:

Available to new customers only (19+)

A minimum deposit of $10 or more is required to participate in both bet365 offers.

The Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets offer requires a $10+ initial wager on any eligible market with -500 odds or greater.

You must place your qualifying bet and claim your bonus within 30 days of registering your account.

Once released, your bet365 bonus credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

1x wagering requirement

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets OR Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets Top Feature Bet Builder Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days App Store Rating 4.5/5 Google Play Rating 4.7/5 Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK, NT Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the bet365 Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like Flexible bonus options are ideal for new bettors Average withdrawal times 1x wagering requirement Less bonus variety than other sportsbooks Parlay boosts and other promos

Sports Interaction

If you want value for your money, Sports Interaction is arguably the best sportsbook for you. This is because Sports Interaction will match 125% of your first deposit up to $750. There are not many sportsbooks that match first deposits anymore. Very few match more than 100% of your first deposit. In our opinion, this bonus makes Sports Interaction one of the best sports betting sites in Canada.

Sports Interaction also stands out for its NHL promos. It’s an official partner of the league and regularly offers boosted NHL bets, bet insurance offers, and other NHL betting bonuses for every big game.

Like all the other bonuses on our shortlist, the Sports Interaction welcome bonus has terms and conditions. Here the most important T&Cs you need to know about:

Only available to new users aged 19 years old or older

$10 minimum deposit requirement

6x wagering requirement

Only bets with odds longer than 1.50 contribute to wagering requirement

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire 60 days after issuance

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus Get a 125% Deposit Match Up To $750 Top Feature NHL Promos Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.03 Payout Speed 1-3 business days App Store Rating 4.5/5 Google Play Rating 4.2/5 Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the SIA Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like 125% deposit match is great value 6x wagering requirement Many NHL bonuses Limited withdrawal options 60-day wagering period

1xBet

The 1xBet welcome bonus is another promo that offers a lot of value to new sports bettors. If you sign up now, 1xBet will match 120% of your first deposit up to $1080.

This is a little less value per dollar than the Sports Interaction bonus. However, any welcome bonus that matches more than 100% of your deposit is top-notch according to our criteria. It also has a higher maximum value, which we know that high-rollers and experienced sports bettors will appreciate.

Before you claim this bonus, just keep in mind that it has a 10x wagering requirement and other restrictions on bonus bets. Here is an overview of those restrictions and the other most important 1xBet welcome bonus terms and conditions:

Available exclusively to new users over 19 year old

$4 minimum deposit requirement

$1080 maximum bonus amount

10x wagering requirement

Only parlay wagers with odds longer than 1.50 contribute to the wagering requirement

Bonus bets expire 30 days after issuance and are not withdrawable

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus 120% up to C$1080 Top Feature Wide betting markets Minimum Deposit $4 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 0-48 hours App Store Rating N/A Google Play Rating N/A Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the 1xBet Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like 120% deposit match 10x wagering requirement High maximum value (ideal for high rollers) Few accepted payment methods $4 minimum deposit requirement 30-day wagering period

BetVictor

The BetVictor welcome bonus is a basic First Bet Shield up to $100. This means that BetVictor will allow you to get your money back on your first bet if you lose it. However, it’s a bit more complicated than other first bet offers. BetVictor will refund 50% of your losing wager as a bonus (up to $50). Then, if you lose that free bet, you will get another refund equal to the amount of your first bonus.

In general, we prefer simple bonuses over more complicated ones. That said, the BetVictor bonus is not even close to one of the most complicated offers we’ve seen. It also has very fair terms and conditions, which you can see below:

Available to new customers only who are 19 years old or older

$10 minimum deposit requirement

Qualifying bet must be within 7 days of creating your account

+100 minimum odds requirement on qualifying bets

First free bet can be used on all sports markets (excluding virtual sports)

Second free bet can only be used on parlays with three legs or more

Free bets expire 7 days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn

No wagering requirements

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets Top Feature NFL Live Streaming Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed 1-5 business days App Store Rating 4.7/5 Google Play Rating 3.1/5 Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the BetVictor Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like Simple sign-up process Complicated bonus terms No wagering requirements Smaller maximum value than other sportsbook offers $10 minimum deposit requirement Other promos for existing users

Bet99

The Bet99 welcome bonus is another first bet offer that gives you a refund in the form of bonus bets if you lose your first wager. The $800 First Bet Encore, to give it its proper name, is one of the biggest free bet offers in Canada. It’s also very easy to claim, which makes it ideal for new bettors who want a little extra security on their first wagers.

