Thompson proving her worth as Chelsea's record signing

Alyssa Thompson's transfer to Chelsea featured all the hallmarks of a marquee signing. First reported to be in the works over a week before it was done, allowing the hype and excitement to build, it was given a dramatic conclusion by being completed right at the Women's Super League's transfer deadline, and for a bumper fee surpassing £1 million ($1.4m) which set a new world record for the women's game at the time. Brought out to greet the fans of her new club at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea opened their WSL title defence with a statement win over Manchester City, Thompson was given the stage of a true star. But would she be?