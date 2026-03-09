Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LOGOFIFA
STREAM WC2026 ON FUBOSTREAM WC2026 ON PEACOCK
Mike Williams

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026: Providers, channels, matches, schedules and more

Discover the best streaming options, viewing alternatives, and planning for catching all 104 matches of the historic tri-nation FIFA World Cup 2026 across the US, Canada, and Mexico

Complete overall package

Fubo

Fubo includes FOX channels and Telemundo for WC26 coverage and much more.

Channels: 245+

Simultaneous streams: 10 at home, Three on-the-go

Free trial: Seven days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get Fubo

If you're old enough, you'll remember watching the 1994 World Cup in the United States, mesmerized by the passion and wonderful spectacle that soccer could bring to North American soil. Now, some 32 years later, the nation is counting down the days until June 11, 2026, when the beautiful game returns to our continent in unprecedented fashion.

READ MORE: World Cup 2026 power rankings

With matches spread across 16 venues in three countries, finding the right streaming option has become more crucial than ever. That's why we've created this comprehensive guide to help you catch every goal, every upset, and every magical moment of what promises to be the most expansive World Cup in history.

For soccer fans in the US who are looking forward to the World Cup as much as we are, here's GOAL's guide to how you can tune into all the ties, know all the match schedules, different locations and how to watch via your television at home or on your mobile device while on-the-go.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LOGO COLOURFIFA

World Cup 2026 overview

In case you aren't fully aware, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place across three countries: the territories of Canada, Mexico and the United States, spanning 16 cities, between June 11 and July 19, 2026. Each nation boasts some incredible stadiums, making for an unforgettable broadcast experience.

This won't be just any World Cup—we're witnessing history with the first-ever tri-country tournament spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format featuring 48 teams instead of the traditional 32 means we'll experience 104 matches over 39 incredible days, compared to the usual 64 games. That's 40 additional matches of world-class football to enjoy!

READ MORE: Who has qualified for the World Cup 2026?

The World Cup will return to its usual annual slot of summertime, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in December.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are the tournament's defending champions, having lifted the famous trophy in 2022, marking their third time of winning the event.

FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-BEL-WALGetty Images

US Broadcast and streaming options

As a US soccer fan, there are multiple ways to watch the live soccer games through a variety of streaming providers. For anyone with a TV streaming subscription, there are plenty of ways to catch every World Cup match, with each offering different levels of overall television coverage and extras.

Watching all the action with providers such as fubo will mean all your soccer needs will be consolidated to one single place and subscription.

FOX Sports holds the English-language rights, while Telemundo covers Spanish-language broadcasts through 2026, ensuring all 104 matches are available across both networks.

Below outlines all the ways you can stream the biggest soccer tournament in the world, across all of the host countries, in a competition that's set to make television history.

Start a Fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

Broadcast distribution for World Cup 2026

English Coverage (FOX Sports): All matches will air across FOX broadcast network and FS1, providing comprehensive coverage for English-speaking audiences.

Spanish Coverage (Telemundo): You can watch 92 matches live on Telemundo's main network, with 12 additional matches available on Universo. Each game streams on both the Telemundo app and via Peacock.

Viewing platforms and price plans

To watch the biggest soccer tournament in the world, you'll need to be subscribed to one of the following streaming services. And be sure to make a note of the match and TV schedule, especially if games are taking place in different host cities and varying time slots.

ProviderMonthly costIncludes Telemundo
FuboFrom $84.99
PeacockFrom $10.99
Sling TVFrom $50.99
YouTube TV$82.99
Start a Fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

Best value plans summary

For budget-conscious viewers, Peacock Premium at $7.99 per month offers the best value, streaming all matches with Spanish commentary. English-language viewers seeking affordability should consider Sling Blue at around $51 monthly for FOX Sports access.

Premium services like YouTube TV and fubo provide comprehensive sports packages but cost significantly more, starting at just over $80 per month. The Telemundo app offers free access for existing cable or TV streaming subscribers (as noted above), making it ideal for Spanish-speaking fans with traditional TV packages.

These official options ensure you'll never miss a match while supporting legitimate broadcasters who invest in World Cup coverage rights.

International viewing options

As international sports fans, we understand the challenge of staying connected to our favorite events while traveling or for those living in other areas of the world. 

Here's how you can catch the action from anywhere in the world.

Regional broadcasting arrangements

United Kingdom

  • BBC and ITV share comprehensive coverage with free-to-air broadcasts of all games at the tournament
  • Stream live through BBC iPlayer and ITVX platforms
  • No subscription required for UK residents (bar a TV license)

Canada

  • Bell Media holds exclusive rights across CTV, TSN, and RDS networks
  • Access streaming via TSN GO and CTV GO apps
  • French-language coverage available through RDS

Europe

  • European Broadcasting Union covers 37 countries
  • Check local public broadcasters for specific coverage details
  • Most offer online streaming platforms for registered viewers

Brazil v Colombia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images

Time zone planning

  • Download official tournament apps for local broadcast schedules
  • Set multiple time zone alarms for crucial matches
  • Consider recording options when live viewing isn't possible

Match scheduling and viewing strategy

Tournament timeline

The 2026 World Cup spans five intense weeks from June 11 to July 19, with matches distributed across Eastern, Central, and Pacific time zones it means games can feature at various times during the TV schedule.

We'll see the opening match at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca, followed by group stage action through to June 27. 

The knockout rounds accelerate quickly after the group stages. The Round of 32 (June 28-July 3), Round of 16 (July 4-7), Quarterfinals (July 9-11), Semifinals (July 14-15) all happen, before culminating in the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Start a Fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

How to catch all of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Keeping up with all the match locations, time zone shifts, and which providers and channels have the broadcasting rights can be exhausting. So, after reading the above, you should have a clearer idea on which streaming TV provider you'll need, the channels you'll want access to, and an understanding of when and where the vital games are held.

If you take these into consideration, you'll be well prepared for seeing all the soccer coverage and to have the best viewer experience next summer!

Netherlands v Malta - FIFA 2026 World Cup QualifierGetty Images

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting