Stake Promo Code February 2026: Use GLSTAKE for 200% up to $2000

Information Offer Details Stake Bonus Code GLSTAKE Bonus Type Deposit Match Bonus Description 200% Deposit Bonus up to $2000 Minimum Deposit $10 Wagering Requirements 40x Type of Bet All sports bets Minimum Odds N/A Sign Up Go to Stake

How to Claim the Stake Bonus using the Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus with our Stake promo code is a very simple process. To make things as easy as possible for you, we have created a step-by-step guide that you can follow below:

Create Your Account: Use any of the links in this Stake promo code guide to go directly to the Stake Canada website. Then, select Register and fill out the sign-up form with your preferred language, email, and date of birth. You will also have to create a unique username and secure password for your account. Enter Promo Code: Before you advance from Step 2 of the registration process, make sure you click the Referral Code box and enter the Stake promo code GLSTAKE. Verify Your Identity: Once you agree to the terms and conditions and create your account, Stake will email you a code. Find the code, copy it, open your wallet, and verify your email. Then, enter your personal information, and follow the steps to upload your official government ID (driver’s licence, passport, etc.). If you want to use CAD, you will also have to verify your phone number. Make Deposit: After submitting your documents, select Deposit Now and choose your deposit method. Then, fill in your bank information or copy the wallet address for crypto deposits. If you see that your account is in Withdraw Only mode, contact customer support. Submit Deposit / Send Crypto: If you are using CAD, just enter the amount of money you want to deposit and confirm the transaction. Crypto users will need to copy the unique wallet address created by Stake and use it to send crypto from your personal wallet. Once the transaction is complete, Stake will match 200% of your first deposit up to $2,000.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

The Stake welcome bonus is relatively straightforward, but there are some important terms and conditions that you need to know about before you redeem this offer:

Available to players with new accounts. Existing Stake Canada users cannot claim this bonus. Also not available in Ontario.

You must make your first deposit within 24 hours of using the Stake bonus code GLSTAKE.

of using the Stake bonus code GLSTAKE. $10 minimum deposit requirement

40x wagering requirement

Wagers are capped at 1% of your initial deposit . If you bet more than 1% maximum bet, the excess amount will not contribute to the wagering requirement.

. If you bet more than 1% maximum bet, the excess amount will not contribute to the wagering requirement. Bonus bets do not expire.

Bonuses for Existing Users

After you use the Stake promo code GLSTAKE to claim your 200% deposit match, you can take advantage of other high-value promos for existing users. Here’s an overview of some of the top sportsbook bonuses available at Stake now.

NHL - 2 Goal Lead Payout

When you place an NHL moneyline bet, Stake will automatically pay out your wager if the team you wagered on is leading by two goals or more at the end of the second period. It doesn’t matter if they go on to lose. As long as the team was up by 2+ goals, you will win.

NBA - Half Time Payout

If you place a moneyline bet on an NBA team to win and they have a 12+ point lead at halftime, you can relax and enjoy your winnings. Stake will pay out your bet at the end of the second quarter, regardless of what happens in the rest of the game.

EPL - 2 Goal Lead Payout

Like the NHL early payout promo, Stake will pay out losing EPL moneyline bets if the team you wagered on had a 2+ goal lead during the match. Unlike the NHL bonus, though, there are no time restrictions. If the team you bet on leads by two goals or more at any time, you will win your bet.

UFC - Split Decision Insurance

Split decisions are one of the most frustrating things in combat sports. Stake takes away some of this frustration by rewarding bets for fights that end in a split decision. This means you can get your money back, even if you backed the losing fighter.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

The best way to rate a sportsbook bonus is to compare it to another offer at a similar sportsbook. So, let’s take a look at how the Stake bonus code compares to the ToonieBet welcome bonus.

At first glance, the offers are similar. Both are deposit match offers, which give good value to new bettors. Other than this, Stake is much better. For one, the Stake promo code gives you a much higher maximum value ($2,000 versus $150). It also is a 200% bonus instead of a 100% offer, which means you double the amount of bonus bets for every $1 you deposit. Additionally, Stake bonus bets don’t expire, but ToonieBets do after 30 days.

The only reason to give ToonieBet the edge is its wagering requirements. The ToonieBet bonus has a 6x wagering requirement, while Stake’s is 40x. This is a major difference, so we wouldn’t blame you for picking ToonieBet. In the end though, with something like this, it comes down to your own preferences and comfort level.

Info Stake Tooniebet Bonus Amount 200% deposit bonus up to $2000 100% deposit bonus up to $150 Wagering Requirements 40x 6x Time Limit N/A 30 days

If none of these bonuses suit you, check out the following:

Sports Betting with Stake

A sportsbook’s bonuses are just one of the many things that you should consider before you sign up. Here are some of the other factors that contribute to the overall sports betting experience with Stake in Canada.

Available Leagues

Stake allows you to bet on over 45 sports, ranging from the NBA to European water polo leagues. This wide variety of markets is really impressive, but some could be deeper. For the major sports though, like basketball and football, you will have plenty of team and player prop options alongside the basic markets that are available at most sites.

Find out more in our Stake review.

Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting is available for all Stake sports betting markets. You can live stream any game with the small TV icon above the teams. However, many markets that Stake advertises aren’t actually available in Canada. Don’t be surprised if you see a “This stream is not available in your region” message when you try to live stream the NBA, Serie A, and other major leagues.

Outside this annoying little quirk, Stake’s live options are impressive. The live betting markets are comparable to other top sites, with fair betting odds. We also like that you don’t need to have funds in your account to watch live sports.

Mobile App

Stake recently launched a new app. However, you won’t find it on the Google Play Store just yet. The Stake app is only available on iOS devices. You can download it from the App Store from anywhere in Canada except for Ontario.

