Fortunate Arsenal need two own goals to beat Wolves

Lucky Arsenal were let off the hook in dramatic style as they claimed a 2-1 win against Wolves thanks to two own goals from the Premier League's basement boys, with Yerson Mosquera heading what proved to be the winner past his own keeper Sam Johnstone deep into stoppage time at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's league leaders looked to have dropped two costly points when Mateus Mane glanced a header past David Raya with just seconds remaining to cancel out Arsenal's opener, which had come when Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner had struck the far post and gone in off the back of the unfortunate Johnstone.