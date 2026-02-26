Parimatch Promo Code: 100% on First Deposit up to $500 - February 2026

Information Offer Details Parimatch Bonus Code No code needed Bonus Type First Deposit Bonus Bonus Description 100% on First Deposit up to $500 Minimum Deposit $20 Wagering Requirements 20x Type of Bet All sports bets Minimum Odds 1.5 (-200) for single bets; 1.7 (-143) for parlays Sign Up Go to Parimatch

How to Claim the Parimatch Sports Welcome Bonus

Redeeming your Parimatch promo is not very complicated. To show you how easy it is, we have a simple step-by-step guide that you can follow right now:

Visit Parimatch Canada: Use the links in this Parimatch promo guide to go directly to the Parimatch Canada website. Create Your Account: Select the Sign Up button in the upper-right hand corner to start filling in the Parimatch registration form. Enter your email and create a strong password that you will remember for your new account. Enter your Personal Details: Continue and finish the sign up form with your name, date of birth, and other personal information. Make a Deposit: Once you create your account, you will automatically be prompted to deposit funds. Choose your preferred banking option and qualifying deposit of at least $20 into your account. Claim Bonus: If you follow all of these steps, Parimatch will match 100% of your first deposit up to $500.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

As you can see above, the Parimatch bonus is a relatively simple welcome bonus. However, there are some important bonus terms and conditions that you should look over before deciding to claim this offer.

Available to new Parimatch users only.

19+ minimum age requirement.

$20 minimum deposit requirement.

Sports welcome bonus must be redeemed within four days of creating your account.

20x wagering requirement.

Wagering requirements must be satisfied within 7 days of claiming your bonus. Free bets expire at the end of this period.

Only single qualifying bets with minimum odds of 1.5 (-200) or greater and parlays with 3+ legs and 1.7 odds (-143) or greater contribute to the wagering requirement.

150% maximum win limit (e.g., if you claim a $500 bonus, you can only win $750 using bonus bets).

Note, you don't need a Parimatch promo code to redeem this bonus.

Bonuses for Existing Players

All the best Canadian sportsbooks have other promotions in addition to their sign-up offers. Here are the three top Parimatch ongoing promotions for existing users to enjoy once you create your account.

Parlay Bonus Boost

If you like parlays, Parimatch is for you. The sportsbook will boost your profits on every single parlay with three legs or more and betting odds over 1.4 (-250). You get a 3% boost on bets with three legs, 5% for four legs, 10% for five legs, and so on. It tops out at a 50% boost for parlays with 20 selections.

Boosted Odds for More Drive

Parimatch offers boosted odds for select pre-match markets. For example, if a wager has +120 odds normally, it may be boosted to be a +200 wager. These bets are available every day on selected games and usually spotlighted so that you’re sure not to miss them. If you can’t find them, check out the special Boosted Odds menu of the Parimatch Canada site.

Bet Builder

Parimatch is a fun sportsbook for same-game parlays thanks to its Bet Builder feature. This tool allows you to combine up to 10 bets on a single parlay for select basketball, cricket, and soccer games. The best thing about this feature is how quickly it allows you to make bets, since all the available options are located in one simple menu.

Sports Welcome Bonus Comparison

To show you where the Parimatch bonus stands versus the other top welcome bonuses in Canada, let’s take a look at the BET99 sign-up offer and compare the two.

BET99 gives all new users the chance to claim an $800 first bet encore if they lose their first wager. The bonus is paid out as four individual bonus bets, each equal to 25% (¼) of your initial wager (up to $800 combined). There is a 1x wagering requirement and a 14-day expiration period.

On the face of it, the BET99 offer is better. The overall value is higher, the wagering requirements are lower, and the time limit is longer. However, the Parimatch bonus has two major advantages: guaranteed funds and bonus flexibility. You have to lose your first bet to claim the BET99 bonus, and your free bets cannot be split across multiple wagers. Parimatch gives you a guaranteed bonus as soon as you make your first deposit, and you can use your funds however you like.

Which bonus you prefer is a personal decision, but we really value that the Parimatch bonus is guaranteed, even if the terms are stricter.

Info Parimatch BET99 Bonus Amount 100% on First Deposit up to $500 $800 First Bet Encore Wagering Requirements 20x 1x Time Limit 7 days 14 days

Sports Betting with Parimatch

Welcome bonuses are just one part of what makes a sportsbook great or not. You should also consider its available leagues, sports betting features, and, of course, its security. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the overall sports betting experience at Parimatch Canada.

Available Leagues

Parimatch has around 20 unique sports available to bet on, which encompass dozens of leagues from all around the world. Overall, its selection is smaller than other sites, but not for the major sports. You will find plenty of NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL bets on Parimatch, including team and player props. Soccer bettors will also enjoy the sites, especially EPL fans. Outside of the major leagues, the one area where Parimatch is truly elite is its esports betting options.

On top of a large range of leagues and sports, Parimatch offers competitive odds, allowing players to place wagers of their choice

Live Betting and Streaming

Parimatch live betting options are fairly standard. You’ll find all the same live props and competitive live odds that you would see at other top sportsbooks. That said, we think Parimatch’s live betting menu is much better than other sites’. It is simple without being basic, and live streaming is just one tap away (when available). Live streaming is also accessible, since you just need a funded account to watch sports.

Mobile App

There is no Parimatch app in Canada. That said, you can still bet on sports with Parimatch on your phone. You just have to use the Parimatch mobile site through your phone’s web browser. This mobile site works on all iOS and Android devices, and we rate it a lot better than the desktop site. Navigation is smoother and transitions between menus are much faster. The streamlined, mobile-optimised design also gives the mobile site a more enjoyable user experience.

