Tooniebet Promo Code Guide for February 2026

Information Offer Details Tooniebet Bonus Code No code needed Bonus Type First deposit bonus Bonus Description 100% up to $150 Minimum Deposit $30 Wagering Requirements 6x (bonus + deposit) Type of Bet Single bets and parlays Minimum Odds 2.00 (+100) on single bets and 1.50 (-200) per selection in parlays Sign up Go to Tooniebet

How to Claim the Tooniebet Bonus

If you want to activate the welcome bonus at ToonieBet, the first thing to note is that you won't need a Toonie Bet promo code. Instead, follow these steps below to claim the free $150 bonus money for new users:

Open your account: Visit the official website of ToonieBet Canada and tap the “Register” button on the homepage. Select the sports welcome offer and fill out the registration form with your accurate information. Make a deposit: Once your registration is successful, go to the cashier and choose your preferred payment method. Now, top up your balance with at least $30 to activate the offer. Place eligible bets: To release the bonus cash, you'll need to play through your first deposit at least once. The bet you choose to place must have a minimum of 1.50 odds and must be settled. Fulfil the wagering requirements: To make your bonus available for withdrawal, you must wager it alongside your initial deposit amount 6x on qualifying bets. Withdraw bonus and winnings: After completing the wagering requirements, the deposit bonus cash will be transferred to your real balance. You will now be able to withdraw it along with any winnings you accumulated from wagering

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming the welcome bonus, here are some important terms and conditions you need to note:

No need to enter a Toonie Bet promo code to obtain the bonus.

The minimum qualifying deposit for the promo is $30.

When wagering, you can place single bets with minimum odds of 2.00 (+100).

Also, parlay bets with minimum odds of 1.50 (-200) per selection can be placed.

per selection can be placed. Bets that don't contribute to wagering include cashed-out or system bets, void bets, bets placed with bonus money, or a free bet.

The 6x wagering requirements must be met within a period of 30 days from when you made the deposit.

from when you made the deposit. The maximum bet you can place when wagering the bonus is $75.

Any deposits made with Skrill or Neteller do not qualify for this promotion.

Bonuses for Existing Users

In addition to the welcome offer, various deposit bonuses and perks are available on the operator's site for existing customers. Here’s a quick overview of some of the main options:

Weekly Reload Bonus

The weekly reload bonus is a 50% match offer of up to $750 that you can claim once each week. To get your hands on it, deposit at least $30 between Monday 00:00 UTC and Sunday 23:59 UTC. The bonus will only be unlocked after contacting the support team, so ensure you don't forget to do this. An 8x wagering requirement is attached to the bonus cash plus deposit, and it must be met within 30 days of its allocation.

Parlay Boost

The parlay boost becomes available if you win a multibet that has 3 or more selections. Each selection must have minimum odds of 1.40 (-250) for the boost to kick in. What you'll get is a 100% boost on winnings, which is automatically added to the initial amount after settlement.

However, the exact boost percentage each player is eligible for depends on the number of qualifying selections on the slip. Below are examples:

4 selections – 5% boost

8 selections – 15% boost

15 selections – 55% boost

21+ selections – 100% boost

Bet Builder

The bet builder promo comes with a 50% risk-free offer of up to $75. To participate in it, you must place a successful bet builder on events with total odds of 1.70+. The minimum bet amount you can place to qualify is $30. If your first bet builder is losing, you'll get 50% stakeback up to a $75 bonus bet.

To receive the bonus bet, you must send a message to customer service via live chat or email. After receiving it, you must stake the full amount on regular sports or on virtual sports within 3 days. Any winnings you get should then be rolled over at least 3x on minimum odds of 1.50.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

The best sports betting sites in Canada always have their own welcome packages. We compared the ToonieBet welcome bonus with that of BET99 to see which offered the best value. At BET99, the bonus amount is $500, but you'll receive it only if your first bet settles as a loss. The process of claiming the bonus is also not easy compared to ToonieBet.

It is released in four instalments and offered as a bonus bet with a 14-day validity. Although there are no wagering requirements, the promotion's design is far too complicated. The ToonieBet bonus is easier to claim, has a longer 30-day validity, and is activated upon win or loss.

