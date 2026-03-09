If you're old enough, you'll remember watching the 1994 World Cup in the United States, mesmerized by the passion and wonderful spectacle that soccer could bring to North American soil. Now, some 32 years later, the nation is counting down the days until June 11, 2026, when the beautiful game returns to our continent in unprecedented fashion.

With matches spread across 16 venues in three countries, finding the right streaming option has become more crucial than ever. That's why we've created this comprehensive guide to help you catch every goal, every upset, and every magical moment of what promises to be the most expansive World Cup in history.

For soccer fans in the US who are looking forward to the World Cup as much as we are, here's GOAL's guide to how you can tune into all the ties, know all the match schedules, different locations and how to watch via your television at home or on your mobile device while on-the-go.

World Cup 2026 overview

In case you aren't fully aware, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place across three countries: the territories of Canada, Mexico and the United States, spanning 16 cities, between June 11 and July 19, 2026. Each nation boasts some incredible stadiums, making for an unforgettable broadcast experience.

This won't be just any World Cup—we're witnessing history with the first-ever tri-country tournament spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format featuring 48 teams instead of the traditional 32 means we'll experience 104 matches over 39 incredible days, compared to the usual 64 games. That's 40 additional matches of world-class football to enjoy!

The World Cup will return to its usual annual slot of summertime, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in December.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are the tournament's defending champions, having lifted the famous trophy in 2022, marking their third time of winning the event.

US Broadcast and streaming options

As a US soccer fan, there are multiple ways to watch the live soccer games through a variety of streaming providers. For anyone with a TV streaming subscription, there are plenty of ways to catch every World Cup match, with each offering different levels of overall television coverage and extras.

Watching all the action with providers such as fubo will mean all your soccer needs will be consolidated to one single place and subscription.

FOX Sports holds the English-language rights, while Telemundo covers Spanish-language broadcasts through 2026, ensuring all 104 matches are available across both networks.

Below outlines all the ways you can stream the biggest soccer tournament in the world, across all of the host countries, in a competition that's set to make television history.



Broadcast distribution for World Cup 2026

English Coverage (FOX Sports): All matches will air across FOX broadcast network and FS1, providing comprehensive coverage for English-speaking audiences.

Spanish Coverage (Telemundo): You can watch 92 matches live on Telemundo's main network, with 12 additional matches available on Universo. Each game streams on both the Telemundo app and via Peacock.

Viewing platforms and price plans

To watch the biggest soccer tournament in the world, you'll need to be subscribed to one of the following streaming services. And be sure to make a note of the match and TV schedule, especially if games are taking place in different host cities and varying time slots.

Provider Monthly cost Includes Telemundo Fubo From $84.99 ✓ Peacock From $10.99 ✓ Sling TV From $50.99 ✘ YouTube TV $82.99 ✓

Best value plans summary

For budget-conscious viewers, Peacock Premium at $7.99 per month offers the best value, streaming all matches with Spanish commentary. English-language viewers seeking affordability should consider Sling Blue at around $51 monthly for FOX Sports access.

Premium services like YouTube TV and fubo provide comprehensive sports packages but cost significantly more, starting at just over $80 per month. The Telemundo app offers free access for existing cable or TV streaming subscribers (as noted above), making it ideal for Spanish-speaking fans with traditional TV packages.

These official options ensure you'll never miss a match while supporting legitimate broadcasters who invest in World Cup coverage rights.

International viewing options

As international sports fans, we understand the challenge of staying connected to our favorite events while traveling or for those living in other areas of the world.

Here's how you can catch the action from anywhere in the world.

Regional broadcasting arrangements

United Kingdom

BBC and ITV share comprehensive coverage with free-to-air broadcasts of all games at the tournament

Stream live through BBC iPlayer and ITVX platforms

No subscription required for UK residents (bar a TV license)

Canada

Bell Media holds exclusive rights across CTV, TSN, and RDS networks

Access streaming via TSN GO and CTV GO apps

French-language coverage available through RDS

Europe

European Broadcasting Union covers 37 countries

Check local public broadcasters for specific coverage details

Most offer online streaming platforms for registered viewers

Time zone planning

Download official tournament apps for local broadcast schedules

Set multiple time zone alarms for crucial matches

Consider recording options when live viewing isn't possible

Match scheduling and viewing strategy

Tournament timeline

The 2026 World Cup spans five intense weeks from June 11 to July 19, with matches distributed across Eastern, Central, and Pacific time zones it means games can feature at various times during the TV schedule.

We'll see the opening match at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca, followed by group stage action through to June 27.

The knockout rounds accelerate quickly after the group stages. The Round of 32 (June 28-July 3), Round of 16 (July 4-7), Quarterfinals (July 9-11), Semifinals (July 14-15) all happen, before culminating in the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.



How to catch all of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Keeping up with all the match locations, time zone shifts, and which providers and channels have the broadcasting rights can be exhausting. So, after reading the above, you should have a clearer idea on which streaming TV provider you'll need, the channels you'll want access to, and an understanding of when and where the vital games are held.

If you take these into consideration, you'll be well prepared for seeing all the soccer coverage and to have the best viewer experience next summer!