To claim the $800 First Bet Encore, you just need to sign up for BET99, deposit $20+ into your account, and place a cash wager on any eligible market within 14 days of creating your account. If you lose, you’ll get four bonus bets, each equal to 25% of your initial wager (up to $800 combined).

Here are the other Bet99 terms and conditions that you should know about before claiming this bonus:

Available to new customers only who are above the minimum gambling age in their provinces (19+ for most of Canada)

$20 minimum deposit requirement

1x wagering requirement

You must make your qualifying bet within 14 days of making your first deposit

Only valid for your first cash sports wager. Bets that are cashed out or voided do not qualify for this promotion

You will only receive your bonus if you lose your first wager

Total maximum bonus is $800 spread across four individual free bets (each worth 25% of your total bonus). Individual bonus bets cannot be split across multiple wagers

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours after your first bet is settled. Bonus bets expire 14 days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus $800 First Bet Encore Top Feature Esports Betting Markets Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-2 business days App Store Rating 4.2/5 Google Play Rating 3.3/5 Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the BET99 Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like High maximum value Bonus bets cannot be split across multiple wagers No minimum odds restrictions $20 minimum deposit requirement 1x wagering requirement NFL live streaming and other sportsbook features

Stake

Stake offers new sports bettors in Canada an absolutely massive 200% deposit match up to $1,000. If you’re a new sports bettor who doesn’t know about deposit match bonuses, this means you will get $2 in bonus bets for every $1 you deposit. In terms of value for your money, this offer is hard to beat.

With all this being said, the Stake welcome bonus has a 40x wagering requirement. This is one of the most stringent wagering requirements in Canada. It’s not so high that we would recommend against this bonus, but it’s also not something ideal for beginners.

In addition to the welcome bonus, here are the other main Stake bonus terms and conditions:

Only available to new Stake users above 19 years old.

Must be redeemed within 24 hours of using your Stake bonus code.

$10 minimum deposit requirement

40x wagering requirement

Wagers are capped at 1% of your initial deposit. If you bet more than 1% maximum bet, the excess amount will not contribute to the wagering requirement.

Bonus bets do not have an expiration date

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus Get a 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 Top Feature Crypto Banking Options Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed Up to 48 hours App Store Rating N/A Google Play Rating N/A Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the Stake Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like 200% deposit match 40x wagering requirement Many bet insurance promos No betting app Bonus bets do not expire Available to be claimed with cryptocurrency

Tooniebet

The Tooniebet welcome bonus is one of our favourites because it's so simple. The sportsbook will match 100% of your first deposit up to $150. Yes, it’s true that Sports Interaction, Stake, and 1xBet will match more, but a one-to-one return on your initial deposit is still good value. In our opinion, it’s better than a lot of free bet bonuses, which only give you a bonus if you lose your first wager.

The only downside to this offer are the terms. Overall, they are fair, but not as straightforward as other bonuses on the market. See below for a full breakdown of the Tooniebet bonus T&Cs:

Must be a new ToonieBet user and 18 years old or older

$30 minimum deposit requirement

Deposits made with Skrill or Neteller do not qualify for this promotion

6x wagering requirement

Only single bets with odds longer than 2.00 and parlays with 1.50 odds or greater per selection contribute to the wagering requirements

$75 maximum bet limit. For wagers over $75, the excess over $75 will not contribute to the wagering requirement

Bonus bets expire 30 days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus Get a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150 Top Feature Wide Variety of Ongoing Promos Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.50 Payout Speed 1-5 business days App Store Rating 4.4/5 Google Play Rating 4.1/5 Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the Tooniebet Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like 200% deposit match 40x wagering requirement Many bet insurance promos No betting app Bonus bets do not expire Available to be claimed with cryptocurrency

Parimatch

If you prefer deposit match bonuses to free bet offers, Parimatch is another good option for you. This sportsbook will match 100% of your first deposit up to $500. All you need to do is sign up and deposit more than $20 into your account.

