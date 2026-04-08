Sports Interaction App Guide

In this review, we’ll break down how to download the app, what it does well, where it can improve, and everything else you need to know before you get started with Sports Interaction Canada.

Feature Details Available Platforms iOS and Android App Features Live betting, mobile banking options, 24/7 phone support, sportsbook promotions Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone, FAQ page

Overall Opinion Sports Interaction is a major player in the Canadian sports betting industry. By and large, its app lives up to its big reputation. It only has a few banking options and no live streaming, but the overall user experience is very enjoyable thanks to the simple layout. Additionally, its 24/7 excellent customer service alone makes it one of the best betting apps in Canada. To top it off, new users can claim a generous 125% deposit match up to $750 when they sign up.

How to Download the App

The Sports Interaction app is available to download on iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The installation process is similar on all mobile devices. But to make sure things go smoothly for you, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for downloading on iOS and Androids.

iOS Devices

Open the App Store and search for the Sports Interaction app Choose Sports Interaction from the list of results Select Get and enter your Apple account information to confirm the download Wait for the app to install Open the Sports Interaction app and agree the relevant terms and conditions.

Android Devices

Open the Google Play Store and search for Sports Interaction. Select the Sports Interaction app from the search results Tap Install and confirm the download Wait for the app to install Open Sports Interaction and agree the relevant terms and conditions.

Note: if you are based outside of Ontario, you are unable to download the app. However, you can access the mobile-optimised website instead.

Sports Interaction App Features

Features are the bread and butter of any good sportsbook app. They are what make an app feel unique compared to sports betting sites. You will always see them mentioned in user reviews. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Sports Interaction app’s standout features.

Live Betting and Streaming

Sports Interaction allows you to bet on the action live as it’s happening. The app has all the same in-play betting markets as the sportsbook site, including the NBA and NHL. Its streamlined design and intuitive interfaces makes finding these markets and placing bets ultra-simple. You can also easily keep track of your wagers using the My Bets menu. If you enable custom alerts, you can even learn about possible wagers or stats relevant to your bets.

Unfortunately, Sports Interaction does not have live streaming available in Canada. This is a big negative compared to other top-rated sports betting apps that we’ve reviewed. On the other hand, Sports Interaction has an attractive live betting menu with stats and other useful information to help you make smart bets.

Easy Same Game Parlays

The best example of Sports Interaction’s clean layout is its same game parlay options. When you select a game, you will find a dedicated SGP menu with pre-built same-game parlays that are popular with other bettors. Some of them even have boosted odds, which will give you bigger payouts if you win.

Let’s say that you don’t like any of the pre-built options. Don’t worry, you can create your own same game parlays from the SGP menu too. If you like two of the three wagers in a pre-built same-game parlay, Sports Interaction has a simple “Edit SGP” button that allows you to change the bets to your liking.

Simple Deposits + Withdrawals

While Sports Interaction only accepts a handful of banking options, the ones it does accept are very easy to use, especially on mobile. Once you verify your personal information and set up your preferred payment method, you can save your banking options for fast, convenient deposits and withdrawals in the future.

If you really want to speed things up, you can use one of the mobile-friendly banking options available at Sports Interaction, like Apple Pay or Interac. These payment methods take less than five minutes to set up on your mobile device, especially Apple Pay, which you can use with just a couple of taps.

Personalized Feed

You never have to worry about wasting time looking for new bets or keeping track of your old ones when you bet with Sports Interaction. The app’s dedicated My Bets page allows you to follow all your active bets. You can also review your settled wagers, which we recommend you do often to figure out ways to improve.

Sports Interaction enables further personalization through account limits. The sportsbook encourages you to play responsibly with bet, deposit and time limits as well as timeout periods and other tools. Sports Interaction also has educational resources and links to outside organizations where users can receive help.

Expert Verdict - Cody Aceveda As we covered in our main Sports Interaction review, you can tell that the sportsbook has a lot of history because of its old-school feel. In my opinion, this is a minor drawback for the desktop site. On mobile, though, it’s a huge positive. The Sports Interaction app is very clean and simple, which makes navigating between menus a straightforward process. I also really liked how the pages are not cluttered. A lot of sportsbook apps prioritize advertising or non-sports betting features instead of just showing you what you want. Sports Interaction doesn’t do this. It puts the betting markets and live betting options front and centre. On a similar point, I appreciated the app’s simplicity during the sign-up process and for my deposit and withdrawal. I’ve personally experienced other betting apps where creating my account was the worst part because of complicated sign-up forms and identity verification processes. The Sports Interaction registration, on the other hand, was very straightforward and intuitive. Banking was similar for me since I was able to save my card information, which meant fast transactions later on. I could use Apple Pay too, since I have an iOS device. For all the positives, Sports Interaction is not perfect. The lack of live streaming is a big drawback compared to sports betting apps like BET99 that have NFL live streaming and broadcasts of other sports. That said, if you’re not someone who watches live streams regularly, it’s not a massive problem. Overall, the Sports Interaction app is a solid mobile sportsbook that I would recommend to bettors in Canada.

Final Summary

If you take anything from this review, it should be that the Sports Interaction app is safe, legit, and one of the best options for mobile sports betting in Canada. There are some apps with more features, but overall, it’s hard to say anything bad about such a simple, high-quality app from a well-known operator. In short, we recommend Sports Interaction above most other betting apps in Canada but there are a few better ones on the market, like bet365.

If you’re ready to sign up for Sports Interaction, the registration process takes just a few minutes. When you sign up, make sure you claim your 125% deposit match bonus. It’s available to all new users. Just opt in when you create your account and make a $10+ qualifying deposit after you create your account.

Pros Cons ✅ Generous welcome bonus ❌ No live streaming ✅ Simple user interface ❌ Limited banking options ✅ 24/7 customer support

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main features of the top-rated sports betting apps?

The best sports betting apps in Canada have streamlined user interfaces, mobile banking options (like Apple Pay), and easily-accessible live betting options. You can enjoy all these features when you use the Sports Interaction app. The only thing it’s really missing is live streaming, which most other top sportsbook apps have.

Are there any welcome bonuses when you sign up to Sports Interaction?

Yes. All new Sports Interaction customers can claim a 125% Deposit Match Up To $750 on their first deposit. You do not need a Sports Interaction bonus code to be eligible claim this offer. It can be redeemed on the Sports Interaction app or on the website.

Is the Sports Interaction app available in Canada?

Yes, the Sports Interaction app is available in Canada. However, you can only use it in Ontario. Outside of Ontario, Sports Interaction is available on mobile devices through the Sports Interaction site. This is because Ontario has a regulated market, and the other provinces don’t. As legal sports betting rolls out in the rest of the country, sports betting apps will be available in more provinces.

Is Sports Interaction safe in Canada?

Yes, Sports Interaction is one of the safest and most trusted sportsbooks in Canada. The sportsbook is licensed by iGaming Ontario and other regulators outside of Canada. It was founded in 1997 and has been based in Canada from the very beginning.

What should I do if the Sports Interaction app is not working?

First, check your internet connection to make sure you actually have service. If you do, check the Sports Interaction website next to see if the entire sportsbook is down. Finally, if you’re still not sure what the problem is, contact Sports Interaction customer support. It’s available 24/7 via live chat on the website or by phone at 1-888-922-5575.