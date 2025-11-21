GOAL Betting vision

Policy last updated: 26/11/2025

GOAL is dedicated to giving our readers best in class betting insight, analysis and information when it comes to information regarding betting and gambling both in-person and online.

We provide value for GOAL readers by empowering them to make their own, well-informed decisions on betting and gambling through educational content on betting and odds, expert analysis and betting tips on the biggest events.

Accuracy - GOAL enforces a high level of writing, fact-checking, sub-editing and a schedule of regular updates to make sure all content is accurate and up-to-date.

Balance - We fairly represent the positives and negatives of all brands, products and offers we cover to give the reader the information they need to make informed decisions on betting and gambling.

Context - As part of our mission to help readers make informed decisions, we’re committed to giving readers on-going research that is both in-depth and insightful to give them the context they need to compare different products and select the best option from there.

Expertise - All content published on GOAL Betting is written by writers that boast years of experience in betting and gambling, both as bettors and in a journalistic capacity.

Safer Gambling - GOAL is committed to promoting safer gambling and we give our readers tips and guidance on how to keep their gambling fun.

Legal and Compliant - GOAL guarantees that all betting brands featured in the betting hub are licensed in Ontario by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), or by an accredited gambling authority for the rest of Canada.

Transparency - As highlighted by this document, GOAL is committed to being transparent about the way we produce our content, from the way it’s funded to the way it’s produced and distributed.

Every article that is published in our betting section is designed to deliver betting expertise and insights that give readers value.

We follow a robust process to maintain GOAL's industry-leading editorial standards:

GOAL expert writers research, write and fact-check articles The GOAL editorial team provide a secondary-level of review to ensure content accuracy GOAL staff monitor content accuracy on an ongoing basis GOAL editors produce content updates to keep content relevant

How GOAL sources offers and codes

Dislaimer: Bonuses and other inducements do not apply to content regarding or users residing in Ontario.

Bonus codes and sign up offers are a useful part of every football bettors’ toolkit, giving us the opportunity to gain free bets, boosted odds, deposit matches and other benefits in return for signing up with betting sites.

GOAL staff source all bonus codes and sign up offers featured in our content. We aim to deliver the best possible value to readers, so some are exclusive to Goal, while others may be sourced from a network in order to access best-in-class offers.

As part of our commitment to keep our readers safe, we only feature operators that are licensed in Ontario by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), or source and promote offers from operators that are licensed by an accredited gambling authority for the rest of Canada.

GOAL Betting Advertising Disclosure

GOAL betting content visibly displays an advertising disclosure in the header of every page:

'+19 | Please play responsibly | Commercial Content | Terms and Conditions Apply | Advertising Disclosure | Publishing Principles'

“Goal.com Betting content can feature affiliate links, meaning we will receive commission if you decide to sign up for one of the offers. This doesn’t influence our reviews or recommendations, but it may affect the placement and order of gambling operators in our content.”

Key here is that any payments received do not influence our evaluations.

The reviews and ratings of bookmakers, online casinos, new customers and existing customer offers reflect our journalists’ reporting of fact-based truths and their expert opinions, backed by years of covering the betting and iGaming landscape.