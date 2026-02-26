Parimatch Review in February 2026 - 100% up to $500

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4/5 Sports Leagues 3.5/5 Betting Odds 4/5 Live Betting 4.2/5 Live Streaming 4/5 Mobile App 3.5/5 Payment Methods 3.8/5 Payout Speed 4.2/5 Customer Support 4.2/5 User Experience 3.8/5 Sign up Go to Parimatch

About Parimatch

Parimatch is a sports betting site based in Cyprus with roots in Ukraine. The company was founded in Kyiv all the way back in 1994, which makes it one of the oldest online sportsbooks in the world. It’s even older than Sports Interaction, a household name here in Canada.

Since 1994, Parimatch has branched out from Ukraine into several European markets and recently has made a big push into North America through Canada. It is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (Licence No. OGL/2024/402/0624) and maintains an office in the country.

Parimatch’s reputation is a bit mixed, but it is a legit sportsbook with a lot of history. It’s most well-known for its impressive esports betting markets and crypto banking options. We’ll go over these positives and more in this Parimatch review. For now, here’s an overview of the sportsbook’s biggest pros and cons.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast payouts ❌ Few banking options ✅ Helpful 24/7 live support ❌ 20x wagering requirement on welcome bonus ✅ Wide esports betting markets

Is Parimatch legal in Canada?

Yes, Parimatch is legal in Canada except for Ontario. Parimatch is an offshore sportsbook, which makes it legal to play in every province and territory without a formal regulated market. At time of writing, this is every province and territory besides Ontario.

Ontario sportsbooks must have a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario through its subsidiary iGaming Ontario. Parimatch does not have an iGaming Ontario licence and it’s unlikely that it will apply for one in the future.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses are usually the best way to extend your bankroll when you sign up for a new sportsbook. Let’s take a closer look at the Parimatch new customer offer, its terms and conditions, and the other Parimatch bonuses available for existing users.

100% on First Deposit up to $500

New players can claim a 100% deposit match on your first deposit up to $500. All you need to do is sign up to Parimatch and place a qualifying deposit of $20 or more into your account. Parimatch will match whatever you put in up to $500.

This is an ongoing offer, but it might expire soon so you don’t want to miss out. After you open your account, you will have four days to make your first deposit. When you get your bonus, there is a seven-day expiration date on your bets. You must satisfy the 20x wagering requirement before this expiry period ends. Only single wagers with 1.5+ odds (over -200) and parlays with three or more legs and 1.7+ odds (over -143) contribute to the wagering requirement.

Overall, this is a solid bonus. 100% deposit match offers are always good value for new bettors and a $500 maximum bonus is a solid amount for more experienced bettors. With all this being said, the Parimatch bonus terms are a bit strict, so this offer is probably best for sports bettors with a bit more experience.

Ongoing Promotions

The Parimatch welcome bonus is just one of the offers available to sports bettors in Canada. Here are the three main ongoing promos for existing users we found while doing this Parimatch review.

Parlay Bonus Boost

Parimatch gives you boosted profits on every single successful parlay with more than three legs and combined odds over 1.4 (-250). The more legs in your parlay, the bigger your boost. It starts at a modest 3% boost for three legs, then 5% for 4 legs, and goes all the way up to a 50% boost on parlays with 20 legs.

Boosted Odds for more drive

Find the Parimatch Boosted Odds menu to find special pre-match bets with enhanced odds. These wagers offer better odds and bigger returns. They can turn a normal bet into one with incredible value. New ones are available every single day. You’ll find boosted bets for almost every sport, including basketball, hockey, and soccer.

2 Goals Ahead Bonus

If you’re a soccer betting fan, you can rest easy when your team goes up by two goals. The Parimatch 2 Goals Ahead offer automatically pays out as soon as your team takes a two-goal lead. It doesn’t matter what happens next. Your team could end up drawing the match or even suffer a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. You will still win your moneyline bet.

Bet Builder

The Parimatch Bet Builder allows you to quickly make same-game parlays for select soccer, basketball, and cricket matches. You can also use it for live games, but the market selection will be a little bit smaller. The maximum amount of bet you can combine into one parlay is 10, which is around the industry average for Bet Builder features.

Sports Betting

Now that we’ve talked about Parimatch as a company, its major pros and cons, and its bonus offers, we can dive into the more general aspects of what it has to offer.

Leagues and Betting Options

The most important thing about a sportsbook are the leagues it has available to bet on. Parimatch has hundreds of leagues to wager on across 20 sports, including major sports like basketball and niche options, such as cricket. Generally speaking, Parimatch is better for the major leagues, so let’s examine the best leagues to bet on at Parimatch Canada.

NBA

There may only be one NBA team in Canada, but the league regularly tops the list of the most popular sports to bet on in Canada. If you’re one of the huge group of NBA betting fans in Canada, Parimatch is a great option for you. The sportsbook has close to 400 unique wagers available for every regular season game. This includes the main three betting markets (moneyline, totals, and spreads), with alternative lines for each option, and player/team props.

