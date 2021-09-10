Serie B

I risultati in Serie B - Calendario, risultati, classifica e marcatori

In Serie B si gioca il terzo turno di campionato. Ad aprire le danze sono state Benevento e Lecce che non sono andate oltre lo 0-0.

3ª GIORNATA SERIE B

BENEVENTO-LECCE 0-0

ALESSANDRIA-BRESCIA [sabato, ore 14.00]

COMO-ASCOLI    [sabato, ore 14.00]

FROSINONE-PERUGIA [sabato, ore 14.00]

SPAL-MONZA   [sabato, ore 14.00]

TERNANA-PISA   [sabato, ore 16.15]

CROTONE-REGGINA   [sabato, ore 18.30]

COSENZA-VICENZA  [domenica, ore 14.00]

CREMONESE-CITTADELLA   [domenica, ore 16.15]

PORDENONE-PARMA   [domenica, ore 20.30]

CLASSIFICA SERIE B

POSIZIONE SQUADRA PUNTI
1 Brescia 6
2 Cittadella 6
3 Pisa 6  
4 Ascoli 6
5 Frosinone 4
6 Reggina 4
7 Parma 4
8 Monza 4
9 Benevento 4
10 Cremonese 3
11 SPAL 3
12 Perugia 3
13 Como 2
14 Lecce 2
15 Crotone 1
16 Alessandria 0
17 Ternana 0
18 Vicenza 0
19 Cosenza 0
20 Pordenone 0

CLASSIFICA MARCATORI

 
POSIZIONE GIOCATORE SQUADRA GOAL
1 Corazza Alessandria 3
= Mulattieri Crotone 3
3 Bajic Brescia 2
= Baldini Cittadella 2
= Lucca Pisa 2
= Saric Ascoli 2
= Van de Looi Brescia 2
8 Bonaiuto Cremonese 1
= Iovine Como 1
= Jagiello Brescia 1
= Mancosu SPAL 1
= Tramoni Brescia 1
= Viviani SPAL 1
= Zerbin Frosinone 1
= Adorni Cittadella 1