Info Tooniebet BET99 Bonus Amount Up to $150 Up to $500 Wagering Requirements 6x - Time Limit 30 days 14 days

Sports Betting with Tooniebet

The sportsbook section on ToonieBet boasts over 28 sports with 200+ leagues and competitions. Whether your preference is live betting or pre-match betting, there are enough events to choose from daily.

Available Leagues

ToonieBet features a full and exciting calendar of sports events for Canadian bettors. Everything from homegrown leagues to international competitions is available to bet on. Here's a look at some of the most popular ones for sports fans and bettors in Canada:

NHL

Hockey is a major sport that's considered the heart and soul of Canadian sports betting. ToonieBet understands this and puts it front and centre by covering regular season games, playoffs, and the Stanley Cup. A wide variety of betting markets are always available to choose from. Some popular options include moneyline, totals, puck line, period betting, and player props.

NFL and CFL

Football fans in Canada can cheer on their CFL favourites and place bets on various markets during the season. In addition to bet options like spreads and totals, outright bets on the Grey Cup are also popular with bettors. There's also a full spectrum of betting options that extend across the border to the NFL in the United States. Bettors can track games from the playoffs to the Super Bowl and enjoy good prices on parlays, totals, and more.

NBA

NBA betting offers Canadian basketball fans a chance to enjoy the fast-paced action of the pitch in real-time. There are dozens of bet types, including spreads, totals, and individual player stats, with very good odds. On ToonieBet, games are listed from the preseason through to the finals, alongside player points, rebounds, and assists. All the information you need to bet smart has been provided to enhance your overall experience.

EPL

For many Canadian sports bettors, soccer betting has become a very attractive venture. Although leagues like MLS in North America and the World Cup are popular, nothing matches the intensity of the EPL. Every premiership season, ToonieBet covers the entire tournament to give bettors plenty of opportunities to bet on teams and players. On top of the regular result markets, other popular bet options include goal scorers, total goals, and double chance.

Live Betting and Streaming

During our ToonieBet review, one of the most interesting features we came across was the in-play section. You can access the live sports betting page by tapping the red “Live” button to view all currently ongoing events. In a month, ToonieBet features an average of 85,000 live events across popular sports and niche disciplines.

Some games are also available to stream on your device if you want a more immersive experience. Leagues like EPL may not be broadcast live due to copyright laws, but you'll often find streams of smaller events. One of the best aspects of ToonieBet's live streaming feature is its quality. The video is presented in full HD and can be viewed on the ToonieBet app or directly on a web browser.

Unlike pre-game betting, live wagering is both fun and nerve-racking. Odds are constantly being updated during play, and the markets keep refreshing. If you're attentive, there are always multiple opportunities to get more value on your bets. Some popular bets you can place on live games include covering the spread, player props, or halftime results.

Mobile App

ToonieBet offers a complete betting experience with its mobile application. The software can be downloaded and installed on iOS and Android smartphones. Like the website, the ToonieBet app is designed for comfortable betting, with added clarity and convenience. It's secure and offers smooth navigation to make your betting feel natural.

Users can access live streams and enjoy the same bonus offers featured on the website. The security of the app is also not in doubt, as ToonieBet has incorporated features to keep your deposits and bets safe. In terms of overall performance, the app's user experience is excellent. Real-time notifications are supported to keep you abreast of the latest sports info.

Canadians also enjoy access to secure payment options, responsive support, and extensive sports coverage. To install on iPhones, ensure your device is running iOS 15.0 or later. For Android, you can get the best experience by installing it on devices running version 11 and upward.

Security

ToonieBet understands the importance of safety and uses multi-layered SSL encryption to achieve this. The site is also protected by firewalls, access control tools, and fraud detection software. With these features, the operator safeguards the financial and personal information of customers registered on the platform. Above all, ToonieBet is licensed by the Tobique Gaming Commission and operates within the legal framework of Canada's iGaming industry.

