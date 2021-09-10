I risultati in Serie B - Calendario, risultati, classifica e marcatori
3ª GIORNATA SERIE B
BENEVENTO-LECCE 0-0
ALESSANDRIA-BRESCIA [sabato, ore 14.00]
COMO-ASCOLI [sabato, ore 14.00]
FROSINONE-PERUGIA [sabato, ore 14.00]
SPAL-MONZA [sabato, ore 14.00]
TERNANA-PISA [sabato, ore 16.15]
CROTONE-REGGINA [sabato, ore 18.30]
COSENZA-VICENZA [domenica, ore 14.00]
CREMONESE-CITTADELLA [domenica, ore 16.15]PORDENONE-PARMA [domenica, ore 20.30]
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
|POSIZIONE
|SQUADRA
|PUNTI
|1
|Brescia
|6
|2
|Cittadella
|6
|3
|Pisa
|6
|4
|Ascoli
|6
|5
|Frosinone
|4
|6
|Reggina
|4
|7
|Parma
|4
|8
|Monza
|4
|9
|Benevento
|4
|10
|Cremonese
|3
|11
|SPAL
|3
|12
|Perugia
|3
|13
|Como
|2
|14
|Lecce
|2
|15
|Crotone
|1
|16
|Alessandria
|0
|17
|Ternana
|0
|18
|Vicenza
|0
|19
|Cosenza
|0
|20
|Pordenone
|0
CLASSIFICA MARCATORI
|POSIZIONE
|GIOCATORE
|SQUADRA
|GOAL
|1
|Corazza
|Alessandria
|3
|=
|Mulattieri
|Crotone
|3
|3
|Bajic
|Brescia
|2
|=
|Baldini
|Cittadella
|2
|=
|Lucca
|Pisa
|2
|=
|Saric
|Ascoli
|2
|=
|Van de Looi
|Brescia
|2
|8
|Bonaiuto
|Cremonese
|1
|=
|Iovine
|Como
|1
|=
|Jagiello
|Brescia
|1
|=
|Mancosu
|SPAL
|1
|=
|Tramoni
|Brescia
|1
|=
|Viviani
|SPAL
|1
|=
|Zerbin
|Frosinone
|1
|=
|Adorni
|Cittadella
|1