Frequently asked questions
- When standard ticket prices for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour were first revealed, they generally started at around £70 and went up to £125, depending on what concert you were going to and where you were sitting/standing. On resale sites like Stubhub, fans can secure seats from £198, with prices going all the way up to £1090.
Yes, she is ! Sabrina Carpenter resumed her current tour in Dublin on March 3 and will be performing at shows across the UK, before heading to continental Europe for numerous dates. She heads back to North America for the third and final leg of the tour which takes place in October and November.
Sabrina Carpenter’s current tour is named after her sixth and latest studio album, Short n' Sweet, which was released in 2024. The album has produced a number of huge hits, ‘Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Taste’ and those and other songs from the album have led to Carpenter winning several gongs at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammys and the Brit Awards.
Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short n' Sweet tour in September last year in Columbus, United States. The whole tour which consists of 72 shows, will span 14 months and is scheduled to conclude in November this year, in Los Angeles.
The UK leg of Carpenter’s current tour stretches over eight days, kicking off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Thursday, March 6 and finishing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Friday, March 14. The American star will be hitting both London (March 8 & 9) and Glasgow (March 11) in between. However, Carpenter will be returning to London this summer for two dates (July 5 & 6). Those gigs are part of the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.