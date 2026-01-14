Information Bonus Details Bonus Type Dual Offer: 125% Bonus up to $750 / No sweat first bet up to $500 Bonus Description New users can choose between claiming bonus funds worth 125% of their initial deposit, or a complementary wager should their first bet lose. Minimum Deposit $10 Wagering Requirements N/A Type of Bet Bonus bets/No Sweat Bet Minimum Odds N/A Claim the bonus Go to Sports Interaction

How to Claim the Sports Interaction Bonus

Claiming the Sports Interaction bonus and getting started with the sportsbook is a simple process. The following guide will help you through that process in four easy-to-follow steps.

Please note that you will need photo ID to hand in order to complete Sports Interaction’s verification system.

Go to the Sports Interaction website on your computer or mobile phone and click the Register button to start the registration process. Enter your email address and choose a strong password before providing personal details, including your full name, date of birth and full address. Choose your desired payment method, enter your desired deposit amount and, once the funds are credited, you are free to start playing using the Sports Interaction bonus. Finally, place your first bets. The bonus bets these should be credited to your account immediately, leaving you free to use them on the wager of your choosing.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before signing up to claim the SIA bonus it is worth taking a few minutes to read the following T&Cs which apply to the promotion.

Minimum deposit: $10

Proportion of original deposit: 125%

Wagering requirements: 6x on odds longer than 1.50

Time period: 60 days

Eligibility: New users aged 19 or over

Sports Interaction Bonus Code: Not required

Bonuses for Existing Users

The above Sports Interaction bonus is geared towards new users in order to help them get started with the platform. But existing users are also catered for with the sportsbook. Sports Interaction runs regular bonuses for its customers, with the following some of the most popular.

Fantasy Picks

Fantasy Picks is a game exclusive to Sports Interaction based around professional soccer. Users pick a team made up of their favourite players and get points for goals, assists and other positive actions. Big prizes are available for gamers who hit their points target.

Parlay Boosts

Sports Interaction’s Easy Parlay tool is one of the best on the market for putting together multi-event bets. And with regular Parlay Boosts you can make those bets go even further, with a small initial stake leading to big payouts.

NBA Daily Bet and Get

Thanks to daily NBA bet boosts, bettors on pro basketball have a great chance of a significant win. Every day Sports Interaction singles out one or more NBA wager with increased odds, with potential payouts reaching 10.00 or even higher.

Sports Interaction v BET99 Welcome Bonus Comparison

The Sports Interaction bonus holds up well in comparison to competitors such as Bet99. The sportsbook does offer slightly less in cash value: a maximum of $750 in bonus bets and a $500 No Sweat Bet compared to the $800 users can get back from Bet99 on a losing first bet.

The bonus, however, makes up for this shortfall in flexibility. Players enjoy a smaller initial deposit requirement and also have double the time available to use the bonus compared to Bet99. With Sports Interaction, moreover, bettors only need to make six eligible wagers with their bonus funds before being able to withdraw funds, compared to 10 bets with Bet99.

We also like Sports Interaction’s decision to provide a choice for new users as opposed to its competitor's more rigid welcome offer. These aspects go a long way to compensating for the difference in overall value and make Sports Interaction a solid choice.

Info Sports Interaction BET99 Bonus Amount $750/$500 (depending on chosen bonus) $800 Wagering Requirements $10 minimum deposit $20 minimum deposit, losing first wager Time Limit 60 days 30 days

Sports Betting with Sports Interaction

The Sports Interaction bonus is of course only a small part of the overall SIA experience. The sportsbook offers a great service to bettors in Canada, with a wide range of sports covered and flexibility in both depositing and withdrawing funds.

Available Leagues

Sports Interaction is a Canada-first sportsbook and that is reflected in its betting coverage. The biggest North American sports - NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB as well as local CFB - are the main focus here with wide markets available for each.

But fans of global or more niche sports are also accounted for, with the sportsbook providing wide coverage of European soccer games, tennis and golf from around the planet. A particular plus befitting that Canada focus is the attention given to winter sports like curling, ski-jumping and Alpine events during the season.