Overall, the mobile app is an upgrade on the desktop site thanks to its more streamlined navigation. However, it’s pretty much identical to the Stake mobile site, besides push notifications and more secure log-ins.

Security

Stake uses industry-standard security practices like email and identity verification, along with secure payment methods and state-of-the-art SSL encryption protocols. You can also opt-in to additional security features, such as two-factor authentication or Face ID, through the iOS app.

Stake.com Bonus Drop Code

Stake Bonus Drops are just other ways to get Stake promo codes. To get these Bonus Drop codes, make sure you follow Stake on all its social media channels, including its multiple telegram channels. You can also check out the promos and sponsorship pages to learn about live stream and other social media giveaways featuring Stake-sponsored streamers and celebrities.

Payment Methods

Stake is a crypto betting site with over two dozen different crypto options. But, if you want to use fiat currency, you can! Stake accepts CAD deposits via bank transfer and withdrawals using Interac e-Transfer. If either of these are your preferred payment method, you just have to verify your phone number to enable local currency banking options.

Stake Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Bank Transfer N/A $5 Up to 24 hours Bitcoin N/A $5 Up to 24 hours Ethereum N/A $5 Up to 24 hours Litecoin N/A $5 Up to 24 hours Tether N/A $5 Up to 24 hours DOGE N/A $5 Up to 24 hours 20+ Other Cryptocurrencies N/A $5 Up to 24 hours

Stake Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Interac N/A $1 1-3 business days Bitcoin 0.00001571 BTC 0.00002504 BTC Up to 24 hours Ethereum 0.00067447 ETH 0.00100000 ETH Up to 24 hours Litecoin 0.00013800 LTC 0.01857329 LTC Up to 24 hours Tether 1.00000000 USDT 2.50000000 USDT Up to 24 hours DOGE 0.52151198 DOGE 5.49925970 DOGE Up to 24 hours 20+ Other Cryptocurrencies Varies by currency (usually under $1) Varies by currency (usually around $5) Up to 24 hours

Stake Customer Service

If you have any issues claiming your Stake promo code or any other problems with your account, you can contact Stake customer service by email and via 24/7 live chat.

Phone Number N/A Email Address support@stake.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Both the Stake live chat and email options are very solid. With the live chat, you won’t have to wait more than a few minutes before you’re connected to a real human representative. The email, meanwhile, usually gets back to you in less than one business day.

Responsible Gaming with Stake

Stake supports responsible gaming by allowing you to set betting limits on your account. You can set daily, weekly, or monthly loss, wager, and deposit limits. If you need a break, you can opt-in to a voluntary short-term timeout period for 24 hours, 48 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 2 months, or 3 months.

For more serious concerns or long-term breaks, you can sign up for self-exclusion, which prevents you from gambling with Stake for a period of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, 10 years or permanently.

Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda

My expert opinion on the Stake promo code pretty much starts and ends at the bonus’ 40x wagering requirement. I’ve reviewed dozens of sportsbooks and that wagering requirement is one of the highest I’ve seen.

On one hand, I understand that the bonus is also for online games, which have higher wagering requirements than sportsbook bonuses do. On the other hand, I’m reviewing this bonus as a sportsbook bonus, so I have to compare it to other sports betting sites. bet365, ToonieBet, Betway, and Sports Interaction all have lower wagering requirements. Most are around 5x, so you can understand why 40x feels particularly jarring for me.

With all this being said, the $2,000 maximum value and 200% deposit match are almost unheard of. The variety of ongoing promos is also really impressive. If you’re comfortable claiming the Stake bonus code with all its terms and conditions, I won’t discourage you from doing so. Just recognize that the wagering requirement is very high compared to other sportsbooks.

Summary

Stake is one of the most well-known betting sites in the world. While we don’t think it quite lives up to its massive reputation, it is a legit sportsbook that experienced bettors and crypto users should consider using. Very few sports betting sites in Canada have as many niche markets and almost none have as many crypto betting options.

If you do sign up, just be aware of the bonus terms and conditions. And don’t forget to use our Stake bonus code GLSTAKE when you create your account so that you can get a 200% deposit match up to $2,000. Here’s a quick refresher on how to sign up for Stake Canada if you need it:

Use the links in this Stake review and bonus guide to go to the official website. Fill out the registration form with your email, username, password, and date of birth. Enter the Stake promo code GLSTAKE in the Referral Code box. Agree to the terms and conditions, then advance.

It’s that simple! These four steps are all you need to do to create your account. After that, verify your identity and make your first deposit to claim your bonus.

FAQ

Does Stake have promo codes?

Yes. Stake promo codes are widely available online. Each one has a different offer, and some are only for new users. For example, our Stake promo code GLSTAKE unlocks a 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000. All you need to do is enter this code in the “Referral Code” box when you create your account.

Does Stake have a referral bonus in Canada?

Yes, Stake has a referral bonus. Its referral rewards program allows you to share your unique referral code with friends. If they sign up using your code, you can get extra bonus bets once they make their first Stake deposit.

Is stake.com licensed in Canada?

No. Stake.com is not licensed in Canada. However, you can use Stake legally in Canada. Outside of Ontario, Canadians can use sportsbooks based outside of the country. Stake is based in Curacao and licensed by the Curacao government.

Do I need to deposit to get the Stake bonus?

Yes. To get the Stake bonus described in this guide, you need to make a deposit. The Stake welcome bonus is a 200% deposit match bonus up to $2,000. If you don’t deposit anything, Stake won’t have anything to match.

Is Stake trustworthy?

Yes, Stake is trustworthy. Even though it’s not licensed in Canada, Stake is a reputable international brand. It has literally hundreds of thousands of happy customers all around the globe, including many in Canada.