Knicks vs Spurs Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 6/3/2026

These two teams have taken rather different paths to the Finals. The Knicks have cruised through the postseason so far, beating out the Hawks in six before sweeping the 76ers and Cavaliers in back-to-back series. They are currently on an 11-game win streak and have gone 12-2 overall in the 2026 playoffs. The Knicks have returned to the Finals after a 17-year absence; they will now look to clinch their first NBA title since 1973.

The Spurs in contrast had to come through a mighty battle against reigning champions OKC to get back to the Finals for the first time since 2014. The series lead in the Western Conference Final went back and forth across seven epic games, with San Antonio finally prevailing with a 111-103 win in the Paycom Center on Saturday night.

Both of these stood out all year with their energy and talent on the court, and the Finals series promises to be box-office entertainment. Can San Antonio shake off the fatigue and put up one more memorable series? Or is this the year the Knicks finally go all the way? Game 1 from Texas will certainly answer a few questions as the NBA season enters its final stretch.

Knicks vs Spurs Predictions - 8.30pm EST - 6/3

Spurs -4.5 (-118)

Under 218.5 (-114)

Victor Wembanyama 3.5+ blocks (+100)

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Knicks vs Spurs Odds

Spread: Spurs -4.5 (-118)

Spurs -4.5 (-118) Moneyline: Knicks +170, Spurs -205

Knicks +170, Spurs -205 Total: 218.5

Knicks vs Spurs Picks

Spurs to keep rolling and cover

The Knicks look to have the advantage going into Game 1, enjoying more than a week’s rest while San Antonio fought it out with the Thunder. But this Spurs team is resilient and hugely talented, and that should take it through at home to win and cover the spread.

The Knicks have gone a mediocre 21-27 ATS while on the road this year while San Antonio is 28-20-1 at home. The Spurs have covered in 12 of their 18 postseason games to date, going 3-1 ATS against OKC. The key will be getting on top of the Knicks early; the hosts’ average of 31.2 first quarter points ranks second in the NBA, while San Antonio’s Wemby-led defense gives up just 27.4 ppg in the opening period (4th in NBA).

Wednesday’s visitors have not faced a single opponent of the Spurs’ caliber this postseason and that difference is going to tell as San Antonio shrugs off its fatigue and comes through to strike first in this series.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 1: Spurs -4.5 points @ -118

Defense dominates in SA - Under 218.5

Monday’s game brings together two of the NBA’s tightest defenses. The Knicks have allowed 108.8 ppg so far across the regular and postseason, ranking fourth in the league, while the Spurs place sixth with 110.5 ppg - and that is after the seven-game slog with the prolific Thunder, whom they met a total of 10 times over 2025-26. It is not unreasonable, then, to expect a low total for Game 1 as these teams feel each other out to start the Finals.

The Spurs D, led by Wembanyama’s incredible presence around the hoop, do a better job than almost anyone at shutting down opposing shooters. San Antonio has an effective FG% against of 51.4%, the best mark of any team in pro basketball this year. It also stays disciplined, allowing just 21.4 FTA/G to once more rank among the NBA’s elite. The Knicks, meanwhile, are excellent at shot prevention and also at limiting second chance shots, allowing a league-best 10 offensive rebounds per game on average. Expect points to be at a premium in a game that looks likely to end on the under.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 2: Under 218.5 points @ -114

Wemby to dominate again - Wembanyama 3.5+ blocks

Wembanyama has been exceptional under the rim throughout this postseason and after doing so much to shut down the Thunder in a couple of key Spurs wins to take the West, I am backing the French phenom to dish it out once again against the Knicks.

The center led all NBA players this year with a massive 3.2 blocks per game game and his ability to dominate Chet Holmgren in the battle of the bigs was one of the main reasons the Spurs came out on top against OKC. Look for Wemby to put in a similar showing on Wednesday; he has put up three blocks or more nine times already in the playoffs.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 3: Victor Wembanyama 3.5+ blocks @ +100

Knicks vs Spurs Start Time

Start Time: 8.30pm EST

Location: Frost Bank Center

Address: 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, San Antonio, TX.

TV & Streaming: ABC, NBA League Pass (out of market),TSN, Sportsnet, Fubo.

The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. Game 1 of the NBA Finals sees a dominant Knicks team travel to San Antonio, where the youthful, dynamic Spurs lie in wait after their thrilling elimination of the Thunder. San Antonio was last crowned NBA champion in 2014, while one has to go all the way back to 1973 to find the Knicks’ last success in basketball’s premier competition.