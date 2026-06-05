Best World Cup Betting Promos for Canada in 2026 | Bonuses + Free Bets

TL;DR World Cup betting promos give soccer bettors the chance to claim bonus funds, Free bets, bet insurances and odds boosts when placing wagers on the tournament.

There are several high-quality, legal sportsbooks available in Canada for World Cup betting, including bet365 and Sports Interaction.

Signing up for sportsbooks is simple. The process can be completed in just a few minutes after you pick where you want to bet.

Sportsbook Offer Type Welcome Bonus bet365 Bet Insurance or Free Bets Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets OR Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Bets Sports Interaction Deposit Bonus or Bet Insurance 125% Bonus up to $750 OR No sweat first bet up to $500 BET99 First Bet Insurance First Bet Encore offer worth up to $800 in Bonus Bets Tooniebet Deposit Bonus Get a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150! BetVictor First Bet Insurance First Bet Shield worth up to $100 in Bonus Bets 1xBet Deposit Bonus Get a 120% Bonus on up to C$108 Stake Deposit Bonus Get a 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 Parimatch Deposit Bonus 100% Bonus on Your First Deposit up to $500 10bet Deposit Bonus + Free Bet Get a 125% Bonus up to C$400 + C$10 Free Bet TonyBet Deposit Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $350 in a Free Bet

World Cup Bonus Types

There are a few different types of bonuses which Canadian bettors will encounter at sports betting sites, which we will outline in the section below.

Free Bets

Free Bet promotions allow you to place wagers at a sportsbook without risking your own cash. Free Bets will typically be provided with a specific value, if your free bet wins, you keep the profit, but you do not get the value of the free bet back.

Free Bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out, they can only be placed as wagers. In most cases, free bets will have an expiration date after which they will not be valid.

Example: You unlock $50 in Free Bets You place a $50 Free Bet wager on Brazil to beat Morocco at odds at 1.50 odds.

If your Free Bet wager wins, you would receive 50 X 1.50 = $25.

Your Free Bet stake will not be returned with your winnings. Note that the $50 in Free Bets could come in the form of one large bet or divided into multiple bets.

Match Deposit Bonuses

Match deposit bonuses provide you with extra betting funds, also known as bonus funds, when you add cash to your account. These types of bonuses will have a specific percentage they will match your deposit with and maximum cap on the bonus funds you can claim. Example: 100% deposit bonus on up to C$1000.

Deposit bonuses typically have a wagering requirement which must be completed before bonus funds will be available for withdrawal.

Example: You make a deposit of $50 with a 100% match bonus. You will receive your $50 deposit + $50 in bonus cash = $100.

Bonus cash can be used to wager on the football championship, just like real money.

So if you place a $50 Free Bet wager on Brazil to beat Morocco at odds at 1.50 odds, you would receive (50 X 1.50) + 50 = $75. Your stake which was made with bonus funds will also be part of the winnings.

Bet Insurances

Bet insurance promotions, often called "Risk-Free Bets", are sports betting bonuses that refund your stake if your wager loses. If your bet wins, you will get paid normally; however if it ends up losing, the sportsbook provides a refund up to a specific limit. The refund can come in the form of Free Bets, Bonus Money or Site Credit.

Example: First Bet Insurance on up to $1000. You place a $200 wager on Mexico to beat South Africa in the tournament opener.

Scenario A (You Win): You will receive your $200 stake back plus your winnings on the bet. The promotion ends, and you receive no bonus.

Scenario B (You Lose): You will lose your $200 wager. The insurance will activate, and the bookmaker will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Best Sportsbooks for World Cup Betting Promos

After scouring the internet reviewing all of the top World Cup betting promos for Canadians, we present to you our list of the 6 best bookmaker offers for 2026.

Sports Interaction - Best for Same Game Parlays

Established in 1997, Sports Interaction is one of Canada's oldest and most trusted homegrown betting brands. The site is currently offering new customers the chance to pick up a 125% first deposit match worth up to C$750. A 6X rollover requirement must be completed before bonus funds will be available for withdrawal. (T&Cs Apply)

The Welcome Bonus at Sports Interaction is ideal for bettors who are looking to make a sizable first deposit when betting on football. With a C$750 max value, this is one of the larger deposit bonuses available in Canada.

If you’re planning on placing Same Game Parlays on the Cup, Sports Interaction has a highly intuitive and parlay-building engine which makes placing multibets on a single-match easy. We also found a number of tournament specific recurring promos, like a Parlay Boost and Ultimate Soccer Countdown 2026.

