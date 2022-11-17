Notizie Partite
Globe Soccer Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: premiati Maldini e Massara

Vittorio Rotondaro
18:07 CET 17/11/22
Maldini Massara Milan
L'elenco dei vincitori ai Globe Soccer Awards: Real Madrid miglior team maschile, Karim Benzema miglior giocatore.

C'è un po' di Italia nelle premiazioni dei Globe Soccer Awards 2022, giunti alla loro tredicesima edizione e di scena all'Al Madinat Jumeirah di Dubai, teatro della farzosa cerimonia.

Uno dei riconoscimenti è infatti andato a Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara, premiati con il 'Best Sporting Director of the Year' per il lavoro svolto al Milan, condotto sul trono d'Italia a undici anni di distanza dall'ultima volta.

"Per me - le parole di Maldini - si tratta di un grande onore. Con Massara abbiamo una visione comune e condividiamo i principi della vita".

Carlo Ancelotti è il 'Best Coach of the Year', ad Adriano Galliani l'Executive Career Award. Karim Benzema nominato miglior giocatore dopo il trionfo al Pallone d'Oro, Alexia Putellas miglior calciatrice.

Il Real Madrid è la squadra maschile dell'anno, emulato dal Lione nella categoria femminile.

GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS 2022: L'ELENCO COMPLETO DEI VINCITORI

  • TIkTok Fans' Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah
  • Player Career Award: Romario, Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Best Defender of All Time: Sergio Ramos
  • Executive Career Award: Adriano Galliani
  • Best Men's Player of the Year: Karim Benzema
  • Best Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti
  • Best President of the Year: Florentino Pérez
  • Best Executive of the Year: José Ángel Sánchez
  • Coach Career Award: Unai Emery
  • Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes
  • Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas
  • Best Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid
  • Best Women's Club of the Year: Lione
  • Best Youth Team of the Year: Benfica
  • Best Sporting Director of the Year: Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara
  • Agent Career Award: René Ramos
  • Best Transfer Deal of the Year: Rafaela Pimenta
  • Best Scout of the Year: Juni Calafat

