Globe Soccer Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: premiati Maldini e Massara

L'elenco dei vincitori ai Globe Soccer Awards: Real Madrid miglior team maschile, Karim Benzema miglior giocatore.

C'è un po' di Italia nelle premiazioni dei Globe Soccer Awards 2022, giunti alla loro tredicesima edizione e di scena all'Al Madinat Jumeirah di Dubai, teatro della farzosa cerimonia.

Uno dei riconoscimenti è infatti andato a Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara, premiati con il 'Best Sporting Director of the Year' per il lavoro svolto al Milan, condotto sul trono d'Italia a undici anni di distanza dall'ultima volta.

"Per me - le parole di Maldini - si tratta di un grande onore. Con Massara abbiamo una visione comune e condividiamo i principi della vita".

Carlo Ancelotti è il 'Best Coach of the Year', ad Adriano Galliani l'Executive Career Award. Karim Benzema nominato miglior giocatore dopo il trionfo al Pallone d'Oro, Alexia Putellas miglior calciatrice.

Il Real Madrid è la squadra maschile dell'anno, emulato dal Lione nella categoria femminile.

GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS 2022: L'ELENCO COMPLETO DEI VINCITORI