Tonybet - Best for Football Market Coverage

Tonybet has European roots which makes it an exceptional choice for soccer bettors in Canada. The Welcome Offer at Tonybet currently provides a 100% first deposit match worth up to $350 in a Free Bet. (T&Cs Apply)

To unlock the Free Bet, customers must place qualifying bets with a total stake of 5X their initial deposit on sports betting markets with odds of at least 1.5 on single bets or multi bets with cumulative odds of 1.7 and higher.

In our opinion, the TonyBet Welcome Bonus is a solid choice for soccer bettors who are looking to make a larger wager on the tournament. The Free Bet must be used in its totality and must contain at least three selections.

What’s also great about the offer is that all football markets will be available for betting, which includes TonyBet’s extensive World Cup coverage.

bet365 - Best for Live Betting

bet365 has long been the benchmark for North American sports bettors, providing industry-leading betting features and highly competitive odds.

The sportsbook is currently giving new customers the ability to choose between two Sports Welcome bonuses when they sign up and use the bet365 bonus code:

Bonus 1 - First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Bonus 2 - Bet $10 Get $50 in Bonus Credit

Which bonus you’d like to choose may depend on how you plan on betting on the tournament. The First Bet Safety Net is recommended to customers looking to make a big first wager, with up to $1000 up for grabs in the form of a refund. The Bet $10, Get $50 is a good option for users who are thinking of making a smaller deposit and first wager, dishing out $50 in Bonus Bet tokens on just a $10 bet.

BET99 - Best for Low Margin Bets

Bet99 is a relatively newer sportsbook which has managed to become one of the best Canadian Betting Sites in quick time, thanks to its low margin betting opportunities and comprehensive market coverage.

The site’s Sign Up Bonus at the moment provides bet insurance, giving a 100% refund if your initial bet loses, up to a maximum of $800. (T&Cs Apply) The refund is split evenly into four separate bonus bets (each valued at 25% of your lost wager). We found the breakdown of the bonus into 4 separate bets useful for users who are thinking of making a series of football bets, instead of just one big wager.

Stake - Best for Crypto Payments

Crypto bettors will be happy to hear that Stake has one of the best welcome offers amongst soccer betting sites in Canada. New customers can get a 200% deposit bonus up to $1000 when they register for an account, basically tripling their first deposit.

The 200% bonus and $1000 max value are up there with the biggest promos available from World Cup betting sites this year. The only downside for the bonus is the rollover requirement which requires players to wager through their deposit + bonus amount 40X before bonus funds will be available for withdrawal.

If you’re planning on activating the bonus using crypto, there are over 20 distinct cryptocurrencies accepted. This includes major blockchains like, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT) as well as alternative chains such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB).

BetVictor - Best Mobile Betting App

If you like to place your soccer bets on-the-go, BetVictor may be a good fit for you, with one of the best mobile apps in the industry. The Sportsbook Bonus for newcomers gives a First Bet Shield up to $100, giving insurance if your initial wager ends up losing.

The initial qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of +100 (2.00) or higher within 7 days of opening your account. The refund arrives in two equal increments: half can be placed on any sport, and the other half restricted to 3+ leg parlays.

The BetVictor Sign up Bonus is a great option betting on World cup markets that are on the riskier side as you first bet. With the safety net of getting your wager refunded, you can really stack the odds and try to come out with a big win.

Offers for Existing Customers

Most major bookmakers in Canada offer a variety of soccer promotions which can be claimed by existing players. These promotions are often recurring, giving bettors the chance to take advantage of them multiple times. Some of the most popular existent customer offers we recommend you keep an eye out for include:

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout

The 2UP or 2 Goals Early Payout promo is a highly popular soccer offer which allows bettors to get their pre-match paid out immediately as a winner if their team goes up by 2 goals at any stage during a match. Example: (2-0, 3-1 or 4-2). The end result of the match does not matter, even if your team ends up losing or drawing, your wager will automatically win.

In the case of multi bets, the specific selection in your accumulator or Bet Builder will be instantly marked as a winner. The remainder of the multi-bet stays live to run its course normally.

Typically, the 2UP promotion is only available on pre-match bets, so live wagers on in play odds will not qualify. Some bookmakers will have the promotion only pay out for specific markets like, Full-Time Result (1X2) or a specifically designated Match Result - 2UP market. If you cash out of bets before your team gets a two goal lead, you will forfeit the early payout feature.