This bonus is similar to the ToonieBet bonus, so we also rate it highly for its simplicity. However, like with ToonieBet, the Parimatch bonus also has some terms and conditions that bring down our overall rating. For example, the bonus has a 20x wagering requirement, which is much higher than most other promos have.

Here are some other key terms and conditions you should consider before claiming the Parimatch welcome bonus:

Available to new Parimatch users only (must be 19+)

$20 minimum deposit requirement

Qualifying deposit must be made within four days of creating your account

20x wagering requirement

Only single bets with minimum odds of 1.5 (-200) or greater and parlays with 3+ legs and 1.7 odds (-143) or greater contribute to the wagering requirement

150% maximum win limit

Free bets expire 7 days after issuance. Wagering requirements must be satisfied within this period

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn

Bonus Overview

Sign Up Bonus 100% on First Deposit up to $500 Top Feature 24/7 Live Chat Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days App Store Rating N/A Google Play Rating N/A Available Provinces/Territories AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, PE, QC, SK, NT, YT, NU Last Verified March 5 2026

Pros and Cons of the Parimatch Bonus

✅ What we like ❌ What we don't like 100% deposit match 20x wagering requirement High maximum value Bonus has a maximum win limit Versatile banking options, including crypto

Most Common Terms and Conditions

Everything there is to know about a sports betting bonus will be in its terms and conditions. This is why we made a conscious effort to highlight the T&Cs for all of our top-rated offers. To make sure you understand T&Cs, here is an explanation of the top three most important terms that you should know about before you claim any bonus.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements (also called rollover or playthrough requirements) are by far the most important term for any sportsbook bonus. In most cases, if you don’t satisfy the wagering requirements, you won’t be able to withdraw your initial deposit that you used to claim your bonus. You also won’t be able to withdraw any of the winnings you accrued using bonus credits.

Most sportsbooks refer to wagering requirements as a multiple of your initial deposit. For example, it is 6x your qualifying deposit. This means you would need to wager six times the amount of money you deposited to satisfy the wagering requirement. So, if you made a $100 deposit, you would need to wager $600 cumulatively before your bonus expired.

Always read the fine print because some offers refer to the wagering requirement as a multiple of the deposit plus bonus. That would turn a 100% $100 deposit match bonus with a 6x wagering requirement into one with a 12x requirement because your deposit would be equal to the bonus amount. In other words, it would be double.

Expiry Dates

Outside of rare circumstances, like the Stake welcome bonus, most sportsbooks only give you a certain amount of time to use your bonus bets. Usually, this will be clearly labelled as an expiration date. You might also see it referred to as a wagering period (i.e., the amount of time you have to satisfy the wagering requirement).

Bonus expiry dates vary widely across Canadian betting sites. Some give you months to use your bonus bets, like Sports Interaction, while others give you just seven days or less, such as BetVictor.

Expiry dates on bonus bets are not the only time limits you need to look out for. Most sportsbooks also only give you a set amount of time to claim your bonus once you create your account. Additionally, many have limits on when you can place your qualifying bet. To be as safe as possible, we recommend only signing up for a sportsbook if you’re ready to claim the bonus immediately.

Minimum Odds

If you read through the terms and conditions of our top bonuses (which you should have), you would’ve noticed that many sportsbooks have minimum odds restrictions on which wagers contribute to the wagering requirement.

For example, at ToonieBet, only single bets with odds longer than 2.00 and parlays with 1.50 odds or greater per selection contribute to the wagering requirements. You can place bets on markets with odds shorter than these limits, but they won’t help you satisfy your wagering requirement. In our opinion, you should focus on satisfying the wagering requirement as soon as possible, so knowing about the minimum odds requirements is very important.

Other types of minimum odds requirements you should know about relate to qualifying bets. Some sportsbooks will void your bonus if your first wager is below a certain odds amount. bet365, for example, has a -500 minimum odds requirement for qualifying wagers.

Maximum Bet Amount

Similarly to the minimum odds requirements, many sportsbooks cap how much you can contribute to the wagering requirement with one wager.

ToonieBet has a $75 maximum bet limit, so any wagers over $75 will only contribute up to $75 towards the wagering requirement. Any excess will not. Stake has a similar limit, but it’s more flexible. The cap is 1% of your initial deposit, so the maximum bet amount is different for each bettor.

