Power rankings

  2. Ballon d'Or Power Rankings Dec 2025 GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Ballon d'OrH. Kane

    Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Lionel Messi has entered the chat!

    With the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly now disappearing into the rearview mirror, the battle for the Ballon d'Or hasn't felt so open for the best part of 20 years, with countless players beginning the campaign believing they have a chance of claiming the most prestigious individual prize football has to offer. Ousmane Dembele emerged from a career plagued with inconsistencies to win the Golden Ball in 2025, and he was among a crowded field of contenders as the 2026 race got going.

  4. World Cup Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
    World CupEngland

    World Cup Power Rankings: Spain usurp England after draw

    There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

  10. Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
    Ballon d'OrO. Dembele

    Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Who will claim the Golden Ball?

    If you thought the days of the Ballon d'Or generating headlines were over after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's era of dominance came to an end, then think again. After one of the most closely-fought races for a number of years, Rodri came out on top in 2024, beating Vinicius Jr into second place as Real Madrid dramatically boycotted the ceremony in Paris in protest at their star player missing out.

Older