Some Canadian bookmakers which are expected to carry the 2 Goals Head Early Payout promotion for the World Cup are bet365, Sports Interaction and BetVictor.

Parlay Boost

Parlay Boosts (also called an Accumulator or ACCA Boost) is a soccer betting promotion that awards bonus cash to your multi-bets based on the number of your selections. The percentage of the boost increases with the more individual bets (legs) you add to your parlay, typically capping at 100%, giving you the chance to double your winnings.

The way it works is very simple. If your parlay bet wins, the sportsbook calculates your normal payout and then adds the extra boost cash on top of it. If any leg loses however, the parlay loses, and no boost will be paid out.

The scaling of parlay boosts usually increases exponentially as you add more and more legs, since the risk is greater with each selection. While the exact percentages for platforms can vary, payout scales typically look something like this:

3-Leg Parlay = 5% bonus

5-Leg Parlay = 10% to 15% bonus

10-Leg Parlay = 30% to 50% bonus

15+ Leg Parlay: 70% to 100% bonus (double your winnings)

Example: Let’s say you place a $10 5-leg wager on your bet slip with total odds equaling +1000 (10/1). The standard payout for a wager would be $100 profit + your $10 stake back = $110 total. With the Parlay Boost, the sports book would add another 15%, adding $15 for a $125 payout.

A key term to look out for with Parlay Boosts is a minimum odds requirement, which will require every leg within your parlay to meet a minimum odds threshold in order to count toward the boost. Cashed out and voided bets will usually not have Parlay Boosts.

Parlays Boosts can be found at many of the top Canadian bookies at the moment. This includes favourites like bet365, Sports Interaction, BetVictor and Tooniebet. What’s great about bigger sites like bet365 is that boost money is provided in withdrawable cash, whereas some smaller sportsbooks pay the boost portion out as Bonus Bets.

Boosted Odds

Boosted Odds or Enhanced Odds are usually provided as daily promotions where a sportsbook bumps up the odds on specific soccer matches. What’s essentially happening is that the sportsbook is voluntarily cutting into its own house edge to offer better value to the player.

Odds boosts can be provided on straight bets or on pre-built parlays. For straight bet boosts, the bookmaker will simply pick a popular market and juice up the odds. In the case of pre-built parlays, the operator will chain together multiple markets and boost the payout if you pick the entire parlay.

Certain bookies give boosted odds in the form of tokens which can be applied to any bet of your choice on your betslip to increase its payout by a set percentage (e.g. 10% or 30%).

Some conditions to keep a look out for when placing boosted odds wagers are maximum stake limits and Cash-out disqualification. Maximum stake limits will restrict how much money can be claimed by a boosted odds wager. Cash-out disqualifications will stop players from cashing out of odds boosted wagers early.

Most Canadian sports betting sites will have a Boost Tab called "Odds Boosts", "Price Boosts", or "Exclusives" in their main menu. We recommend checking for odds boosts on a daily basis when betting on the World Cup to ensure you get the best bang for buck on your money.

Based on our research, some of the top Canadian sportsbooks for Boosted Odds in 2026 are Tonybet, bet365 and Tooniebet.

How to Choose the Best World Cup Bonus For You

Factors to Consider

Picking out the best bonus for your soccer betting needs may depend on a few factors. Let’s take a look at some of the key factors you should consider when choosing your bonus:

+ Bonus Type Bookmakers typically offer three main types of bonuses: deposit bonuses, bet insurances or Bet & Get promos. Deposit bonuses match your deposit by a specific percentage, awarding bonus funds which are capped at a certain amount. Example: 100% first deposit bonus up to $1000. These types of bonuses work well for customers who are looking to make larger investments in their bankroll. Bet insurances refund your stake if your first wager ends up losing. This type of promo is recommended to users who have a specific football wager in mind, which is on the riskier side. Bet & Get promos provide players with Free Bets or Bonus Bets when they wager a certain amount at the sportsbook. Bet&Gets are perfect for those in search of a low investment bonus and don’t mind a lower amount in bonus funds.

+ Minimum Deposit

BThe minimum deposit is another key consideration to take into account when picking a welcome offer. You should always make sure that you are planning on hitting the minimum deposit amount, as not meeting the requirement could result in the forfeiture of the offer.

