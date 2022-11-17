Serie A
Globe Soccer Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: premiati Maldini e Massara
Vittorio Rotondaro
18:07 CET 17/11/22
C'è un po' di Italia nelle premiazioni dei Globe Soccer Awards 2022, giunti alla loro tredicesima edizione e di scena all'Al Madinat Jumeirah di Dubai, teatro della farzosa cerimonia.
Uno dei riconoscimenti è infatti andato a Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara, premiati con il 'Best Sporting Director of the Year' per il lavoro svolto al Milan, condotto sul trono d'Italia a undici anni di distanza dall'ultima volta.
"Per me - le parole di Maldini - si tratta di un grande onore. Con Massara abbiamo una visione comune e condividiamo i principi della vita".
Carlo Ancelotti è il 'Best Coach of the Year', ad Adriano Galliani l'Executive Career Award. Karim Benzema nominato miglior giocatore dopo il trionfo al Pallone d'Oro, Alexia Putellas miglior calciatrice.
Il Real Madrid è la squadra maschile dell'anno, emulato dal Lione nella categoria femminile.
GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS 2022: L'ELENCO COMPLETO DEI VINCITORI
- TIkTok Fans' Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah
- Player Career Award: Romario, Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Best Defender of All Time: Sergio Ramos
- Executive Career Award: Adriano Galliani
- Best Men's Player of the Year: Karim Benzema
- Best Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti
- Best President of the Year: Florentino Pérez
- Best Executive of the Year: José Ángel Sánchez
- Coach Career Award: Unai Emery
- Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes
- Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas
- Best Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid
- Best Women's Club of the Year: Lione
- Best Youth Team of the Year: Benfica
- Best Sporting Director of the Year: Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara
- Agent Career Award: René Ramos
- Best Transfer Deal of the Year: Rafaela Pimenta
- Best Scout of the Year: Juni Calafat