Payment Methods

As a registered customer at ToonieBet, you can deposit and withdraw funds using various banking options. The supported types are credit cards, e-wallets, online transfers, and mobile money. Here's a complete list of payment methods available on the platform:

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Interac 0% $10 Instant Visa 0% $20 Instant Mastercard 0% $20 Instant Apple Pay 0% $20 Instant MuchBetter 0% $10 Instant Skrill 1-Tap 0% $20 Instant Skrill 0% $20 Instant

Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Interac 0% $10 0-5 business days Visa 0% $20 0-5 business days MuchBetter 0% $10 0-5 business days Skrill 1-Tap 0% $20 0-5 business days Skrill 0% $20 0-5 business days

Tooniebet Customer Service

Canadian bettors have 24/7 access to a professional customer service team at ToonieBet. Here’s how to reach them:

Phone Number +1 (855) 529-1308 Email Address support@tooniebet-casinos.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

The support channels at ToonieBet sportsbook are designed to accommodate different preferences. Using the live chat option offers a faster response than the email channel on average. For instance, if you made a deposit and want to activate your bonus. It's best to get help via live chat. The average time of response for this option is just 1 minute. The email response time is a bit longer as it varies from 15-30 minutes. However, it's the best option for complicated issues like account verification.

Responsible Gaming with Tooniebet

At ToonieBet, you can manage your gambling habits by taking advantage of various tools provided by the operator. The first is the deposit limit tool, which lets you set a cap on your daily, weekly, or monthly deposits. If you feel you'll be better off staying away, a self-exclusion option is available to restrict access to the website. Activating any of these resources, however, is not as straightforward as just visiting your account settings. You will need to communicate with the ToonieBet support team via email or live chat to make a request.

Expert Opinion

The most important highlight during my review of this site was realizing that I didn't need a Toonie Bet promo code to claim bonuses. Instead, what really mattered was making sure to sign up with the correct account information, making a first deposit and fulfilling the specified wagering requirements. For other promotions, the activation processes are also straightforward. Some other interesting things that stood out for me include:

Quick no-KYC registration: Opening a new account at ToonieBet is easy and fast. There are no mandatory KYC hurdles you need to pass to get started, you'll do this later.

Opening a new account at ToonieBet is easy and fast. There are no mandatory KYC hurdles you need to pass to get started, you'll do this later. Sports lineup: The variety of sports options at ToonieBet is impressive. Popular Canadian leagues are covered, alongside tournaments from USA and Europe.

The variety of sports options at ToonieBet is impressive. Popular Canadian leagues are covered, alongside tournaments from USA and Europe. Exciting sports promos: Bettors have access to multiple bonuses to make the betting experience more exciting. Some fun promotions I liked are parlay boosts, the bet builder stakeback, and weekly reloads.

Summary

ToonieBet offers a welcome bonus of up to $150 to Canadian bettors who successfully open an account. No promo code is required to claim this offer, so you don't have to search for one. The operator doesn't stop here but goes on to feature multiple ongoing promotions for existing customers. They include the weekly reload bonus, parlay boost, bet builder, and a weekly cashback deal. To enjoy these perks, you must sign up, and fortunately, the process is easy. As a registered member, you'll never run out of events to bet on. Over 200 leagues are featured on the website across sports like hockey, basketball, soccer, and Canadian football.

FAQ

Does ToonieBet offer bonuses?

Yes, ToonieBet offers different kinds of bonuses to new and existing users on the website. There's a welcome bonus, reload bonuses, cashback offers, parlay boosts, and bet builders.

Is it legal to play at Tooniebet in Canada?

Yes, it is completely legal to register and place bets at ToonieBet in Canada. The sportsbook is operated by Tobix Limited and has a valid license from the Tobique Gaming Commission.

Is Tooniebet licensed in Ontario?

Yes, ToonieBet is licensed by the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission. The sportsbook received authorization from iGaming Ontario in late 2024 before opening to the rest of Canada.

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my Tooniebet account?.

Yes, you can set limits on your daily, weekly, and monthly deposits at ToonieBet to control spending. However, the only way to activate this is by contacting customer support and putting in your request.

Is there a ToonieBet no deposit bonus?

No, ToonieBet does not offer any no deposit bonuses to Canadians bettors currently. All ongoing promotions on the website require a deposit to your account to be unlocked.

Does ToonieBet have live chat?

Yes, the ToonieBet sportsbook has a live chat feature for instant communication with the customer service team. It's available 24/7 and can be accessed on the website by tapping the “Live Chat” button.