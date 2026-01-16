BET99 Promo Code in January 2026: Use GOAL99 and unlock a $800 First Bet Encore

Information Offer Details BET99 Bonus Code GOAL99 Bonus Type First Bet Offer Bonus Description $800 First Bet Encore Minimum Deposit $20 Wagering Requirements 1x Type of Bet Single bets, parlays and same-game parlays Minimum Odds N/A

How to Claim the bet99 Bonus using the Promo Code

The first thing you need to know about the bonus is that it’s super easy to redeem. Let’s go over how to claim the BET99 welcome bonus with a simple step-by-step guide:

Use the links in this page to go to the BET99 website Select the green Join icon to start the registration process. Create a username and password for your new account. Make sure your password is strong, unique, and something you’ll remember. Fill out the rest of the registration form with your email, name, address, phone number, and other personal information. Enter the BET99 bonus code GOAL99 and finish creating your account. Find the wallet page, choose your preferred payment method, and make your $20+ minimum deposit.

Once you fund your account, you can place your first wager. If you lose your bet, you will get four bonus bets, each equal to 25% of your initial stake (up to $800 combined).

Bonus Terms and Conditions

All sportsbook bonuses have terms and conditions that you need to know about before you sign up. Here are the key points you should understand before claiming the BET99 promo code:

Available to new customers only.

Users must be over the legal gambling age (19+ except in certain provinces)

$20 minimum deposit requirement.

Once your deposit has been made, you have 14 days to place your qualifying bet .

. The promotion is only valid for your first cash sports wager.

Bets that are cashed out do not qualify.

Bonus bets are only awarded if you lose your first wager.

Total maximum reward is $800 spread across four individual bonus bets (each worth 25% of your total bonus). Individual bonus bets cannot be split across multiple wagers.

(each worth 25% of your total bonus). Individual bonus bets cannot be split across multiple wagers. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours after your first bet is settled. Bonus bets expire 14 days after issuance.

Bonuses for Existing Users

The BET99 welcome bonus is just one of many offers available to players. Here are some of the top ongoing promos that you can take advantage of once you sign up.

NFL Watch and Bet

BET99 is one of the few sportsbooks in Canada with NFL live streams. If you’ve placed a bet at any point in the last 10 months, you can watch select NFL games through your BET99 account. This feature is available everywhere in Canada, excluding Ontario. It’s not a promo exactly, but it’s a great perk that all NFL fans who bet with BET99 should take advantage of while you can.

Gridiron Gauntlet

Successfully select a player to score a touchdown in the NHL Playoffs to compete for a share of $5,000 in sports bonus bets. Qualifying wagers must be at least $1 and not more than $25.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

The best way to rate the BET99 bonus is to compare it to other promo codes and top bonus offers, so let’s see how BET99 stacks up with the Sports Interaction welcome bonus.

As you’ve seen, new BET99 customers can claim up to $800 in bonus bets if they lose their first wager. Sports Interaction provides a more direct bonus by matching 125% of your first deposit up to $750. At first, it’s a no-brainer to say that the Sports Interaction offer is better because it gives guaranteed funds, regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet. However, looking at the terms and conditions are key here.

The BET99 promo code offer has a simple 1x wagering requirement. With Sports Interaction, the wagering requirements are 6x. This means you have to wager your bonus amount six times before you can withdraw your winnings. At BET99, you can collect your winnings as soon as you use your bonus bet. For me, this makes the BET99 bonus clearly better, but of course, everyone has their own preferences. Both promos have good value and are easy to claim. You should pick the bonus best for you.

Info BET99 Sports Interaction Bonus Amount $800 $750 Wagering Requirements 1x 6x Time Limit 14 days 60 days

If neither of these bonuses interests you, check out the bet365 bonus code.

Sports Betting with BET99

Now that we’ve gone over the BET99 promo code in detail and compared it to another top bonus, let’s take a look at the other features that make BET99 stand out in Canada. If you're looking for more detail, check out our BET99 review.

Available Leagues

Most betting sites based in Canada have lacklustre markets for non-North American sports. BET99 is one of the few exceptions. You can bet on the top North American leagues, like the NFL, NHL, and NBA, along with major international sports leagues, such as the Premier League and LaLiga.

Live Betting and Streaming

BET99 is one of the best sportsbooks in Canada for live betting and live streaming because it has so many options available. The live betting markets are what you’d expect from a top site, including props and live same-game parlays. Its live streaming options are far better than other top sportsbooks’ though. Most sites give you a handful of foreign basketball leagues or low-level niche sports. BET99 allows you to stream NFL games, ATP tennis tournaments, and more as long as you’ve placed a bet in the last ten months.

Mobile App

The BET99 mobile app is available on both iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It offers more streamlined navigation and convenient live streaming compared to the desktop site. Visa and Mastercard deposits and withdrawals are also faster thanks to Apple Pay integration on iOS. Both iOS and Android apps are highly-rated, but some users have reported bugs and crashes on Android, so keep that in mind before betting.

Security

BET99 is a secure sportsbook that utilises industry-leading TLS encryption protocols on its website and betting apps, as well as real-time IC360 fraud and privacy monitoring and other data protection features. All your personal information and transactions are encrypted to prevent access from bad actors. BET99’s security features are regularly audited and tested by government agencies, including iGaming Ontario, one of the strictest regulators in the world.

Payment Methods

One of the few standout negatives about BET99 is that it only accepts a limited amount of payment methods. That said, this is largely because of regulatory requirements. Most Canadians will be happy with the options available at BET99, such as Interac and Visa/Mastercard.

