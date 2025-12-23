Player ratings

  1. Arsenal Crystal Palace GFXGOAL
    ArsenalArsenal vs Crystal Palace

    Kepa is the hero! Arsenal reach Carabao Cup semis on penalties

    Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero on Tuesday night as the Gunners sneaked past Crystal Palace and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out. The Gunners went ahead late on thanks to a Maxence Lacroix own goal but were pegged back in stoppage time by Marc Guehi's equaliser. The game finished 1-1 then went to penalties with Kepa saving from Lacroix as Arsenal won 8-7 on spot kicks.

  2. Man Utd Aston Villa GFXGOAL
    Manchester UnitedB. Fernandes

    Fernandes injury saps festive cheer as Rogers downs Man Utd

    Manchester United saw festive cheer sapped by an injury to Bruno Fernandes during their visit to Aston Villa, with a Morgan Rogers brace firing the hosts to a 2-1 win and 10th consecutive victory in all competitions. Matheus Cunha was handed a gift late in the first-half, as he found the target, but defensive frailties ensured that the Red Devils left the West Midlands with nothing to show for their efforts.

  3. Arsenal 16:9GOAL/Getty
    ArsenalV. Gyoekeres

    Fortunate Gunners back on top after Gyokeres penalty

    Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickson Stadium. The slender win was decided in the first-half after Viktor Gyokeres fired home from the penalty spot after Jake O’Brien handled in the box. Everton had two massive penalty appeals turned away in the second-half, but the Gunners held on for the three points.

  4. Real Madrid Sevilla GFXGetty
    J. BellinghamK. Mbappe

    Bellingham and Mbappe on target as Real Madrid cruise

    Jude Bellingham scored the opener and Kylian Mbappe added a second from the spot as Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win over 10-man Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos weren't always spellbinding, but they turned in a composed performance to pick up another league win and put pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table.

  6. Man CityGOAL/Getty
    Manchester CityErling Haaland

    Haaland scores brace as City cruise to easy victory

    Another sensational performance from Erling Haaland sent Manchester City to the top of the Premier League courtesy of a dominant 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland bagged two goals to take his tally to 19 in the league this season and also laid on the assist for Tijjani Reijnders in a comfortable win which moves them a point ahead of the Gunners.

  7. Chelsea draw at NewcastleGetty/Goal
    ChelseaR. James

    James to the rescue! Captain sparks Newcastle comeback

    Reece James's world-class free-kick paved the way to an unlikely 2-2 comeback draw for Chelsea after a horror first half at Newcastle United. A brace inside the opening 20 minutes from Nick Woltemade put the Magpies in control but a much-improved second half salvaged the Blues a point. Captain James led by example with his stunner before Joao Pedro ensured a thrilling game ended in a stalemate on Saturday.

  8. Real Madrid win in the Copa del ReyGetty/Goal
    Real MadridK. Mbappe

    Mbappe stars again & Endrick impresses in Copa win

    Kylian Mbappe scored two and set up another as Real Madrid unconvincingly saw off Spanish third-tier side Talavera 3-2 to reach the last-16 of the Copa del Rey. The 26-year-old converted a penalty, forced the hosts into an own-goal, and scored a fortuitous long-range strike, but that nearly wasn't enough as the underdogs made it a tense finish with two late goals on Wednesday.

  10. SMITH MEAD ARSENALGetty/Goal
    Arsenal WomenO. Smith

    Smith stars but Arsenal must settle for UWCL play-off

    Arsenal continued their Champions League defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leuven on Wednesday. First-half goals from Olivia Smith and Beth Mead, as well as an own goal by Linde Veefkind after the break were not enough for the Gunners to force their way into the top four of the league phase table, as Renee Slegers' side missed out on automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

  12. Man City GFXGOAL
    Manchester CityR. Cherki

    Who needs Haaland?! Sublime Cherki leads City into semis

    Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as Rayan Cherki inspired them to a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. The France international opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the first half before a deflected effort from Savinho secured a spot in the final four for Pep Guardiola's side, while Erling Haaland was able to put his feet up and watch on from the bench.

