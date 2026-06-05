Team CA Odds + Predictions

Bet Odds To win +15000 Group Winner +200 Reach quarter final +450

Odds provided by Sports Interaction and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.

Team Canada’s World Cup odds do not paint a pretty picture for the nation’s chances at this summer’s tournament. +15000 odds to win equates to a 0.66% implied probability of winning. In other words, Canada is an extreme long-shot. If you bet $50 on Canada to win, you would get a massive $7,550 payout.

The Canada team odds of winning Group B or reaching the quarter final are more reasonable and both offer solid payouts. A $50 bet to the group would pay out $150 and the same bet on the quarter finals would get you $275. That said, these bets are still more likely to lose than win (and by a big margin).

If you’re interested in something safer with okay potential returns, consider Canada to reach the Round of 16 (+125).

Team Canada World Cup Match Odds

Canada has never won a World Cup match, but that could change in 2026. Here are the latest World Cup betting odds for Canada’s upcoming tournament matches.

Match 1 X 2 Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina -125 +225 +350

Odds provided by BET99 and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.

Team Canada World Cup Predictions

Canada is set to face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland in Group B. Compared to other groups, the Reds’ have a tough set of opponents, but they should be able to get out of the group, especially since third-placed teams can advance in the new tournament format. With all this in mind, the real question is how far Canada will go after the Group Stage and once they get into other venues outside of Canada, like the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

As one of the host nations, Canada didn’t have to play any qualifiers, so it’s hard to judge their form heading into the tournament. However, Jesse Marsch’s team lost just one of its eight matches between the time Guatemala knocked them out of the Gold Cup in 2025 and their pre-tournament friendlies. Canada should have a great opportunity to build momentum by playing their first three matches at home in Vancouver and Toronto. They’ll also have the benefit of getting Alphonso Davies back mid-tournament.

In the end, it will come down to the draw. Canada has enough talent to make it to the quarter finals, so it’s a bet worth taking if you’re okay with the extra gamble. That said, a poor first round draw could see the Canucks out of the knockout rounds early, so betting on Canada to reach the Round of 16 is a safer bet.

Player Props

Player props are bets entirely focused on one aspect of a players performance. The most popular markets for soccer player props are wagers on whether a player will score (e.g., Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer). Many sites also let you bet on the number of shots, cards, fouls, and other stats.

In addition to player props, sportsbooks offer player futures bets, such as whether a player will score a certain number of goals in the tournament. The most popular World cup markets for these bets relate to who will win the competition’s major awards, such as the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.

Top Goalscorer

The Golden Boot award goes to the tournament's top goalscorer. The winner is usually from a team who went far in the tournament — Kylian Mbappé (8) and Lionel Messi (7) finished first and second in the 2022 Golden Boot ratings.

Since Canada isn't expected to go far, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are unlikely to finish with the most goals. That said, if Canada dominates the group stage, one of the country’s forwards could end up near the top of the goalscorer charts.

Top Goalscorer Odds Jonathan David 10000+ Cyle Larin 15000+ Alphonso Davies 15000+ David Promise 10000+

Odds provided by bet365 and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.

Top Goalkeeper

FIFA gives its Golden Glove award to the top goalkeeper of the tournament. Unlike other goalkeeper honors, the winner of this trophy is not determined by stats, such as the number of clean sheets. Instead, a team of FIFA experts votes on the best goalkeeper based on their performances and importance to their team.

Either Dayne St. Clair or Maxime Crépeau will play in goal for Canada at this year’s tournament. As you can see from the Team Canada World Cup odds, les Rouges are not expected to go far, so it’s very unlikely either player wins the Golden Glove award.

Golden Glove Odds Dayne St. Clair 25000+

Odds provided by bet365 and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.

Team Canada Match Schedule

Team Canada is guaranteed at least three matches in Canada at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s a full schedule of when and where you can watch les Rouges compete for glory at this summer’s tournament.

Match Date and Time Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Friday 12 June, 3 PM ET Canada vs Qatar Thursday 18 June, 6 PM ET Switzerland vs Canada Wednesday 24 June, 3 PM ET

How to Bet on Canada During the World Cup

The exact process of signing up for the best Canadian betting sites varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. That said, the general process is almost identical across sites. If you want to bet on Canada at the World Cup, just follow this simple step-by-step guide.