+ Wagering Requirement

Wagering or rollover requirements will ask customers to wager through the bonus money before it converts into withdrawable cash. Typical wagering requirements from betting sites in Canada can range anywhere from 1X - 4X the bonus + deposit value. While some promos may give out large amounts of bonus funds, the wagering requirements may make it extremely difficult to ever see any of that money translate into your bank account. Try and keep your wagering requirements to under 5X the bonus value to keep rollover manageable.

+ Qualifying Bet Requirements

A bookmaker may add a minimum odds requirement on qualifying wagers to prevent bettors from betting on heavy, "sure-thing" favorites to clear your bonus. Qualifying wagers could also ask for a minimum number of selections in the form of a multibet. Always make sure your planned bets fit into any qualifying requirements before activating an offer.

+ Expiration Windows

Bonus funds provided by welcome offers are typically temporary assets. You will need to fulfill wagering requirements within a time limit to ensure your bonus funds don’t expire. Most top bookmakers give a period between 7 to 30 days to utilize bonus bets. You will however find sites which give you as little as 24 to 48 hours to cycle through your funds, which could lead to rushed and poorly researched bets.

+ Payment Options

If you’re planning on making your initial deposit or withdrawals at a sportsbook using a particular payment option, we recommend checking if it is accepted beforehand. Many sites have limited payment methods available which will hinder your ability to claim their welcome offer.

#1: Looking for bet protection if your first World Cup wager loses? → BET99 ($800 First Bet Encore)

If you’re thinking about going big on your first soccer wager for the Cup, then Bet99’s $800 First Bet Encore might be just what you’re looking for. The promotions refunds your first wager if it loses, up to $800, split evenly into four separate bonus bets (each valued at 25% of your lost wager).

The minimum first deposit and bet to claim this offer is $20. You must place your qualifying cash bet within 30 days of your initial deposit. Tokens will be valid for 14 days to use after which bonus bets expire.

Note that your stake will not be returned on bonus bets made using the refund.

#2: You want the lowest wagering requirements to get your money out fast → bet365 (Bet $10 Get $50)

Looking to avoid pesky wagering requirements which delay your first withdrawal? Then the bet365 Bet $10, Get $50 promo is a good fit. All you need to do is make a sports bet of $10 or more on any market featuring odds of -500 or higher and bet365 will automatically load up $50 bonus bets directly into your account rewards menu.

What’s great is the wagering requirement is only 1X the bonus amount. So once you place a bonus bet, any winnings generated are immediately transferred directly into your withdrawable cash balance.

The stake will not be returned with bonus bets and you have exactly 7 days to use them before they expire.

#3: You want a long time limit to pace yourself across the tournament → Sports Interaction (125% Deposit Match up to $750)

The Sports Interaction Welcome Offer gives a 125% first deposit bonus worth up to $750 to new customers. This type of offer is recommended to Canadian bettors who want a big account balance to make a series of wagers throughout the Cup. You can make bets of any size using the bonus cash, so you won’t be restricted to large bulky wagers.

The trade off is that there is a 6X wagering requirement required to be fulfilled before bonus funds will be withdrawable.

#4: You want to back a heavy favorite and build an aggressive multi-match parlay → Tonybet (100% Free Bet up to $350)

The introductory offer at Tonybet awards a 100% deposit match in the form of a Free Bet worth up to $350. This promo fits bettors who are thinking of placing a big soccer bet on a high yielding multi-match parlay. The Free Bet needs to be used in its entirety, so there’s no holding back on your bonus wager.

Keep in mind, you will need to place qualifying bets with a total stake of 5X your first deposit on sports betting markets with odds of at least 1.5 on single bets or parlays with cumulative odds of 1.7 and higher. The turnover requirement must be met within 14 days of the date of your qualifying deposit.

#5 You want to make your first deposit using crypto → Stake (200% Deposit Bonus up to $1000)

With Stake, you have the chance to fund your bonus using over 20 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana and Bitcoin Cash.

The Welcome Offer currently gives a 200% bonus on your first deposit worth up to $1000, essentially tripling your initial investment. So for example, if you made a first deposit of $100, you would get another $200 in bonus funds on top.

The main drawback is the wagering requirement is on the higher side, requiring a 40X playthrough requirement on the combined value of your deposit and bonus funds.

Odds and Favourites for 2026

Going into the 2026 tournament, the top 5 favourites according to top oddsmakers are Spain, France, England, Brazil and Argentina.

