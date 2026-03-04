bet365 Registration Guide March 2026: How to sign up to bet365

How to sign up to bet365

Visit bet365 Canada: Go to the official bet365 site and select Join. Create Your Account: Fill out the bet365 registration form with your name, date of birth, and other personal details. You will also have to enter your email and create a secure password for your account. Confirm Phone Number: After you complete the sign-up process, bet365 will send a confirmation code to your mobile phone number, which you will need to enter to gain full access to your account. Here you can also enter the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL*. Verify Identity: If you’re not automatically prompted to verify your identity, go to your account profile by selecting the icon in the top-right corner. Then, click on the Verification option on the My Account menu. Choose which type of document you would like to verify and follow the steps provided to upload your document. Wait: bet365 will need to approve your uploaded documents. This typically takes less than an hour, but it may take up to two business days. Once the documents are approved, you can make a deposit and start betting on sports.

*The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Sign up Offers

When you sign up for bet365 using the bonus code 365GOAL, you will be able to choose between two welcome bonuses.* Below, we’ll break down both offers and tell you the most important terms and conditions of each one.

*The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets!

If you’re a new bettor or someone who values guaranteed funds, the bet365 Bet $10 Get $50 is a good offer for you. This promo pays out $50 in bonus bets when you sign up and bet $10 or more on any bet365 market with -500 odds or greater. You don’t need to win your wager. As soon as it settles, you’ll get your bonus.

Compared to other bonuses in Canada, this offer stands out as one of the best. Most other sites have moved away from bonuses like this. Instead, they only pay out bonus bets if you lose your first wager. With that being said, it’s not the biggest bonus on the market. It’s great for newbies and low-stakes bettors, but not ideal for high-rollers.

If you’re interested in this bet365 welcome bonus, here are some key terms and conditions you should know about:

This offer is only available to new and eligible customers.

Must be 19+ years old.

$10 minimum deposit requirement.

You must place your $10+ qualifying bet within 30 days of registering your account.

-500 minimum odds requirement for qualifying bet.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable.

1x wagering requirement

Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets!

If you opt to claim the First Bet Safety Net instead of the bet-and-get promo, bet365 will give you a refund up to $1,000 if you lose your first wager. This offer is ideal for more experienced players who want to put down more than $10 with their first bet. That said, all bettors will enjoy having a safety net on their first wager.

The biggest downside of this welcome offer is that there are no guaranteed bonus bets. You have to lose your first wager to get bonus bets. On the other hand, the $1,000 maximum value is higher than a lot of other offers we’ve seen at other sports betting sites in Canada. This bet365 bonus also has fair terms, such as the favorable odds requirement of -500 or longer for your qualifying bet.

Here’s an overview of the most important First Bet Safety Net terms and conditions:

This offer is only available to new and eligible bet365 users.

Must be 19 years old or older.

$10 minimum deposit requirement.

You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

-500 minimum odds requirement for qualifying bet.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable.

1x wagering requirement

Why sign up to bet365?

Now that we’ve gone over the bet365 registration process, let’s go over some of the top reasons why you would sign up for bet365. Here’s an overview of the sportsbook’s standout features.

Live streaming

Watching a game live is a great way to enhance your sports betting experience. bet365 gives you plenty of opportunities to do just that. Both the bet365 app and betting site have tons of leagues available for live streaming. Just look for the live streaming icon next to the event.

Geo-restrictions apply, so not all events will be available in your region. Additionally, live streaming is only available to users who have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Localised banking - Interac

As we covered in our main bet365 review, the sportsbook accepts a wide variety of banking options. The important one is Interac. This local banking method is the go-to option for most Canadian sports bettors because it allows for quick, secure transactions to and from your bank account.

If you’re one of the few Canadians who doesn’t use Interac, bet365 also accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paysafecard, Payz, and Wire Transfer.

Edit Bet

With the Edit Bet feature, you can add, replace, or remove wagers from your betslip. It’s available for both pre-match and live bets, which means that you can even change your bet after a game has started. All you need to do is select the Edit Bet option in the top-right corner of your betslip.

The only catch is that the event has to be eligible for early payouts. Thankfully, this is most bet365 markets. When you change a bet using the Edit Bet feature, your new stake will be equal to the current Cash Out value of the bet.