Restricted Payment Methods

The best sportsbooks in Canada accept a wide variety of payment methods, but not all banking options are eligible for sportsbook bonuses. Skrill and Neteller are often excluded from bonuses as restricted payment methods. If you use them, you will void your bonus.

This isn’t always the case though (and it’s not always Skrill and Neteller), so just be sure you read the terms and conditions closely for any potential restrictions that might make you miss out on your bonus entirely.

Maximum Win Limits

Most sportsbooks allow you to treat bonus bets more or less like real money (with some obvious caveats). Others limit how much you can win using bonus bets. This kind of restriction is rare, but not unheard of.

Parimatch is one of the few sportsbooks with a win limit. Its welcome bonus has a 150% maximum win restriction. This means you can only win 1.5 times your bonus amount using bonus bets. So, say you claimed a $100 bonus, you could only win up to $150.

Bonus Types

Generally speaking, when we say a “sports betting bonus”, we’re talking about welcome bonuses. But there are actually many different types of welcome bonuses and types of offers available in Canada. Here’s an overview of the six main categories you’ll see at Canadian sports betting sites.

Matched Deposit Bonuses

A matched deposit bonus is a promo that matches some percentage of your deposit with bonus bets. Usually, sportsbooks opt for a standard 100% deposit match, which means your bonus will be equal to your deposit. Some sportsbooks (Sports Interaction, Stake, 1xBet, etc.) match more than 100%, meaning you get an even better return for your deposit.

Matched deposit bonuses are some of the most common welcome bonuses in Canada. They are ideal for new bettors since they offer a guaranteed return of bonus bets. A guaranteed bonus is not the same as free money though. Like with all the other bonuses we will talk about in this section, be sure to pay attention to wagering requirements and terms and conditions before you claim a promo offer.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are just what they sound like: a bonus you get without making a deposit. In other words, they are free bonuses. Unfortunately, these types of offers are very rare. They used to be relatively common, but now, there aren’t any major online sports betting sites in Canada with no deposit bonuses.

With all this being said, you can find the occasional no deposit bonus offered as a perk for existing users. They are typically in the form of giveaways or social media promotions. You might also get them as a reward through a loyalty program.

Referral Bonuses

Referral bonuses allow you to reap the rewards of other people signing up and making a deposit. The way it works is that a sportsbook will give you a unique referral code or sign-up link. If someone signs up with that code/link, you benefit.

The exact terms for referral bonuses vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. Some sports betting sites pay out per sign-up, while others award bonuses based on how much the new user deposits into their account.

Reload Bonuses

A reload bonus is any sports betting bonus that rewards you for making an additional deposit into your account beyond your first deposit. They are usually matched deposit bonuses, but usually not 100% deposit matches. For example, the ToonieBet reload bonus is a 50% match up to $750. Its welcome bonus is a 100% match.

Another thing to note is that reload bonuses are often time-restricted. Most sportsbooks that have reload bonuses will have a weekly reload offer and a weekend one. The weekly offer is available during the week (e.g., Monday through Thursday), while the weekend offer would obviously be available on the weekend (e.g., Friday through Sunday).

Contests and Prize Draws

Some sportsbook bonuses don’t pay out bonus bets directly. Instead, they give you a chance of earning bonus bets or cash prizes. These are usually done through contests and prize draws. All you need to do to take part is place a minimum bet on select markets. For example, if it’s an NFL contest, you might have to wager $10 or more on a specific NFL game or just on any NFL market generally.

Contests can also be weighted, meaning that you can increase your chances of winning by betting more. Using the same example as above, you might get one ticket for a prize draw for every $10 you bet on the NFL during a specific time period.

Loyalty and VIP Programs

Sportsbooks like to reward loyal bettors. Sometimes this is through random giveaways and prize drops, but most sports betting sites have formal VIP programs that award points for each of your bets. Typically, the more points you have, the higher VIP level you are. Each level comes with its own account perks and benefits.

Common VIP sports betting rewards in Canada include higher limits, faster withdrawals, cashback offers, exclusive bonuses, and a personal account manager. Some sportsbooks even give out real-world prizes, like complimentary hotel stays or tickets to sporting events.