  1. Chelsea Cardiff 16:9GOAL/Getty
    ChelseaA. Garnacho

    Super-subs Garnacho & Neto rescue unconvincing Chelsea

    Unconvincing Chelsea squeezed past Cardiff City to land a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a scrappy 3-1 victory over the League One outfit in South Wales. The Blues were woeful in the first-half, but the introduction of subsitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto proved the difference between the two sides as Enzo Maresca’s side sealed the tie with three second-half goals.

  2. Man Utd Bournemouth 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Manchester UnitedManchester United vs Bournemouth

    Bruno & Cunha reign in the chaos but defence falls flat

    Manchester United were at their very best and their very worst in an illogical but hugely entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Bournemouth. Amad Diallo and Casemiro gave United the lead either side of Antoine Semenyo's equaliser but two goals early in the second half had the Red Devils on the back foot. Bruno Fernandes dug them out with a beautiful free-kick before Matheus Cunha made it 4-3.

  3. Rodrygo Mbappe Alonso Madrid GFXGetty/GOAL
    Real MadridK. Mbappe

    Mbappe & Rodrygo step up for sloppy Madrid to save Alonso

    Kylian Mbappe bagged another goal to build on his superhuman individual season and Rodrygo broke his La Liga scoring slump as Real Madrid left it late to edge a well-drilled Alaves side. Xabi Alonso's men needed a result to save their manager's job, and even if they were lacking in quality, individual moments of brilliance got the job done in a vital 2-1 away win.

  4. Fridolina Rolfo Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images
    Manchester United WomenWSL

    Rolfo leads insane comeback - but United title bid takes hit

    Manchester United staged a remarkable second half comeback on Sunday, securing what could prove to be a valuable point in a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham, having been 3-0 down with 17 minutes of normal time to play. However, in truth, it does little to salvage the Red Devils' Women's Super League title charge. Marc Skinner's side are now nine points off table-topping Manchester City after these dropped points, but it does help in the race for Champions League football, as a win for Spurs would've taken them above United and level on points with Arsenal in third.

  5. Man City - Palace - Foden - Haaland - 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Manchester CityCrystal Palace

    Irrepressible Haaland & Foden double act downs plucky Palace

    Erling Haaland and Phil Foden raised their game as Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 despite producing an underwhelming performance in south London. The Eagles hit the woodwork in either half, but Haaland gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead late in the first with a towering header before Foden slammed the ball into the net with his favoured left foot to put the game out of Palace's sight.

  6. Man City 5-1 VillaGOAL
    Manchester City WomenManchester City Women vs Aston Villa Women

    Super Shaw brings up a century as City hit Villa for six

    Khadija Shaw surpassed a century of goals for Manchester City as she scored four times to inspire her side to their 10th successive Women’s Super League victory in a thumping 6-1 win over Aston Villa. The Jamaica international took her tally to 103 goals in just 120 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens, who are now six points clear at the top of the league table.

  7. Chelsea Brighton Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Chelsea FC WomenWSL

    Walsh stars as Chelsea secure vital WSL win

    Sandy Baltimore's sublime strike set Chelsea on their way to an important victory in the Women's Super League on Sunday, as the Blues bounced back from last week's shock defeat to Everton with a 3-0 success at Brighton. It was vital that Sonia Bompastor's side got the win here, to prevent Manchester City from further extending their lead at the top of the table, and they did exactly that, to stay six points behind the Cityzens as the WSL hits its winter break.

  8. Arsenal 16:9Getty/GOAL
    ArsenalFEATURES

    Fortunate Arsenal need two own goals to beat Wolves

    Lucky Arsenal were let off the hook in dramatic style as they claimed a 2-1 win against Wolves thanks to two own goals from the Premier League's basement boys, with Yerson Mosquera heading what proved to be the winner past his own keeper Sam Johnstone deep into stoppage time at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's league leaders looked to have dropped two costly points when Mateus Mane glanced a header past David Raya with just seconds remaining to cancel out Arsenal's opener, which had come when Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner had struck the far post and gone in off the back of the unfortunate Johnstone.

