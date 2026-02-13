Goal.com
Live
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles

Betting Tips for Soccer Matches

  1. Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Predictions
    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Visitors to edge first leg

    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Predictions
    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Visitors to edge first leg

  2. Wolves vs Arsenal predictions
    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

    Wolves vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hunt down three points

    Wolves vs Arsenal predictions
    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

    Wolves vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hunt down three points

  3. Bodo Glimt vs Inter Milan Predictions
    Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter

    Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome

    Bodo Glimt vs Inter Milan Predictions
    Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter

    Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome

  4. Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions
    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United

    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions: Hosts spring a surprise

    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions
    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United

    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions: Hosts spring a surprise

  5. Monaco vs PSG Predictions
    Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Monaco vs PSG predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques

    Monaco vs PSG Predictions
    Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Monaco vs PSG predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques

  6. Benfica vs Real Madrid Predictions
    Benfica vs Real Madrid

    Benfica vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to struggle in Lisbon

    Benfica vs Real Madrid Predictions
    Benfica vs Real Madrid

    Benfica vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to struggle in Lisbon

  7. Girona vs Barcelona predictions
    Girona vs Barcelona

    Girona vs Barcelona predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break

    Girona vs Barcelona predictions
    Girona vs Barcelona

    Girona vs Barcelona predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break

  8. Napoli vs Roma Predictions
    SSC Napoli vs Roma

    Napoli vs Roma predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw

    Napoli vs Roma Predictions
    SSC Napoli vs Roma

    Napoli vs Roma predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw

  1. Arsenal vs Wigan

    Arsenal vs Wigan predictions: Gulf in class expected to show

  2. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

    Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions: Hosts to win to nil

  3. Liverpool vs Brighton

    Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress

  4. Inter vs Juventus

    Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions: The leaders seek revenge

  5. Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Rennes vs PSG predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes

  6. Brentford vs Arsenal

    Brentford vs Arsenal predictions: Bees to sting Arteta’s men

  7. Manchester City vs Salford City

    Manchester City vs Salford City predictions: Easy passage to Round 5

  8. Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

  1. Manchester City vs Fulham

    Manchester City vs Fulham predictions: City extend historic H2H run

  2. Everton vs Bournemouth

    Everton vs Bournemouth predictions: Cherrie’s early lead streak

  3. West Ham vs Manchester United

    West Ham vs Manchester United predictions: In-form Red Devils march on

  4. Premier League

    Premier League predictions Matchday 26

  5. Tottenham vs Newcastle United

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United predictions: Winless runs go on

  6. Super Bowl 2026 Predictions - Seahawks vs Patriots Picks & Odds

  7. Valencia vs Real Madrid

    Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to drop points

  8. Juventus vs Lazio

    Juventus vs Lazio predictions: Bianconeri fortress holds firm

  9. Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille

    PSG vs Marseille predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

  10. Liverpool vs Manchester City

    Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions: Giants to share the spoils

  11. Sassuolo vs Inter

    Sassuolo vs Inter Milan predictions: Inter’s dominance on the road

  12. Brighton vs Crystal Palace

    Brighton vs Crystal Palace predictions: Cagey stalemate expected

  13. Barcelona vs Mallorca

    Barcelona vs Mallorca predictions: Yamal to inspire a solid home win

  14. Arsenal vs Sunderland

    Arsenal vs Sunderland predictions: Pressure mounts on the rivals

Older