Best Bonus by Sport

Most of the biggest sportsbook bonuses are sign-up offers, but all the best sports betting sites also have ongoing and sport-specific offers for existing users. We’ve reviewed all the sportsbook promotions available to Canadians. Here are the top ones for some of the most popular sports in Canada.

American Football - BET99

BET99 is one of our top sportsbooks for NFL betting because of its NFL live streaming feature. On top of that, it also has multiple NFL betting bonuses. Our favourite is the BET99 Gridiron Gauntlet promo. This offer allows you to compete for a share of $5,000 in sports bonus bets, when you bet at least $1 on select NFL markets.

On top of special promos, like the Gridiron Gauntlet offer, BET99 also has boosted bets, profit boosts, and bet and get offers available for NFL betting markets. ToonieBet and Sports Interaction have similar offers that we would recommend to NFL fans in Canada.

Soccer – bet365

bet365 is arguably the best sportsbook in Canada for betting on soccer, so it’s no wonder that it’s also our top pick for soccer bonuses. It has regular boosted odds offers for soccer bets, but its top soccer bonus is its Parlay Boost.

This promo gives you bigger returns on every parlay with three legs or more. It doesn’t only apply to soccer parlays, but bet365 has a huge variety of soccer prop bets and a world-class bet builder tool for soccer parlays. This makes the Parlay Boost promo best suited for soccer betting, even if it’s not exactly a soccer promo.

If you want to see what else is out there, we recommend Stake and BetVictor, which both have soccer early payout bonuses.

Basketball – Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction offers NBA fans the chance to claim daily bonuses through its NBA Daily Bet and Get promo. This offer spotlights select NBA bets and gives them boosted odds.

Unlike other boosted bet promos, Sports Interaction actually offers value on bets that aren’t already complete longshots. For example, a bet with +100 odds could be boosted to as high as +1100. Most other sportsbooks would cap it at +200 or something around there. Sports Interaction also offers profit boosts on parlays, which you can use for NBA bets.

Other sportsbooks with NBA betting bonuses that we like are BetVictor, Stake, and bet365. Stake especially stands out because of its NBA Early Payout promo.

Hockey – BetVictor

The BetVictor NHL Double Wheel promo allows you to claim up to $50 in NHL Bet Credits when you wager $25 or more on any NHL betting market with +100 odds or greater. Bonus credits are applied randomly by the spin of the wheel, with prizes ranging from $2 to $50. You can use your bonus credits on any NHL parlay with 3+ legs or more and NHL player props with +100 odds or greater.

Compared to other top NHL bonuses in Canada, we think this offer is very unique and offers good value to NHL fans. Our experts also like that it’s available daily, which is a must for a league like the NHL with so many games throughout the season.

Sports Interaction is another solid sportsbook for NHL promos, especially if you like boosted same-game parlays.

Tennis – 1xBet

1xBet only has the occasional tennis-specific bet, but its other general promos can be used for tennis betting. For example, marquee tennis tournaments and big matchups are regularly spotlighted in 1xBet's No Risk Bet promo. You can also find boosted tennis bets and parlays for major tournaments. This makes it an ideal sportsbook for tennis fans, since not a lot of sportsbooks really care about tennis promos.

If you’re looking for alternatives, we also recommend BET99 and Sports Interaction for similar tennis boosted bets and wide-ranging promos that you can use for tennis betting. 1xBet only has the edge because of the variety of offers available.

How to use bonuses

The exact process for claiming and using a sportsbook bous is different at every site. That said, you will be able to use this step-by-step guide at all the best Canadian betting sites:

Choose Bonus: Review our list of the best sportsbook bonuses and pick which offer best suits your needs and betting preferences. Create Your Account: Go to the site/app of your chosen sportsbook and select Sign Up / Join / Register and create your account. Enter Promo Code: If necessary, enter the promo code needed to redeem the sportsbook bonus. Alternatively, there may be a box you need to check or a list of bonuses to choose from that you have to select to claim your bonus. Deposit Funds: Find the cashier page, select Deposit, choose your preferred payment method, and make your first deposit. All the top bonuses have minimum deposit requirements. Make sure you deposit more than the minimum and that you’re not using an ineligible payment method. Place Your First Bet: Some bonuses require you to make a wager to redeem them. Others pay out as soon as you make your first deposit. Whatever the case, you need to start betting to satisfy the bonus wagering requirement. Browse the markets, find a wager you like, and place your first bet.

