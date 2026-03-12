Best value streaming service for ViX March 2026

Sling TV ViX Standalone $6.99/mo ViX (Direct) $8.99/mo Amazon Prime Video + ViX Add-On $23.98/mo Sling Orange or Blue + ViX Add-On $54.98/mo YouTube Base Plan + ViX Add-On $91.98/mo DirecTV Choice $124.98/mo

GOAL Recommends: Sling TV offers the most unique entry point by allowing you to subscribe to ViX Premium as a standalone channel for just $6.99/mo without needing a base Orange or Blue plan. This is the absolute cheapest way to get the full ViX library and Liga MX sports.

What is coming up on ViX in March 2026?

March 2026 on ViX is headlined by high-stakes knockout soccer and crucial domestic league finishes. As the European and North American seasons reach their most intense stages, the platform serves as a primary hub for Spanish-language coverage of these elite competitions.

What live soccer is shown on ViX?

ViX has solidified its reputation as the essential destination for Spanish-language soccer coverage in the United States, offering a staggering volume of live matches from around the globe. The cornerstone of the service is its unrivaled access to Mexican football; fans can regularly watch live stream Liga MX soccer on the platform, which features the home games of nearly every major club, including powerhouse teams like Club América, Chivas, and Cruz Azul. Whether it's the regular season or the high-stakes Liguilla, ViX ensures that the pulse of Mexican soccer is always available to stream.

Beyond domestic leagues, ViX is a heavy hitter on the international stage. It is a vital platform for those who want to watch live stream Champions League soccer in Spanish, providing comprehensive coverage of every matchday as Europe's elite clubs battle for the trophy. Furthermore, the service highlights regional rivalries closer to home, allowing supporters to watch live stream CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer and follow MLS and Liga MX sides in their pursuit of continental glory. With additional rights to the Argentine Primera División, the Colombian Categoría Primera A, and select UEFA national team competitions, ViX offers a deep and diverse portfolio that caters to almost every type of soccer fan.