Spain: +450 Odds

Most bookies have Spain going into the tournament as the favourites to win it all with around +450 odds. After a clinical campaign in UEFA Euro championship, their young core has only gotten more experienced, with the likes of winger Lamine Yamal projected to make a huge impact. The team is expected to go far with their tactical control and midfield dominance, coming out Group H without much hassle.

France: +500 Odds

The French team head in as a very close second favourites at +500 odds, with some sports betting sites even briefly listing them as co-favourites with Spain. The key to the team’s success seems to be shouldered squarely on striker Kylian Mbappé and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. Having reached back-to-back finals in 2018 and 2022, France will be primed to go one better and take home the trophy this year.

England: +650 Odds

England enter with high hopes under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The team clearly has the talent to put together a winning campaign with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane at the peak of their careers. Thus, oddsmakers view England's best 11 as capable of beating anyone on a given day and have them in third place with +650 odds. The main hurdle the English team will need to jump will be their defensive balance in the later stages of the tournament.

Brazil: +850 Odds

While Brazil don’t enter this year’s Cup with the squad strength as previous tournaments, the team still has a great core with Vinícius Júnior as the engine. You can expect to see the typical Brazilian attacking flair with some structural discipline which lands when at +850 odds to take home the title. We haven’t seen Brazil win the competition since 2002, which means they are well due.

Argentina: +900 Odds

Defending champions Argentina round up the top 5 favourites this year but there are many question marks around the team. Arguably the biggest is the aging of star Lionel Messi, who enters the tournament at age 38 but still seems to be capable of orchestrating a deep run. Argentina will also rely on team chemistry and a top notch defense which helped them lift the trophy in Qatar four years ago. Their current line is +900 at most major betting sites.

Odds of Host Countries

All three of the host countries, USA, Canada and Mexico, enter the tournament as long shots to win the competition. The United States comes in with the best chance at +6000 odds, while Mexico and Canada have +8000 and +60,000 odds respectively.

Find out more about Team Canada's World Cup odds in our guide.

Is Your Province Eligible? Where These World Cup Offers Work

Our list of the best sportsbook promos is available in all provinces in Canada outside of Ontario. Note that once Alberta officially opens its doors to regulated online sports betting on July 13, 2026, bettors from the province will no longer have access to the promos mentioned in this article either.

To be eligible to place sports bets in Canada, players must be over the age of 19 in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the three territories (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut).

The legal betting age in Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec is 18.

Responsible Gambling

There are loads of useful resources available to Canadian bettors who are looking to gamble responsibly on the Cup this year. Two of the most popular and well-respected organizations users can look for guidance from are the Responsible Gambling Council and the Canadian Gaming Association.

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent, non-profit entity which is dedicated to preventing problem gambling in Canada and internationally. The organization was founded over 40 years ago and works with both players and gaming operators to minimize gambling risks through research, public awareness, and strict corporate standards.

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national association that acts as the primary voice for Canada’s sports betting, gaming and lottery industries.

Most larger betting sites also have their own standards of responsible gambling along with safer betting tools, like deposit/loss limits, self-exclusion, time-outs and self-assessment tests.

World Cup Betting Promos FAQ

+ Can you bet on the World Cup? Yes, betting on the 2026 tournament will be available at almost all major sports betting sites in Canada. This includes a variety of World Cup betting markets, such as Moneylines, Totals, Handicaps, Player Props and Futures. Both pre-match and live in-play betting options will be on offer. Get a complete tutorial on how to bet on the World Cup here. + Do I have to pay taxes on my World Cup betting winnings in Canada? No, you will not have to pay taxes on soccer betting winnings in Canada, as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) views winnings from sports betting as non-taxable windfalls. The only exception to this rule is for persons who are deemed ‘professional gamblers.’ + Can I withdraw my welcome bonus cash immediately? No, typically new customers will not be able to withdraw welcome bonus cash immediately. Most bookmakers will have a wagering requirement which must be fulfilled in a specific time period before bonus funds will be available for withdrawal. + What happens if my match goes into extra time? Normally, regular full-time soccer betting markets like "Moneylines" or "3-Way 1X2" are settled strictly based on the score at the end of 90 minutes of regulation plus injury/stoppage time. Many bookmakers do however offer bet insurances in the case of overtime, refunding wagers of matches that don’t complete in regulation. + Who has the best World Cup betting bonus? The best bonus for betting on the 2026 tournament will depend on your betting goals. Some of the top bonuses based on our research come from, bet365, Sports Interaction, Bet99, Tonybet and Stake.

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