Live Betting and Streaming

Sports Interaction offers ample live betting options with real time odds changes, giving users an immersive experience on both the website and apps. The sportsbook offers live odds on moneyline, spread, total and props as your chosen game unfolds, with instant updates to ensure you can make your bet at just the right time.

One of the sportsbook’s best features is its live streaming capabilities. You can follow your chosen wagers closer than ever as you watch the action as it happens. Bettors also have access to real time stats to help inform your wagers with full game context.

Mobile App

The Sports Interaction app is available on both iOS and Android devices. It offers slick presentation and easy navigation across sports and bet types as well as encryption software that ensures your data and funds are protected. Sports Interaction has earned a strong 4.7/5 rating on Apple Play, while its Android app is rated 3.7/5 by users on the Play Store.

Security and Licensing

Sports Interaction is licensed in Canada by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Access to the website and apps is completely secure. All Sports Interaction users must be aged 19 or over.

Payment Methods

Bettors can make deposits and withdrawals on Sports Interaction through a wide range of payment methods. Deposit and withdrawal speeds can vary depending on the method chosen. Please note that Sports Interaction does not accept cryptocurrency as a valid medium of payment. Sports Interaction grants one free withdrawal every 30 days to its users.

Sports Interaction Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Debit card N/A $10 Instant Credit card N/A $10 Instant Interac N/A $10 Instant InstaDebit N/A $10 Instant Online Banking N/A $10 Instant Apple Pay N/A $10 Instant ecoPayz N/A $10 Instant MuchBetter N/A $10 Instant Paysafecard N/A $10 Instant Neosurf N/A $10 Instant

Sports Interaction Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Visa N/A $10 3-5 days Mastercard N/A $10 3-5 days Bank Transfer N/A $10 3-5 days Interac N/A $10 One hour Apple Pay N/A $10 One hour

Sports Interaction Customer Service

SIA is one of the most reliable and safest Canadian sportsbooks currently on the market. Things can go wrong, however, and if they do it is important to be able to count on expert assistance as soon as possible. Sports Interaction currently offers the following customer service options for clients:

Phone Number 1 888 922 5575 Email Address support@sportsinteraction.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Your first port of call should be the SIA Live Chat, which is monitored by trained staff 24 hours a day. Should you fail to get an adequate response you can also contact the sportsbook on the phone number provided or send an email detailing the issue. Users generally report quick response times and a satisfactory level of assistance provided.

Responsible Gaming with Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction provides a number of tools to promote responsible gaming among customers. Users are able to impose daily bet, deposit and time limits to help control their playing, while there are also self-exclusion and timeout options which cut off access to SIA on a temporary or permanent basis.

Expert Opinion: Daniel Edwards

Sports Interaction is a very accomplished operation. While there is still work to be done in some aspects, notably on app performance for Android users, the sportsbook offers a wide service covering most top-level sports with excellent parlay options, helping it stand out among the competition.

Summary

Signing up and betting on the NBA, NHL, pro football and other elite sports in Canada is made easy thanks to Sports Interaction's intuitive website and app, offering multiple wager options as well as live betting and streaming. New users can bag either up to $750 in bonus bets or claim a No Sweat Bet worth up to $500 after making their first deposit.

FAQ

What is the Sports Interaction welcome bonus?

The Sports Interaction bonus is a dual bonus that gives new users choice and flexibility. Clients can choose between claiming up to $750 in bonus bets or a No Sweat Bet worth up to $500 if their first wager loses.

How does the sports bonus work on Sports Interaction?

This bonus is open to all new users and does not require the entry of any bonus code. Bettors simply need to sign up for Sports Interaction and make a minimum deposit of $10 and they will automatically earn the welcome bonus.

Is it legal to play at Sports Interaction in Canada?

Yes. As an internationally accepted sports gambling company and due to the license it holds with the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the AGCO, it is legal to use across Canada.

Who owns Sports Interaction?

Sports Interaction has been a subsidiary of gaming giants Entain since 2022, joining other premier sportsbooks such as BetMGM and bwin

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my Sports Interaction account?

Yes, Sports Interaction users are invited to set daily deposit, wager and time limits on their accounts upon registering. They can also opt for self-exclusion or a timeout if they are concerned about their sports betting habits.