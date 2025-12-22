Winners & Losers

    Weekend winners & losers: Rogers runs riot but Vini booed

    It's that time of year where leagues around Europe begin to wind down for their winter breaks. Some countries allow their top-flight teams an extended period off around Christmas, while others will only be missing from the schedules for a week or so. All the while, the Premier League will continue throughout the festive period as the title race continues to hot up.

    Raphinha, Inter and the weekend's big winners & losers

    Things are really heating up in the run-up to Christmas across Europe's top leagues, with Inter reclaiming top spot in Serie A, Lens surprisingly leading the way in Ligue 1 and Barcelona continuing to pile pressure on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid. Over in Germany, though, it seems that nobody is really capable of dethroning Bayern Munich, but Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking more and more nervous with each passing week.

    Biggest winners & losers of the World Cup draw

    The draw for the 2026 World Cup is finally over! After what seemed like an eternity, the real business finally got underway in Friday's ceremony in Washington DC, with Rio Ferdinand leading the way and sporting icons such as Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Wayne Gretzky teaming up to throw up some intriguing groups for next summer's tournament in North America.

    Biggest winners & losers from Lionesses' final camp of 2025

    England's incredibly memorable 2025 is now in the books after the Lionesses closed out their 'homecoming' series on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Ghana. Sarina Wiegman's side have been taking their European Championship trophy around the country over the last couple of months, showing off the silverware while entertaining the fans who celebrated its return home as excitedly as the players themselves. They've certainly done the latter as of late, bouncing back from defeat to Brazil to finish the year with three successive wins.

    Weekend winners & losers: Alonso & Madrid lurch into crisis

    The latest weekend of matches around Europe brought with it top-of-the-table clashes, dramatic late goals and even fan rebellions as clubs around the continent look to get themselves into form ahead of the long winter to come. La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all have new leaders following the most recent round of matches, with some title races looking likely to be nail-biters all the way through to May.

    Weekend winners & losers: How good are Palace's old boys?!

    While the November international break was one for the ages as teams around the globe kept their World Cup dreams alive in dramatic circumstances, the return of club football marks a magic time in the calendars of many fans, as it means we are now at the beginning of four uninterrupted months of club action. This is when narratives truly take form, with teams able to build momentum and set off on potentially season-defining runs.

    Could Henderson force his way into England's WC26 line up?

    Perfection and the England men's national team never were natural bedfellows, but Thomas Tuchel has changed the narrative around the Three Lions by propelling them to a literally flawless World Cup qualifying campaign. England completed their perfect run of results by rounding off their journey to North America in 2026 with a 2-0 victory away in Albania, an eighth successive win without conceding a goal.

    Bellingham looks like a World Cup bench-warmer

    England beat Serbia 2-0 on Thursday in their first World Cup qualifying game since securing a spot at next summer's tournament finals. The result meant very little to the Three Lions, whose players are now competing with one another for a place on the plane to North America as members of Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad.

    Lionesses find LB solution and Le Tissier impresses Wiegman

    England's first camp since their second successive European Championship triumph was certainly a little up and down. Marred by injuries going into the window, with there already three notable absentees before Sarina Wiegman's squad was announced and four withdrawals after it was revealed, the Lionesses then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in their first game post-Euros, despite playing for over an hour against 10 players, but were able to bounce back on Tuesday against Australia, who also had a player sent off very early on in a rather strange couple of games.

    Yamal needs to learn to do his talking on the pitch

    It's been a few months, but Jude Bellingham is back. After a delayed start to his season and an international break packed full of questions regarding where - and remarkably, if - he fits into England's World Cup plans, the Real Madrid man has showed in Sunday's Clasico that he remains the man for the biggest of occasions.