Common mistakes when claiming bonuses

A sportsbook bonus is a great way to pad your bankroll, but they can be made worthless if you aren’t careful. Here are the most common mistakes Canadians make when they claim sports betting bonuses. Read them carefully so that you don’t accidentally make them when you claim your next bonus.

Overlooking Wagering Requirements – At most sportsbooks in Canada, you will not be able to withdraw your initial deposit or winnings earned with bonus bets if you don’t satisfy the wagering requirements. This makes them super important, so don’t overlook them and only claim bonuses with realistic requirements.

– At most sportsbooks in Canada, you will not be able to withdraw your initial deposit or winnings earned with bonus bets if you don’t satisfy the wagering requirements. This makes them super important, so don’t overlook them and only claim bonuses with realistic requirements. Making Deposits with Ineligible Payment Methods – If you make your qualifying deposit with an ineligible payment method, you won’t get your bonus. Full stop. Thankfully, most sportsbooks don’t have many ineligible payment methods, but read the terms and conditions to be sure before making your first deposit. This is especially important if your preferred payment method is an e-wallet, like Skrill or Neteller.

– If you make your qualifying deposit with an ineligible payment method, you won’t get your bonus. Full stop. Thankfully, most sportsbooks don’t have many ineligible payment methods, but read the terms and conditions to be sure before making your first deposit. This is especially important if your preferred payment method is an e-wallet, like Skrill or Neteller. Forgetting Expiration Dates – Bonus bets are not free money and they don’t last forever. Almost all sports betting sites put expiration dates on their bonus credits. Be aware of how long you will have to use your bonus and plan accordingly.

– Bonus bets are not free money and they don’t last forever. Almost all sports betting sites put expiration dates on their bonus credits. Be aware of how long you will have to use your bonus and plan accordingly. Choosing the Wrong Bonus – Some sportsbooks have multiple sportsbook promotions (like bet365). Usually, one bonus is better for a certain type of bettor and the other is ideal for another type. Take the time to consider which offer is best for you so that you don’t miss out on a great bonus.

– Some sportsbooks have multiple sportsbook promotions (like bet365). Usually, one bonus is better for a certain type of bettor and the other is ideal for another type. Take the time to consider which offer is best for you so that you don’t miss out on a great bonus. Not Reading the Terms and Conditions – All of the above mistakes can be avoided if you take the time to read the terms and conditions. We’ve tried to highlight the most important ones in this guide, but you should really read them for yourself before claiming any offer.

FAQ

What does +200 mean when gambling?

+200 means that the bet will pay out $200 in profit from a $100 wager ($300 in total). It is an example of the American odds format, which is the most common format in Canada. In this format, positive numbers (e.g., +200) tell you much you will win from a $100 wager.

What do minus (-) odds mean?

Negative odds represent how much you need to wager to win $100 in profit from your bet. For example, -200 odds means that you need to bet $200 to win $100 in profit. The total payout would be $300 (your original $200 wager plus the $100 profit).

Who gives free bonus bets?

bet365, BET99, and BetVictor are three of the top sportsbooks with free bet offers in Canada. They aren’t the only sites though. Sports Interaction, Tooniebet, and Parimatch have similar bonus offers.

How do bonus bets work in sports betting?

Generally speaking, bonus bets work like additional cash in your bankroll. However, you can’t withdraw bonuses and there are sometimes limits on how you can use them. For example, some sportsbooks have minimum odds limits on bonus bets.

How do I claim a free bet offer?

The exact process for claiming a free bet offer varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. In most cases, you just need to sign up, make a minimum deposit, and place your first bet. Some will give you your bonus as soon as you make a deposit. If you see an offer you’re interested in, read the terms and conditions to learn more.

Are there any mobile-exclusive sports betting bonuses for Canadians?

Yes! Some sportsbooks in Canada offer mobile-exclusive sports betting bonus offers, but these offers are relatively rare compared to standard welcome bonus and other ongoing promotions.