NFL

The NFL is the most popular football league in Canada and widely popular with sports bettors in the country. Parimatch’s NFL betting options aren’t as impressive as its NBA betting selections. There are less player props, but you’ll still find a robust number of team props, alternative lines, boosted bets, and same-game parlay opportunities.

NHL

Ice hockey, or as Canadians say “hockey,” dominates the sporting landscape in the Great White North, so we were happy to find so many hockey bets available at Parimatch. With over 700 wagers per game, its NHL betting markets might be Parimatch’s best sports betting market behind esports. The variety of props are especially impressive. You can bet on face-offs, powerplay situations, and more. If that’s not enough, Parimatch also has OHL, WHL, AHL, and QMJHL bets.

English Premier League

For fans of The Beautiful Game, Parimatch has 2,000+ wagers for every English Premier League game. These EPL betting markets include three-way moneyline bets, handicaps, and more player props than almost every other sportsbook in Canada. Most sites offer basic Anytime Goalscorer wagers. You can place these bets at Parimatch along with shots, shots on target, tackles, and many other unique player prop markets.

Betting Odds

Parimatch has competitive betting odds for most sports. Its soccer betting odds stand out the most though, since it’s usually the first to market for player props. We also noticed that esports live bets tend to be more balanced than at other sites. Additionally, the amount of boosted bets and early payout promos gives you a little extra value around the edges compared to other Canadian sports betting sites.

Live Betting and Streaming

We found live betting at Parimatch to be a mixed bag. On one hand, the markets and odds are very standard. On the other, the layout is really enjoyable. Live betting menus can often feel clustered and confusing, which is the last thing you want when trying to place a quick bet. The Parimatch live betting menu is clean and simple, with nice design touches, like the one-tap live streaming option.

Parimatch live streaming feature isn’t available for all sports, but you can watch several lower league soccer matches, table tennis, horse racing, esports, and more as long as you have a funded account.

Mobile App

There is no Parimatch app in Canada. All sports betting apps in Canada are for the Ontario market. Since Parimatch doesn’t have an Ontario licence, it doesn’t have an app. However, it does have a great mobile site that you can use on all iOS and Android devices. All you have to do is open the app through your phone’s mobile browser (Google Chrome, Safari, etc.).

In our expert opinion, the Parimatch mobile site is miles better than the desktop site. It runs much smoother, and, for some reason, the laggy transition screen doesn’t appear as often. The layout is also more condensed and streamlined. It really looks like a top-quality betting app, even if it’s just a mobile site.

Device Rating iOS App Store N/A Google Play Store N/A

Expert Opinion: Cody Aceveda Parimatch is a sportsbook I like, but it’s not one that everyone will enjoy. For example, if you’re a fan of a niche sport, I probably would recommend bet365 or BET99. Those sportsbooks have more niche sports available to bet on and deeper sports betting markets overall. On the other hand, if you like esports betting, Parimatch would be one of the first sportsbooks I recommend to you. It has comprehensive markets for Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and other popular esports. It also makes it super simple to watch those sports live. Besides its sports betting markets, Parimatch payment methods is another thing I’m split on. E-wallet users won’t find any options at Parimatch, but, if you like crypto, it's a great sportsbook for you. Parimatch accepts seven different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Tether. This allows it to have instant payouts and low minimum transaction amounts, which are ideal for casual bettors, which I am. If you don’t use crypto, Interac and Visa/Mastercard are good alternatives. If those alternatives weren’t available, my opinion about Parimatch would be very different. The final feature that stood out to me in this Parimatch review is the user experience on desktop versus mobile. On desktop, I really didn’t like the slow transitions between screens on the Parimatch website. It didn’t ruin my sports betting experience, but it slowed it down. This wasn’t a problem at all on the mobile site. Parimatch mobile is fast and much more intuitive than the desktop version. It honestly felt the same as using a top iOS or Android app. Overall, I would recommend Parimatch for esports fans, crypto users, and mobile sports bettors. It’s a good option for other types of bettors in Canada, but I think these people will enjoy what Parimatch has to offer.

Payment Methods

One of the disappointing things about this Parimatch review was its payment methods. We like that you can use Visa, Mastercard, and Interac, since they are the most popular banking options in Canada. Being able to use crypto is also nice, but the lack of e-wallet and prepaid card options is a little disappointing.

Deposit Methods

While the payment methods below are a bit limited compared to other sports betting sites in Canada, all Parimatch deposits are instant, and there are no transaction fees. Additionally, the variety of cryptocurrencies available is impressive, even if we would like to have more fiat payment options.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Visa $20 Mastercard $20 Interac $20 Bitcoin $50 Bitcoin Cash $50 Ethereum $20 Litecoin $5 TRON $20 USDT ERC20 $20 USDT TRC20 $5

Withdrawal Methods

The Parimatch withdrawal methods are even more limited than the deposit options. That said, we like that Interac is available. It’s by far the most convenient way to withdraw money from sportsbooks in Canada.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Interac $20 Bitcoin $100 Bitcoin Cash $100 Ethereum $30 Litecoin $5 TRON $30 USDT ERC20 $35 USDT TRC20 $15

Payout Speed

Parimatch payout speed comes down to your preferred withdrawal method. The sportsbook will approve most withdrawal requests in minutes. If you cash out with Bitcoin or other crypto, you should actually get your money in less than a few hours. Interac withdrawals take longer — usually 1-3 business days, depending on your bank.

