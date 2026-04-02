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World Cup 2026: Betting Guide, Predictions & Odds

  1. World Cup winner odds
    World Cup

    2026 World Cup winner odds: European giant carries early value

    World Cup winner odds
    World Cup

    2026 World Cup winner odds: European giant carries early value

  2. World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Goalscorer Predictions
    K. Mbappe

    World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Goalscorer Predictions

    World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Goalscorer Predictions
    K. Mbappe

    World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Goalscorer Predictions