See the full list of BET99 banking options below.

BET99 Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa None $20 Instant Mastercard None $20 Instant Interac None $20 Instant Apple Pay None $20 Instant Instant Bank Transfer None $20 Instant INSTADEBIT None $20 Instant MuchBetter None $20 Instant

BET99 Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Visa None $20 Up to 72 hours Mastercard None $20 Up to 72 hours Interac None $20 Up to 72 hours Apple Pay None $20 Up to 72 hours Instant Bank Transfer None $20 Up to 72 hours INSTADEBIT None $20 Up to 72 hours MuchBetter None $20 Up to 72 hours

BET99 Customer Service

If you have any issues with your account or just have a question about BET99, you can contact customer support via 24/7 live chat or by email at support@BET99.com. The site also has a dedicated help centre with FAQ articles and guides to common issues.

Phone Number N/A Email Address support@BET99.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

For a brand based in Canada, I was disappointed to see that BET99 doesn’t offer phone support. Other than that, I have no complaints about the BET99 customer service. The live chat is easy to access and reliable. Agents are helpful and usually resolve issues quickly. The email option takes longer (usually 1-3 business days), but this is standard compared to other top sportsbooks.

The most impressive aspect of BET99’s customer service is its help centre. Very few sportsbooks provide such clear and comprehensive support materials for the Canadian sports betting market.

Responsible Gaming

BET99 offers a wide variety of ways for bettors to gamble responsibly. On your main account page, you can set daily, weekly, and monthly limits on losses, total bet amounts, and amount of bets placed. You can also set time limits and enter voluntary short-term timeout periods. For long-term or permanent breaks, BET99 offers temporary and permanent self-exclusion.

Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda

The $800 First Bet Encore is just one of many things that stand out to me about BET99. In my opinion, it’s one of the top sportsbooks in Canada. Here are some of my favourite features, then I’ll touch on areas it could do better.

NFL Live Streaming: BET99’s partnership with the NFL means you can watch NFL games live on your phone or computer on the BET99 website in Canada. It’s one of the few sites with this feature, and I appreciate that it’s available to anyone who’s placed a bet in the last ten months. Other sites have much stricter requirements.

BET99’s partnership with the NFL means you can watch NFL games live on your phone or computer on the BET99 website in Canada. It’s one of the few sites with this feature, and I appreciate that it’s available to anyone who’s placed a bet in the last ten months. Other sites have much stricter requirements. Ongoing Promos: BET99 does a great job of keeping users engaged with new promos for the NFL, NBA, and other top leagues . Bettors can also enjoy daily boosted odds and profit boost offers.

BET99 does a great job of keeping users engaged with new promos for the . Bettors can also enjoy daily boosted odds and profit boost offers. Wide Betting Markets: BET99 has over 30 sports available to bet on, including all the top major North American sports leagues, top international leagues (EPL, LaLiga, SHL, etc.), and niche sports from around the globe.

The only major downsides are the limited banking options and lack of phone support. Overall, I don’t think these negatives outweigh the many positives. I would recommend BET99 to any sports bettor in Canada.

Summary

BET99 is one of the top sportsbooks in Canada. Its welcome bonus is an example of that. $800 is a good maximum value for experienced bettors and the extra security of getting your first bet back is a great safety blanket for newbies. There are other sites with more flexible offers, such as bet365. Overall, though, BET99 is a very solid sportsbook. It’s easy to sign up and has great NFL, NBA, and soccer betting markets, as well as a generous welcome bonus.

If you want to bet on the NFL or other sports at BET99, use our BET99 promo code GOAL99 to claim your $800 First Bet Encore welcome bonus now.

FAQ

What is the bonus code for bet99?

The BET99 promo code is GOAL99. This unlocks an $800 First Bet Encore bonus on your first cash wager. All you need to do is use the code when you sign up, deposit $20 into your account, and place your first bet before the offer expires.

Does bet99 offer a no deposit bonus?

No, there is no BET99 no deposit bonus available in Canada. The BET99 promo code and $800 First Bet Encore welcome bonus require a $20 minimum deposit. All other BET99 promos have minimum bet amount requirements.

How do you claim your bonus on bet99?

To claim your BET99 welcome bonus, just sign up using the promo code GOAL99. After that, make a $20 deposit and place your first wager on any eligible market. If you lose your bet, you’ll get back four individual bonus bets, each one worth 25% your initial stake (up to $800 collectively).

Is it legal to play at bet99 in Canada?

Yes. BET99 is legal to play in Canada thanks to its licenses from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission. These are the two top online gambling regulators in Canada. Their licenses ensure that BET99 is legal to play in all of the country.

What documents are required for the KYC verification process?

You will need to provide a non-expired, government-issued identity document to complete the BET99 KYC verification process. This could be a driver’s license, provincial ID card (excluding Health Cards), passport, or permanent resident card.

Can I set responsible gambling limits on my bet99 account?

Yes, BET99 offers daily, weekly, and monthly deposit, bet count, bet transaction, time, loss, and bet amount limits. You can access all of these responsible gambling tools by navigating to your account page, selecting Account Settings, then Limits.

What happens to my bet if a game is postponed or cancelled?

In general, if an event has been postponed or cancelled, your wager will be pending for 48 hours. If the event has not taken place within those 48 hours, BET99 will refund your wager. However, some wagers may be considered valid if the market was decided during playtime (e.g., a first-quarter prop bet on an NBA game that was abandoned in the third quarter).