Soccer Substitution

Soccer bettors know the pain of betting on a player only for them to be subbed out early in the match. The bet365 Sub On Play On feature removes this risk. If you bet on a player with the Sub On Play On icon next to them, your bet will remain active based on the combined stats of the player you wagered on and their substitute.

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

To follow Canadian gambling laws and regulations in its other jurisdictions, bet365 has to collect certain information about its users. The most important thing is that bet365 verifies its players are above the minimum gambling age and that they are not using their accounts for money laundering or fraud.

Here is the information bet365 will need from you when you sign up:

Your name, date of birth, address, and occupation

Proof of identity (driver’s license, passport, or other official government ID)

Proof of address (bank statement, utility bill, or other official document with your name and address listed)

Mobile Registration

bet365 allows mobile registration from anywhere in Canada. Only users based in Ontario are able to use the bet365 app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices. However, the bet365 mobile site is available to all Canadians.

Here’s an overview of the mobile registration process for bet365 Canada:

Visit the bet365 mobile site. Allow the site to access your location Select Join and fill out the bet365 registration form. Enter the bonus code "365GOAL". Verify your phone number Head to your My Account page and follow the steps to upload your documents in the Verification menu.

As you can see, signing up for bet365 on your phone is very similar to using the desktop site. However, you can speed up the verification process on your phone if you have your documents with you. Both the bet365 app and mobile site allow you to upload pictures from your smartphone, so you just need to snap a photo of your ID to submit it.

Account Activation

To fully activate your bet365 account, you need to verify your identity. Thankfully, this is an easy process.

You should be prompted to upload a copy of an official government ID once you create your account. If this doesn’t happen, don’t worry, Just select your account icon on the upper-right side of the screen to access your My Account page. Then, select the Verification tab.

You will see a list of accepted documents, such as driver’s license and passport. Choose from the list which document(s) you have. Finally, follow the steps to upload your document. bet365 will either approve or reject your upload. It usually takes under an hour, but it may take as long as 48 hours if bet365 is busy.

If there are any issues with your documents, bet365 may ask for additional proof of identity or proof of address, such as another form of ID or a more recent utility bill or bank statement. This is uncommon, but you should be aware that it is a possibility.

Customer Support while Signing Up

If you have any issues creating your account, you can contact bet365 customer support via its 24/7 live chat feature or by requesting support by email through its help center.

Unfortunately, the live chat is a bit tedious to use when you’re not logged into your account because you have to speak with an AI agent before you can connect with a human representative. We couldn’t find a way to bypass this during our bet365 review, but it’s not a problem if you’re signed in. Other than this issue, the live chat works great and we recommend it, especially for verification issues. The web help form is useful too, but be aware that you might have to wait two days or longer before you get a response.

FAQ

How do I register my bet365 account?

First, go to the bet365 website or download the app and select Join. Then, fill out the bet365 registration form with your name, date of birth, and other personal information. Finally, confirm your phone number and follow the steps to verify your identity. Once you’ve completed these steps, you are ready to bet on sports with bet365 Canada.

Is bet365 legal in Canada?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Canada. It is licensed by iGaming Ontario, which makes it legal to use in Ontario. In the rest of Canada, bet365 operates legally as an offshore operator using its license from the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner.

What is the welcome promo on bet365?

Our bet365 bonus code 365GOAL unlocks two bet365 welcome offers.* The first is a Bet $10 Get $50 bet-and-get bonus. Alternatively, you can claim a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. When you sign up, just choose which offer you would like to redeem. *The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

What documents are required for age verification on bet365?

Typically, a copy of an official government identification (driver’s license, passport, etc.) and a proof of address (bank statement, utility bill, etc.) are all you need to verify your identity at bet365. The sportsbook reserves the right to ask for more documents, but these are usually enough.

Can I register for a bet365 account using my mobile phone?

Yes, you can sign up for bet365 on your phone. In fact, many bettors prefer to use the mobile site since you can conveniently upload photos from your phone during the identity verification process.

Do I need an SSN to sign up to bet365?

No, bet365 does not need your Social Insurance Number (SIN). Other sportsbooks in Canada use your SIN to verify your identity. bet365 does this through document verification.