  9. Raphinha scoresGetty Images
    BarcelonaFEATURES

    Raphinha is magic! Brazilian fires Barca seven points clear

    Raphinha's brace sent Barcelona seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Osasuna. Hansi Flick's team were toothless in front of goal for long periods but the former Leeds United star came up trumps just when his team needed him in the second half. The result widened the gap to rivals Real Madrid, with Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure to keep his job.

  10. Liverpool GFXGetty/GOAL
    LiverpoolFEATURES

    Ekitike sends message with brilliant brace as Salah returns

    Hugo Ekitike scored twice as Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Mohamed Salah also made an impact after coming off the bench to replace the injured Joe Gomez. The Egypt international, who is facing an uncertain future at the club, bagged an assist for Arne Slot's side in what was his final game for the club before he joins up with his country's AFCON squad.

  11. Chelsea beat EvertonGetty/Goal
    ChelseaC. Palmer

    Palmer back on song as Gusto runs the show for Chelsea

    Cole Palmer scored his first Chelsea goal since September as the returning star helped his side beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Amid an injury-hit season, the Blues talisman opened the scoring before the excellent Malo Gusto doubled the hosts' advantage. The Toffees barely laid a glove on Enzo Maresca's team as they claimed their first victory in five matches in all competitions.

  13. NewcastleGOAL/Getty
    Newcastle UnitedA. Gordon

    Gordon heroics not enough as Newcastle held in Leverkusen

    Newcastle squandered a wonderful opportunity to all-but seal their place in the Champions League knockout rounds after a late equaliser from Bayer Leverkusen meant the points were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the BayArena. Anthony Gordon levelled the match from the penalty spot for Eddie Howe's side and substitute Lewis Miley headed them in front, but a late strike from Alejandro Grimaldo landed a point for the hosts.

  14. Alonso Rudiger Bellingham Real Madrid GFXGetty
    Real MadridX. Alonso

    All over for Alonso? Madrid boss left to rue Rudiger error

    Real Madrid turned in a solid performance but made some key defensive mistakes to suffer a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in a Champions League result that will put further pressure on Xabi Alonso. Los Blancos took the lead through Rodrygo, but threw it away and were unable to mount a second-half comeback to suffer defeat for the the second game in a row.

  16. Arsenal player ratings GFXGOAL
    ArsenalN. Madueke

    Madueke & Martinelli stunners keep Arsenal perfect in UCL

    It's fair to say that not even Arsenal fans were convinced by the club's decision to pay Chelsea £50 million for Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window - but it's starting to look like a masterstroke, with the winger having produced another stellar performance on the game's grandest stage in Wednesday's Champions League win over Club Brugge.

  17. Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Lyon compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Manchester United WomenWomen's Champions League

    Tullis-Joyce error costs Man Utd in UWCL loss to Lyon

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce's surprising error proved costly for Manchester United on Wednesday as their hopes of qualifying automatically for the Champions League quarter-finals were dealt a real blow in a 3-0 loss to Lyon. The United States goalkeeper failed to make what looked set to be a comfortable save from Tabitha Chawinga's header with just 12 minutes on the clock and the Red Devils couldn't get back on level terms, with Lyon dominating the game and wrapping things up late on when Melchie Dumornay's stunning brace sealed all three points.

  18. Chelsea RomaGetty
    Chelsea FC WomenWomen's Champions League

    Chelsea hit Roma for six in Champions League cruise

    Chelsea cruised to an emphatic 6-0 win over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday. An own goal set the Blues on their way to victory before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd teed up Wieke Kaptein and added a goal of her own to put the hosts in control at the break. Substitutes Sjoeke Nusken and Maika Hamano extended Chelsea's lead in the second half before Lucy Bronze wrapped up the win in some style late on.