Security

Parimatch is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (Licence No. OGL/2024/402/0624). This licence doesn’t carry as much weight in Canada as one from iGaming Ontario, but the GCB is a legit regulator with strict rules, which ensures that Parimatch is using the best business practices. Additionally, Parimatch only uses secure banking options, like Interac. The site itself is also protected with industry-leading SSL encryption technology.

Payment Methods

Parimatch accepts a mix of fiat and cryptocurrency banking options, including Visa, Interac, and Bitcoin (see a full list below). Compared to other sports betting sites in Canada, these options are a little lacklustre. However, they should be good enough for the vast majority of Canadians, and there are no transaction fees.

Parimatch Deposit Methods

One of the most important things to check before signing up to a new sports betting site is the available deposit methods. Many Canadian bettors use e-wallets such as Interac due to the deposit speed, which allows them to place bets without any delays.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa None $20 Instant Mastercard None $20 Instant Interac None $20 Instant Bitcoin None $50 Under 24 hours Bitcoin Cash None $50 Under 24 hours Ethereum None $20 Under 24 hours Litecoin None $5 Under 24 hours TRON None $20 Under 24 hours USDT ERC20 None $20 Under 24 hours USDT TRC20 None $5 Under 24 hours

Android users can also deposit funds easily using Google Pay. Similarly, Apple users can do the same using Apple Pay. There are no fees when you use these deposit methods.

Parimatch Withdrawal Methods

Once you've claimed the Parimatch sign up offers of your choice and won your first wagers, you'll want to withdraw your winnings. It is important to check that your preferred withdrawal method can be used, to ensure you have the best sports betting experience.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Interac None $20 1-3 business days Bitcoin None $100 Under 24 hours Bitcoin Cash None $100 Under 24 hours Ethereum None $30 Under 24 hours Litecoin None $5 Under 24 hours TRON None $30 Under 24 hours USDT ERC20 None $35 Under 24 hours USDT TRC20 None $15 Under 24 hours

Parimatch Customer Service

Parimatch customer service is available via 24/7 live chat or by email at support.ca@parimatch.com. They do not have a dedicated phone line for support in Canada, but there is an FAQ page with helpful information for betting on sports with Parimatch in Canada.

Phone Number N/A Email Address support.ca@parimatch.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

The lack of phone support is underwhelming and the FAQ page is a little bare-bones compared to other sports betting sites in Canada. Besides these minor issues, Parimatch customer service is solid. The live chat feature is fast and the human representatives are helpful. Most emails get responses in less than 48 hours.

Responsible Gaming with Parimatch

Parimatch gives bettors multiple responsible gaming tools to help them stay within their limits. These tools include daily, weekly, and monthly deposit and loss limits. You can also opt in for short or long-term breaks or “reality check” reminders that work like time limits. If you need to step away permanently, Parimatch has a self-exclusion list that you can add your name to.

You can access all of these tools through your main account profile under the settings menu. 24/7 live Parimatch customer support is also available to walk you through how to use each of the tools, if you need help.

Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda In my five years reviewing sportsbooks in Canada, I’ve seen a lot of sign-up offers like the Parimatch bonus. 100% bonus offers are very common, but, in my opinion, the Parimatch offer is a solid bonus. The $500 maximum value is more than most sites give you - $150 to $200 is typically what I see for first deposit match bonuses - so it’s a good offer for players with bigger bankrolls. That said, getting one-to-one returns is a big plus, regardless of your budget. On the other side, I have some concerns about the Parimatch bonus terms. The four-day bonus period and seven-day expiration date on bonus bets are on the shorter end, but both are normal. I can say the same about the minimum odds restrictions, 150% maximum win limit, and $20 minimum deposit requirement. They are a little strict, but not outside the industry averages. The 20x wagering requirement, meanwhile, is very unusual. Most other sites have wagering requirements around 5x. Some have simple 1x wagering requirements. Personally, I would go with a sportsbook that has lower wagering requirements, like bet365, but I wouldn’t tell anyone not to claim the Parimatch bonus. It offers great value for money and has a higher maximum value than other offers. Just be aware of the terms before you sign up.

Summary

You should now know everything there is to know about the Parimatch bonus. If you need a refresher, here’s a simple overview of how redeem your 100% first deposit bonus:

Go to the Parimatch Canada website and select Sign Up. Fill out the registration form and submit. Deposit funds and place your first bet.

It’s that simple! If you follow these three steps, Parimatch will match 100% of your first deposit up to $500. This is one of the top offers in Canada in terms of total value and return on your deposit, but keep in mind the wagering requirements and other terms. If you missed it, we have a full breakdown above. We recommend you look them over at least once before you sign up.

FAQ

What is the Parimatch bonus code?

There is no Parimatch bonus code required in Canada. You can simply unlock a 100% first deposit bonus up to $500 for new customers by signing up to Parimatch in Canada now.

Does Parimatch give bonuses?

Yes, Parimatch offers multiple sports betting bonuses. You can claim a 100% deposit match offer when you sign up and then take advantage of boosted odds, early payouts, parlay boosts, and other promos for existing users once you start betting.

How can you claim the Parimatch welcome bonus?

First, you need to create a new Parimatch account. Next, deposit $20 or more into your account. Once you make your deposit, Parimatch will match 100% of what you put in (up to $500).

Does Parimatch payout?

Yes, Parimatch pays out real money. Parimatch is a legit sportsbook with over 30 years of experience and a wide player base from all around the globe. If you win, Parimatch will payout what you are owed.