Parimatch allows you to track your withdrawals when they are pending, but, like we said, they usually aren’t pending very long. Larger withdrawals may take longer to be approved. Also, cryptocurrency is the only viable option for large withdrawals, since Interac has a maximum withdrawal limit of $3,000 per transaction. Parimatch has a withdrawal limit of $30,000 per week.

Customer Support

If you have any problems with your account, you can contact Parimatch customer support using the 24/7 live chat feature or by email at support.ca@parimatch.com. The site also has a basic FAQ page for common issues that Canadian bettors run into. We’ve tested the customer support for this Parimatch review and came away with a positive experience. Although, there were some quirks.

For one, email responses are not as fast as other sites. Generally speaking, Parimatch will get back to you in under 48 hours, but we’ve seen other Parimatch reviews from bettors that say it took them considerably longer. On the other hand, the live chat was much faster and much more reliable. It never took us more than five minutes to connect with an agent. We did have to clarify once that we were asking a question about Parimatch Canada and not their general site. Other than that, responses were very clear and helpful.

The only thing Parimatch lacks is a phone line, but very few sportsbooks based outside of Canada offer this, so we can’t mark them down too much for that.

User Experience

Sportsbook user experience encapsulates all the features you interact with as you bet on sports, the ways you can manage your account, and the ways to stay within your budget. Here are those features for Parimatch.

Ease of Use

In general, Parimatch Canada is easy to use. The site’s layout is relatively simple, with clear and intuitive icons. There are some long loading screens on the desktop site, so expect to see the Leeds logo a lot (Parimatch sponsors the EPL club). Other than that, we can’t complain. Deposits and withdrawals are simple and the process for verifying your identity is straightforward.

Managing Your Account

Parimatch gives you a few ways to manage your account. Most of them are superficial, but nice to have nonetheless. For example, you can change the display mode from dark to light. More importantly, you can choose your preferred language between English and French, which is a must-have feature in Canada. You can also switch odds formats and save preferred banking options.

Responsible Gambling Options

Parimatch has multiple responsible gambling tools, including daily, weekly, and monthly deposit and loss limits. You can also opt in to reality checks that alert you if a session has gone over a certain time limit. If you need a break, Parimatch has tools for short and long-term timeout periods as well as permanent self exclusion. You can find all of these tools in your Parimatch account settings page.

Stand Out Feature: Quick Bets In this Parimatch review, we’ve already discussed the clean design of the live betting menu and the in-play betting markets. One thing we didn’t mention is the Quick Betts menu. This feature is great for live bettors because it gives you unique bets that you will only find when you bet on sports live, such as next team to score or whether there will be a goal in the half. These wagers are available elsewhere in the live betting page, but they are usually buried. Having them in one central place is a nice touch that we appreciate, especially since the odds can change rapidly when betting on sports live. Every second counts and Parimatch knows this.

Final Verdict

Parimatch is a very good sportsbook with great crypto banking options, competitive odds, and good markets for the major leagues. It also has reliable 24/7 customer support, a top-notch mobile site, and instant payouts for most withdrawal methods. There are some negatives, like the 20x wagering requirement and a limited number of fiat payment methods. However, we think the positives outweigh these negatives.

Follow the links in this Parimatch review to go to the Parimatch Canada website. Fill out the registration form. Deposit money into your new Parimatch account. You must deposit $20 or more to claim your bonus. Parimatch will match 100% of your deposit amount with free bets up to $500.

To sum it up, Parimatch is worth giving a shot. If you’re ready to try it out for yourself, here’s an overview of how to create your account:

If you follow these steps, you can claim your bonus and start betting in under 20 minutes. Let us know what you think, and don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.

FAQ

Is it safe to be on Parimatch?

Yes, Parimatch is safe. It is a brand with over 30 years of history and licences from multiple respectable governing agencies. These licences ensure that the sportsbook is safe and that it is regularly audited.

Why can’t I withdraw from Parimatch?

If you can’t withdraw from Parimatch, you probably have not verified your identity. Just go to your account page and find the Account Verification option. Then, follow the steps provided to upload a copy of your ID. If you have already done this, you may have already hit the Parimatch withdrawal limit of $30,000 per week. If you haven’t hit this limit, you should contact customer service.

How long does it take to get money from Parimatch?

Parimatch processes most withdrawal requests in minutes, but the actual time it will take for you to get your money depends on your withdrawal method. Crypto withdrawals always take less than 24 hours — many process in less than one hour. Interac withdrawals, on the other hand, average around 1-3 business days.

Is Parimatch licensed in Ontario?

No, Parimatch is not licensed in Ontario. The sportsbook is licensed by the Government of Curacao (Licence No. OGL/2024/402/0624). This licence allows bettors from all over Canada to use Parimatch legally, except for in Ontario.