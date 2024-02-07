USWNT 2024 TV schedule: Fixtures, results, live stream & how to watch the U.S. women's team

A complete guide to the United States' year, including matches at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and the Olympic Games

The United States women's national team enters a new era in 2024 as Emma Hayes takes over the team and looks to put an extremely disappointing 2023 behind. After the four-time world champion suffered its earliest Women's World Cup exit in Australia and Vlatko Andonovski left his role as head coach as a result, the U.S. is full of optimism ahead as it targets Olympic gold in Paris.

That's because Hayes is one of the most decorated managers on the planet and has established herself as one of the very best during 12 trophy-laden years with Chelsea. The freshening up of the USWNT roster in December, the first camp for which she had an input after being announced as Andonovski's successor in November, has fans of this team excited again, with some incredible young talent getting a chance to shine.

Winning an Olympic gold medal is never easy but this year, despite the positivity around the USWNT, is going to be especially tough. With Hayes not leaving Chelsea until May, things are not going to be straight-forward for the U.S., particularly with it having a new competitive tournament on the schedule for 2024 before the Games as well.

Article continues below

GOAL has everything you need to know about the USWNT's 2024 schedule, its fixtures and results and how to watch the team.