    S. WiegmanEngland

    Lionesses boss Wiegman wins Coach of the Year at SPOTY

    Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has picked up the Coach of the Year award at the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony following another Euros success for England. Wiegman finished top of the pile in the voting for the award after guiding England to a second straight European Championship victory in Switzerland last summer. Michelle Agyemang was also celebrating after being named the Young Sports Personality of the Year.

  Sophia Wilson Portland Thorns
    S. WilsonPortland Thorns

    Sophia Wilson is returning to Portland Thorns for 2026 season

    Sophia Wilson will return to the Portland Thorns for the 2026 NWSL season after exercising the player option in her contract. The 25-year-old U.S. women’s national team forward missed the 2025 campaign while on maternity leave, but is set to resume her career with the club where it began after she was selected No. 1 in the 2020 NWSL College Draft, and became a central figure in Portland’s sustained success.

  England v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final
    EnglandSpain

    England and Spain stars DOMINATE FIFA Women's Best XI

    England and Spain stars dominate FIFA Women's Best XI as Hannah Hampton, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Alessia Russo have been picked from the reigning European champions' squad. From Spain, Barcelona stars like Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patricia Guijarro were named in the team after the players reached the finals of Women's Champions League and Euro 2025.

  Alyssa Thompson Chelsea USWNT
    AnalysisA. Thompson

    Thompson proving her worth as Chelsea's record signing

    Alyssa Thompson's transfer to Chelsea featured all the hallmarks of a marquee signing. First reported to be in the works over a week before it was done, allowing the hype and excitement to build, it was given a dramatic conclusion by being completed right at the Women's Super League's transfer deadline, and for a bumper fee surpassing £1 million ($1.4m) which set a new world record for the women's game at the time. Brought out to greet the fans of her new club at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea opened their WSL title defence with a statement win over Manchester City, Thompson was given the stage of a true star. But would she be?

  WSL Team of the Season so far
    AnalysisWSL

    Four Lionesses in GOAL's WSL Team of the Season so far

    As the Women's Super League hits its winter break, Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, boasting a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea to put themselves in an incredible position in their pursuit of a first title since 2016. It's no surprise, then, that the Cityzens dominate GOAL's Team of the Season so far.

  Chelsea Man City WSL title race
    AnalysisWSL

    Chelsea's WSL crown is slipping - can City take advantage?

    For a long time, it has felt like Chelsea's dominance of the Women's Super League would never end. Since the Blues were crowned champions of England for a third time back on June 5, 2020, they have yet to relinquish their crown, spending over 2000 days as the holders of the trophy thanks to six successive triumphs. This season, however, it looks like their incredible run could finally be stopped.

  Jess Park Ella Toone Man Utd Women
    M. SkinnerManchester United Women

    Explained: Why Park & Toone were benched for Man Utd's huge Lyon clash

    Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has explained the thinking behind leaving the Lionesses duo of Ella Toone and Jess Park on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League defeat to eight-time winners Lyon. Although already assured of a play-off berth, the Red Devils needed a positive result to improve their seeding and to push for automatic qualification. Skinner's starting XI raised plenty of questions before his side were given a 3-0 thumping.

  Millie Bright Chelsea
    AnalysisChelsea FC Women

    Ex-England star Bright facing fight to save Chelsea career

    Millie Bright had one of the best seasons of her career in 2024-25. Sporting the captain's armband, the Chelsea star guided the club to an incredible domestic treble in which they didn't lose a single game in the Women's Super League, FA Cup or League Cup, lifting all three trophies and breaking plenty of records along the way. In the last few weeks, though, as the Blues have endured a surprising run of just one win in five games, the former Lionesses defender has found herself on the outside looking in.

  Florida State vs Stanford, 2025

    No. 3 Florida State upset No. 1 Stanford for Women's College Cup

    Florida State ended Stanford’s 17-match unbeaten run on Monday, winning its fifth national championship with an 87th-minute winner at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The No. 3 seed defeated the top-seeded Cardinal in the College Cup final for the second time in three years, adding a third national title in five seasons.

  Claire Hutton USWNT vs Canada
    USAE. Hayes

    'Start of an important year' - USWNT to face Chile in Santa Barbara

    The U.S. women’s national team will close out January with a friendly against 45th-ranked Chile in Santa Barbara, Calif., marking the program’s first international match in the city. The USWNT will face Chile at UC Santa Barbara, the same campus where the team first held a training camp in 1991 before winning the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China.

  Jessica Naz Tottenham 2025-26
    J. NazEngland

    Naz suffers ACL injury as Lionesses star ruled out for rest of season

    Lionesses and Tottenham Women's star Jessica Naz has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a devastating ACL injury - the second of her career. The 25-year-old limped off during Spurs’ Women’s Super League victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, and scans confirmed a rupture in the anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee.

  Phallon Tullis-Joyce Manchester United
    AnalysisManchester United Women

    Tullis-Joyce return key to Man Utd turning season around

    Things haven't been easy for Manchester United as of late. The Red Devils went into Sunday's clash with West Ham having lost three of their last four games in all competitions, a run that has seen them fall well behind the pace in the Women's Super League title race and weakened their incredibly strong position in the Champions League, ahead of two very tough final games in the league phase, starting with the hosting of eight-time winners Lyon on Wednesday. The return of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, then, could not have been better timed.

  Liverpool v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super League
    M. HoebingerLiverpool FC Women

    Man pleads guilty to stalking Liverpool star Hobinger

    A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Liverpool star Marie Hobinger after sending her inappropriate and sexualised messages. Mangal Dalal, from London, sent the midfielder a string of messages via Instagram, which included his mobile number and postcode, as well as asking her to visit him. The 42-year-old was also charged with stalking as a result of the electronic communications between January and February this year.

  Man Utd spiralling
    AnalysisManchester United Women

    Man Utd only have themselves to blame for WSL slump

    It was all looking so good for Manchester United at the start of this season. Into the Women's Champions League proper for the first time and unbeaten through their first seven games of the new Women's Super League campaign, the Red Devils were flying. But as Marc Skinner's side return to action after the final international break of the year, they're looking to avoid a fourth defeat in just five games.

